League of Legends LPL 2021 Spring Split schedule revealed

League of Legends Pro League's Twitter page recently revealed the schedule for the upcoming LPL Spring Split in 2021.

Scheduled to kick off on January 9th, the first day's action will see Top Esports take on Suning while Oh My God takes on EDward Gaming.

Dreams of glory, echoes of the past, the journey to stardom. It all starts in Spring.



The 2021 #LPL Spring Split will begin January 9th, 17:00 (GMT+8). We take to the arena and fight!#TheLeagueIsBack pic.twitter.com/2Ck8ITVZTH — LPL (@lplenglish) January 2, 2021

The 2021 LPL Spring Split is supposed to run its course over five weeks of top-tier League of Legends action.

The 2021 League of Legends Pro League's Spring Split will feature a total of 17 teams from the Chinese region. These teams are:

Bilibili Gaming

EDwared Gaming

eStar Gaming

FunPlus Phoenix

Invictus Gaming

JD Gaming

LGD Gaming

LNG Esports

Oh My God

Rare Atom

Rogue Warriors

Royal Never Give Up

Suning

Team WE

Top Esports

TT

Victory Five

Here's everything to know about the League of Legends Pro League 2021 Sprint Split.

League of Legends Pro League 2021 Spring Split

The League of Legends Pro League is the top-tier regional league for League of Legends players in China. At the end of a split season, the top six teams qualify for the playoffs. Performing well at these playoffs results in qualification for the Mid-Season Invitational tournament. The Mid-Season Invitational witnesses the best League of Legends teams from around the world in action against each other.

With multiple star-studded teams in the League of Legends Pro League, the 2021 spring-split is going to be a mouth-watering clash among the heavyweights from the region.

With teams like Suning, Top Esports, FunPlus Phoenix, and Invictus Gaming among others, the 2021 LPL Spring Split is shaping up to be an enticing tournament.

THE LPL IS BACK!!!



The 2021 Spring Split kicks off on January 9 with a banger double-header!



TES vs SN at 5pm (UTC+8)

OMG vs EDG at 7pm (UTC+8)



Don't miss the opening week!#TheLeagueIsBack #AllWeFightFor pic.twitter.com/FDfMugrC3a — LPL (@lplenglish) January 3, 2021

The five week long Spring Split is scheduled to begin on Saturday, January 9th. With the last match of the spring split 2021 scheduled to be played on February 7th, between Invictus Gaming and Royal Never Give Up, the eventual standings could be left to be decided extremely late. The entire schedule of the League of Legends Pro League 2021 Spring Split can be found here.

After the conclusion of the LPL All-Stars 2020 on January 2nd, the community is now gearing up for the actual competition to begin from January 9th.