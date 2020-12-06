Kingz God win the Free Fire North East Esports Summit 2020 Grand Finals

After two days of intense action and thrill, which saw 12 teams fighting till the end, Day 2 of the Grand Finals of the Free Fire North East Esports Summit 2020 concluded today.

Kingz God, who was leading the points table at the end of Day 1, won the Free Fire tournament with 386 points, thus taking home the prize money of 75K INR.

Kingz God

Finishing behind them as the first runner-up were Scotland of the East, with a total of 241 Overall points and 106 Kill Points. They collected the prize money of 35K INR for their second-place finish.

The third place in the Free Fire tournament was clinched by Team Bongaigaon, with 221 Overall points and 138 Kill Points. They took home the third-place with a prize money of 25K INR.

Free Fire Grand Finals Overall standings:

Grand Finals Overall standings

The first match of Day 2 was won by Team Tension with eight kills. Following them in the second place was Team Respect with seven kills. The third place in this match was claimed by Kingz God with 10 kills to their name.

The second and third matches of the day were won by Team Respect and West Side Army with 10 and six Kills to their names, respectively. This match marked the halfway stage of the day. At this stage, Kingz God was comfortably leading the points table with over 150 points.

The fourth match of the day was won by Team Tension with a total of nine kills. This was their second win in the day, following the Booyah in the first match. Also, Scotland of the East followed them in second place with 10 kills.

The fifth match of the day was won by Team Respect with four kills to their name. Following them at second place were Assam Rifles with one Kill. The third place in the match was claimed by Kingz God with 12 Kills to their name.

The sixth match of the day and the final match of the tournament was won by Scotland of the East with a total of nine kills. Following them were Team Pewdiepie with seven kills. The third place in this match was claimed by the Westside army without any kills.

Nodwin Gaming, in October, came up with an exclusive tournament for Northeast India in an attempt to promote esports in the region. Named as North East Esports Summit, the tournament featured two mobile games - Free Fire and Clash of clans. The total prize pool for the event has been set at 3.5 lakh INR

Almost 1600 teams registered and played in the Free Fire event. After two months of multiple qualification rounds that were filled with action, 12 teams from the Northeast region had qualified for the event.

The finals of the Free Fire tournament took place over a period of two days, and the winner was decided after 12 matches.

Free Fire North East Esports Summit Prizepool distribution

1. Kingz God (386 points) - 75,000 INR

2. Scotland of the East (241 points) - 35,000 INR

3. Team Bongaigaon (221 points) - 25,000 INR

4. Team Tension (202 points) - 15,000 INR

5. Team Respect (201 points) - 15,000 INR

6. Team PewDiePie (182 points) - 10,000 INR

7. Itayllilang B (168 points) - 10,000 INR

8. Do or Die (144 points) - 10,000 INR

9. Assam Rifles (137 points) - 10,000 INR

10. West Side Arny (133 points) - 5,000 INR

11. Better One (113 points) - 5,000 INR

12. Gods of Assam (98 points) - 5,000 INR