League of Legends patch 12.15 (August 9) notes: Buffs to Energy champion and Rammus, Sivir nerfs, and more

League of Legends patch 12.15 is not going to be a big one, as Riot Games will be looking to implement minor changes to the game and avoid shaking up the champion meta all that much.

One of the biggest highlights will be the quality-of-life updates that will be making their way to the Energy champions. Hence, picks like Akali, Zed, Kennen, Lee Sin, and Shen will be on the receiving end of quite a few tweaks.

League of Legends patch 12.15 highlights (Image via Riot Games)

Moreover, Rammus ultimate buffs will also be on the cards along with nerfs to Sivir, Qiyana, Taliyah, Master YI, and Gwen. League of Legends fans looking for a detailed description of the patch can look up Riot’s official website.

However, for a brief overview, here are all the major highlights.

League of Legends patch 12.15 notes

1) Champions in League of Legends patch 12.15

Akali

W - Twilight Shroud

Energy Restoration: 80 >>> 100

Max Energy Increase: 80 >>> 100

Gwen

Q - Snip Snip!

True Damage in Center: 75% >>> 50% of damage dealt is converted to True Damage

Kalista

Base Stats

Base Attack Damage: 69 >>> 66

Kennen

W - Electrical Surge

Cooldown: 14/12/10/8/6 >>> 13/11.25/9.5/7.75/6

Magic Damage: 60/85/110/135/160 >>> 70/95/120/145/170

R - Slicing Maelstrom

Magic Damage Per Bolt: 40/75/110 (+20% AP) >>> 40/75/110 (+22.5% AP)

Lee Sin

Q - Sonic Wave/Resonating Strike

Resonating Strike Energy Cost: 30 >>> 25

W - Safeguard/Iron Will

Iron Will Energy Cost: 30 >>> 25

E - Tempest/Cripple

Cripple Energy Cost: 30 >>> 25

Leona

Q - Shield of Daybreak

Mana Cost: 45/50/55/60/65 >>> 35/40/45/50/55

R - Solar Flare

Stun and Slow Duration: 1.5 >>> 1.75 seconds

Lillia

Passive - Dream-Laden Bough

Monster Damage Cap: 40-100 (levels 1-18) >>> 50-150 (levels 1-18)

Master Yi

E - Wuju Style

Cooldown: 18/17/16/15/14 >>> 18 seconds at all ranks

Qiyana

Passive - Royal Privilege

Damage: 15-83 (levels 1-18) (+45% bonus AD) (+30%AP) >>> 15-83 (levels 1-18)<strong>(+30% bonus AD) (+30%AP)

Bugfixes

Fixed a bug where Qiyana could apply an extra proc of her passive with First Strike equipped

Rammus

R - Soaring Slam

Cooldown: 110/95/80 >>> 90 at all ranks

Base Cast Range: 600 >>> 800

Dash Range Growth: 1.3 >>> 1.5 (note: this is how much the range will scale with movespeed)

Minimum Dash Speed: 700 >>> 900

Maximum Dash Speed: 1800 >>> 2000

Shen

E - Shadow Dash

Energy Refunded upon dealing damage with Passive or E: 30/35/40 >>> 30/40/50

Singed

Passive - Noxious Slipstream

Bonus Movement Speed: 20% >>> 25%

Per-target Cooldown: 10 seconds >>> 8 seconds

R - Insanity Potion

Bonus Stats: 20/60/100 >>> 30/65/100

Sivir

Base Stats

Attack Damage Growth: 3.3 >>> 3

E - Spell Shield

Cooldown: 22/20/18/16/14 >>> 24/22.5/21/19.5/18

R - On the Hunt

Cooldown: 100/85/70 >>> 120/100/80

Taliyah

E - Unraveled Earth

Cooldown: 16/15/14/13/12 seconds >>> 18/17/16/15/14 seconds

R - Weaver’s Wall

Wall Duration: 5 seconds >>> 4 seconds

Thresh

Q - Death Sentence

Cooldown: 20/18/16/14/12 >>> 19/17/15/13/11

Magic Damage: 80/120/160/200/240 >>> 100/140/180/220/260

Zed

W - Living Shadow

Shadow Spell Mimic Range: 2000 >>> No Limit

E - Shadow Slash

Energy Cost: 50 >>> 40

2) Items in League of Legends patch 12.15

Divine Sunderer

Spellblade Heal: 65% >>> 55% of premitigation damage (+(4.8% melee/2.4% ranged) of target's maximum health) (+100% base AD)

Mercurial Scimitar

Magic Resistance: 30 >>> 40

Quicksilver Active Duration: 1 second >>> 1.5 seconds

Silvermere Dawn

Magic Resistance: 35 >>> 40

Quicksilver active bonus stats: 40% Tenacity and 40% slow resist >>> 50% Tenacity and 50% slow resist

3) Runes in League of Legends patch 12.15

First Strike

Bonus True Damage: 10% >>> 9%

Bugfixes & QoL Changes

Fixed a bug where Yuumi would be unable to use swapped summoner spells from Unsealed Spellbook after using Teleport

Fixed a bug where Viego would look like a polymorphed champion if he killed and possessed a champion under the effects of Polymorph

Fixed a bug where Bel’Veth’s <strong>E - Royal Maelstrom</strong> would not cancel when casting her <strong>R - Endless Banquet<strong> on an out-of-range Void Coral

Fixed a bug that caused Nilah’s <strong>Passive - Perfect Synergy<strong> to be audible from the Fog of War

Fixed a bug that caused Nilah’s <strong>Passive - Perfect Synergy<strong> to trigger with Ocean Drake’s buff

Fixed a bug where Leblanc’s <strong>W - Distortion</strong> was doing slightly less damage at rank 3 than intended

Fixed a bug where Evelynn’s stealth would break after a target she killed entered a Zombie Form and then died again (e.g. Sion’s Passive)

Fixed a bug where single target range indicators would sometimes follow enemies through the Fog of War

Fixed a bug where Rakan would automatically cast his second <strong>E - Battle Dance</strong> to an ally after using Flash

Fixed a bug where Yone could activate abilities while in his Spirit Form while locked in the blast cone knockback cc

Fixed a bug where Liandry’s Lament’s burn effect was not working correctly

Fixed a bug where Blade of the Ruined King was doing less damage if it was purchased after other items

Fixed a bug where Swain’s second <strong>E - Nevermove</strong> could pull targets that were in Stasis

Fixed a bug where Rift Herald would not charge at towers if it spawned next to them

4) Upcoming Skins & Chromas in in League of Legends patch 12.15

The following skins will be released in this patch:

Monster Tamer Lulu

Monster Tamer Veigar

Zap'Maw

The following chromas will be released this patch:

Monster Tamer Lulu

Monster Tamer Veigar

Zap'Maw

Players will be introduced to these changes once League of Legends patch 12.15 is implemented.

