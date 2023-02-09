Krafton’s mobile division earnings decrease by 12% amidst BGMI ban in India

Krafton recently released its FY2022 revenue report, generating around $1.46 billion in sales. Although the company's overall sales dropped slightly from the previous year of 2021, its operating profits saw a 16% rise. The PC and console divisions' sales experienced a spike of 17% and 430% year-on-year, respectively, while the mobile section suffered a 12% drop, potentially due to the BGMI ban.

Krafton revealed their FY2022 revenue report (Image via Krafton)

The South Korean firm gained around $1.46 billion in revenue during the 2022 financial year, of which approximately $368 million and $83 million were generated from the PC and console sections, respectively. Over the last year, PUBG: Battlegrounds, the company's most successful game, has achieved 45 million new users.

Krafton saw a drop in revenue from its mobile division during FY2022

The company stated that the mobile section's revenue saw an unexpected decline due to the global reopening and the BGMI ban, despite having successful results in the first half of 2022. Based on the firm's claims, their other battle royale mobile titles such as PUBG Mobile enjoyed a fabulous year as the player base grew due to new mode updates, small map releases, and new collaborations.

Krafton’s mobile games report of FY2022 (image via Krafton)

The publisher experienced a substantial setback during the second half of 2022 when Battlegrounds Mobile India, widely known as BGMI, was banned in India.

While answering a question during a Q&A session of the 2022 earnings report, the company's CEO, CH Kim, stated that the company is working hard to resume the game's operations within the country:

"Looking on the Mobile side, due to global recession and also the impact coming from the reopening, the overall economic backdrop as well as the fact that services were suspended for BGMI. 2022 was a very difficult operational year for us. In 2023, we believe that the regional uncertainties will start to mitigate, resulting in a positive outcome. We have put a lot of efforts to resume the BGMI service in India."

He further added:

"BGMI India, we have put in a lot of effort to bring about the unbanning of the sanctions and once the ban is removed, we believe that it will offer additional and significant growth opportunities."

In terms of user numbers, India is the premier market for mobile games and was also the top market for both PUBG Mobile and BGMI before these titles were removed from the mobile stores. Unfortunately, both games were taken down by the Indian government due to concerns about user data security.

2022 was a good year for Krafton (image via Krafton)

Meanwhile, the publisher has shifted its focus towards New State Mobile in the Indian market ever since BGMI was suspended back in July 2022. A number of tournaments for the newest battle royale title have already been hosted by large third-party organizers such as ESL, NODWIN, Villager Esports and more, in the country.

