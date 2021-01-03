League of Legends LPL 2021 Spring Split schedule revealed

League of Legends Pro League's Twitter page recently revealed the schedule for the upcoming LPL Spring Split in 2021.
Scheduled to kick off on January 9th, the first day's action will see Top Esports take on Suning while Oh My God takes on EDward Gaming.
The 2021 LPL Spring Split is supposed to run its course over five weeks of top-tier League of Legends action.
The 2021 League of Legends Pro League's Spring Split will feature a total of 17 teams from the Chinese region. These teams are:
- Bilibili Gaming
- EDwared Gaming
- eStar Gaming
- FunPlus Phoenix
- Invictus Gaming
- JD Gaming
- LGD Gaming
- LNG Esports
- Oh My God
- Rare Atom
- Rogue Warriors
- Royal Never Give Up
- Suning
- Team WE
- Top Esports
- TT
- Victory Five
Here's everything to know about the League of Legends Pro League 2021 Sprint Split.
League of Legends Pro League 2021 Spring Split
The League of Legends Pro League is the top-tier regional league for League of Legends players in China. At the end of a split season, the top six teams qualify for the playoffs. Performing well at these playoffs results in qualification for the Mid-Season Invitational tournament. The Mid-Season Invitational witnesses the best League of Legends teams from around the world in action against each other.
With multiple star-studded teams in the League of Legends Pro League, the 2021 spring-split is going to be a mouth-watering clash among the heavyweights from the region.
With teams like Suning, Top Esports, FunPlus Phoenix, and Invictus Gaming among others, the 2021 LPL Spring Split is shaping up to be an enticing tournament.
The five week long Spring Split is scheduled to begin on Saturday, January 9th. With the last match of the spring split 2021 scheduled to be played on February 7th, between Invictus Gaming and Royal Never Give Up, the eventual standings could be left to be decided extremely late. The entire schedule of the League of Legends Pro League 2021 Spring Split can be found here.
After the conclusion of the LPL All-Stars 2020 on January 2nd, the community is now gearing up for the actual competition to begin from January 9th.Published 03 Jan 2021, 20:39 IST