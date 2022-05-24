League of Legends patch 12.10 official notes: All champion durability updates go live, along with new High Noon Skins, and more

League of Legends patch 12.10 will be one of the biggest updates in the MOBA’s history, which will be completely changing the champion meta as it stands today.
The new update will make team fights longer by nerfing damage from all sources and increasing the number of base resistances that champions will have in the game.
Additionally, the new High noon Skins will also be on the way with the latest patch, along with their respective chromas.
League of Legends fans looking for a detailed patch description can look up Riot’s official website.
However, for a brief overview, here are all the major highlights.
League of Legends patch 12.10 official notes
1) Champion Durability Update
Durability Base Stat Package
All champions will receive the following Durability Base Stat Package.
- Base Health :: +70
- Health Growth :: +14
- Armor Growth :: +1.2
- Magic Resist Growth :: +0.8
Poor Lost Soul: Thresh will receive an adjusted Durability Base Stat Package (see champion details)
Heals, Shields, Sustain, and Grievous Wounds
- Healing: Reduced by ~10% earlier in game ~28% in later phases of the game (varies by champion)
- Shielding :: Reduced by ~10%
- Omnivamp :: Reduced by ~10%
- Grievous Wounds :: 40% reduced healing >>> 30% reduced
- Enhanced Grievous Wounds :: 60% reduced >>> 50% reduced
2) Proactive Extended Combat Nerfs
Champions
Aatrox
- E - Healing Against Champions: 20/22.5/25/27.5/30% >>> 18/20/22/24/26% of damage dealt
- E (Empowered During R) - Healing Against Champions: 26/32/38/44/50% >>> 25/30/35/40/45% of damage dealt
- R - Increased Self-Healing: 30/45/60% >>> 25/40/55%
Ahri
- Passive - Heal Upon Full Stacks (From Minions & Monsters): 40-120 (levels 1-18) (+25% AP) >>> 35-95 (levels 1-18) (+20% AP)
- Passive - Heal Upon Champion Takedowns :: 80-200 (levels 1-18) (+35% AP) >>> 75-165 (levels 1-18) (+30% AP)
Akshan
- Passive - Shield: 40-300 (levels 1-18) (+40% bonus AD) >>> 40-280 (levels 1-18) (+35% bonus AD)
Alistar
- Passive - Self-Heal: 25-161 >>> 23-142 (levels 1-18) (note: still doubled for allies)
Annie
- E - Shield: 40/90/140/190/240 (+40% AP) >>> 40/85/130/175/220 (+35% AP)
Aphelios
- Severum - Healing From Basic Attacks: 3-10% >>> 2.5-9% (levels 1-18) of damage dealt
- Severum - Healing From Attacks From Abilities: 9-30% >>> 8.3-30% (levels 1-18) of damage dealt
- Severum - Overheal Shielding: Unchanged
- R (Severum) - Heal Upon Champion Hit: 275/400/525 >>> 250/350/450 (levels 6/11/16)
Azir
- E - Shield: 80/120/160/200/240 (+70% AP) >>> 70/110/150/190/230 (+60% AP)
Bard
- W - Minimum Heal: 30/60/90/120/150 (+30% AP) >>> 25/50/75/100/125 (+30% AP)
- W - Maximum Heal: 60/105/150/195/240 (+60% AP) >>> 50/80/110/140/170/200 (+60% AP)
Camille
- Passive - Adaptive Shield: 20% >>> 17% maximum health
Cassiopeia
