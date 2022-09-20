League of Legends 12.18 official patch notes: Maokai and Udyr adjustments, Hecarim nerfs, and more

League of Legends patch 12.18 will be dropping soon, and the upcoming update will be introducing the last set of changes which will have the 2022 Worlds Championship in focus.
The patch will not exactly be a big one, only a few champions will be affected this time around as Riot Games looks to balance the competitive meta ahead of the international event.
League of Legends fans looking for a detailed description of the patch can look up Riot’s official website.
However, for a brief overview, here are all the major highlights.
League of Legends 12.18 official patch notes
1) Champions
Ashe
Q - Ranger’s Focus
- Bonus Attack Speed: 20/25/30/35/40% >>> 25/32.5/40/47.5/55%
Hecarim
Base Stats
- Base Health: 650 >>> 625
Q -Rampage
- Physical Damage Bonus AD Ratio: 95% >>> 90%
- Increased Damage Per Stack: 4% (+6% per 100 bonus AD) >>> 4% (+5% per 100 bonus AD)
W - Spirit of Dread
- Percent of Post-Mitigation Damage Healed: 30% (+2.5% per 100 bonus AD) >>> 25% (+2% per 100 bonus AD) (Note: remains halved for damage not dealt by Hecarim)
Kalista
Base Stats
- Base Health: 604 >>> 574
Kayn
Q - Reaping Slash
- Darkin Damage: 65% AD (+5% of the target's max health (+5% per 100% bonus AD)) >>> 65% AD (+5% of the target's max health (+3.5% per 100% bonus AD))
Lee Sin
Base Stats
- Health Growth: 99 >>> 105
W - Safeguard/Iron Will
- Lifesteal and Spellvamp: 5/9.5/14/18.5/23% >>> 5/10.5/16/21.5/27%
Lulu
W - Whimsy
- Movement Speed: 30% >>> 25%
- Disable duration: 1.25/1.5/1.75/2.0/2.25 >>> 1.2/1.4/1.6/1.8/2.0 seconds
- Cooldown: 17/16/15/14/13 >>> 17/16.5/16/15.5/15 seconds
Maokai
Passive - Sap Magic
- Heal: 4.8-14% (based on level) >>> 4.5 -12% (based on level)
Q - Bramble Smash
- Bonus Damage to Monsters: 40/60/80/100/120 >>> 80/100/120/140/160
E - Sapling Toss
- Damage: 55/80/105/130/155 (+ 6% bonus health) (+ 42.5% AP) >>> 55/80/105/130/155 (+ 6% bonus health) <strong>(+ 40% AP)</strong>
- Empowered Damage: 110/160/210/260/310 (+ 12% bonus health) (+ 85% AP) >>> 110/160/210/260/310 (+ 12% bonus health) <strong>(+ 80% AP)</strong>
Bugfixes
- Fixed a bug that would sometimes cause Maokai’s Q to pull targets closer to him as opposed to knocking them away
- Fixed a bug that would cause Maokai’s R to be narrower than intended
Miss Fortune
Base Stats
- Attack Damage Growth: 2.7 >>> 2.4
- Health Growth: 107 >>> 103
Nocturne
Base Stats
- Attack Damage Growth: 3.1 >>> 2.6
Thresh
Base Stats
- Health Growth: 115 >>> 120
E - Flay
- Magic Damage: 65/95/125/155/185 (+40% AP) >>> 75/110/145/180/215 (+40% AP)
Udyr
Base Stats
- Health Growth: 106 >>> 98
- Armor Growth: 5.2 >>> 4.7
Q - Wildling Claw
- Mana Cost: 45-28 (based on level) >>> 20
- Empowered Lightning Strike AP Ratio: +0.6% per 100 AP >>> +0.8% per 100 AP
- [NEW] BIT OF A REACH: Udyr’s first two attacks gain 50 attack range, matching the functionality of his Awakened Q
- [NEW] SHOCKER: Awakened Q now deals an additional 2-5% (based on level) (+0.03% bonus AD) max health physical damage on first two attacks
W - Iron Mantle
- Percent HP Heal: 1.2/1.26/1.32/1.38/1.44/1.5% >>> 1.2%
- Percent HP Shield: 2/2.4/2.8/3.2/3.6/4.0% >>> 2/2.3/2.6/2.8/3.2/3.5%
- Life Steal: 15% >>> 15/16/17/18/19/20%
R - Wingborne Storm
- Magic Damage: 20/38/56/74/92/110 (+40% AP) >>> 20/36/52/68/84/100 (+35% AP)
- Damage to Minions: 50/60/70/80% (levels 1/6/11/16) >>> 40/55/70/85% (levels 1/6/11/16)
2) Competitive
- [NEW] PICK ME: Selecting a priority role will protect you from being autofilled only in your upcoming game
- [REMOVED] SUPPORT SUPREMACY: Guaranteed autofill protection when queuing as support or queuing as fill has been removed
- [UNCHANGED] RECURRING PROTECTION: Players will still receive autofill protection for 2 games after having played a game while autofilled
3) Behavioral Systems
- Payers can now run it back with those they’ve already enjoyed playing with.
