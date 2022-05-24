League of Legends patch 12.10 official notes: All champion durability updates go live, along with new High Noon Skins, and more

League of Legends patch 12.10 will be one of the biggest updates in the MOBA’s history, which will be completely changing the champion meta as it stands today.

The new update will make team fights longer by nerfing damage from all sources and increasing the number of base resistances that champions will have in the game.

Additionally, the new High noon Skins will also be on the way with the latest patch, along with their respective chromas.

League of Legends fans looking for a detailed patch description can look up Riot’s official website.

However, for a brief overview, here are all the major highlights.

League of Legends patch 12.10 official notes

1) Champion Durability Update

League of Legends @LeagueOfLegends Bel'Veth Abilities Rundown



Bow before the Empress and become a part of the Lavender Sea in Patch 12.11 Bel'Veth Abilities RundownBow before the Empress and become a part of the Lavender Sea in Patch 12.11 👑 Bel'Veth Abilities Rundown 👑Bow before the Empress and become a part of the Lavender Sea in Patch 12.11 😈

Durability Base Stat Package

All champions will receive the following Durability Base Stat Package.

Base Health :: +70

Health Growth :: +14

Armor Growth :: +1.2

Magic Resist Growth :: +0.8

Poor Lost Soul: Thresh will receive an adjusted Durability Base Stat Package (see champion details)

Heals, Shields, Sustain, and Grievous Wounds

Healing: Reduced by ~10% earlier in game ~28% in later phases of the game (varies by champion)

Shielding :: Reduced by ~10%

Omnivamp :: Reduced by ~10%

Grievous Wounds :: 40% reduced healing >>> 30% reduced

Enhanced Grievous Wounds :: 60% reduced >>> 50% reduced

2) Proactive Extended Combat Nerfs

Champions

Aatrox

E - Healing Against Champions: 20/22.5/25/27.5/30% >>> 18/20/22/24/26% of damage dealt

E (Empowered During R) - Healing Against Champions: 26/32/38/44/50% >>> 25/30/35/40/45% of damage dealt

R - Increased Self-Healing: 30/45/60% >>> 25/40/55%

Ahri

Passive - Heal Upon Full Stacks (From Minions & Monsters): 40-120 (levels 1-18) (+25% AP) >>> 35-95 (levels 1-18) (+20% AP)

Passive - Heal Upon Champion Takedowns :: 80-200 (levels 1-18) (+35% AP) >>> 75-165 (levels 1-18) (+30% AP)

Akshan

Passive - Shield: 40-300 (levels 1-18) (+40% bonus AD) >>> 40-280 (levels 1-18) (+35% bonus AD)

Alistar

Passive - Self-Heal: 25-161 >>> 23-142 (levels 1-18) (note: still doubled for allies)

Annie

E - Shield: 40/90/140/190/240 (+40% AP) >>> 40/85/130/175/220 (+35% AP)

Aphelios

Severum - Healing From Basic Attacks: 3-10% >>> 2.5-9% (levels 1-18) of damage dealt

Severum - Healing From Attacks From Abilities: 9-30% >>> 8.3-30% (levels 1-18) of damage dealt

Severum - Overheal Shielding: Unchanged

R (Severum) - Heal Upon Champion Hit: 275/400/525 >>> 250/350/450 (levels 6/11/16)

Azir

E - Shield: 80/120/160/200/240 (+70% AP) >>> 70/110/150/190/230 (+60% AP)

Bard

W - Minimum Heal: 30/60/90/120/150 (+30% AP) >>> 25/50/75/100/125 (+30% AP)

W - Maximum Heal: 60/105/150/195/240 (+60% AP) >>> 50/80/110/140/170/200 (+60% AP)

Camille

Passive - Adaptive Shield: 20% >>> 17% maximum health

Cassiopeia

E - Healing Against Poisoned Targets: 12/14/16/18/20% AP >>> 10/11.5/13/14.5/16% AP, <em>(still reduced by 75% against minions and small monsters)

Cho'Gath

Passive - Heal: 20-71 >>> 18-52 (levels 1-18)

Darius

Q - Healing Against Champions and Large Monsters: 15% >>> 13% of missing health per enemy hit by blade, up to 3

