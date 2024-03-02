'It is a mobile game that draws inspiration from Indian mythology": Atirath and JioGames on Asva Conquerors Showdown (Exclusive)

Bhanu Prakash, an experienced senior software engineer at Atirath Gaming Technologies, and Trupti Latur, User Engagement and Communications Lead at JioGames, were recently interviewed by Sportskeeda to discuss the nuances of Asva Conquerors Showdown.

Bhanu and Trupti discussed the title's unique elements that set it apart in the Indian gaming market, its inspiration from Indian mythology and historical events, the collaboration between JioGames and Atirath, as well as the tactics for community interaction.

The interview provides a thorough look into the breadth of experience and competitive chances awaiting players in this immersive mobile game, along with details on gaming mechanics, community events, and upcoming releases.

Together with JioGames, Atirath is going to release Asva Conquerors Showdown

Q) Can you delve deeper into the specific myths or historical events from Indian mythology that inspired the creation of "Asva Conquerors Showdown," and how are these elements integrated into the game's narrative and mechanics?

Bhanu Prakash: Asva Conquerors Showdown is a mobile game that draws inspiration from Indian mythology, historical events, and cultural narratives to craft its gameplay and storyline. The game situates itself in a medieval world marked by empires, territorial expansion, and strategic warfare.

This setting allows players to engage in battles and influence historical events through real-time strategic decision-making, thus integrating the rich tapestry of Indian mythological and historical elements into the game's mechanics and narrative.

Q) What are some of the standout features or mechanics in "Asva" that differentiate it from other war strategy games, particularly those within the Indian gaming market?

Bhanu Prakash: "Asva" differentiates itself from other war strategy games, especially within the Indian gaming market, through several standout features and mechanics that are deeply rooted in Indian mythology, culture, and historical narratives:

Mythological and Historical Narrative

Rise of the Conqueror Mode

Strategic Gameplay Rooted in Culture

Engagement with Indian Mythology

Community Engagement through Streamer Showdown

Q) Could you elaborate on the collaborative process between JioGames and Atirath during the development of Asva Conquerors Showdown, including any key challenges faced and how they were overcome?

Trupti Latur: The collaboration between JioGames and Atirath in developing Asva Conquerors Showdown appears to be a strategic partnership aimed at leveraging each other's strengths to create a unique gaming experience rooted in Indian mythology and culture.

While the specific details of their collaborative process, including the challenges faced and how they were overcome, are not explicitly detailed in the available information, we can infer some aspects of their partnership based on industry norms and the nature of such collaborations.

Combining Expertise: Atirath, a Hyderabad-based gaming firm, brings its expertise in game development and software engineering and a vision to integrate Indian mythology into digital entertainment. JioGames, with its vast platform and ecosystem, provides the necessary infrastructure, distribution network, and marketing capabilities.

The collaboration likely involved Atirath focusing on the game's creative and technical development while JioGames handled distribution, platform integration, and promotional activities.

Cultural and Mythological Integration

Technical Integration and Optimization

Engagement and Community Building

Market Positioning and Cultural Sensitivity

Q) How does "Asva" balance historical accuracy with creative interpretation when depicting Indian mythology and historical figures within the game world?

Bhanu Prakash: Balancing historical accuracy with creative interpretation in "Asva" involves a nuanced approach where the essence of Indian mythology and historical figures is preserved yet adapted to fit into the game's strategic and competitive framework.

This balance ensures players are not just engaging in gameplay but are also experiencing the depths of Indian culture and history in an interactive and immersive manner.

Q) Regarding the #riseoftheconqueror hashtag, how do you plan to leverage it not just as a marketing tool but also as a means to foster community engagement and competition among players?

Trupti Latur: Leveraging the #riseoftheconqueror hashtag effectively can extend beyond mere marketing to significantly enhance community engagement and competition among players of "Asva." Here are several strategies that could be employed to achieve this:

Social Media Campaigns

Leaderboards and Tournaments:

Streamer and Influencer Collaborations

Community Challenges

Exclusive Content and Rewards

Feedback and Development Engagement:

Q) What criteria were used to select the 16 streamers and content creators for the Streamer Showdown event, and what types of content and interactions can viewers expect during the competition?

Trupti Latur: 1) Streamer Selection Criteria: Chosen based on audience reach, content quality, game expertise, community engagement, and diversity.

2) Content and Interactions:

Live gameplay showcases skills and strategies.

Commentary offers insights and tips.

Viewer interaction via live chat and polls.

Entertaining banter and humor from streamers.

Prizes and giveaways for viewer engagement.

Behind-the-scenes content provides insights into event production.

Q) In what ways does JioGames intend to gather feedback from players post-launch and incorporate community suggestions and requests into future updates and expansions for Asva Conquerors Showdown?

Trupti Latur: 1) In-Game Feedback: Implement feedback forms/surveys for player input on gameplay, features, and bugs.

2) Community Forums/Social Media: Utilize platforms for player discussion and feedback monitoring.

3) Player Support Channels: Encourage feedback through customer support for aggregation.

4) Data Analysis: Analyze player behavior for trends and areas for improvement.

5) Community Events: Host events to gather feedback and foster engagement.

6) Regular Updates: Release updates based on player feedback, highlighting changes.

7) Developer-Player Interaction: Engage with players through livestreams, Q&A sessions, or blogs for direct communication.

By employing a combination of these strategies, JioGames can create a feedback loop between themselves and the player community, ensuring Asva Conquerors Showdown evolves in ways that align with player preferences and expectations.

Q) Can you provide examples of some advanced strategic tactics or unique gameplay mechanics in "Asva" that players may not immediately discover but can significantly impact their success in the game?

Bhanu Prakash: 1) Terrain Interaction: Implementing a terrain system where different types of terrain, such as trees, rocks, mountains, or rivers, affect gameplay.

2) UI Effects or Graphic system: Implementing visually captivating effects and graphics to enhance the user interface, menus, and overall presentation of the game, creating an engaging and immersive experience for players.

3) Unit Formations: Organize units for tactical advantages.

4) Dynamic Objectives: Objectives change based on player actions.

5) Terrain Manipulation: Players can alter the battlefield.

6) Resource Management: Manage resources for strategic advantage.

7) Specialized Units: Unique units with specific abilities.

Q) Are there any specific plans or roadmaps for upcoming updates or expansions to Asva Conquerors Showdown, and how does JioGames intend to keep the player base engaged over the long term?

Trupti Latur: JioGames plans to keep players engaged in "Asva Conquerors Showdown" through:

Regular updates with new content.

Incorporating community feedback.

Seasonal events and tournaments.

Cross-platform support.

Esports integration.

Supporting content creators.

Hosting live events and livestreams.

In-game challenges and achievements.

Social features like clans and friends.

Expanding the game's lore and narrative.

Q) Lastly, what message would you like to convey to the potential players of Asva Conquerors Showdown regarding the depth of gameplay experience, the rich tapestry of Indian mythology, and the competitive opportunities within the game?

Trupti Latur: In 'Asva Conquerors Showdown,' you'll enter a world inspired by Indian myths full of exciting adventures. It's not just about fighting—there's a lot of strategy involved too! You'll play as legendary characters, explore different places, and have epic battles. Plus, you can compete with players from all over the world to see who's the best. So, get ready for an awesome journey and become a part of this amazing story!