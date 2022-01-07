"There will be a time when PC gaming and gamers will come into action": GameGuru

Facebook Gaming has always been supportive when it comes to boosting the morale of Indian gamers and content creators. The addition of the Gaming segment to the app has helped plenty of potential gamers gain recognition through their content. Many regional creators came into the limelight, increasing the scope of gaming and motivating other gamers as well.

GameGuru aka Akash Chauhan is a content creator with over a million followers on his Facebook Gaming page and an exclusive creator with Trinity Gaming India. He shared his journey as a gaming content creator, as well as his future plans in the industry, with Yukti Gogia from Sportskeeda Esports.

Q. You are famous among Facebook gaming fans. If we take a look at the numerous streaming platforms available in the market, what made you choose Facebook as your primary platform to stream your content?

I would like to say that it was Facebook that chose me based on my potential and gave me a chance to be a partnered streamer.

In my initial stages, I only had two to three people watching my stream. In short, it wasn’t going good. Later, I decided to put more time and effort into gaming and began started streaming on my gaming page for seven to eight hours.

To my surprise, my discipline was rewarded with an awesome audience and their love. I would say that the audience here is totally different, which made me choose Facebook as my primary streaming platform.

I never considered my audience as my fans but treated them as my family, which always motivated me to never stop and keep working hard. I am thankful to my family of a million supporters, which is increasing every day.

I will add one more thing - the support of the Facebook team for their content creators is commendable.

Q. Every content creator has one unique strength which makes him stand out in the crowd. What is the one unique thing about GameGuru that makes him different from other content creators?

My unique strength is be my interaction with my audience along with my constant efforts to improve my gaming skillset in order to become the best gamer in India.

I always try to keep my stream entertaining. No matter at what point the viewer has joined the stream, they will be entertained. I consider my viewers as family, not fans, and that helps me connect to them in a better way and understand them.

Q. Gaming and esports are growing drastically every day. What do you think are more gaming trends and content that can emerge in the future?

I would like to answer this by saying that it is just the start of what you have seen in terms of gaming in India.

There is still a long way to go. Right now, the gaming industry is mostly focused on mobile games due to the lack of accessibility and family support. In future, when people will fully realize its potential, there will surely be a time when PC gamers and PC gaming come into action.

The current trend might be mobile games. But in the future, PC games will rule the gaming industry.

Q. Your audience is well aware that you love entertainment streaming, but are there any other content that your fans can get to see on your page in the near future?

Yes, I am trying to diversify my page with different games. I would love to experiment with horror games in the future. I have noticed audiences taking interest in watching streamers play such titles.

As you know, my motive is to entertain people. So who would not like to see me reacting to jump scares and giving my audience a great session full of laughter?

Q. We also know that you have a lot of interest in a few more things other than gaming. Can you shed some light on them?

Yes, I have many interests aside from gaming. I love traveling to unexplored places on my bike as it gives me peace of mind.

Whenever I need a change in my life, I pack my bags, put them on my bike and travel to peaceful and adventurous places. I also have an interest in physical sports such as cricket and football.

I never played professionally but I dreamt of becoming a cricketer when I was young. Apart from all these things, I have also gained some interest in trading and trying to learn this field as well.

Q. Facebook has always been highly supportive of gamers and understands the potential of all the young gaming minds. Did you ever experience a moment in your gaming journey where Facebook supported you to carry forward your journey?

Yes, I remember an incident when my page got hacked. I thought all my efforts, hard work and progress were gone. It was the time I experienced a huge downfall and could not manage my emotions.

But the Facebook team supported me very well and motivated me by saying everything will be alright, and not to lose hope. After a few days, I got my page back and gathered myself up.

All thanks to Arjun Varma sir and the Facebook team - they made sure that I get back to my page as soon as possible.

Additionally, they organize seminars and webinars in which we get to know what are the best practices in the current scenario. This will eventually help us to know what would be best for our page’s future.

Q. We can clearly see that you have great gameplay and skills, even though you are just into content creation. If you get an opportunity to enter a competitive scenario along with your content creation, will you give it a chance?

No doubt I am willing to participate in competitions. I am a person who always searches for challenges in my life. Competitive scenarios would be the best thing to take my future in gaming to the next level.

It is very disheartening to see very few competitive tournaments for gamers who love to play games on PC. Look at the scenarios outside India which are totally focused on PC gaming competitions.

I hope we will be experiencing more of the PC gaming tournaments held in India with good sponsors.

Q. Would you enlighten us with one memorable moment of yours which you experienced being a gaming content creator?

One of the most memorable moments for me in my career would be the time when I proved to everyone that I am not only an entertainer but a person with a very competitive mindset and great gaming skills.

In order to do that we reached the top 500 ranked players in Asia. In addition, the next season, we reached the top 25 players in Asia. We created a trend of pushing to the top ranks in Asia, which I guess is being followed by every gamer in India nowadays.

We were called hackers by every person who came into our lobby, and many big streamers used to leave the lobby in which we were playing.

Those moments were memorable in how we dominated the Indian gaming community with our skillset. And I got to prove to everyone that I am not only an entertainer, but have the skill and temperament needed.