Diana

W - Shield: 30/45/60/75/90 (+30% AP) (+10% bonus health) >>> 25/40/55/70/85 (+25% AP) (+9% bonus health)

Dr. Mundo

R - Increased Base Health: 15/20/25% >>> 10/15/20% missing health

Ekko

W - Shield: 80/100/120/140/160 (+150% AP) >>> 70/90/110/130/150 (+150% AP)

Elise

Passive (Spider Form) - Healing From Basic Attacks :: 4/6/8/10 (+10% AP) >>> 4/6/8/10 (+8% AP)

Fiora

Passive - Healing Against Vitals: 40-115 >>> 35-100 (levels 1-18)

R - Heal Per Second: 80/110/140 (+60% bonus AD) >>> 75/110/125 (+60% bonus AD)

Fiddlesticks

W - Healing Against Monsters: 50% >>> 45% of damage dealt (still 15% against minions)

W - Healing Against Champions: 30/40/50/60/70% >>> 25/32.5/40/47.5/55% of damage dealt

Galio

W - Magic Damage Shield: 8/9.75/11.5/13.25/15% >>> 7.5/9/10.5/11/13.5% maximum health

Gangplank

W - Heal: 50/75/100/125/150 (+15% missing health) >>> 45/70/95/120/145 (+13% missing health)

Garen

Passive - Health Regeneration: 1.5-10.1% >>> 1.2-9% (levels 1-18) maximum health every 5 seconds

W - Shield: 70/95/120/145/170 (+20% bonus health) >>> 65/85/105/125/145 (+18% bonus health)

Gragas

Passive - Heal: 8% >>> 6.5% maximum health

Gwen

Passive - Healing Against Champions: 70% >>> 60% of damage dealt

Passive - Maximum Healing Against Champions: 12-30 (levels 1-18) (+7% AP) >>> 10-25 (levels 1-18) (+6.5% AP) per instance

Illaoi

Passive - Heal: Tentacles heal Illaoi for ||| 5% >>> 4% of her missing health upon hitting at least one enemy champion

Irelia

Q - Heal: 8/10/12/14/16% AD >>> 7/8/9/10/11% AD

Ivern

E - Shield: 80/115/150/185/220 (+80% AP) >>> 70/100/130/160/190 (+75% AP)

Janna

E - Shield: 80/110/140/179/200 (+65% AP) >>> 75/100/125/150/175 (+60% AP)

R - Heal Per Second: 100/150/200 (+50% AP) >>> 90/145/200 (+45% AP)

Jarvan IV

W - Base Shield: 60/85/110/135/160 >>> 60/80/100/120/140

W - Shield Increase: 1.5% >>> 1.3% maximum health per enemy champion hit

Kai'Sa

R - Shield: 75/100/125 (+100/150/200% AD) (+100% AP) >>> 70/90/110 (90/130/180% AD) (+90% AP)

Karma

W (R-Empowered) - Heal: 20% (+1% per 100 AP) >>> 17% (+1% per 100 AP) missing health

E - Shield: 90/135/180/225/270 (+50% AP) >>> 80/120/160/200/240 (+45% AP)

E (R-Empowered) - Primary Shield: 25/80/135/190 (+50% AP) >>> 25/70/120/170 (+45% AP)

Katarina

R - Grievous Wounds Applied: 60% >>> 50%

Kayle

W - Heal: 60/90/120/150/180 (+30% AP) >>> 55/80/105/130/155 (+25% AP)

Kayn

Passive (Darkin Slayer) - Healing From Abilities Against Champions: 30-40% (levels 1-18) >>> 25-35% (levels 1-18) of physical damage dealt

E - Heal: 100/115/130/145/160 (+40% bonus AD) >>> 90/100/110/120/130 (+35% bonus AD)

R (Darkin Slayer) - Heal: 10.5% (+9.1% per 100 bonus AD) >>> 9.75% (+8.45% per 100 bonus AD) of target's maximum health <em>(70% >>> 65% of damage amount)

Kha'Zix

W - Heal: 60/85/110/135/160 (+50% AP) >>> 55/75/95/115/135 (+50% AP)

Kindred

W (Passive) - Healing Upon Full Stacks: 49-100 >>> 47-81 (based on missing health)

