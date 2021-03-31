League of Legends patch 11.7 official notes brings Yorick buffs and significant champion and item updates

League of Legends patch 11.7 will look to bring a significant amount of balance changes to the game by tweaking the stats of some of the champions and items.

Yorick will be getting some much-needed love this time around, and Gravedigger might just make his way back into the meta after boasting an underwhelming impact since the start of season 11.

Udyr, Turbo Chemtank, and Hecarim will be toned down this time around, thereby effectively bringing a shift in the current jungle meta.

League of Legends players looking for a detailed description of the patch can look up Riot’s official website.

However, for a brief overview, here are all the major highlights.

League of Legends patch 11.7 official notes

#1. Champions

Alistar

Q – Pulverize

Base damage: 60/105/150/195/240 to 60/100/140/180/220

E – Trample

Empowered basic attack: 35 to 290 (levels one to 18) bonus magic damage to 20 to 275 (levels one to 18) bonus magic damage

Amumu

Q – Bandage Toss

Cost: 50/55/60/65/70 mana to 30/35/40/45/50 mana

E – Tantrum

Cooldown: 10/9/8/7/6 seconds to 9/8/7/6/5 seconds

Ashe

R – Enchanted Crystal Arrow

Cooldown: 100/90/80 seconds to 100/80/60 seconds

Braum

E – Unbreakable

Cooldown: 18/16/14/12/10 seconds to 16/14/12/10/8 seconds

R – Glacial Fissure

Maximum knock-up duration: 1/1.25/1.5 seconds to 1/1.5/2 seconds

Hecarim

E – Devastating Charge

Bonus movement speed: 25 to 75 percent (based on time active) to 25 to 65 percent (based on time active)

Ivern

E – Triggerseed

Base damage: 70/95/120/145/170 to 70/90/110/130/150

Kai’Sa

R – Killer Instinct

Cooldown: 110/90/70 seconds to 130/100/70 seconds

Kindred

Q – Dance of Arrows

Bonus damage ratio: 65 percent AD to 75 percent AD

E – Mounting Dread

Cooldown: 16/15/14/13/12 seconds to 14/13/12/11/10 seconds

Lissandra

Q – Ice Shard

Base damage: 70/100/130/160/190 to 80/110/140/170/200

Mordekaiser

Q – Obliterate

Isolated enemy damage increase: 30/35/40/45/50 percent to 40/45/50/55/60 percent

Rell

E – Attract and Repel

Stun duration: 0.75 seconds to 0.5 seconds

Teemo

Passive – Guerilla Warfare

Element of surprise duration: Three seconds of bonus attack speed to five seconds of bonus attack speed

E – Toxic Shot

On-hit base damage: 10/20/30/40/50 to 11/22/33/44/55

Thresh

W – Dark Passage

Base shield: 60/100/140/180/220 to 60/90/120/150/180

Tristana

Attack damage: 61 to 59

Udyr

Attack damage: 66 to 64

Varus

AD growth: Three to 3.4

Yasuo

AD growth: 2.2 to three

Yorick

E- Mourning Mist

[New] Marked enemy champions and large monsters now continuously Awaken nearby graves (up to the maximum of four)

[New] Mist Walkers now deal 200 percent damage when they leap to marked enemy champions and large monsters

[Update] Walk into target range to cast to if targeting outside of range, E now immediately casts to max range

#2. Items

Essence Reaver

Total cost: 2,900 gold to 2,800 gold

Attack damage: 55 to 45

Everfrost

Glaciate damage: 125 (35 percent AP) to 100 (30 percent AP)

Glaciate cooldown: 20 seconds to 30 seconds

Eternal Winter (Ornn upgrade)

Glaciate damage: 125 (35 percent AP) to 100 (30 percent AP)

Glaciate cooldown: 20 seconds to 30 seconds

Lord Dominik’s Regard

Cost: 2,900 gold to 3,000 gold

Attack damage: 35 to 30

Serylda’s Grudge

Cost: 3,400 gold to 3,200 gold

Trinity Force

Attack damage: 25 to 30

Attack speed: 35 to 30

[New] Threefold Strike now stacks on towers

Mythic passive: 10 percent attack speed to three attack damage, three movement speed, three ability haste

