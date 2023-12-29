"It is an all-in-one app that caters to the demands of every type of gamer": JioGames on their new app launch (Exclusive)

In a recent interview with Trupti Latur, JioGames' User Engagement and Communications Lead, the gaming behemoth disclosed its multidimensional strategy for differentiating itself in the competitive gaming and streaming services market.

The platform includes all areas, from a large library of casual games and esports events to an immersive streaming platform (JioGamesWatch) and novel technologies like JioGamesCloud.

Trupthi Latur elaborates on the features of their new app 'JioGames'

Q) Could you elaborate on the strategic elements that JioGames employs to differentiate itself from competitors offering similar gaming and streaming services?

A) Trupti: JioGames strategically differentiates itself from competitors in the gaming and streaming services landscape through a multifaceted approach. It is an all-in-one app that caters to the demands of every type of gamer.

Here are the key offerings that differentiate JioGames from its competitors:

Casual gaming – Play 1000+ world-class mobile games instantly without downloading. Enjoy gaming at the tap of a button with one of the largest collections of games across genres, such as racing, action, casual, sports, arcade, board, platform, adventure, educational, and strategy. All these games are available for smartphones, Jio Set-Top Box, and JioPhone.

JioGamesEsports - Enter the competitive world of esports to showcase your gaming prowess in diverse online and offline tournaments and compete for massive prize pools. Aspiring athletes can seize abundant opportunities to establish themselves and build a pro career path.

JioGamesWatch - An immersive and interactive game streaming platform present across multiple devices at the click of a button. Livestream gameplay and share it with friends and families, or engage with your favorite gaming content creators with live chat and emojis. JioGamesWatch recently reached a remarkable milestone with 10,000 creators onboard!

JioGamesArena - Participate in regular fun gaming tournaments, compete against other gamers, and beat their highest scores to maintain your strong foothold at the top of the leaderboards. With every win, collect in-app currency ‘Crowns’ and redeem them for vouchers of popular brands.

JioGamesCloud - 150+ premium games available to play at the tap of a button across multiple platforms like smartphones, Jio Set-Top Box, and Web browsers. No more waiting for any installs, downloads, or updates. Instantly play the games of your choice with a high-speed internet connection. HD quality gaming at no extra cost and without the need for any extra gaming device.

PowerPlay11 – A Fantasy gaming platform where there is no money involved and players can use JioGames’ in-app currency, ‘Crowns,’ to participate in regular fixtures. Every win is rewarded with even more Crowns that can be redeemed for vouchers. This encourages gamers to showcase their skills, making it a safe place for all age groups to play Fantasy gaming without monetary involvement.

Q) When considering the user experience, especially for individuals new to gaming or esports, can you provide insights into how JioGames ensures accessibility and an enjoyable experience for a diverse user base?

Expand Tweet

A) Trupti: JioGames places a high priority on ensuring accessibility and an enjoyable experience, particularly for newcomers to gaming or esports. The platform achieves this through several key strategies:

User-Friendly Interface: This app emphasizes a simple and intuitive user interface, facilitating easy navigation for new gamers. Clear menu structures, easily accessible features, and a straightforward design contribute to a positive user experience.

Diverse Game Selection: Offering a broad spectrum of games from easy-to-play H5 games to awarding Arena tournaments followed by esports, JioGames caters to varied preferences and skill levels, ensuring inclusivity regardless of gaming background. This approach fosters a more diverse and inclusive gaming platform.

Mobile-Focused Approach: Recognizing the prevalence of mobile gaming, especially in regions where Jio has a strong presence, the platform emphasizes mobile games. This approach ensures accessibility for users who may not possess high-end gaming equipment and prefer gaming on smartphones.

Inclusive Design for Accessibility: JioGames incorporates inclusive design features, such as customizable controls, subtitles, and other accessibility options. These features accommodate a broader range of users, including those with different abilities, enhancing overall platform accessibility.

Community Engagement and Support: This app promotes a supportive gaming community through features like forums, social media integration, and in-stream chat. These elements facilitate user connections, shared experiences, and assistance-seeking, fostering a positive and inclusive gaming environment.

Esports for professional players and underdogs: JioGames has evolved its esports formats to provide equal opportunities for aspiring enthusiasts to compete alongside professionals. The platform encourages gamers to participate through a rewarding system, offering every player a chance to play and win, regardless of the scale of the reward. This holistic approach reflects JioGames' commitment to making gaming and esports accessible, enjoyable, and engaging for users across diverse demographics and skill levels.

Q) As the gaming industry evolves, how does JioGames plan to adapt to emerging trends and demands? What can users expect in terms of future innovations and improvements?

Expand Tweet

A) Trupti: JioGames is unwavering in its commitment to providing an exceptional gaming experience and adapting to evolving industry trends.

Here's a concise overview of our plans and innovations:

Technological Advancements: JioGames is eagerly embracing emerging technologies like Augmented Reality (AR), Virtual Reality (VR), and cloud gaming. These advancements aim to elevate the gaming experience and introduce immersive gameplay possibilities.

Cross-Platform Connectivity: Recognizing diverse gaming preferences, JioGames is actively working on enabling seamless cross-platform gaming. Whether on mobile, PC, or console, our goal is to let users enjoy their favorite games on the device of their choice.

Esports and Competitive Gaming: Investing in the rise of esports, JioGames is developing and promoting esports events and pro players. We aim to provide a platform for competitive gamers to showcase their skills and build a thriving gaming community. Expect an improved esports gaming experience.

Diverse Game Library: Our commitment to offering a diverse gaming experience continues. JioGames is expanding its game library, collaborating with developers to bring a wide range of genres and innovative titles to our platform, ensuring something for every gamer.

User-Centric Approach: Valuing user feedback, JioGames actively seeks input to understand and meet the community's desires. This user-centric approach guides decisions to enhance existing features and create new ones that resonate with our gaming community.

Social Integration: Fostering community connections is at the core of JioGames. We're enhancing social features within our games, enabling players to connect, share achievements, and collaborate. Gaming is about sharing experiences with friends and fellow gamers.

In addition, our gaming showcase at India Mobile Congress 2023 received an outstanding response, featuring:

Improved Esports gaming experience

Multiplayer cloud gaming through JioGamesCloud on Jio Set-Top Box, offering high-end gaming without downloads/installations

Motion sensor gaming provides an interactive entertainment experience

A racing simulator rush, transforming traditional racing gaming into a lifelike and competitive adventure

JioGames becoming the first Indian brand to support 4K live streaming on the JioGames app, offering razor-sharp visuals and lag-free gaming entertainment

As we move forward, JioGames remains dedicated to staying ahead of the curve, embracing innovation, and creating an environment where gaming enthusiasts can thrive. Keep an eye on our updates for the latest developments as we continue to shape the future of gaming together.