R - Heal: 250/325/400 >>> 225/300/375

Kled

Passive - Skaarl's Health Upon Returning: 50/60/70/80% >>> 45/55/65/75% (levels 1/6/11/16) of Skaarl's maximum health

Q (Mounted) - Grievous Wounds Upon Pull: 60% >>> 50%

Lee Sin

W1 - Shield: 55/110/165/220/275 (+80% AP) >>> 50/100/150/200/250 (+80% AP)

W2 - Bonus Life Steal & Spell Vamp: 5/10/15/20/25% >>> 5/9.5/14/18.5/23%

Lillia

Passive - Healing Against Large Monsters: 27-104 (levels 1-18) (+6% AP) >>> 24-75 (levels 1-18) (+5.4% AP)

Passive - Healing Against Champions: 12-140 (levels 1-18) (+20% AP) >>> 11-125 (levels 1-18) (+18% AP)

Lissandra

R - Minimum Self-Heal: 100/150/200 (+30% AP) >>> 90/140/190 (+25% AP)

Lulu

E - Shield: 80/120/160/200/240 (+40% AP) >>> 75/110/145/180/215 (+35% AP)

R - Bonus Health: 300/450/600 (+50% AP) >>> 275/425/575 (+45% AP)

Lux

W - Shield: 45/65/85/105/125 (+35% AP) >>> 40/55/70/85/100 (+35% AP)

Malphite

Passive - Shield: 10% >>> 9% maximum health

Maokai

Passive - Healing From Empowered Basic Attacks: 5-65 (+5-15% maximum health) by level 17 >>> 5-45 (+4.5-11% maximum health) by level 15

Mordekaiser

W - Shield to Heal: 40/42.5/45/47.5/50% >>> 35/37.5/40/42.5/45%

Morgana

Passive - Healing From Abilities: 20% >>> 18% of damage dealt against champions, large minions, and medium & large monsters

Nami

W - Heal: 60/85/110/135/160 (+30% AP) >>> 55/75/95/115/135 (+25% AP)

Nasus

Passive - Life Steal: 10/16/22% >>> 9/14/19% (levels 1/7/13)

Nautilus

W - Shield: 45/55/65/75/85 (+9/10/11/12/13% maximum health) >>> 40/50/60/70/80 (+8/9/10/11/12% maximum health)

Nidalee

E - Base Heal: 35/55/75/95/115 (+32.5% AP) >>> 35/50/65/80/95 (+27.5% AP)

Nocturne

Passive - Healing From Empowered Basic Attacks: 15-40 (levels 1-18) (+15% AP) >>> 13-30 (levels 1-18) (+30% AP) per enemy hit (still reduced by 50% against minions)

Nunu & Willump

Q - Base Healing Against Non-Champions: 75/110/145/180/215 (+90% AP) (+10% bonus health) >>> 65/95/125/155/185 (+70% AP) (+6% bonus health) (still reduced to 60% against champions)</em>

Olaf

Passive Life Steal: 10-30% (levels 1-18) >>> 9-22.5% (levels 1-18)

W Shield: 10/45/80/115/150 (+25% missing health) >>> 10/40/70/100/130 (+22.5% missing health)

Orianna

E - Shield: 60/100/140/180/220 (+50% AP) >>> 55/90/125/160/195 (+45% AP)

Poppy

Q - Shield: 15/17.5/20% >>> 13/15.5/18% maximum health (levels 1/7/13)

Pyke

Passive - Grey Health Upper Cap: 60% >>> 55% maximum health

Passive - Damage to Grey Health: 10% (+0.25% per 1 Lethality) >>> 9% (+0.2% per 1 Lethality)

Passive - Empowered Damage to Grey Health: 45% (+0.5% per 1 Lethality) >>> 40% (+0.4% per 1 Lethality)

Rakan

Passive - Shield: 33-254 (levels 1-18) (+90% AP) >>> 30-225 (levels 1-18) (+85% AP)

Q - Heal: 18-120 (levels 1-18) (+70% AP) >>> 18-90 (levels 1-18) (+55% AP)

E - Shield: 40/65/90/115/140 (+80% AP) >>> 35/60/85/110/135 (+70% AP)

Rell

Q - Heal Per Champion Hit: 10/15/20/25/30 (+5% missing health) >>> 10/15/20/25/30 (+4% missing health)

