League of Legends KeSPA Cup 2020: DAMWON Gaming secures the title with a whitewash over Nongshim Red Force

DAMWON Gaming clinched the League of Legends KeSPA Cup 2020 after defeating Nongshim Red Force in a 3-0 whitewash.

The League of Legends World Championships 2020 winners from the LCK, DAMWON Gaming has carried on their form in the KeSPA Cup 2020. Having qualified for the semi-finals after a perfect 4-0 score in the group stages, the world champions were definitely one of the favorites to win it all.

[2020 LoL KeSPA Cup ULSAN]



DWG Ghost (@DamwonGaming), the Flying Samira



Samira Quadra Kill! KeSPA Cup just began!#KeSPACup #LoLKeSPACup pic.twitter.com/hiZBvvGFBl — Korea e-Sports Association (KeSPA) (@KeSPAen) December 21, 2020

Playing against Hanwha Life Esports in the semi-final, DAMWON Gaming put up a stellar performance in the best-of-five series to oust the former with a 3-1 scoreline. Following the victory in the semi-final, DAMWON Gaming faced Nongshim Red Force in the finals. Both these teams had previously faced each other on December 21st during the group stages where DAMWON Gaming had emerged as the victor.

[2020 #LoLKeSPACup ULSAN]



DAMWON Gaming advancing to finals for #KeSPACup!



Stay tuned for tomorrow's Ro4 Match 2, kt Rolster vs NONGSHIM RED FORCE#DWG WIN #KTWIN #NSWIN pic.twitter.com/6mMbL7EbIG — Korea e-Sports Association (KeSPA) (@KeSPAen) December 26, 2020

Here's everything to know about the League of Legends KeSPA Cup 2020 Grand Final.

League of Legends KeSPA Cup 2020 Grand Final

Advertisement

The Grand Final of the KeSPA Cup 2020 saw DAMWON Gaming take on Nongshim Red Force in a best-of-five series to determine the champion. However, the entire grand final seemed extremely one-sided as DAMWON Gaming dominated Nongshim Red Force in three 29-minutes games of League of Legends.

Game 1 from the Bo5 series

The first game saw DAMWON Gaming coming forward with a draft of Mordekaiser, Graves, Zoe, Miss Fortune, and Galio. Nongshim Red Force started the series off with a draft comprising of Ornn, Kindred, Orianna, Ezreal, and Leona.

However, DAMWON Gaming were clearly the stronger team. With a final scoreline of 23-4, Nongshim Red Force didn't look like they were in contention of winning at any point during the 29 minutes and 42 seconds duration of the match.

Advertisement

Game 2 from the Bo5 series

The second match of the series kicked-off with DAMWON Gaming drafting a lineup consisting of Ornn, Olaf, Syndra, Miss Fortune, and Galio against Nongshim Red Force's draft of Gragas, Graves, Rumble, Kai'Sa, and Alistar. The second match ended at 29 minutes and 13 seconds on the timer.

Despite managing to take an early advantage combined with the first blood, Nongshim Red Force failed to capitalise in the match of League of Legends. DAMWON Gaming, on the other hand, came from behind to secure the second match of the series. With the final scoreline reading 18-7 in favour of DAMWON Gaming, the world champions stood one win away from claiming the championship.

Advertisement

Game 3 from the Bo5 series

In a do-or-die situation, Nongshim Red Force went into the third match of the series with a draft of Gragas, Graves, Zoe, Yasuo, and Alistar. However, DAMWON Gaming chose to stick with their MIss Fortune and Galio picks combined with Yone, Cassiopeia, and Rumble.

In spite of a strong start to the game of League of Legends, Nongshim Red Force eventually threw the gold and kill advantages they had. At 29 minutes and 37 seconds, DAMWON Gaming managed to close out the game and series with a more than 11,000 gold advantage.

DAMWON Gaming were crowned the champions of the League of Legends KeSPA Cup 2020 after securing a 20-10 victory in the third game of the grand final. Damwon Gaming's ShowMaker was declared as the MVP of the tournament.