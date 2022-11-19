League of Legends developers provide insight into potential release order of Ahri ASU, new Darkin champion, and more

On November 18, 2022, the League of Legends developers from Riot Games' studio in Shanghai provided some important information regarding the release order for certain upcoming projects, including the Ahri ASU and the new Darkin Champion.

According to the developers, the release order is Ahri ASU, Aurelion Sol rework, an Ixtal-based champion, and Darkin Champion. All of these projects have been officially confirmed over the past few months, but up until now, no information was available regarding which would come first.

Obviously, it is also important to keep in mind that things can always change since Riot Games is known to shift releases every now and then. Therefore, it is important that fans take this information with a grain of salt.

Riot Games claims that the upcoming champions in League of Legends will be easier to master than past releases

As mentioned previously, the League of Legends developers from the Shanghai studio have provided an approximate release order for the brand-new champions and the ASU updates/reworks within the game.

The Ahri ASU is set to be handled by the skin team, and the work for the others will be done by the champion design team. The Ahri ASU is expected to be released in early 2023.

Once that is done, fans can then look forward to the Aurelion Sol rework. This rework has been under development for quite some time, and a few changes to his kit have been officially revealed as well. Unfortunately, nothing else has been revealed or leaked after the initial showcase.

Order now is: Ahri ASU, Aurelion CGU, Support, Assasin. They will try to make more ASUs and the next one is a champion loved by the players and this champion is old and has a lot of skins (I bet on Lux/Lee/MF).



It is important to remember that Ahri will only get a model update. However, the entire kit of Aurelion Sol will be changed. In other words, Ahri will get a visual update, but Aurelion Sol will get a gameplay update.

Once both of these are done, the developers will then focus on the new Ixtal-based champion and the Darkin champion. It appears that both of these will be quite simple to play in League of Legends as the developers feel that previous releases, such as Nilah and K'Sante, added to the complexity of the game.

The Ixtal-based champion will be a healer and will have an attack that revolves around using fire. The Darkin champion is rumored to be a dog that may have similarities to Cerberus. Apart from that, the Darkin champion will use a dagger as its primary weapon.

Unfortunately, this is all the information that is currently known about the champions. The developers have mentioned that further details will be made available for League of Legends players in the coming days.