W (Crash Down) - Shield): 40/70/100/130/160 (+13% maximum health) >>> 35/60/85/110/135 (+12% maximum health)

Renata Glasc

E - Shield: 50/70/90/110/130 (+50% AP) >>> 50/65/80/95/110 (+50% AP)

Renekton

Q - Healing Against Non-Champions: 2/3/4/5/6 (+3% bonus AD) >>> 2/3/4/5/6 (+2% bonus AD)

Q - Healing Against Champions: 12/18/24/30/36 (+16% bonus AD) >>> 10/14/18/22/26 (+15% bonus AD)

Q (Empowered) - Healing Against Non-Champions: 6/9/12/15/18 (+9% bonus AD) >>> 6/9/12/15/18 (+6% bonus AD)

Q (Empowered) Healing Against Champions: 36/54/72/90/108 (+48% bonus AD) >>> 30/42/54/66/78 (+45% bonus AD)

Riven

E - Shield: 85/115/145/175/205 (+120% bonus AD) >>> 80/105/130/155/180 (+110% bonus AD)

Rumble

E - Shield: 60/95/130/165/200 (+50% AP) >>> 60/90/120/150/180 (+45% AP)

Senna

Q - Heal: 40/60/80/100/120 (+40% bonus AD) (+40% AP) (+1.6 per 1 Lethality) >>> 40/55/70/85/100 (+30% bonus AD) (+40% AP) (+1.6 per 1 Lethality)

R - Shield: 120/160/200 (+40% AP) (+1.5 per Soul) >>> 100/150/200 (+40% AP) (+1.5 per Soul)

Seraphine

W - Shield: 60/80/100/120/140 (+40% AP) >>> 50/70/90/110/130 (+35% AP)

W - Heal Per Ally: 5/5.5/6/6.5/7% (+0.75% per 100 AP) >>> 5/5.5/6/6.5/7% (+0.6% per 100 AP) of target's missing health

Shen

Passive - Shield: 50-101 (levels 1-18) (+14% bonus health) >>> 50-101 (levels 1-18) (+12% bonus health)

R - Shield: 140/320/500 (+17.5% bonus health) >>> 130/290/450 (+16% bonus health)

Singed

Q (During R) - Grievous Wounds Applied By Poison Trail: 40% >>> 30%

Sion

W - Shield: 60/85/110/135/160 (+10/11/12/13/14% maximum health) >>> 60/85/110/135/160 (+8/9/10/11/12% maximum health)

Skarner

W - Shield: 10/11/12/13/14% maximum health (+80% AP) >>> 9/10/11/12/13% maximum health (+80% AP)

Sona

W - Shield: 25/50/75/100/125 (+30% AP) >>> 25/45/65/85/105 (+25% AP)

W - Heal: 30/50/70/90/110 (+20% AP) >>> 30/45/60/75/90 (+15% AP)

Soraka

W - Heal: 100/130/160/200/220 (+65% AP) >>> 90/110/130/150/170 (+50% AP)

R - Heal: 130/215/300 (+55% AP) >>> 125/205/ 285 (+50% AP)

Swain

Passive - Heal Per Soul Fragment: 4/5.5/7/9% >>> 3.5/4.5/5.5/7% (levels 1/6/11/16) maximum health

R - Drain Heal Per Second: 15/40/65 (+25% AP) >>> 15/30/45 (+20% AP)

Sylas

W - Heal: 25/50/75/100/125 (+40% AP) >>> 20/40/60/80/100 (+35% AP)

Tahm Kench

Q - Heal: 10/15/20/25/30 (+4/4.5/5/5.5/6% missing health) >>> 10/12.5/15/17.5/20 (+3/3.5/4/4.5/5% missing health)

E - Damage Stored Into Grey Health :: 15/25/35/45/55% >>> 13/21/29/37/45%

E - Increased Damage Stored Into Grey Health :: 45/50/55/60/65% >>> 40/42.5/45/47.5/50%

Talon

Q - Heal: 10-70 (levels 1-18) >>> 9-55 (levels 1-18)

Taric

Q - Heal: 30 (+20% AP) (+1% Taric's maximum health) >>> 25 (+15% AP) (+0.75% Taric's maximum health)

