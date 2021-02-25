Krafton's latest PUBG New State game for mobile: Pre-order trailer, link and features revealed

Krafton Inc has announced a new title called PUBG New State and has also released an official trailer.

The game will be set in 2051 and will feature many futuristic items. The pre-registration and pre-order have commenced on the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store, respectively.

A look at the pre-order trailer and features of Krafton Inc's latest PUBG New State game for mobile devices

The social media post on PUBG: New State's official social media handles reads:

"Drop into PUBG: NEW STATE, the latest title by KRAFTON, Inc. and PUBG Studio, the creators of the original battle royale, PLAYERUNKNOWN'S BATTLEGROUNDS. Coming in 2021, PUBG: NEW STATE features the most realistic battle royale experience you will find on mobile.

"Players will be able to drop in and explore a new map that expands the lore, experience graphics that push the limits of mobile gaming, master the best and most dynamic gunplay on the market, and enjoy next generation survival features that evolve the battlegrounds."

Players can check out the trailer for PUBG: New State below:

Features

Ultra-Realistic Graphics that Push the Limits of Mobile Gaming

Graphics that surpass the standard of mobile gaming with Global Illumination technology.

Realistic and Dynamic Gunplay

Enjoy realistic gunplay optimized for mobile gaming.

Next Generation Survival

Enjoy a variety of tools and features, including drones, combat rolls, and more. Explore massive 8x8 km open worlds with a variety of vehicles.

Expanding the PUBG Universe

Set in the near future, years have passed since the original game. In 2051, anarchy rules as numerous factions battle each other.

(Source: Google Play Store)