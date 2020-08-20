Free Fire: Join the 3volution and celebrate the game's 3rd Anniversary

Free Fire, the world's most popular battle royale game on mobile, is kicking off its third anniversary with an exciting 3volution event that showcases how it has evolved, improved, and progressed over the years via a special Time Tunnel interface.

The event features the Bermuda Remastered map with new accessible zones in the Clash Squad mode and the launch of a new awakened character: Hayato' Firebrand'. An August 23 peak day will reward Survivors with a free character, and much, much more!

Free Fire's Time Tunnel interface

Free Fire's Time Tunnel interface allows the survivors to claim rewards and reach milestones through Time Tokens. Time Tokens are earned by taking part in exploration missions that highlight Free Fire's storyline seen from the perspective of its wide variety of characters.

Exploration missions also reward survivors with tonnes of character fragments for Hayato and others. Those who prefer to try their luck with the time capsule can use Blue Chip Tokens, which can be converted from Time Tokens, to spin the capsule for a chance to earn exclusive prizes.

Blue chips are also available after each match, with a 5x drop on August 23 and unlimited daily cap! Prizes include the new Psycho Maniac bundle; the Jaws Maniac Mask; the Hand of Victors bat skin; and the Hysterical Laugh skyboard.

Enjoy Clash Squad Battles across the four new playable zones on the Bermuda Remastered map

Survivors can join Clash Squad battles on the Bermuda Remastered map across two playable zones: Aden's Creek and Academy. Then on August 19, an additional Nurek Dam zone will open for those who reach the 2nd-anniversary node in the Time Tunnel Milestone. On August 22, the final Samurai's Garden zone will become available for all Survivors once the 3rd-anniversary node is reached.

Peak day: awakened Hayato – Hayato' Firebrand' – arrives and claim a free awakening shard

The 3volution update has caused something to awaken in Hayato. From Free Fire's August 23 peak day, Hayato' Firebrand' will be available for Survivors to unlock. The awakened Hayato possesses the Art of Blades ability which reduces frontal damage by 40% to 60% for 6 seconds, although firing his weapon will interrupt his ability.

In addition to that, the August 23 peak day will give Survivors even more options for fun and rewards. These includes all game modes unlocked – including Big-Head, Explosive Jump, Cold Steel, Nighthunter, Rampage, and more – the Cube Fragment Aftermatch Drop, a free anniversary gift, and a Friend Callback event.

Survivors will also be able to claim a free awakening shard and choose one permanent character for free on peak day!

Lastly, Survivors in India who correctly vote for the winning team in the lead up to the Streamer Showdown on August 22 stand to win exciting rewards, which will include diamond vouchers! Voting will begin at noon (IST) on August 16 and will end at 3 pm (IST) on August 22. Catch the action live on the Official Free Fire India YouTube channel from 6 pm (IST) on August 22.

After a great third year, Free Fire invites survivors to celebrate how far the game has come in the video below:

