League of Legends' new Battle Queen Katarina skin raising "pay-to-win" suggestions with controversial exploit

League of Legends' latest Battle Queens 2020 in-game event is one of the finest events till date. However, the accompanying skin line has presented a new controversy surrounding "pay-to-win" suggestions.

Katarina's Battle Queen skin in League of Legends' Battle Queens 2020 costs 1820 RP and can be purchased from the in-game store. Although skins in League of Legends are meant purely for cosmetic purposes, on some rare occasions, skins have presented a game-breaking exploit.

That seems to be the case for Battle Queen Katarina as well. Battle Queen Katarina's Sinister Blade ability triggers a glitch that allows the player to break free from any form of crowd-control. A glitch in a paid-skin that can allow players to gain a competitive advantage has once again led to the rise of "pay-to-win" allegations.

Here's everything to know about the Battle Queen Katarina in League of Legends' Battle Queens 2020 in-game event.

Battle Queen Katarina in League of Legends

The Battle Queen Katarina is the costliest skin from the Battle Queens skin line released with the new in-game event. The Battle Queens series also features Qiyana, Rell, Janna, and Diana. All the aforementioned skins can be purchased from the shop for an amount of 1350 RP each. However, the Battle Queen Katarina set costs 1850 RP, making it the costliest from the series.

Nevertheless, presenting players with a $15 tool to avoid being crowd controlled can be a major problem in public lobbies. According to Vandiril, the Battle Queen Katarina can break free of stuns and disables by spamming the toggle option for the skin's style.

Previously, community figures such as Thorin, JordanCorby and IWDominate had talked about Riot Games turning League of Legends into a "pay-to-win" game. With additional glitches like these, which provide extra advantages to buyers, the community could very soon become frustrated with the developers.

Nevertheless, League of Legends has faced similar issues with expensive skins in the past, such as the DJ Sona skin. However, the developers have always managed to fix such bugs and exploits out of the game. Keeping that in mind, it is safe to say that the Battle Queen Katarina bug will be fixed very soon by the developers.

For anyone queueing into a game of League of Legends, it is extremely important to remember this exploit in case they run into a Battle Queen Katarina.