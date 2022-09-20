League of Legends 12.18 official patch notes: Maokai and Udyr adjustments, Hecarim nerfs, and more

League of Legends patch 12.18 will be dropping soon, and the upcoming update will be introducing the last set of changes which will have the 2022 Worlds Championship in focus.

The patch will not exactly be a big one, only a few champions will be affected this time around as Riot Games looks to balance the competitive meta ahead of the international event.

League of Legends patch 12.18 highlights (Image via Riot Games)

League of Legends fans looking for a detailed description of the patch can look up Riot’s official website.

However, for a brief overview, here are all the major highlights.

League of Legends 12.18 official patch notes

1) Champions

Ashe

Q - Ranger’s Focus

Bonus Attack Speed: 20/25/30/35/40% >>> 25/32.5/40/47.5/55%

Hecarim

Base Stats

Base Health: 650 >>> 625

Q -Rampage

Physical Damage Bonus AD Ratio: 95% >>> 90%

Increased Damage Per Stack: 4% (+6% per 100 bonus AD) >>> 4% (+5% per 100 bonus AD)

W - Spirit of Dread

Percent of Post-Mitigation Damage Healed: 30% (+2.5% per 100 bonus AD) >>> 25% (+2% per 100 bonus AD) (Note: remains halved for damage not dealt by Hecarim)

Kalista

Base Stats

Base Health: 604 >>> 574

Kayn

Q - Reaping Slash

Darkin Damage: 65% AD (+5% of the target's max health (+5% per 100% bonus AD)) >>> 65% AD (+5% of the target's max health (+3.5% per 100% bonus AD))

Lee Sin

Base Stats

Health Growth: 99 >>> 105

W - Safeguard/Iron Will

Lifesteal and Spellvamp: 5/9.5/14/18.5/23% >>> 5/10.5/16/21.5/27%

Lulu

W - Whimsy

Movement Speed: 30% >>> 25%

Disable duration: 1.25/1.5/1.75/2.0/2.25 >>> 1.2/1.4/1.6/1.8/2.0 seconds

Cooldown: 17/16/15/14/13 >>> 17/16.5/16/15.5/15 seconds

Maokai

Passive - Sap Magic

Heal: 4.8-14% (based on level) >>> 4.5 -12% (based on level)

Q - Bramble Smash

Bonus Damage to Monsters: 40/60/80/100/120 >>> 80/100/120/140/160

E - Sapling Toss

Damage: 55/80/105/130/155 (+ 6% bonus health) (+ 42.5% AP) >>> 55/80/105/130/155 (+ 6% bonus health) <strong>(+ 40% AP)</strong>

Empowered Damage: 110/160/210/260/310 (+ 12% bonus health) (+ 85% AP) >>> 110/160/210/260/310 (+ 12% bonus health) <strong>(+ 80% AP)</strong>

Bugfixes

Fixed a bug that would sometimes cause Maokai’s Q to pull targets closer to him as opposed to knocking them away

Fixed a bug that would cause Maokai’s R to be narrower than intended

Miss Fortune

Base Stats

Attack Damage Growth: 2.7 >>> 2.4

Health Growth: 107 >>> 103

Nocturne

Base Stats

Attack Damage Growth: 3.1 >>> 2.6

Thresh

Base Stats

Health Growth: 115 >>> 120

E - Flay

Magic Damage: 65/95/125/155/185 (+40% AP) >>> 75/110/145/180/215 (+40% AP)

Udyr

Base Stats

Health Growth: 106 >>> 98

Armor Growth: 5.2 >>> 4.7

Q - Wildling Claw

Mana Cost: 45-28 (based on level) >>> 20

Empowered Lightning Strike AP Ratio: +0.6% per 100 AP >>> +0.8% per 100 AP

[NEW] BIT OF A REACH: Udyr’s first two attacks gain 50 attack range, matching the functionality of his Awakened Q

[NEW] SHOCKER: Awakened Q now deals an additional 2-5% (based on level) (+0.03% bonus AD) max health physical damage on first two attacks

