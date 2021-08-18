Krafton releases BGMI on iOS: App store download link and game size revealed

Krafton has officially launched Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) for iOS devices. The prolonged wait for these users is over, and they will now be able to enjoy the game.

Following the release of BGMI on Android devices earlier last month, fans were eagerly awaiting news of the game's arrival on the iOS platform. Earlier this week, numerous content providers and top players hinted that an iOS release of BGMI was on the cards.

All of this has been proven to be true, as the South Korean company has officially released the game for the platform.

BGMI (Battlegrounds Mobile India) released for iOS devices

Krafton released BGMI for iOS devices on 18 August 2021. Users can download the game from the Apple App Store. They can use the link provided below to head to the game's page on the store.

Click here to download Battlegrounds Mobile India from the Apple App Store.

BGMI minimum requirements

BGMI's minimum requirements (Image via Apple App Store)

iPhone: iOS 11.0 or later

iPad: iOS 11.0 or later

Size: 1.9 GB

Maintenance

The details of the maintenance break (Image via BGMI)

The developers have also announced a maintenance break for the authentication system of the iOS version. The details of which have been provided on the official website.

Schedule: 18 August at 6:40 AM IST (GMT +5:30) to 18 August 9:40 AM IST (GMT +5:30)

It is worth noting that this is only an estimated timeframe and might vary. The developers will notify users in case of any changes.

During the maintenance break, players with accounts linked to their Apple ID will not be able to log in to the game.

Milestone rewards

The download milestone rewards (Image via BGMI)

Earlier this month, the developers announced a few download milestones for players, which were:

48 million: 3x Supply Coupon Crate Scrap

49 million: 3x Classic Coupon Crate Scrap

50 million: Permanent Galaxy Messenger Set

They had announced that all players who access the game after completion of the milestone will be eligible to collect the rewards, irrespective of the platform. This implies that iOS users will also be able to get all these rewards.

The players achieved the final milestone of 50 million on 14 August 2021.

