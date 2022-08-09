League of Legends patch 12.15 (August 9) notes: Buffs to Energy champion and Rammus, Sivir nerfs, and more

League of Legends patch 12.15 is not going to be a big one, as Riot Games will be looking to implement minor changes to the game and avoid shaking up the champion meta all that much.
One of the biggest highlights will be the quality-of-life updates that will be making their way to the Energy champions. Hence, picks like Akali, Zed, Kennen, Lee Sin, and Shen will be on the receiving end of quite a few tweaks.
Moreover, Rammus ultimate buffs will also be on the cards along with nerfs to Sivir, Qiyana, Taliyah, Master YI, and Gwen. League of Legends fans looking for a detailed description of the patch can look up Riot’s official website.
However, for a brief overview, here are all the major highlights.
League of Legends patch 12.15 notes
1) Champions in League of Legends patch 12.15
Akali
W - Twilight Shroud
- Energy Restoration: 80 >>> 100
- Max Energy Increase: 80 >>> 100
Gwen
Q - Snip Snip!
- True Damage in Center: 75% >>> 50% of damage dealt is converted to True Damage
Kalista
Base Stats
- Base Attack Damage: 69 >>> 66
Kennen
W - Electrical Surge
- Cooldown: 14/12/10/8/6 >>> 13/11.25/9.5/7.75/6
- Magic Damage: 60/85/110/135/160 >>> 70/95/120/145/170
R - Slicing Maelstrom
- Magic Damage Per Bolt: 40/75/110 (+20% AP) >>> 40/75/110 (+22.5% AP)
Lee Sin
Q - Sonic Wave/Resonating Strike
- Resonating Strike Energy Cost: 30 >>> 25
W - Safeguard/Iron Will
- Iron Will Energy Cost: 30 >>> 25
E - Tempest/Cripple
- Cripple Energy Cost: 30 >>> 25
Leona
Q - Shield of Daybreak
- Mana Cost: 45/50/55/60/65 >>> 35/40/45/50/55
R - Solar Flare
- Stun and Slow Duration: 1.5 >>> 1.75 seconds
Lillia
Passive - Dream-Laden Bough
- Monster Damage Cap: 40-100 (levels 1-18) >>> 50-150 (levels 1-18)
Master Yi
E - Wuju Style
- Cooldown: 18/17/16/15/14 >>> 18 seconds at all ranks
Qiyana
Passive - Royal Privilege
- Damage: 15-83 (levels 1-18) (+45% bonus AD) (+30%AP) >>> 15-83 (levels 1-18)<strong>(+30% bonus AD) (+30%AP)
Bugfixes
- Fixed a bug where Qiyana could apply an extra proc of her passive with First Strike equipped
Rammus
R - Soaring Slam
- Cooldown: 110/95/80 >>> 90 at all ranks
- Base Cast Range: 600 >>> 800
- Dash Range Growth: 1.3 >>> 1.5 (note: this is how much the range will scale with movespeed)
- Minimum Dash Speed: 700 >>> 900
- Maximum Dash Speed: 1800 >>> 2000
Shen
E - Shadow Dash
- Energy Refunded upon dealing damage with Passive or E: 30/35/40 >>> 30/40/50
Singed
- Passive - Noxious Slipstream
- Bonus Movement Speed: 20% >>> 25%
- Per-target Cooldown: 10 seconds >>> 8 seconds
R - Insanity Potion
- Bonus Stats: 20/60/100 >>> 30/65/100
Sivir
Base Stats
- Attack Damage Growth: 3.3 >>> 3
E - Spell Shield
- Cooldown: 22/20/18/16/14 >>> 24/22.5/21/19.5/18
R - On the Hunt
- Cooldown: 100/85/70 >>> 120/100/80
Taliyah
E - Unraveled Earth
- Cooldown: 16/15/14/13/12 seconds >>> 18/17/16/15/14 seconds
R - Weaver’s Wall
- Wall Duration: 5 seconds >>> 4 seconds
Thresh
Q - Death Sentence
- Cooldown: 20/18/16/14/12 >>> 19/17/15/13/11
- Magic Damage: 80/120/160/200/240 >>> 100/140/180/220/260
Zed
W - Living Shadow
- Shadow Spell Mimic Range: 2000 >>> No Limit
E - Shadow Slash
- Energy Cost: 50 >>> 40
2) Items in League of Legends patch 12.15
Divine Sunderer
- Spellblade Heal: 65% >>> 55% of premitigation damage (+(4.8% melee/2.4% ranged) of target's maximum health) (+100% base AD)
Mercurial Scimitar
- Magic Resistance: 30 >>> 40
- Quicksilver Active Duration: 1 second >>> 1.5 seconds
Silvermere Dawn
- Magic Resistance: 35 >>> 40
- Quicksilver active bonus stats: 40% Tenacity and 40% slow resist >>> 50% Tenacity and 50% slow resist
3) Runes in League of Legends patch 12.15
First Strike
- Bonus True Damage: 10% >>> 9%
Bugfixes & QoL Changes
- Fixed a bug where Yuumi would be unable to use swapped summoner spells from Unsealed Spellbook after using Teleport
- Fixed a bug where Viego would look like a polymorphed champion if he killed and possessed a champion under the effects of Polymorph
- Fixed a bug where Bel’Veth’s <strong>E - Royal Maelstrom</strong> would not cancel when casting her <strong>R - Endless Banquet<strong> on an out-of-range Void Coral
- Fixed a bug that caused Nilah’s <strong>Passive - Perfect Synergy<strong> to be audible from the Fog of War
- Fixed a bug that caused Nilah’s <strong>Passive - Perfect Synergy<strong> to trigger with Ocean Drake’s buff
- Fixed a bug where Leblanc’s <strong>W - Distortion</strong> was doing slightly less damage at rank 3 than intended
- Fixed a bug where Evelynn’s stealth would break after a target she killed entered a Zombie Form and then died again (e.g. Sion’s Passive)
- Fixed a bug where single target range indicators would sometimes follow enemies through the Fog of War
- Fixed a bug where Rakan would automatically cast his second <strong>E - Battle Dance</strong> to an ally after using Flash
- Fixed a bug where Yone could activate abilities while in his Spirit Form while locked in the blast cone knockback cc
- Fixed a bug where Liandry’s Lament’s burn effect was not working correctly
- Fixed a bug where Blade of the Ruined King was doing less damage if it was purchased after other items
- Fixed a bug where Swain’s second <strong>E - Nevermove</strong> could pull targets that were in Stasis
- Fixed a bug where Rift Herald would not charge at towers if it spawned next to them
4) Upcoming Skins & Chromas in in League of Legends patch 12.15
The following skins will be released in this patch:
- Monster Tamer Lulu
- Monster Tamer Veigar
- Zap'Maw
The following chromas will be released this patch:
- Monster Tamer Lulu
- Monster Tamer Veigar
- Zap'Maw
Players will be introduced to these changes once League of Legends patch 12.15 is implemented.