W - Shield: 8/9/10/11/12% >>> 7/8/9/10/11% of target's maximum health

Thresh

Health Growth: 95 >>> 115

Armor Growth: Unchanged <em>(does NOT receive Durability Base Stat Package)</em>

W - Shield: 60/90/120/150/180 (+2 per Soul) >>> 50/75/100/125/150 (+2 per Soul)

Trundle

Passive - Heal: 2-7% >>> 1.8-5.5% (levels 1-18) of enemy's maximum health

Tryndamere

Q - Minimum Heal: 30/40/50/60/70 (+30% AP) >>> 25/33/41/49/57 (+30% AP)

Q - Additional Heal Per Fury: 0.5/0.95/1.4/1.85/2.3 (+1.2% AP) >>> 0.45/0.75/1.05/1.35/1.65 (+1.2% AP)

Udyr

W - Shield: 60/95/130/165/200/235 (+50% AP) >>> 60/90/120/150/180/210 (+45% AP)

W - Heal: 2.5-5% >>> 2-4% based on missing health

Urgot

E - Shield: 60/80/100/120/140 (+150% bonus AD) (+15% bonus health) >>> 55/75/95/115/135 (+135% bonus AD) (+13.5% bonus health)

Varus

E - Grievous Wounds: 40% >>> 30%

Vi

Passive - Shield :: 15% >>> 13% maximum health

Viego

Passive - Heal Upon Possession: 3% (+3% bonus AD) (+2% AP) (+5% per 100% attack speed) >>> 2.5% (+2.5% bonus AD) (+2% AP) (+5% per 100% attack speed) of target's maximum health

Q - Healing Upon Basic Attacks Against Marked Champions: 150% >>> 135%

Q - Healing Upon Basic Attacks Against Marked Monsters: 155% >>> 145% <em>(healing against minions still reduced to 10%)

Viktor

Q - Shield: 30-115 (levels 1-18) (+20% AP) >>> 27-105 (levels -18) (+18% AP)

Vex

W - Shield: 50/80/110/140/170 (+80% AP) >>> 50/75/100/125/150 (+75% AP)

Vladimir

Q - Heal: 20/25/30/35/40 (+35% AP) >>> 20/25/30/35/40 (+30% AP)

Q (Empowered) - Additional Heal : 30-200 (levels 1-18) + (5% (+4% AP) missing health) >>> 30-200 (levels 1-18) + (5% (+3.5% AP) missing health)

Q (Empowered) - Additional Heal (Against Minions): Reduced to ||| 35% >>> 30%

R - Healing Against Subsequent Targets: 50% >>> 40% of damage

Volibear

W - Heal: 20/35/50/65/80 (+8/10/12/14/16% of Volibear's missing health) >>> 20/35/50/65/80 (+7/8.5/10/11.5/13% of Volibear's missing health)

E - Shield: 15% maximum health (+80% AP) >>> 14% maximum health (+75% AP)

R - Bonus Health: 200/400/600 >>> 175/350/525

Warwick

Q - Heal Percentage: 30/45/60/75/90% >>> 25/37.5/50/62.5/75%

Xin Zhao

Passive - Heal: 7-92 (levels 1-18) (+10% AD) (+55% AP) >>> 6-74 (levels 1-18) (+7% AD) (+55% AP)

Yasuo

Passive - Shield: 115-525 >>> 100 - 475 (levels 1-18)

Yone

W - Shield: 40-60 (levels 1-18) (+60% bonus AD) >>> 35-55 (levels 1-18) (+55% bonus AD)

Yorick

Q - Minimum Heal: 12-82 (levels 1-18) >>> 10-68 (levels 1-18)

Yuumi

Passive - Shield: 60-400 (levels 1-18) (+30% AP) >>> 56-360 (levels 1-18) (+25% AP)

E - Heal: 70/100/130/160/190 (+35% AP) >>> 65/90/115/140/165 (+25% AP)

Zac

Passive - Healing Upon Consuming Chunks: 4/5/6/7% >>> 4/4.75/5.5/6.25% maximum health

