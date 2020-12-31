Jackscepticeye explains why Cyberpunk 2077 is slowly heading towards failure

Popular streamer and internet figure, jackscepticeye recently explained the reason behind Cyberpunk 2077's eventual failure.

The streamer delivered his opinion on Cyberpunk 2077 and why it was headed towards failure, extremely clearly during on of his streams.

Currently watching Jacksepticeye play Cyberpunk 2077 on Twitch....pretty enjoyable😁#Cyberpunk2077Hype #twitch — SeniorSensei (@SenseiSenior) December 10, 2020

can't wait to watch jacksepticeye play cyberpunk 2077. he made me fall in love with DBH before — nisa :( (@enseibree) December 9, 2020

According to jackscepticeye and the general idea he has been getting from the community, "False Marketing" is what's leading Cyberpunk 2077 towards eventual failure.

Here's everything about what jackscepticeye had to say about Cyberpunk 2077's reason for failure.

Jackscepticeye talks about Cyberpunk 2077

Jackscepticeye strongly believes that CD Projekt Red withholding the actual gameplay footage of Cyberpunk 2077 on the PS4 and Xbox One, prior to the game's release, was a massive blunder on the developer's end. Offering refunds to anyone who isn't satisfied with the game doesn't help either.

Let's just have a moment of silence for everyone unwrapping Cyberpunk 2077 for PS4 and Xbox One. May the game be playable one day — Ben (@benxjohn) December 25, 2020

Given the fact that CD Projekt Red built up this massive hype around Cyberpunk 2077, the community was extremely disappointed with the results they got. However, the developers have released multiple patches since then, with two more larger patches coming soon.

These patches will reportedly improve Cyberpunk 2077's visual performance on previous generation devices such as the PS4 and the Xbox One. However, that doesn't cover the entire fiasco that has risen since Cyberpunk 2077's release.

I just finished Cyberpunk 2077 in 21 hours level 18. +7 crashes, +15 bugs with barely %4 done according PS4. pic.twitter.com/BW57u0ipWk — Diego Pacheco (@diego_pacheco) December 28, 2020

As pointed out by jackscepticeye, the enormous number of pre-orders received for Cyberpunk 2077 on PS4 and Xbox One was more than enough to cover the developers targets for "Christmas sale." Handing out refunds which are reportedly facing delays, hasn't been the smartest of moves for CD Projekt Red.

Nevertheless, many would agree with jackscepticeye's opinion, that this drama could have been avoided if there hadn't been any false marketing from CD Projekt Red's end. However, the future of Cyberpunk 2077 depends entirely on CD Projekt Red's ability to fix the game at the earliest.

A few days into playing Cyberpunk 2077 on PS4. Thoughts so far:

-Bugs and glitches are noticeable, but not as distracting as I thought they'd be.

-Driving is an exercise in patience.

-Combat is not very satisfying, guns are hard to aim.

- Sometimes conversations overlap. 1/3 — AJ Hart (@StarsOverMojave) December 28, 2020

-The characters are well written and well preformed; they're believable and have unique personalities.

-Attributes and perks are good, but not OP.

-This game reeks of cool, and I LOVE IT. 3/3#Cyberpunk2077 #PS4 — AJ Hart (@StarsOverMojave) December 28, 2020

Having said that, Cyberpunk 2077 receiving regular patches has been a bright sign for players who haven't opted for a refund yet. With two more patches scheduled to arrive early in 2021, everyone's hoping for a better version of the globally hyped role-playing game.

Jackscepticeye is famous for his Among Us streams with fellow popular streamers such as Pokimane, Sykkuno, and Valkyrae among others. The streamer has also been known for his Cyberpunk 2077 streams which have been applauded on multiple occasions by the community.