- E - Healing Against Poisoned Targets: 12/14/16/18/20% AP >>> 10/11.5/13/14.5/16% AP, <em>(still reduced by 75% against minions and small monsters)
Cho'Gath
- Passive - Heal: 20-71 >>> 18-52 (levels 1-18)
Darius
- Q - Healing Against Champions and Large Monsters: 15% >>> 13% of missing health per enemy hit by blade, up to 3
Diana
- W - Shield: 30/45/60/75/90 (+30% AP) (+10% bonus health) >>> 25/40/55/70/85 (+25% AP) (+9% bonus health)
Dr. Mundo
- R - Increased Base Health: 15/20/25% >>> 10/15/20% missing health
Ekko
- W - Shield: 80/100/120/140/160 (+150% AP) >>> 70/90/110/130/150 (+150% AP)
Elise
Passive (Spider Form) - Healing From Basic Attacks :: 4/6/8/10 (+10% AP) >>> 4/6/8/10 (+8% AP)
Fiora
- Passive - Healing Against Vitals: 40-115 >>> 35-100 (levels 1-18)
- R - Heal Per Second: 80/110/140 (+60% bonus AD) >>> 75/110/125 (+60% bonus AD)
Fiddlesticks
- W - Healing Against Monsters: 50% >>> 45% of damage dealt (still 15% against minions)
- W - Healing Against Champions: 30/40/50/60/70% >>> 25/32.5/40/47.5/55% of damage dealt
Galio
- W - Magic Damage Shield: 8/9.75/11.5/13.25/15% >>> 7.5/9/10.5/11/13.5% maximum health
Gangplank
- W - Heal: 50/75/100/125/150 (+15% missing health) >>> 45/70/95/120/145 (+13% missing health)
Garen
- Passive - Health Regeneration: 1.5-10.1% >>> 1.2-9% (levels 1-18) maximum health every 5 seconds
- W - Shield: 70/95/120/145/170 (+20% bonus health) >>> 65/85/105/125/145 (+18% bonus health)
Gragas
- Passive - Heal: 8% >>> 6.5% maximum health
Gwen
- Passive - Healing Against Champions: 70% >>> 60% of damage dealt
- Passive - Maximum Healing Against Champions: 12-30 (levels 1-18) (+7% AP) >>> 10-25 (levels 1-18) (+6.5% AP) per instance
Illaoi
- Passive - Heal: Tentacles heal Illaoi for ||| 5% >>> 4% of her missing health upon hitting at least one enemy champion
Irelia
- Q - Heal: 8/10/12/14/16% AD >>> 7/8/9/10/11% AD
Ivern
- E - Shield: 80/115/150/185/220 (+80% AP) >>> 70/100/130/160/190 (+75% AP)
Janna
- E - Shield: 80/110/140/179/200 (+65% AP) >>> 75/100/125/150/175 (+60% AP)
- R - Heal Per Second: 100/150/200 (+50% AP) >>> 90/145/200 (+45% AP)
Jarvan IV
- W - Base Shield: 60/85/110/135/160 >>> 60/80/100/120/140
- W - Shield Increase: 1.5% >>> 1.3% maximum health per enemy champion hit
Kai'Sa
- R - Shield: 75/100/125 (+100/150/200% AD) (+100% AP) >>> 70/90/110 (90/130/180% AD) (+90% AP)
Karma
- W (R-Empowered) - Heal: 20% (+1% per 100 AP) >>> 17% (+1% per 100 AP) missing health
- E - Shield: 90/135/180/225/270 (+50% AP) >>> 80/120/160/200/240 (+45% AP)
- E (R-Empowered) - Primary Shield: 25/80/135/190 (+50% AP) >>> 25/70/120/170 (+45% AP)
Katarina
- R - Grievous Wounds Applied: 60% >>> 50%
Kayle
- W - Heal: 60/90/120/150/180 (+30% AP) >>> 55/80/105/130/155 (+25% AP)
Kayn
- Passive (Darkin Slayer) - Healing From Abilities Against Champions: 30-40% (levels 1-18) >>> 25-35% (levels 1-18) of physical damage dealt
- E - Heal: 100/115/130/145/160 (+40% bonus AD) >>> 90/100/110/120/130 (+35% bonus AD)
