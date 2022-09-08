League of Legends patch 12.17 official notes: Maokai and Hecarim adjustments, Miss Fortune buffs, and more

League of Legends patch 12.17 will be introducing the second set of updates with the 2022 World Championship in focus. This update will introduce a fair number of balance changes, with massive adjustments coming to both Maokai and Hecarim.
This time around, Miss Fortune will be receiving a significant set of buffs, with champions like Sivir, Renekton, Azir, and Sylas getting nerfs.
League of Legends fans looking for a more detailed patch description can check it out on Riot’s official website. However, for a brief overview, here are all the major highlights.
League of Legends patch 12.17 official notes
1) Champion Updates
Ahri
E - Charm
Charm Duration: 1.4/1.55/1.7/1.85/2 seconds >>> 1.2/1.4/1.6/1.8/2 seconds
Azir
W - Arise!
- Sand Soldier Damage: 50-150 (based on level) (+60% AP)>>> 50-150 (based on level) (+55% AP)
- Cooldown: 8/7.5/7/6.5/6 seconds >>> 9/8.25/7.5/6.75/6 seconds
E - Shifting Sands
- Cooldown: 19/18/17/16/15 seconds >>> 22/20.5/19/17.5/16 seconds
Camille
- Passive - Adaptive Defenses
- Percent HP Shielded: 17% >>> 20%
E - Hookshot/Wall Dive
- Damage: 60/95/130/165/200 (+75% bonus AD) >>> 80/110/140/170/200 (+90% bonus AD)
Ezreal
E - Arcane Shift
- Cooldown: 28/25/22/19/16 seconds >>> 26/23/20/17/14 seconds
Graves
Q - End of the Line
- Cooldown: 12/11/10/9/8 seconds >>> 13/11.5/10/8.5/7 seconds
R - Collateral Damage
- Damage: 250/400/550 (+150% bonus AD) >>> 275/425/575 (+150% bonus AD)
Hecarim
Base Stats
- Base Armor: 35 >>> 32
- HP Growth: 104 >>> 99
Q - Rampage
- Damage: 60/90/120/150/180 (+90% bonus AD) >>> 60/85/110/135/160 (+95% bonus AD)
- Damage per stack: 2% (+3% per 100 bonus AD) >>> 4% (+6% per 100 bonus AD)
- Q Cooldown per stack: 1 second >>> 0.75 seconds
- Max number of stacks: 2 >>> 3
- Stack Falloff: All at duration end >>> 1 stack per second at duration end
- Mana Cost: 28/31/34/37/40 >>> 30
W - Spirit of Dread
- Cooldown: 14 seconds >>> 16/15.5/15/14.5/14 seconds
- [NEW] ARMORED CAVALRY: Hecarim gains 15/20/25/30/35 Armor and Magic Resist while Spirit of Dread is active
E - Devastating Charge
- Min Damage: 30/45/60/75/90 (+55% bonus AD) >>> 30/45/60/75/90 (+50% bonus AD)
- Max Damage: 60/90/120/150/180 (+110% bonus AD) >>> 60/90/120/150/180 (+100% bonus AD)
- Minimum Knockback: 250 >>> 150
- Maximum Knockback: 450 >>> 350
- Cooldown: 20/19/18/17/16 >>> 18 at all ranks
R - Onslaught of Shadows
- Fear duration: 0.75-2 seconds based on distance traveled >>> 0.75-1.5 seconds based on distance traveled
Kassadin
Q - Null Sphere
- Cooldown: 11/10.5/10/9.5/9 seconds >>> 10/9.5/9/8.5/8 seconds
- Mana Cost: 70/75/80/85/90 >>> 60/65/70/75/80
Maokai
Passive - Sap Magic
- [NEW] TREES STRIKE BACK: Getting hit by large jungle monsters now reduces Sap Magic’s cooldown by 1.5 seconds per attack received
- Heal: 5-45 (+4.5-11% Max Health) (levels 1-15) >>> 4-34 (+4.8-14% Max Health) (levels 1-17)
Q - Bramble Smash
- Damage: 70/110/150/190/230 (+40% AP) >>> 65/110/155/200/245 (+40% AP)
- [NEW] WOOD YOU BELIEVE IT: Q now deals percent maximum health damage (2/2.25/2.5/2.75/3%)
- [NEW] BRANCHING OUT: Q now deals 40/60/80/100/120 bonus damage to monsters
E - Sapling Toss
- [REM] NOT SO HEALTH-Y: Saplings no longer deal maximum percent health damage
- Base Damage: 20/45/70/95/120 (+7/7.25/7.5/7.75/8% (+70% per 100 AP) target maximum Health) >>> 55/80/105/130/155 (+42.5% AP +6% bonus HP)
- Empowered Brush Damage: 40/90/140/190/240 (+14/14.5/15/15.5/16% (+1.4% per 100 AP) target maximum Health) >>> 110/160/210/260/310 (+85% AP +12% bonus HP)
- [NEW] MINIONS ACTIVIST: Minions no longer take empowered brush damage from Saplings
- Mana Cost: 60/70/80/90/100 >>> 45/55/65/75/85
- Slow Amount: 35% >>> 45%
- [NEW] A LIL SAPPY: Brush empowered Saplings now slow for 35% >>> 45% (+2% per 100 AP) (6% per 1000 bonus HP)
R - Nature’s Grasp
- Missile Initial Speed: 50 >>> 100
- Missile Maximum Speed: 650 >>> 750
- Missile Acceleration: 250 >>> 300
- [NEW] MAKE LIKE A TREE AND LEAF: Maokai now gains 40/50/60% Bonus Move Speed that decays over 2 seconds upon hitting enemy champions
Miss Fortune
Q - Double Up
- Physical Damage: 20/40/60/80/100 (+100% AD) (+35% AP) >>> 20/45/70/95/120 (+100% AD) (+35% AP)
- Cast Time: 0.25s >>> Matches Basic Attack Time
W - Strut
- Mana Cost: 45 >>> 35
- Attack Speed: 40/55/70/85/100% >>> 50/65/80/95/110%
E - Make it Rain
- Cooldown: 18/16/14/12/10 seconds >>> 18/17/16/15/14 seconds
- Full Damage (8-ticks): 80/115/150/185/220 (+80% AP) >>> 70/100/130/160/190 (+100% AP)
- Slow: 40/45/50/55/60% >>> 50% (+4% per 100 AP)
Nami
E - Tidecaller's Blessing
- [REM] Removed an interaction where each application of Nami’s E would count towards procing Electrocute. E (and its applications) will now only count as a single spell cast for effects such as Electrocute.
