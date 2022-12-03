IShowSpeed reacts to Central Cee's reply to his two-month-old Instagram DM

Darren "IShowSpeed" has reacted to British rapper Central Cee's voice message reply to his Instagram DM, and fans are already looking forward to a potential collaboration between the two.

While streaming, IShowSpeed revealed to his audience that Central Cee had finally replied to his DM from October and that he himself had forgotten about it. The YouTuber's ecstatic reaction as he shouted the rapper's name in joy, followed by a butchering of the lyrics from the popular song Doja, has gone viral on Twitter.

"Guess who texted me?": IShowSpeed plays voice message sent by Central Cee on stream

Darren has had a meteoric rise to fame this year, having reached the top echelons of YouTube streaming. With over 13.5 million subscribers and a billion channel views, suffice it to say that the 17-year-old from Ohio has made a splash on the video sharing platform.

Popular for his football content and high-profile collaborations with fellow streamers and celebrities, the YouTuber is also known for his highly energetic and over-the-top reactions. His loud and expressive demeanor is one of the primary reasons tens of thousands of people tune in to his streams on a regular basis.

So when he decided to surprise his fans by showing off a DM from a celebrity, fans were as excited as the YouTuber:

"Oh my days. Guess who texted me, guess who texted me y'all. Guess who... Guess, guess, guess. Central Cee!"

The chat, visible on the right side of the screen in the video embedded above, can be seen going haywire as fans started spamming Ws and other congratulatory words and emotes.

IShowSpeed did not stop there and started singing one of the rapper's most popular songs, Doja. But in trying to do so, the streamer messed up the lyrics, saying:

"How can I be gay? My b*tch is homophobic!"

Instead of the correct lyrics, which are:

"How can I be homophobic? My b*tch is gay."

He explained how the direct messages came to be, saying he had texted him about two months ago and had no idea that the British singer had replied until he the moment he saw it on stream:

"Ws in the chat, Central Cee texted me. I didn't even know, bro. I promise you, I didn't know. Chat, I texted him last month. No, I texted him two months ago."

The YouTuber went on to play the recording sent via Instagram, commenting that the rapper's voice was "s*xy."

Fan reactions

Fans of IShowSpeed were clearly very entertained. Posts and comments started flooding the social media websites about a possible collaboration between him and the British rapper. A few joked about the streamer getting the lyrics wrong. Here are some reactions:

This is not the first time that IShowSpeed has sung the wrong lyrics to Doja. There's a clip from last week that has been doing the rounds on the internet where he made the same mistake before being corrected.

