"It was f*cking terrifying": Azzyland claims SSSniperwolf lunged at her while partying, accuses YouTuber of physical assault

The ongoing clash between content creators Azra “Azzyland” and Alia “SSSniperWolf” has taken yet another turn after the former claimed that she was assaulted by the latter back in 2018.

In an interview with Nerd City, Azzyland claimed that SSSniperWolf made an attempt to assault her at the Fortnite Celebrity Pro-Am five years ago. According to her, the English-American YouTuber attacked her after she got eliminated early from the competition.

While describing the incident, she said:

“I don’t remember exact details, because it was f*cking terrifying.”

Azzyland and SSSniperWolf's fight had six witnesses, says Azzy

In the interview, which was released on April 3, 2024, Nerd City attempted to do a deep dive into Azzyland’s allegations against SSSniperWolf, including following up with witnesses to confirm the accusations.

Azzyland claimed that she went over to say hi to SSSniperWolf at the Fortnite event, only to be greeted with hostility. She said:

“She’s just looking at me, she’s silent. She’s angry, and then she lunges at me.’

She then alleged that bystanders had to get involved to pull SSSniperWolf off her and take her into another room:

“She screamed at me. A bunch of words I can’t actually say on YouTube. But the one sentence I can say is, she goes, ‘You fake your gameplay!’ and then charges toward me swinging.”

The YouTuber added that her accusations could be validated by six witnesses. NerdCity allegedly tracked down all six of the witnesses, who corroborated the story. However, they have asked not to be named.

NerdCity also compared SSSniperWolf’s behavior to symptoms of Narcissistic Personality Disorder, and brought on fellow YouTuber and psychologist Donna to discuss the same.

So far, neither SSSniperWolf nor her team has responded to the allegations.

The drama between the two internet personalities started in 2023, after Azzyland accused SSSniperWolf of harassing her, copying her content and “stealing her life.”

SSSniperWolf responded by claiming that the plagiarism was the other way around and that she had:

“... proof she copied my thumbnails, SEO, the way I speak, the jokes I make. The way you’re trying to manipulate this is fraud."

It appears that the issues between the two YouTubers are far from over. The internet awaits SSSniperWolf's reaction to Azzyland’s fresh claims.