3) Items

Thornmail

Thorns - Grievous Wounds: 40% >>> 30%

Grievous Wounds Upon Immobilizing Champions: 60% >>> 50%

Bramble Vest

Thorns - Grievous Wounds: 40% >>> 30%

Mortal Reminder

Sepsis - Grievous Wounds: 40% >>> 30%

Sepsis - Grievous Wounds After 3 Attacks Against Champions: 60% >>> 50%

Chempunk Chainsword

Hackshorn - Grievous Wounds: 40% >>> 30%

Hackshorn - Grievous Wounds On Targets With Less Than 50% Maximum Health =: 60% >>> 50%

Executioner’s Calling

Rend - Grievous Wounds: 40% >>> 30%

Morellonomicon

Affliction - Grievous Wounds: 40% >>> 30%

Affliction - Grievous Wounds On Targets With Less Than 50% Maximum Health: 60% >>> 50%

Chemtech Putrifier

Puffcap Toxin - Grievous Wounds: 40% >>> 30%

Puffcap Toxin - Grievous Wounds Applied By Your and Empowered Ally's Next Damage Instance: 60% >>> 50%

Oblivion Orb

Cursed - Grievous Wounds : 40% >>> 30%

Void Staff

Magic Penetration : 45% >>> 40%

Blighting Jewel

Magic Penetration: 15% >>> 13%

Lord Dominik's Regards

Armor Penetration: 35% >>> 30%

Last Whisper

Armor Penetration: 20% >>> 18%

Demonic Embrace

Burn Damage: 2% (melee) / 1.2% (ranged) >>> 1.8% (melee) / 1.0% (ranged) maximum health

Moonstone Renewer

Starlit Grace - Heal: 70 >>> 60

Heal and Shield Power: 6% >>> 5% per stack <em>(still 5 stacks maximum)</em>

Mythic Passive: +10 >>> +8 heal to Starlit Grace per Legendary item owned (same for Ornn Masterwork item, Starcaster)

Sunfire Aegis

Damage Amplification: 12% >>> 10% per stack <em>(still 6 stacks maximum)</em> (same for Ornn Masterwork item, Forgefire Crest)

Death's Dance

Heal: 175% >>> 150% bonus AD

Divine Sunderer

Heal: 7.8% (melee) /3.6% (ranged) >>> 6% (melee) /3% (ranged) maximum health

Doran's Ring

Drain - Mana Regeneration: Restore ||| 0.75 mana per second, increased to 1.25 >>> 1 mana per second, increased to 1.5 for 10 seconds

Healing Instead of Mana: 50% >>> 45% of <em>Drain</em> value

Elixir of Wrath

Physical Vamp: 15% >>> 12%

Fimbulwinter

Shield: 100-200 (+5% current mana) >>> 100-180 (+4.5% current mana)

Gargoyle Stoneplate

Shield: 100 (+100% bonus health) >>> 100 (+90% bonus health)

Goredrinker

Omnivamp: 10% >>> 8% (15% >>> 10% for Ornn Masterwork item, Ceaseless Hunger)

Heal: 25% AD (+10% missing health) >>> 20% AD (+8% missing health)

Hailblade

Omnivamp: 8% >>> 7%

Emberknife

Omnivamp: 8% >>> 7%

Knight's Vow

Self-Heal :: 8% >>> 7% of damage dealt by Worthy ally

Locket of the Iron Solari

Shield: 200-365 >>> 180-330 (target's levels 1-18) (same for Ornn Masterwork item, Reliquary of the Golden Dawn)

Maw of Malmortius

Omnivamp: 12% >>> 10%

Mikael's Blessing

Heal: 100-200 (levels 1-18) >>> 100 - 180 (levels 1-18)

Phage

Heal: 2% (melee) / 1% (ranged) >>> 1.6% (melee) / 0.8% (ranged) maximum health

Redemption

Heal: 200-400 >>> 180-340 (target's levels 1-18)

Riftmaker

Omnivamp: 8% >>> 7% (10% >>> 8% for Ornn Masterwork item, Icathia’s Curse)

Seraph's Embrace

Heal: 35% >>> 25% of mana spent

Shard of True Ice

Base Mana Regeneration: 100% >>> 115%

Sterak's Gage

Shield: 75% >>> 70% bonus health

Vampiric Scepter

Life Steal: 8% >>> 7%

Bloodthirster

Life Steal: 20% >>> 18%

Overheal Shield: 50-350 >>> 50-320 (levels 1-18)

