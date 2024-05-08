"Kendrick destroyed him": Twitch streamer Asmongold gives his take on the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef

Zack "Asmongold" has shared his opinion on the ongoing rap beef between Kendrick Lamar and Drake. Despite being a video game streamer, Zack is known to take an interest in pop culture, and given the popularity of the rappers' feud, he talked about it in a recent livestream.

The OTK co-founder made it clear that he was a fan of Kendrick, claiming he had heard his songs way more than Drake's:

"Drake is like, I would say, 5x more popular than Kendrick Lamar. I like Kendrick Lamar better, I have listened to more of his music. good kid, m.A.A.d city, I have listened to that album in totality more than I have listened to every other Drake song put together."

Unsurprisingly, when it came to giving a verdict about who won the beef, Asmongold favored his favorite artist Kendrick Lamar, claiming his diss tracks were better than Drake's in various ways:

"Kendrick destroyed him, yeah. In terms of texture, vibe, and substance, I think Kendrick Lamar clears by a mile."

Asmongold compares Drake and Kendrick Lamar to RPG games Diablo 4 and Path of Exile

With the Kendrick Lamar and Drake diss tracks going viral worldwide, rap fans have naturally taken sides, with everyone defending their favored artists. As a popular Twitch streamer, some in Asmongold's vast audience naturally did not think like him, which led to someone in chat claiming that Drake is responsible for Kendrick's popularity.

Zack naturally defended the latter and pushed back against his viewer's opinion, stating:

"Kendrick blew up because of Drake? I'm going to be honest, I think Kendrick blew up because of because of Kendrick. I feel like a lot of people that blow up because of somebody else, like that person gave them a head start. But it's not like they made their career."

Asmongold even answered questions about Drake seemingly having a wider fan base:

"Why is Drake more popular? Because he appeals to a much wider audience whereas Kendrick Lamar, I think, has a much more narrow but deep audience if that makes sense."

Asmongold proceeded to explain the difference between Drake and Kendrick by comparing them to the video games Diablo 4 and Path of Exiles:

"So it's like the difference between Diablo 4 and Path of Exile. Where like, Diablo 4 appeals to way more people but Path of Exile does what Diablo 4 does way better for the group of people that are more invested into it."

Asmongold also claimed that he did not necessarily hate Drake's music and described it as "commercial":

"I don't think Drake's music is boring. I think it's commercial and then you'll probably respond and say, 'What's the difference?' And I think that's fair, I mean, there it is right?"

In related news, Kai Cenat recently went viral after a clip of him failing to contact Drake started garnering a lot of attention on social media, with many claiming that the rapper had blocked the Twitch streamer's number despite being on friendly terms.