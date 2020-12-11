Currently being tested on PBE, Runaan’s Hurricane is set to be reverted to how the ability was at the ending of last season.

These changes would greatly benefit the ADC’s that are currently struggling in the non-crit meta that has recently taken shape. It would allow players to get away from spamming MF, Jhin, and Lucian.

Runaan’s Hurricane was always a staple item for ADC’s that struggled with doing AOE damage in team fights. The item was designed to help an otherwise single target focused damage carry, destroying the frontline while also dealing damage around the chosen target.

The changes will help the ADC’s who want to build this item to do so much easier. They will no longer feel inferior as they watch their counterpart build lethality and have far higher damage output.

Runaan’s Hurricane currently sits at an expensive 3400 gold, making it the most expensive on-hit item in the game. This is an absurd investment for an ADC to make when they could just buy Serrated Dirk and call it a day.

Runaan’s Hurricane: More value, less gold

With the reversion of Runaan’s Hurricane players will see its cost lowered from 3400 to 2500. The +25 attack damage is being removed and the recipe is being changed. The item will now build out of two daggers, a zeal, and 800 gold.

The 40-70% attack damage scaling on the AOE bolts will remain the same. This will result in the item doing its intended purpose; allowing single target, high damage ADCs to hit multiple targets.

Players can expect to see more Jinx, Kog'maw, Twitch, and Aphelios on patch 11.1

The meta is currently dominated by ADCs who can build cheap, effective lethality items and pump out tons of damage. The change to Runaan’s Hurricane will undoubtedly bring some ADCs who are struggling right back into power.

With the item set to cost over 1000 gold less, it can easily be built as a second or third item without having to worry about slowing down a build path.

This means players could expect to have access to the much needed AOE damage for mid game skirmishes rather than having to wait until late game team fights.

Aphelios won’t have to wait 200 years to be relevant again. He, along with Jinx, Twitch, and Kog’maw, only has to wait until patch 11.1.