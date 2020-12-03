Kratos to come to Fortnite Season 5

Fortnite Season 5 is set to feature characters from all over the place, and Kratos is slated to be one of the new additions to the season.

Season 5 of Fortnite features a bounty hunter theme that includes a Mandolorian crossover, in addition to a number of unique and creative bounty hunter characters.

Even though Kratos may not have gone hunting for a bounty, his degree of brutality and pragmatic strength will certainly fit in amidst the intense fights soon to come.

Kratos leaked via the Playstation store as a skin coming to Fortnite this season! 😱 pic.twitter.com/Log9wWusTR — Ali-A (@OMGitsAliA) December 2, 2020

How will Kratos fit into Fortnite?

The Kratos Fortnite skin leaked earlier today through the Playstation Store, and may in fact be a Playstation Exclusive. Kratos is known from the God of War series which began with its first release in 2005 and continues to this day.

With a rich lore to pull from, and a testosterone fueled story about a doomed man betrayed by Ares, the Greek god of war's introduction could be an interesting one.

Kratos, through his immense strength and sheer force of will, managed to defeat Ares in single combat and replace him as the god of war.

Following this, the sequels and spinoffs generally followed the pattern of Kratos being offended by one of the many Greek gods and going on a rage fueled rampage through Greek mythology, until he eventually kills whomever the target of his hatred was.

This ended with God of War III, which involved Kratos finally killing off Zeus and effectively dismantling the Greek pantheon, leading to a quiet era where God of War only seemed to release remakes or prequels.

However, in 2018 a new God of War released, which despite sharing the name of the first game in the series, seemed to be a soft sequel to Kratos’ story.

This new game featured Kratos now living a new life somewhere in Scandinavia amidst a new pantheon of gods to kill off, this time of Norse origin.

And it is this Kratos which has made his way into Fortnite, although it shouldn’t be too surprising if a younger, more Greek Kratos, should also make an appearance.

According to @Sanretros, Kratos is coming to Fortnite in the future, due to a promotional asset seen on the PS4 home screen. pic.twitter.com/eOU8Dy1CkE — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) December 2, 2020

Where to get Kratos in Fortnite

At the moment the only place it seems players can pick up this Kratos Fortnite skin is on the Playstation Store. This makes sense as the God of War series is, and always has been, a Playstation exclusive, appearing on every Sony console since the Playstation 2.

At the moment, there doesn’t seem to be a price attached to this skin, although players can likely expect this skin to sell at a normal price for tie-in skins.