Krafton to release a new PUBG themed mobile battle royale game in 2021: Report

The year 2020 saw a huge growth in the mobile gaming market, with the battle royale genre garnering the most attention. Among the top battle royale titles of 2020 was PUBG Mobile, which grew at a meteoric rate throughout the year

According to a sensor tower report, PUBG Mobile garnered $2.6 billion in revenue in 2020 alone. Since its release, the popular title has generated a total of $4 billion in revenue. The parent company of the title, Krafton Inc., recently unveiled their plans for PUBG going into 2021.

Speaking to the popular publication Bloomberg, the CEO of Krafton, Kim Chang-han, revealed that Krafton will offer its IPO around mid to late 2021.

According to a report by Eugene Investment & Securities Co., the IPO of the company can be valued at a whopping 30 trillion won($27.2 billion).

Krafton to release a new PUBG themed mobile battle royale game in 2021

Kim further revealed that the company was planning to launch a mobile gaming title later in the year, based on PUBG.

According to trusted sources, the title is all set to be PUBG Mobile 2.0, the sequel of PUBG Mobile.

PlayerIGN tweeted this on the same:

tl;dr of everything that happened#PUBG confirms #PUBGMobile2 release for this year and a PUBG PC & Console game release in 2022.



Based on previous sources, the PC & Console game is likely to be named: #PUBG2



The mobile game is a sequel made in house by PUBG Lite's head. — PlayerIGN (@PlayerIGN) January 19, 2021

Kim also pointed that the company was planning another PUBG based title for PC and consoles. The company also has plans to launch a horror survival game in 2022 based on the PUBG universe that will take place three centuries into the future.

Kim also revealed the company's plans of expansion into animation, movies, and drama. He said that the company is making an animated show that will be distributed and uploaded on various streaming services. A Web Toon is also in the works, according to him. The company also plans on eventually making movies and dramas. It is open to acquisitions of the companies in this field.

An animated and comic series was confirmed during 2020 #PeaceElite Championship (Chinese #PUBGMobile) pic.twitter.com/v4DuAMvpPt — PlayerIGN (@PlayerIGN) January 19, 2021

Recently, PUBG Mobile also provided an update about the unveiling of the promo of their newest map. The map that is rumored to be Karakin will have its promo released on the January 22, 2021, during the PUBG Mobile Global Championship(PMGC) finals.

Kim stressed that the company is not planning to be a one-hit-wonder and will be fully dedicated to increasing the number of games in its repertoire.

It will be interesting to see the developments in the PUBG franchise in the years to come by.