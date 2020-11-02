League of Legends caster Froskurinn no longer tied to Riot Games

Indiana Black, better known as Froskurinn, is a League of Legends analyst who first made her name as a color caster for the English cast at the League of Legends Premier League held in China.

Froskurinn then joined the League of Legends European Championship (LEC), as the European League of Legends Championship Series was rebranded as the current LEC in 2019.

With the prestige of having cast the League of Legends European Championship Summer Playoffs Finals between Fnatic and G2 Esports in 2020, Froskurinn is famous for her blunt and outspoken analysis of this game.

Froskurinn's contract with Riot Games runs out

A former coach of Team Dignitas EU, Froskurinn recently announced on Twitter that she is a "free agent and open to business opportunities."

And with that, my contract has ended with Riot Games. I am a free agent and open to business opportunities at: contact@froskurinn.com or through my agent at UTA. — Froskurinn (@Froskurinn) October 31, 2020

This announcement came after an extremely controversial year for the LEC, as a huge rift was caused among the fans over Riot's partnership with the Saudi Arabian city, Neom. This tie-up caused many tough questions to be asked, primarily because of the questionable stance on human rights in this country.

Froskurinn was one of the most vocal League of Legends personalities to protest against this partnership, which eventually fell through owing to community backlash.

Anyone asking what happened, the @LEC took on a partnership with @NEOM which is a saudi company and saudi is known to basically murder anyone thats not heterosexual, meanwhile the LEC is “promoting” pride month lmao — Tomas (@Enjoy321) July 29, 2020

Froskurinn is yet to announce her plans for the upcoming 2021 season, as she confirmed that she is indeed looking for work "as a freelancer."

It's a freelancer tweet, team. I'm looking for work - as I always am - as a freelancer. — Froskurinn (@Froskurinn) October 31, 2020

However, with fans on Twitter calling for Riot to sign the critical analyst for the upcoming League of Legends European Championship season, it remains to be seen what the publisher's next move might be.

It's been a year and I can honestly say, I don't know if I'd have got through it without you.



You are an incredible colleague and a better friend. I hope we work together again next year. — Medic (@MedicCasts) October 31, 2020

Apart from fans, many popular LoL personalities like CaptainFlowers and Medic took to Twitter to wish the color caster best wishes for her future endeavors.

I don't know if you remember, but back when I was originally interviewing with Riot when I was a noob I remember thinking I finally hit a REAL chance to work with the pros because I had an opportunity for an interview/cast with you. All my respect. — Clayton Raines (@CaptainFlowers) October 31, 2020

If Froskurinn does not return to the LEC as a color caster, fans will not only miss the "Mom and Dad" pairing she had with fellow caster Drakos but also an extremely blunt and critical analyst. She is also the first female English-language caster working in a globally recognized major league in the League of Legends circuit.