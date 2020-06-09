Call of Duty Mobile team announced by Insidious Esports

One of the most popular Esports organisations, Insidious Esports have announced their roster for Call of Duty Mobile.

Call of Duty Mobile World Championship has a prize pool of $1 Million.

insidious esports

Insidious Esports have announced their entry into Call of Duty Mobile, after creating a successful PUBG Mobile team. Many Indian Esports organisations are taking up Call of Duty Mobile to participate in official tournaments.

Recently, Call of Duty Mobile announced their first official Esports tournament 'Call of Duty Mobile World Championship 2020' in collaboration with Sony Mobile. The prize pool of the tournament is $1 Million. Insidious Esports don't want to miss any opportunities coming their way and took no time to announce their team for the tournament. The organisation was found on 5th March 2019.

Insidious Esports COD Mobile Roster:-

Laxus :- Role- IGL ( Shubham Sharad “laxus” Manjrekar )

Sachchu:- Role- Sniper, Rusher ( Rajarshi "Sachchu" Paul )

Khufia :- Role - Support (Yuvraj Singh ”Khuf1ya”shekhawat )

Rdx:- Role - Support ( Shivam "Rdx" Tripathi )

Sly:- Role - Slayer (Sushant "Sly" Singh )

Ashit "Ash" Kaundal is the team manager while Sonu Danver Nigam is the team analyst.

Krishna "warlock" Kanwate is the owner of Insidious Esports.

Here we take a look at some information about Call of Duty Mobile game and Esports.

Call of Duty Mobile

Call of Duty mobile is one of the best first-person shooter games in the world. There has been a massive demand for introduction of Esports in Call of Duty Mobile for a long time. The game is developed by TiMi studio and published by Activision.

Call of Duty Mobile World Championship 2020 is the first official tournament by the developers. It has been started as a partnership between Activision Blizzard and Sony Mobile. Total prize pool of this tournament is more than $1 Million, which includes both cash and in-game cosmetics.

The online qualifiers for the tournament were held from 20th April to 24th May 2020.