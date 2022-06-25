Is there Voice Chat in Fall Guys? How to turn on, features and more revealed

Now that Fall Guys has become free-to-play, people can finally get their pesky friends to play the game. But what's playing with friends without voice chat? Read on to learn how players can enable the feature and vie for a podium finish.

Twitter user FGPancake shared alleged screenshots of a leak last month which claimed that the new Free For All update would bring the much requested feature to the multiplayer game. As it stands, Mediatonic has delivered by adding voice chat to Fall Guys in the latest update.

How to enable Voice Chat in Fall Guys

With the game being released on so many platforms for free, except Steam, playing the game with friends has never been easier. Enabling voice chat can indubitably accentuate gameplay. Here is a quick and easy way to do it.

Go to settings by pressing Escape on PC, Menu button on Xbox or Options button on Playstation (Image via Sportskeeda)

Players can go to the settings menu in the top right corner of the main menu. From there, they must select 'Audio' which should be the first option.

Turn on Voice chat in settings (Image via Sportskeeda)

Under the heading Party Voice Chat, players will find an option to turn on Party chat. They will have to click on it to move ahead.

Tick the 'Don't show this dialogue again' box before confirming. (Image via Sportskeeda)

The game will subsequently open a pop-up dialogue box as a warning. Players should then click 'Don't show this dialogue again' to stop it from popping up every time they enable or disable voice chat. They can change the Talk mode from 'Open Mic' to 'Push to talk' depending on their preference.

Just like that, players can now talk to their friends in the party chat. They cannot talk to people outside their party for now, which is probably for the best considering there are dozens of players onscreen on various occasions.

Fall Guys... FREE FOR ALL! 👑 @FallGuysGame



Dive into our Season Pass which is jam-packed with cosmetics. Every player gets access to 50 levels - and if you're a legacy player, you get the whole thing!



HAPPY FALLING Free for All is HERE! You can now play our biggest update in HISTORY for free, on any platform!Dive into our Season Pass which is jam-packed with cosmetics. Every player gets access to 50 levels - and if you're a legacy player, you get the whole thing!HAPPY FALLING Free for All is HERE! You can now play our biggest update in HISTORY for free, on any platform!Dive into our Season Pass which is jam-packed with cosmetics. Every player gets access to 50 levels - and if you're a legacy player, you get the whole thing!HAPPY FALLING ❤️ https://t.co/d8nQ7rMqdm

Voice chat in Fall Guys has been a long-requested feature and ever since the game came out in August of 2020, fans have been clamouring for its incorporation. They quickly realised that tumbling through the colourful obstacle courses would be more enjoyable if they could hear their friends rage during the game. Suffice to say, the free-for-all update has been welcomed by the Fall Guys community.

