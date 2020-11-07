Krafton announces collaboration with Microsoft, data security focus hints at PUBG Mobile return in India

In a move to ensure the safety and security of user data, South Korean company, Krafton Incorporated, today announced that it will be working with Microsoft-owned cloud computing service Azure to host a wide array of its titles.

The deal ensures that Krafton and its major subsidiaries, like PUBG Corporation, will be using the Azure's services for its online multiplayer battle royale title, Player Unknown Battlegrounds (PUBG PC and console), as well as the mobile version, PUBG Mobile.

Krafton and Microsoft to collaborate as data security focus points towards PUBG Mobile's India return

According to a report by BusinessWire, Krafton has made the security and safety of its user data the top priority. This claim has been proven through this partnership as Microsoft Azure provides top of the line security. The collaboration will ensure that user privacy remains of utmost importance.

These steps towards data security and privacy were taken amongst growing concerns regarding the safety of user data with respective to PUBG Corporation. The ties of the company with Tencent Games, the Chinese Giant who have had shady credentials when it comes to user data security, hasn’t helped them at all. These issues have caused the mobile version of the title to be banned in India.

The Indian government decided to ban PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite on 2nd September 2020. The game was banned under Section 69A of the Information Technology Act 2009. Complying with this decision PUBG Mobile India Official in an official Facebook post announced the termination of all services and user access across India, to PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite, starting from 30th October 2020. This meant the total shutdown of PUBG Mobile servers around the country.

In response to this decision, PUBG Corporation decided to withdraw its partnership with Tencent Games who had publishing and distribution rights to the games in India. Krafton Incorporated (formerly Bluehole Inc.) the parent company of PUBG Mobile decided to take the publishing rights of the game into their own hands.

Since the ban, PUBG Corporation was looking for new ways to make the game accessible to Indian Users. Lately, many reliable sources in the PUBG Mobile community have hinted that the Indian Version of the game in collaboration with Microsoft will be launched in the coming few days. The news of the partnership between Microsoft Azure and Krafton Incorporated only strengthens the claim much more. Although there has been no official announcement from PUBG Corporation or Microsoft regarding this matter but fans and players are excited and are eagerly waiting for the official announcement as the game enjoys a huge fan base in India