- R (Darkin Slayer) - Heal: 10.5% (+9.1% per 100 bonus AD) >>> 9.75% (+8.45% per 100 bonus AD) of target's maximum health <em>(70% >>> 65% of damage amount)
Kha'Zix
- W - Heal: 60/85/110/135/160 (+50% AP) >>> 55/75/95/115/135 (+50% AP)
Kindred
- W (Passive) - Healing Upon Full Stacks: 49-100 >>> 47-81 (based on missing health)
- R - Heal: 250/325/400 >>> 225/300/375
Kled
- Passive - Skaarl's Health Upon Returning: 50/60/70/80% >>> 45/55/65/75% (levels 1/6/11/16) of Skaarl's maximum health
- Q (Mounted) - Grievous Wounds Upon Pull: 60% >>> 50%
Lee Sin
- W1 - Shield: 55/110/165/220/275 (+80% AP) >>> 50/100/150/200/250 (+80% AP)
- W2 - Bonus Life Steal & Spell Vamp: 5/10/15/20/25% >>> 5/9.5/14/18.5/23%
Lillia
- Passive - Healing Against Large Monsters: 27-104 (levels 1-18) (+6% AP) >>> 24-75 (levels 1-18) (+5.4% AP)
- Passive - Healing Against Champions: 12-140 (levels 1-18) (+20% AP) >>> 11-125 (levels 1-18) (+18% AP)
Lissandra
- R - Minimum Self-Heal: 100/150/200 (+30% AP) >>> 90/140/190 (+25% AP)
Lulu
- E - Shield: 80/120/160/200/240 (+40% AP) >>> 75/110/145/180/215 (+35% AP)
- R - Bonus Health: 300/450/600 (+50% AP) >>> 275/425/575 (+45% AP)
Lux
- W - Shield: 45/65/85/105/125 (+35% AP) >>> 40/55/70/85/100 (+35% AP)
Malphite
- Passive - Shield: 10% >>> 9% maximum health
Maokai
Passive - Healing From Empowered Basic Attacks: 5-65 (+5-15% maximum health) by level 17 >>> 5-45 (+4.5-11% maximum health) by level 15
Mordekaiser
- W - Shield to Heal: 40/42.5/45/47.5/50% >>> 35/37.5/40/42.5/45%
Morgana
- Passive - Healing From Abilities: 20% >>> 18% of damage dealt against champions, large minions, and medium & large monsters
Nami
- W - Heal: 60/85/110/135/160 (+30% AP) >>> 55/75/95/115/135 (+25% AP)
Nasus
- Passive - Life Steal: 10/16/22% >>> 9/14/19% (levels 1/7/13)
Nautilus
- W - Shield: 45/55/65/75/85 (+9/10/11/12/13% maximum health) >>> 40/50/60/70/80 (+8/9/10/11/12% maximum health)
Nidalee
E - Base Heal: 35/55/75/95/115 (+32.5% AP) >>> 35/50/65/80/95 (+27.5% AP)
Nocturne
- Passive - Healing From Empowered Basic Attacks: 15-40 (levels 1-18) (+15% AP) >>> 13-30 (levels 1-18) (+30% AP) per enemy hit (still reduced by 50% against minions)
Nunu & Willump
- Q - Base Healing Against Non-Champions: 75/110/145/180/215 (+90% AP) (+10% bonus health) >>> 65/95/125/155/185 (+70% AP) (+6% bonus health) (still reduced to 60% against champions)</em>
Olaf
Passive Life Steal: 10-30% (levels 1-18) >>> 9-22.5% (levels 1-18)
- W Shield: 10/45/80/115/150 (+25% missing health) >>> 10/40/70/100/130 (+22.5% missing health)
Orianna
- E - Shield: 60/100/140/180/220 (+50% AP) >>> 55/90/125/160/195 (+45% AP)
Poppy
- Q - Shield: 15/17.5/20% >>> 13/15.5/18% maximum health (levels 1/7/13)
Pyke
- Passive - Grey Health Upper Cap: 60% >>> 55% maximum health
- Passive - Damage to Grey Health: 10% (+0.25% per 1 Lethality) >>> 9% (+0.2% per 1 Lethality)
- Passive - Empowered Damage to Grey Health: 45% (+0.5% per 1 Lethality) >>> 40% (+0.4% per 1 Lethality)
Rakan
