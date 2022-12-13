IShowSpeed meets both Central Cee and Trent Alexander-Arnold in under 24 hours, fans react

YouTube streamer Darren "IShowSpeed" is presently playing the social media game like no other. A day after meeting up with Centra Cee, a 24-year-old rapper from the UK, Darren had the opportunity to share a moment or two with English right-back footballer Trent Alexander-Arnold.

IShowSpeed has been creating waves within the social media community after collaborating face-to-face or via video chat with some big names such as Jesse Lingard (footballer), Anthony Elanga (footballer), and Lil Nas X (rapper).

During his recent trip to the Middle East, the streamer had the opportunity to meet two popular individuals, Central Cee and Trent Alexander-Arnold (TAA). Seeing the creator share pictures with such notable personalities prompted fans to share a host of reactions.

"Big W speed" - Fans left impressed at IShowSpeed's reach as creator shares picture with Trent Alexander-Arnold

Fans shared their adulation at the fact that IShowSpeed has been interacting with some of the biggest names from different playing fields. Creators such as MrBeast, KSI, Kai Cenat, and Adin Ross have all been part of his streams over the last few months.

Additionally, while he was in the United Kingdom last month, he sat down with Lil Nas X to go live on his YouTube channel. The addition of notable individuals that IShowSpeed recently met has garnered many fan comments. Here are some notable ones:

One user pointed out that the streamer was wearing a Portugal tee, which was seen on his last stream. Since both Portugal and England were eliminated on the same day, it's possible that the streamer ran into the English footballer on his way to the airport:

Another fan consoled Darren after Portugal's loss to Morocco in the quarter-finals of the FIFA World Cup 2022. At the end of the match, the Ohio-born streamer was seen in a state of dismay at the sight of Ronaldo, his idol, and the Portugal team crashing out of the event.

As stated earlier, Darren also met up with Central Cee. The duo's picture was shared by Speedy Updates on Twitter. Here is the post:

Fellow internet personality Rashed "Money Kicks" was also among the individuals to take a photograph with Central Cee:

IShowSpeed is now expected to be back in the United States after his two-week trip to the UAE and Qatar. While he was live streaming from the Lusail Stadium, Darren managed to reach a whopping figure of 14 million subscribers, making him the fastest-growing YouTube streamer on the platform.

