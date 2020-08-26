KO Fight Night: India’s Ultimate Fighting Game Championship features Tekken, Street Fighter, and Super Smash Bros

This year has been especially rough for the Fighting Game Community, but despite the challenges of gaming during an ongoing global pandemic, major fighting game tournaments have managed to survive by shifting online.

Want to play in a fighting game tournament? There’s still time to join!

If you play Tekken 6, Street Fighter V, or Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, then you might be interested in testing your skill in a KO Fight Night Tournament. You can find registration on their website here.

According to their website, there will be eight qualifiers per game. The top 2 players from each qualifier will advance to the playoffs for a total of 16 players per game. The top 4 players from each playoff will then move on to grand finals.

If you think you can take on the best in India then sign up and get ready to be featured live on their stream.

Where to watch KO Fight Night

If you’re not ready to play in a tournament setting then be sure to at least tune in to see your favorite players compete live on stream.

You can catch the stream live through the NODWIN Gaming Youtube Channel, as well as watch past broadcasts for whatever fighting game you want. The broadcast is livecast in a mix of Hindi and English, though the action is pretty easy to follow even if you only understand English, so don’t be afraid to check it out.

Want to learn more about the games involved? No problem!

If you’re interested in a fighting game but not sure where to start, don’t worry, there’s plenty of resources out there to help take an absolute beginner to a point where they can play with the best of them.

Some advice will help no matter what fighting game you want to play, and others might be more specific to one game or another. No matter what you pick, the fighting game community is a welcoming environment.