- Passive - Shield: 33-254 (levels 1-18) (+90% AP) >>> 30-225 (levels 1-18) (+85% AP)
- Q - Heal: 18-120 (levels 1-18) (+70% AP) >>> 18-90 (levels 1-18) (+55% AP)
- E - Shield: 40/65/90/115/140 (+80% AP) >>> 35/60/85/110/135 (+70% AP)
Rell
- Q - Heal Per Champion Hit: 10/15/20/25/30 (+5% missing health) >>> 10/15/20/25/30 (+4% missing health)
- W (Crash Down) - Shield): 40/70/100/130/160 (+13% maximum health) >>> 35/60/85/110/135 (+12% maximum health)
Renata Glasc
- E - Shield: 50/70/90/110/130 (+50% AP) >>> 50/65/80/95/110 (+50% AP)
Renekton
- Q - Healing Against Non-Champions: 2/3/4/5/6 (+3% bonus AD) >>> 2/3/4/5/6 (+2% bonus AD)
- Q - Healing Against Champions: 12/18/24/30/36 (+16% bonus AD) >>> 10/14/18/22/26 (+15% bonus AD)
- Q (Empowered) - Healing Against Non-Champions: 6/9/12/15/18 (+9% bonus AD) >>> 6/9/12/15/18 (+6% bonus AD)
- Q (Empowered) Healing Against Champions: 36/54/72/90/108 (+48% bonus AD) >>> 30/42/54/66/78 (+45% bonus AD)
Riven
- E - Shield: 85/115/145/175/205 (+120% bonus AD) >>> 80/105/130/155/180 (+110% bonus AD)
Rumble
- E - Shield: 60/95/130/165/200 (+50% AP) >>> 60/90/120/150/180 (+45% AP)
Senna
- Q - Heal: 40/60/80/100/120 (+40% bonus AD) (+40% AP) (+1.6 per 1 Lethality) >>> 40/55/70/85/100 (+30% bonus AD) (+40% AP) (+1.6 per 1 Lethality)
- R - Shield: 120/160/200 (+40% AP) (+1.5 per Soul) >>> 100/150/200 (+40% AP) (+1.5 per Soul)
Seraphine
- W - Shield: 60/80/100/120/140 (+40% AP) >>> 50/70/90/110/130 (+35% AP)
- W - Heal Per Ally: 5/5.5/6/6.5/7% (+0.75% per 100 AP) >>> 5/5.5/6/6.5/7% (+0.6% per 100 AP) of target's missing health
Shen
- Passive - Shield: 50-101 (levels 1-18) (+14% bonus health) >>> 50-101 (levels 1-18) (+12% bonus health)
- R - Shield: 140/320/500 (+17.5% bonus health) >>> 130/290/450 (+16% bonus health)
Singed
- Q (During R) - Grievous Wounds Applied By Poison Trail: 40% >>> 30%
Sion
- W - Shield: 60/85/110/135/160 (+10/11/12/13/14% maximum health) >>> 60/85/110/135/160 (+8/9/10/11/12% maximum health)
Skarner
- W - Shield: 10/11/12/13/14% maximum health (+80% AP) >>> 9/10/11/12/13% maximum health (+80% AP)
Sona
- W - Shield: 25/50/75/100/125 (+30% AP) >>> 25/45/65/85/105 (+25% AP)
- W - Heal: 30/50/70/90/110 (+20% AP) >>> 30/45/60/75/90 (+15% AP)
Soraka
- W - Heal: 100/130/160/200/220 (+65% AP) >>> 90/110/130/150/170 (+50% AP)
- R - Heal: 130/215/300 (+55% AP) >>> 125/205/ 285 (+50% AP)
Swain
- Passive - Heal Per Soul Fragment: 4/5.5/7/9% >>> 3.5/4.5/5.5/7% (levels 1/6/11/16) maximum health
- R - Drain Heal Per Second: 15/40/65 (+25% AP) >>> 15/30/45 (+20% AP)
Sylas
- W - Heal: 25/50/75/100/125 (+40% AP) >>> 20/40/60/80/100 (+35% AP)
Tahm Kench
- Q - Heal: 10/15/20/25/30 (+4/4.5/5/5.5/6% missing health) >>> 10/12.5/15/17.5/20 (+3/3.5/4/4.5/5% missing health)
- E - Damage Stored Into Grey Health :: 15/25/35/45/55% >>> 13/21/29/37/45%
- E - Increased Damage Stored Into Grey Health :: 45/50/55/60/65% >>> 40/42.5/45/47.5/50%
Talon
- Q - Heal: 10-70 (levels 1-18) >>> 9-55 (levels 1-18)
Taric
