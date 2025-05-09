Inzoi ModKit tool announced for PC alongside Roadmap update

Ahead of its May 2025 update, Inzoi developers have officially announced the Inzoi Modkit, the much-awaited modding tool for the realistic life sim game from Krafton. This should let players finally tweak how the game plays to their liking, further enhancing the immersion and user-friendliness at the same time.
This is ahead of more details about the Roadmap for the game that disclose new modding features coming to the early access game throughout the year. Here's everything to know about Inzoi ModKit. Read on to know more.
How to download Inzoi ModKit on PC?
As per the publisher Krafton, the tool will be available to download for free on PC after the May 2025 update goes live. It will be featured on the Epic Games Store and promises to make modding easy and accessible even for newcomers. So as an example, players can cut down on sleep time by making a bed that fully restores sleep in just five in-game minutes instead of having to wait excruciatingly long.
Major features include downloadable Inzoi assets (like meshes and JSON files), plugins for third-party 3D modelling tools like Maya and Blender, and even the ability to turn these newly made assets into Unreal Engine 5 compatible plugin format for projects. Additionally, created mods can be uploaded to CursedForge, the official Inzoi mods hosting website that is working in collaboration with Krafton.
Interestingly, the May 2025 patch will be followed by two more Inzoi ModKit updates in 2025. Here is what's included in each:
May 2025
- ModKit:
- Mod project manager
- Share to CurseForge
- Mod tutorial videos
- Create a Zoi (Sets)
- Build Mode (Furniture)
- Game Data (Data Editor, Data Guide Document)
- In-Game Systems:
- Mod system
- Mod UI
- DCC Tools:
- Maya Plugin
- Blender Plugin
- Guide Videos
September 2025
- ModKit:
- Create A Zoi (Face, Hair)
- Build Mode (Door, Fence, Pillar, Window)
- Interactions (Motion, Conversation Script, Voice, Interaction Reward)
- UI (Data-based UI Editor)
December 2025
- ModKit:
- Create A Zoi (The remainder of the Outfit category)
- Build Mode (Stairs)
- Interactions (Script using Blueprint)
- Localization
Inzoi is available in early access on Steam.