4) Mythic Content
Now Available
- Prestige Battle Academia Leona
- Prestige PsyOps Ezreal
- Hextech Poppy
- Soulstealer Vayne
- Ashen Slayer Sylas
- Mythic Chroma Ashen Slayer Sylas (Emberwoken)
Leaving the Mythic Shop
- Prestige Battle Academia Lux
- Prestige PROJECT Zed
- Hextech Ziggs
- Dreadnova Darius
- Ashen Knight Pantheon
- Mythic Chroma Battle Academia Ezreal
Mythic Updates
- Emberwoken Chromas of Ashen Knight Pyke and Ashen Conqueror Pantheon now have recolored VFX to match Ashen Slayer Sylas' (releasing with this patch)
- Ashen Knight Pantheon’s name has been updated to Ashen Conqueror Pantheon
5) Worlds Clash
This loot capsule will contain the following:
- For Worlds Clash participants with premium tickets who finish between 1 - 7 place: (1) Championship Skin Permanent
- For all Worlds Clash participants (premium and basic tickets) who finish 1st place: (1) World’s Event Capsule
- For Worlds Clash participants with premium tickets who finish between 8 - 15 place: (1) Championship Skin Shard
6) Challenges
- New Challenges coming at players in patch 12.18!
7) Updates
The Challenge “Unkillable Demon King” criteria has been updated from “win games without dying” to “win games without dying and <strong>at least</strong> a 30% kill participation.”
Bugfixes & QoL Changes
- Fixed a bug that caused Spirit Visage to double the omnivamp of other items that were purchased before it
- Fixed a bug that unintentionally removed the cursor range indicator on Xerath’s R
- Fixed a bug that caused some champion abilities to be invisible for Mac users
- Fixed a bug that caused certain abilities to be visible and audible from the Fog of War
- Fixed a bug that caused Zeri’s W to sometimes not fire through terrain and towers
- Fixed a bug that allowed players to Cleanse Tahm Kench’s W knock up
- Fixed a bug that would not let Taliyah fire a large boulder if she flashed onto Worked Ground to cast it
- Fixed a bug that allowed Akshan to deal damage with his E while also charging his R
- Fixed a bug that caused Exhaust’s VFX to be overridden by Kennen’s E
- Fixed a bug that would reveal Lulu’s location if Pix attacked while attached to an ally
- Fixed a bug that caused the Challenge “Get On My Level” to not track progress in games that lasted longer than 10 minutes
- Fixed a bug that caused the end of game experience wheel to display amount of experience gained from current match instead of the experience needed to progress to the next level
- Fixed a bug that distorted SFX when leaving and rejoining a premade lobby
Upcoming Skins & Chromas
The following skins will be released in this patch:
- Ashen Slayer Sylas
- Fright Night Annie
- Fright Night Draven
- Fright Night Nautilus
- Fright Night Renata Glasc
- Fright Night Trundle
- Fright Night Urgot
- Worlds 2022 Azir
The following chromas will be released this patch:
- Ashen Slayer Sylas
- Fright Night Annie
- Fright Night Draven
- Fright Night Nautilus
- Fright Night Renata Glasc
- Fright Night Trundle
- Fright Night Urgot
- Worlds 2022 Azir