- Q - Heal: 30 (+20% AP) (+1% Taric's maximum health) >>> 25 (+15% AP) (+0.75% Taric's maximum health)
- W - Shield: 8/9/10/11/12% >>> 7/8/9/10/11% of target's maximum health
Thresh
- Health Growth: 95 >>> 115
- Armor Growth: Unchanged <em>(does NOT receive Durability Base Stat Package)</em>
- W - Shield: 60/90/120/150/180 (+2 per Soul) >>> 50/75/100/125/150 (+2 per Soul)
Trundle
- Passive - Heal: 2-7% >>> 1.8-5.5% (levels 1-18) of enemy's maximum health
Tryndamere
- Q - Minimum Heal: 30/40/50/60/70 (+30% AP) >>> 25/33/41/49/57 (+30% AP)
- Q - Additional Heal Per Fury: 0.5/0.95/1.4/1.85/2.3 (+1.2% AP) >>> 0.45/0.75/1.05/1.35/1.65 (+1.2% AP)
Udyr
- W - Shield: 60/95/130/165/200/235 (+50% AP) >>> 60/90/120/150/180/210 (+45% AP)
- W - Heal: 2.5-5% >>> 2-4% based on missing health
Urgot
- E - Shield: 60/80/100/120/140 (+150% bonus AD) (+15% bonus health) >>> 55/75/95/115/135 (+135% bonus AD) (+13.5% bonus health)
Varus
- E - Grievous Wounds: 40% >>> 30%
Vi
- Passive - Shield :: 15% >>> 13% maximum health
Viego
- Passive - Heal Upon Possession: 3% (+3% bonus AD) (+2% AP) (+5% per 100% attack speed) >>> 2.5% (+2.5% bonus AD) (+2% AP) (+5% per 100% attack speed) of target's maximum health
- Q - Healing Upon Basic Attacks Against Marked Champions: 150% >>> 135%
- Q - Healing Upon Basic Attacks Against Marked Monsters: 155% >>> 145% <em>(healing against minions still reduced to 10%)
Viktor
- Q - Shield: 30-115 (levels 1-18) (+20% AP) >>> 27-105 (levels -18) (+18% AP)
Vex
- W - Shield: 50/80/110/140/170 (+80% AP) >>> 50/75/100/125/150 (+75% AP)
Vladimir
- Q - Heal: 20/25/30/35/40 (+35% AP) >>> 20/25/30/35/40 (+30% AP)
- Q (Empowered) - Additional Heal : 30-200 (levels 1-18) + (5% (+4% AP) missing health) >>> 30-200 (levels 1-18) + (5% (+3.5% AP) missing health)
- Q (Empowered) - Additional Heal (Against Minions): Reduced to ||| 35% >>> 30%
- R - Healing Against Subsequent Targets: 50% >>> 40% of damage
Volibear
- W - Heal: 20/35/50/65/80 (+8/10/12/14/16% of Volibear's missing health) >>> 20/35/50/65/80 (+7/8.5/10/11.5/13% of Volibear's missing health)
- E - Shield: 15% maximum health (+80% AP) >>> 14% maximum health (+75% AP)
- R - Bonus Health: 200/400/600 >>> 175/350/525
Warwick
- Q - Heal Percentage: 30/45/60/75/90% >>> 25/37.5/50/62.5/75%
Xin Zhao
- Passive - Heal: 7-92 (levels 1-18) (+10% AD) (+55% AP) >>> 6-74 (levels 1-18) (+7% AD) (+55% AP)
Yasuo
- Passive - Shield: 115-525 >>> 100 - 475 (levels 1-18)
Yone
- W - Shield: 40-60 (levels 1-18) (+60% bonus AD) >>> 35-55 (levels 1-18) (+55% bonus AD)
Yorick
- Q - Minimum Heal: 12-82 (levels 1-18) >>> 10-68 (levels 1-18)
Yuumi
- Passive - Shield: 60-400 (levels 1-18) (+30% AP) >>> 56-360 (levels 1-18) (+25% AP)
- E - Heal: 70/100/130/160/190 (+35% AP) >>> 65/90/115/140/165 (+25% AP)
Zac
- Passive - Healing Upon Consuming Chunks: 4/5/6/7% >>> 4/4.75/5.5/6.25% maximum health
3) Items
Thornmail
- Thorns - Grievous Wounds: 40% >>> 30%
- Grievous Wounds Upon Immobilizing Champions: 60% >>> 50%
Bramble Vest
- Thorns - Grievous Wounds: 40% >>> 30%
