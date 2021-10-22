Krafton announces PUBG New State release date for India

Krafton is all set for the global release of its latest entrant in the PUBG franchise, PUBG New State. Fans have been waiting for any news relating to the release since the day pre-registrations opened.

However, the Indian region was not included in the initial round of pre-registrations, and players from the nation had to wait a few months until the pre-registrations finally went live on 1 September 2021. The game has received a tremendous response and fans are excited for the release, especially after watching the gameplay during the alpha testing phase.

PUBG New State India release date

The PUBG New State launch trailer has finally been officially released, and players are elated. At the very end of the video, the global launch date of the much-awaited title is revealed.

The game is slated for a worldwide launch on 11 November 2021, and Indian fans will also be able to download the game on the same day. The release will also mark the end of the long wait for gamers.

Changhan (CH) Kim, the CEO of Krafton, said the following about the game's release at the Media Showcase,

"It has been around eight months since pre-registrations started on 25 February 2021. Since then, 50 million players from all over the world have pre-registered for PUBG New State, and amidst all the support and interest, we are thrilled to finally announce the official launch date. "

The enthusiasm among the players is impossible to contain with the unveiling of the trailer. It is now only a matter of weeks until players will be able to experience tthe futuristic battle royale title first-hand.

Furthermore, players have time to pre-register themselves on the Google Play Store and Apple App Store before its release to attain a permanent limited vehicle skin.

In addition to launching the trailer, Krafton also posted a Media Showcase, during which the Executive Producer of PUBG New State Minkyu Park, Creative Director Daehoon Kim, Head of Publishing at Krafton Henry Chung, and other officials shed light on several aspects of the game, including the features, service, operation, and anti-cheat measures.

