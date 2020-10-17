USA ahead of China, Japan in Play/App Store mobile games revenue in 2020 so far

With the advent of cutting-edge smartphones and technology getting compact year after year, the mobile gaming industry has seen a steep growth in both revenue and viewership.

According to a report by Sensor Tower Store Intelligence, Japan, the place of birth of leading gaming studios like Nintendo, Sony, and SEGA, has rounded up almost 22% of the global money spent by players on iOS and Android games during the first nine months of 2020.

Two games that stood out in bringing the big dollars were Monster Strike, developed by Mixi, and Puzzle & Dragons, pushed out by GungHo Online Entertainment. These free-to-play titles, released between 2012 and 2013, have brought in $13.7 billion to date since January 2014.

Top countries by mobile game revenue market share (Image credits: sensor tower)

Japan has enjoyed an enormous chunk in market share in the revenue brought in. The country sat on top of the charts between 2014 and 2018 in terms of revenue market share on Google Play Store and Apple App Store. The USA dethroned it in 2019 and continues to hold this position as of the third quarter of 2020, with Japan following in second.

However, big game publishers have a special place in their local market, where they have enjoyed quite some success in the player spending department.

In the past five years, eight of the top-ten most-revenue-generating titles have been from Japanese publishers. The above picture accurately depicts how these companies have caught hold of the nerve of the market and dominated it.

Chinese games take the cake in the international market

However, the aspect where Japan fails is international influence, revenue from which has consistently decreased over the years. Chinese publishers have trumped in this field, with gaming studios like Tencent and MiHoYo publishing world-renowned titles like PUBG Mobile and Genshin Impact, both of which have accounted for big bucks in revenue. The latter even brought in a staggering $60 million in its first week alone.