Mortal Reminder
- Sepsis - Grievous Wounds: 40% >>> 30%
- Sepsis - Grievous Wounds After 3 Attacks Against Champions: 60% >>> 50%
Chempunk Chainsword
- Hackshorn - Grievous Wounds: 40% >>> 30%
- Hackshorn - Grievous Wounds On Targets With Less Than 50% Maximum Health =: 60% >>> 50%
Executioner’s Calling
- Rend - Grievous Wounds: 40% >>> 30%
Morellonomicon
- Affliction - Grievous Wounds: 40% >>> 30%
- Affliction - Grievous Wounds On Targets With Less Than 50% Maximum Health: 60% >>> 50%
Chemtech Putrifier
- Puffcap Toxin - Grievous Wounds: 40% >>> 30%
- Puffcap Toxin - Grievous Wounds Applied By Your and Empowered Ally's Next Damage Instance: 60% >>> 50%
Oblivion Orb
- Cursed - Grievous Wounds : 40% >>> 30%
Void Staff
- Magic Penetration : 45% >>> 40%
Blighting Jewel
- Magic Penetration: 15% >>> 13%
Lord Dominik's Regards
- Armor Penetration: 35% >>> 30%
Last Whisper
- Armor Penetration: 20% >>> 18%
Demonic Embrace
- Burn Damage: 2% (melee) / 1.2% (ranged) >>> 1.8% (melee) / 1.0% (ranged) maximum health
Moonstone Renewer
- Starlit Grace - Heal: 70 >>> 60
- Heal and Shield Power: 6% >>> 5% per stack <em>(still 5 stacks maximum)</em>
- Mythic Passive: +10 >>> +8 heal to Starlit Grace per Legendary item owned (same for Ornn Masterwork item, Starcaster)
Sunfire Aegis
- Damage Amplification: 12% >>> 10% per stack <em>(still 6 stacks maximum)</em> (same for Ornn Masterwork item, Forgefire Crest)
Death's Dance
- Heal: 175% >>> 150% bonus AD
Divine Sunderer
Heal: 7.8% (melee) /3.6% (ranged) >>> 6% (melee) /3% (ranged) maximum health
Doran's Ring
- Drain - Mana Regeneration: Restore ||| 0.75 mana per second, increased to 1.25 >>> 1 mana per second, increased to 1.5 for 10 seconds
- Healing Instead of Mana: 50% >>> 45% of <em>Drain</em> value
Elixir of Wrath
- Physical Vamp: 15% >>> 12%
Fimbulwinter
- Shield: 100-200 (+5% current mana) >>> 100-180 (+4.5% current mana)
Gargoyle Stoneplate
- Shield: 100 (+100% bonus health) >>> 100 (+90% bonus health)
Goredrinker
- Omnivamp: 10% >>> 8% (15% >>> 10% for Ornn Masterwork item, Ceaseless Hunger)
- Heal: 25% AD (+10% missing health) >>> 20% AD (+8% missing health)
Hailblade
- Omnivamp: 8% >>> 7%
Emberknife
- Omnivamp: 8% >>> 7%
Knight's Vow
- Self-Heal :: 8% >>> 7% of damage dealt by Worthy ally
Locket of the Iron Solari
- Shield: 200-365 >>> 180-330 (target's levels 1-18) (same for Ornn Masterwork item, Reliquary of the Golden Dawn)
Maw of Malmortius
- Omnivamp: 12% >>> 10%
Mikael's Blessing
- Heal: 100-200 (levels 1-18) >>> 100 - 180 (levels 1-18)
Phage
- Heal: 2% (melee) / 1% (ranged) >>> 1.6% (melee) / 0.8% (ranged) maximum health
Redemption
- Heal: 200-400 >>> 180-340 (target's levels 1-18)
Riftmaker
- Omnivamp: 8% >>> 7% (10% >>> 8% for Ornn Masterwork item, Icathia’s Curse)
Seraph's Embrace
- Heal: 35% >>> 25% of mana spent
Shard of True Ice
- Base Mana Regeneration: 100% >>> 115%
Sterak's Gage
- Shield: 75% >>> 70% bonus health
Vampiric Scepter
- Life Steal: 8% >>> 7%
Bloodthirster
- Life Steal: 20% >>> 18%