W - Iron Mantle

Percent HP Heal: 1.2/1.26/1.32/1.38/1.44/1.5% >>> 1.2%

Percent HP Shield: 2/2.4/2.8/3.2/3.6/4.0% >>> 2/2.3/2.6/2.8/3.2/3.5%

Life Steal: 15% >>> 15/16/17/18/19/20%

R - Wingborne Storm

Magic Damage: 20/38/56/74/92/110 (+40% AP) >>> 20/36/52/68/84/100 (+35% AP)

Damage to Minions: 50/60/70/80% (levels 1/6/11/16) >>> 40/55/70/85% (levels 1/6/11/16)

2) Competitive

[NEW] PICK ME: Selecting a priority role will protect you from being autofilled only in your upcoming game

[REMOVED] SUPPORT SUPREMACY: Guaranteed autofill protection when queuing as support or queuing as fill has been removed

[UNCHANGED] RECURRING PROTECTION: Players will still receive autofill protection for 2 games after having played a game while autofilled

3) Behavioral Systems

Payers can now run it back with those they’ve already enjoyed playing with.

4) Mythic Content

Now Available

Prestige Battle Academia Leona

Prestige PsyOps Ezreal

Hextech Poppy

Soulstealer Vayne

Ashen Slayer Sylas

Mythic Chroma Ashen Slayer Sylas (Emberwoken)

Leaving the Mythic Shop

Prestige Battle Academia Lux

Prestige PROJECT Zed

Hextech Ziggs

Dreadnova Darius

Ashen Knight Pantheon

Mythic Chroma Battle Academia Ezreal

Mythic Updates

Emberwoken Chromas of Ashen Knight Pyke and Ashen Conqueror Pantheon now have recolored VFX to match Ashen Slayer Sylas' (releasing with this patch)

Ashen Knight Pantheon’s name has been updated to Ashen Conqueror Pantheon

5) Worlds Clash

This loot capsule will contain the following:

For Worlds Clash participants with premium tickets who finish between 1 - 7 place: (1) Championship Skin Permanent

For all Worlds Clash participants (premium and basic tickets) who finish 1st place: (1) World’s Event Capsule

For Worlds Clash participants with premium tickets who finish between 8 - 15 place: (1) Championship Skin Shard

6) Challenges

New Challenges coming at players in patch 12.18!

7) Updates

The Challenge “Unkillable Demon King” criteria has been updated from “win games without dying” to “win games without dying and <strong>at least</strong> a 30% kill participation.”

Bugfixes & QoL Changes

Fixed a bug that caused Spirit Visage to double the omnivamp of other items that were purchased before it

Fixed a bug that unintentionally removed the cursor range indicator on Xerath’s R

Fixed a bug that caused some champion abilities to be invisible for Mac users

Fixed a bug that caused certain abilities to be visible and audible from the Fog of War

Fixed a bug that caused Zeri’s W to sometimes not fire through terrain and towers

Fixed a bug that allowed players to Cleanse Tahm Kench’s W knock up

Fixed a bug that would not let Taliyah fire a large boulder if she flashed onto Worked Ground to cast it

Fixed a bug that allowed Akshan to deal damage with his E while also charging his R

Fixed a bug that caused Exhaust’s VFX to be overridden by Kennen’s E

Fixed a bug that would reveal Lulu’s location if Pix attacked while attached to an ally

Fixed a bug that caused the Challenge “Get On My Level” to not track progress in games that lasted longer than 10 minutes

Fixed a bug that caused the end of game experience wheel to display amount of experience gained from current match instead of the experience needed to progress to the next level

Fixed a bug that distorted SFX when leaving and rejoining a premade lobby

Upcoming Skins & Chromas

The following skins will be released in this patch:

Ashen Slayer Sylas

Fright Night Annie

Fright Night Draven

Fright Night Nautilus

Fright Night Renata Glasc

Fright Night Trundle

Fright Night Urgot

Worlds 2022 Azir

The following chromas will be released this patch:

Ashen Slayer Sylas

Fright Night Annie

Fright Night Draven

Fright Night Nautilus

Fright Night Renata Glasc

Fright Night Trundle

Fright Night Urgot

Worlds 2022 Azir

