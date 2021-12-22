"Follow your passion, no matter what": Facebook Gaming creator Teja Kasey aka SuperTuxon

Facebook Gaming content creators have been proving themselves to be just as competent as established YouTube gaming creators, and some are breaking records.

We have seen that players and creators known for their gameplay tend to specialize in one game only. But there are also those who play numerous games and still manage to engross the viewers in the story, to the point where they feel they are playing along with the creator.

Sportskeeda Esports caught up with one such Facebook gaming creator, Teja Kasey aka SuperTuxon, who has a over a million followers on his gaming page.

Read on to learn more about his journey and ambition.

Let us talk about your most catchy aspect - your gaming name "Super Tuxon". What was the inspiration behind it?

I've always liked superheroes like Superman, He-man, Spider-man, Batman, Hulk, etc., since I was a kid, and the first games I played were Super Mario Bros and Super Contra. The phrase "Super" felt extraordinary and my name starts with "T," so Tuxon became the suffix.

What inspired you to become a gamer, and do you have any other passion than gaming?

I believe that in the new era, art is not just in the form of paintings, music, and movies, but also in gaming. Some games have beautiful music, a wonderful story, amazing visuals, and extraordinary gameplay. Titles such as God of War were developed over eight years. So, we can imagine the time and heart put in to create these gorgeous video games.

My other passions are singing and making films. I've sung a song and also made some short films. Soon, perhaps, I can also make feature films along with gaming.

If I get enough time to make movies along with gaming, it would be a dream come true.

Before taking up a passion and developing a career out of it, everyone goes through some challenges. What hurdles did you face when you started out?

I believe time is the most important thing in life. If we could manage that the right way, everything else would be sorted. There were external pressures from my family, but later, my parents supported me. One other challenge is that no matter how good you are in your gaming career, some societies still don't consider gaming as a stable professional career. In the early stages, I had financial problems too, but with my parents help, I could go on.

Are there any moments from your gaming journey that you cherish the most?

There are moments such as when I won the YouTube NextGen Gamers Award, when I won a Gold Medal in a CSGO Tournament, when Red Bull sponsored me, and also when I was partnered with Facebook Gaming. Also, I love that I play games from every genre and every console, which is blissful.

Which was the first game you played that made you fall in love with gaming?

When I was young, Super Mario and Contra were popular trends. I used to play both games, which made me happy. That was the time I started building up my interest in gaming.

People always strive to work at something they enjoy. What is that one thing about gaming that makes you happy?

The experience that I get while playing a story-based game. Fantastic visuals, wonderful story-telling and awesome gameplay.

If you get a chance to create your own game and release it in the market, what type of game would it be?

It would be an open world story game with lots of cinematic cutscenes. Like I said, I also aspire to become a film director.

Being a content creator and an influencer, there must be many fans who look up to you and dream of emulating your success. Do you have any suggestions for your admirers?

From my experience, the only advice I would give is to follow your passion, no matter what. You don't have to do what others are doing. It will be hard in the beginning, but enjoy yourself. There's no shortcut. Keep it simple. No pain, no gain. Every action has an equal and opposite reaction, as per Newton's third law. Believe in yourself.

