Kuroky’s return to Dota 2 reignites Team Nigma in the Epic League

Kuro “KuroKy” Salehi Takhasomi - the captain of Team Nigma, made his return to professional Dota 2 after making a healthy recovery.

After a shabby performance at the ESL One Germany Dota 2 Championships, Team Nigma was under a lot of pressure to live up to their name. However, with the return of their captain, Team Nigma seems to have bounced back from the slump they were in.

They have managed to win three out of the four series that they have played so far in the Epic League. After a number of disappointing losses in their previous tournaments, Team Nigma has finally started to look like their formers selves.

Let’s dive ahead and take a look at how KuroKy’s return has influenced Team Nigma and what the community has to say about it.

KuroKy's return to Dota 2 sparks new life in Team Nigma

KuroKy marked his return to Dota 2 after a medical break, with a 32-7 stomp over mudgolems. With the victory, he made it clear that even after spending more than a decade as a professional gamer, KuroKy not only had the desire to perform at the highest level, but also become the best.

Unfortunately for KuroKy and Team Nigma, his return wasn't all smiles and laughter, as mudgolems staged a comeback in the series to spoil KuroKy's return. However, since the 2-1 loss at the hand of mudgolems, Team Nigma have gone on a scintilating run, picking up three consecutive series against top teams.

Advertisement

We take a clean 2-0 victory against @theAllianceGG, GG's to them.



Now we turn our attention to our next series against Just Error tomorrow at 17:00 CET#StarsAlign #EPICLeague pic.twitter.com/XNv1KYdBIn — Team Nigma (@TeamNigma) November 19, 2020

After a 2-1 victory against the two time TI Champions, OG, Team Nigma went on to whitewash both Team Alliance as well as the newly formed CIS star team, Just Error 404 with a score of 2-0.

Kuroky's return not only filled the void of a leader character in the roster, but also re-introduced some classic cheese picks such as the position five hard support Invoker.

With major clashes coming up against teams like Virtus Pro, Team Secret and Natus Vincere, this was the perfect opportunity for KuroKy to relaunch his Dota 2 career after undergoing a major surgery.