- Overheal Shield: 50-350 >>> 50-320 (levels 1-18)
Eclipse
- Omnivamp: 8% >>> 7% (10% >>> 8% for Ornn Masterwork item, Syzygy)
- Shield: 180 (+40% AD) >>> 160 (+35% AD) <em>(still reduced by 50% for ranged champions)</em>
Immortal Shieldbow
- Life Steal: 8% >>> 7% (10% >>> 8% for Ornn Masterwork item, Bloodward)
- Shield: 275-700 >>> 250-630 (levels 1-18)
4) Runes
Conditioning
- Total Armor and MR Increase: 5% >>> 4%
Conqueror
- Omnivamp: 9% (melee) / 8% (ranged) >>> 6% (melee) / 5% (ranged)
Font of Life
- Ally Heal Upon Attacking Marked Enemies: 5 (+1% of your maximum health) >>> 5 (+0.9% of your maximum health)
Grasp of the Undying
- Heal: 2% (melee) / 1.2% (ranged) >>> 1.7% (melee) / 1.02% (ranged) maximum health
- Damage: 4% (melee) / 2.4% (ranged) >>> 3.5% (melee) / 2.1% (ranged) maximum health
Guardian
- Shield: 50-130 (levels 1-18) (+15% AP) (+9% bonus health) >>> 45-120 (levels 1-18) (+12.5% AP) (+8% bonus health)
Nullifying Orb
- Magic Damage Shield: 40-120 (levels 1-18) (+15% bonus AD) (+10% AP) >>> 35-110 (levels 1-18) (+14% bonus AD) (+9% AP)
Overheal
- Maximum Shield: 10 (+10% maximum health) >>> 10 (+9% maximum health)
Summon Aery
- Shield: 35-80 (levels 1-18) (+40% bonus AD) (+25% AP) >>> 30-75 (levels 1-18) (+35% bonus AD) (+22.5% AP)
Taste of Blood
- Heal: 18-35 (levels 1-18) (+20% bonus AD) (+10% AP) >>> 16-30 (levels 1-18) (+15% bonus AD) (+8% AP)
Triumph
- Heal: 12% >>> 10% of your missing health
5) Summoner Spells
Barrier
- Shield: 115-455 >>> 105-411 (levels 1-18)
Heal
- Heal: 90-345 >>> 80-318 (levels 1-18)
Ignite
- Grievous Wounds: 60% >>> 50%
Smite
- Heal: 90 (+10% of max health) >>> 80 (+7.5% of max health)
6) Systems
Mountain Drake
- Mountain Dragon Soul - Shield: 200 (+18% bonus AD) (+13.5% AP) (+13.5% bonus health) >>> 180 (+16% bonus AD) (12% AP) (+12% bonus health)
Ocean Drake
- Oceanic Will (Stacking Buff) - Health Regeneration: 2.5/5/7.5/10% >>> 2/4/6/8% missing health per Ocean Drake slain
- Ocean Dragon Soul - Heal: 160 (+36% bonus AD) (+22.5% AP) (+9% bonus health) >>> 130 (+26% bonus AD) (+17% AP) (+7% bonus health)
Baron Nashor
- Attack Damage: 125 (+8 per minute) >>> 150 (+10 per minute)
- Maximum Attack Damage: 435 >>> 520 (at 40 minutes)
- Void Corruption - Magic Damage: 60 (+20% AD) >>> 70 (+20% AD)
- [UPD] NO MORE UNLUCKY: Baron now waits 30 seconds after taking damage before it can “Level Up” and gain stats, namely health
Turrets
- Outer Turret AD: 152-278 >>> 167-391 (minutes 0:00-13:30)
- Inner Turret AD: 170-305 >>> 187-427 (minutes 0:00-13:30)
- Inhibitor Turret AD: 170-305 >>> 187-427 (minutes 0:00-13:30)
- Nexus Turret AD: 150-285 >>> 165-405 (minutes 0:00-13:30)
7) Upcoming Skins & Chromas
The following skins will be released in this patch:
- High Noon Sion
- High Noon Viktor
- High Noon Samira
- High Noon Tahm Kench
- High Noon Twitch
The following chromas will be released in this patch:
- High Noon Sion
- High Noon Viktor
- High Noon Samira
- High Noon Tahm Kench
- High Noon Twitch