Infinity Force (Ornn upgrade)

Attack damage: 35 to 40

Attack speed: 45 to 40

Turbo Chemtank

Supercharged bonus movent speed: 75 percent to 60 percent

Supercharged slow: 40 percent to 50 percent

Turbocharged Hexperiment (Ornn upgrade)

Supercharged bonus movent speed: 75 percent to 60 percent

Supercharged slow: 40 percent to 50 percent

#3. In-game shop updates

You can now purchase from the results of a search.

Fixed an issue where Kalista’s Black Spear was ruining her recommended items.

Items in the shop inventory have learned to count and will now display quantities correctly.

Texture improvements in ARAM.

Recommended items will no longer recommend a jungle item once you’ve upgraded smite.

Fixed an issue where if a player dragged the scale of the Item Shop they would be unable to restore to default settings through the Options menu.

#4. Summoner’s Rift ranked progression

Riot has made some updates to the Summoner’s Rift ranked LP formulas and general skill detection to provide “smoother LP gains and losses across the board.” These changes will help ensure players receive LPs at a “more predictable rate” and outlier gains or losses will be “less frequent.”

#5. Bug fixes and quality of life changes

Seraphine can no longer trigger Moonstone Renewer’s Starlit Grace heal when her Passive – Stage Presence grants Notes based on nearby allies. She should only be able to trigger Moonstone Renewer’s Starlit Grace when she directly damages enemies and casts actual abilities on allies.

Fixed a bug where AoE shields like Karma’s E – Defiance and Seraphine’s W – Surround Sound would not trigger Moonstone Renewer’s Starlit Grace.

Fixed a bug where Lux would trigger Moonstone Renewer’s heal by casting E – Lucent Singularity, regardless of if she hit an enemy.

Xin Zhao is no longer able to use E – Audacious Charge when he’s Grounded.

Fixed a bug with Gangplank’s UI which showed square icons, not circle ones.

Fixed a bug where abilities with periodic damage like Brand’s Passive – Blaze would not trigger Spellthief’s Edge’s Tribute passive.

Goredrinker and Stridebreaker now cost the intended amount of gold (3,300 gold, not 3,200).

Fixed an issue where Akali’s E – Shuriken Flip tooltip would not update its damage numbers when buying/selling items.

Fixed a bug where Banshee’s Veil’s shield would not be affected by item haste, only its icon.

Fixed Bloodward’s item description to correctly display the AD it grants when upgraded from Immortal Shieldbow by Ornn.

Corrected Blade of the Ruined King’s Siphon damage in game to be consistent with the values in the item’s tooltip in the client.

Fixed Immortal Shieldbow’s tooltip in the Collections tab to remove the mention of attack speed.

Neeko’s W – Shapesplitter no longer grants mana charges from Tear of the Goddess and its respective item line.

If an item with an active passive is on cooldown and the player moves Imperial Mandate onto its slot, it will no longer copy the former item’s remaining cooldown.

Fixed a bug where Seeker’s Armguard would affect Kai’Sa’s W – Void Seeker’s AP.

Morgana’s Passive – Soul Siphon now properly benefits from small and medium monsters as her tooltip states.

Sylas can no longer gain charges of Passive – Petricite Burst when hitting enemy champions with Everfrost’s Glaciate passive or Galeforce’s Cloudburst passive.

#6. Upcoming skins and chromas

Skins

Space Groove Lux

Space Groove Rumble

Space Groove Nasus

Space Groove Nunu & Willump

Space Groove Blitz & Crank

Space Groove Lulu

Space Groove Samira

Space Groove Lulu Prestige Edition

Chromas

Space Groove Lux

Space Groove Rumble

Space Groove Nasus

Space Groove Nunu & Willump

Space Groove Blitz & Crank

Space Groove Lulu

Space Groove Samira