Eclipse

Omnivamp: 8% >>> 7% (10% >>> 8% for Ornn Masterwork item, Syzygy)

Shield: 180 (+40% AD) >>> 160 (+35% AD) <em>(still reduced by 50% for ranged champions)</em>

Immortal Shieldbow

Life Steal: 8% >>> 7% (10% >>> 8% for Ornn Masterwork item, Bloodward)

Shield: 275-700 >>> 250-630 (levels 1-18)

4) Runes

Conditioning

Total Armor and MR Increase: 5% >>> 4%

Conqueror

Omnivamp: 9% (melee) / 8% (ranged) >>> 6% (melee) / 5% (ranged)

Font of Life

Ally Heal Upon Attacking Marked Enemies: 5 (+1% of your maximum health) >>> 5 (+0.9% of your maximum health)

Grasp of the Undying

Heal: 2% (melee) / 1.2% (ranged) >>> 1.7% (melee) / 1.02% (ranged) maximum health

Damage: 4% (melee) / 2.4% (ranged) >>> 3.5% (melee) / 2.1% (ranged) maximum health

Guardian

Shield: 50-130 (levels 1-18) (+15% AP) (+9% bonus health) >>> 45-120 (levels 1-18) (+12.5% AP) (+8% bonus health)

Nullifying Orb

Magic Damage Shield: 40-120 (levels 1-18) (+15% bonus AD) (+10% AP) >>> 35-110 (levels 1-18) (+14% bonus AD) (+9% AP)

Overheal

Maximum Shield: 10 (+10% maximum health) >>> 10 (+9% maximum health)

Summon Aery

Shield: 35-80 (levels 1-18) (+40% bonus AD) (+25% AP) >>> 30-75 (levels 1-18) (+35% bonus AD) (+22.5% AP)

Taste of Blood

Heal: 18-35 (levels 1-18) (+20% bonus AD) (+10% AP) >>> 16-30 (levels 1-18) (+15% bonus AD) (+8% AP)

Triumph

Heal: 12% >>> 10% of your missing health

5) Summoner Spells

Barrier

Shield: 115-455 >>> 105-411 (levels 1-18)

Heal

Heal: 90-345 >>> 80-318 (levels 1-18)

Ignite

Grievous Wounds: 60% >>> 50%

Smite

Heal: 90 (+10% of max health) >>> 80 (+7.5% of max health)

6) Systems

Mountain Drake

Mountain Dragon Soul - Shield: 200 (+18% bonus AD) (+13.5% AP) (+13.5% bonus health) >>> 180 (+16% bonus AD) (12% AP) (+12% bonus health)

Ocean Drake

Oceanic Will (Stacking Buff) - Health Regeneration: 2.5/5/7.5/10% >>> 2/4/6/8% missing health per Ocean Drake slain

Ocean Dragon Soul - Heal: 160 (+36% bonus AD) (+22.5% AP) (+9% bonus health) >>> 130 (+26% bonus AD) (+17% AP) (+7% bonus health)

Baron Nashor

Attack Damage: 125 (+8 per minute) >>> 150 (+10 per minute)

Maximum Attack Damage: 435 >>> 520 (at 40 minutes)

Void Corruption - Magic Damage: 60 (+20% AD) >>> 70 (+20% AD)

[UPD] NO MORE UNLUCKY: Baron now waits 30 seconds after taking damage before it can “Level Up” and gain stats, namely health

Turrets

Outer Turret AD: 152-278 >>> 167-391 (minutes 0:00-13:30)

Inner Turret AD: 170-305 >>> 187-427 (minutes 0:00-13:30)

Inhibitor Turret AD: 170-305 >>> 187-427 (minutes 0:00-13:30)

Nexus Turret AD: 150-285 >>> 165-405 (minutes 0:00-13:30)

7) Upcoming Skins & Chromas

The following skins will be released in this patch:

High Noon Sion

High Noon Viktor

High Noon Samira

High Noon Tahm Kench

High Noon Twitch

The following chromas will be released in this patch:

High Noon Sion

High Noon Viktor

High Noon Samira

High Noon Tahm Kench

High Noon Twitch

Edited by Yasho Amonkar