Nocturne
Base Stats
- Attack Speed Ratio: 0.668 >>> 0.721
Passive - Umbra Blades
- Cooldown: 14 seconds >>> 13 seconds
Rell
- W - Ferromancy: Crash Down
- Move Speed while Dismounted: 250 >>> 280
E - Attract and Repel
- Cooldown: 18/16.25/14.5/12.75/11 seconds >>> 13 seconds
Renekton
Q - Cull the Meek
- Damage: 65/100/135/170/205 (+80% bonus AD) >>> 60/90/120/150/180 (+100% bonus AD)
- Furious Damage: 100 / 150 / 200 / 250 / 300 (+120% bonus AD) >>> 90 / 135 / 180 / 225 / 270 (+140% bonus AD)
Sett
W - Haymaker
- AD ratio: 20% per 100 bonus AD >>> 25% per 100 bonus AD
E - Facebreaker
- Slow: 50% >>> 70%
Sivir
Base Stats
- AD Growth: 3 >>> 2.8
W - Ricochet
- Bounce Damage AD Ratio: 30/35/40/45/50% total AD >>> 25/30/35/40/45% total AD
Sylas
Base Stats
- Base Health: 595 >>> 575
Q - Chain Lash
- Cooldown: 10/9/8/7/6 seconds >>> 11/10/9/8/7 seconds
Taric
Base Stats
- Base Magic Resist: 32 >>> 28
E - Dazzle
- Cooldown: 15/14/13/12/11 seconds >>> 16/15/14/13/12 seconds
Trundle
W - Frozen Domain
- Cooldown: 15/14/13/12/11 seconds >>> 18/17/16/15/14 seconds
Twisted Fate
Q - Wild Card
- AP Ratio: 70% >>> 80%
W - Pick a Card
- Mana Cost: 40/55/70/85/100 >>> 30/40/50/60/70
Wukong
Base Stats
- Base Attack Speed: 0.711 >>> 0.680
- Base Movespeed: 345 >>> 340
2) Items
Stopwatch
- Cost: 650 >>> 750 (Note: Perfect Timing will still only contribute 250 gold towards a Stopwatch item)
Guardian Angel
- Combine Cost: 50 gold >>> 150 gold
- Total Cost: 2800 >>> 3000 gold
- Attack Damage: 40 >>> 45 gold
Seeker’s Armguard
- Ability Power: 20 >>> 30
Zhonya’s Hourglass
- Total Cost: 2600 >>> 3000
- Ability Power: 65 >>> 80
- Ability Haste: 10 >>> 15
3) ARAM Balance Adjustments
Champion Buffs
- Gragas: -3% Damage Taken >>> -5% Damage Taken
- Gwen: +5% Damage Taken >>> +5% Damage Dealt, 0% Damage Taken
- Lee Sin: +5% Damage Dealt, -5% Damage Taken, +20% Healing >>> +5% Damage Dealt, -5% Damage Taken, +20% Healing, +20% Shielding
- Qiyana: +15% Damage Dealt, -15% Damage Taken >>> +15% Damage Dealt, -20% Damage Taken
- Sylas: -5% Damage Taken >>> +5% Damage Dealt, -5% Damage Taken
- Zac: -4% Damage Taken, +20% Healing
Champion Nerfs
- Bel'Veth: +5% Damage Dealt, -10% Damage Taken >>> +5% Damage Dealt, -5% Damage Taken
- LeBlanc: +20% Damage Dealt, -20% Damage Taken >>> +17% Damage Dealt, -17% Damage Taken
- Nasus: +5% Damage Taken >>> -5% Damage Dealt, +5% Damage Taken
- Sona: -5% Damage Dealt, +10% Damage Taken >>> -5% Damage Dealt, +10% Damage Taken, -20% Healing, -20% Shielding
- Zed: +15% Damage Dealt, -15% Damage Taken >>> +10% Damage Dealt, -10% Damage Taken
4) Ultimate Spellbook
ONE FOR ALL-TIMATE SPELLBOOK
BUGFIXES
- Fixed a bug that would cause the cursor to move erratically when using smart pings.
- Fixed a bug that caused the Ancient Grudge Buff (which reduces damage done to subsequent drakes) to not grant damage reduction for every Drake slain if the Drakes were Hextech ones.
- Fixed a bug that caused Draven’s R execute passive to still execute enemies through spellshields.
- Fixed a bug where Rift Herald’s spawn animation would interrupt the knockback from Poppy’s R.
- Fixed a bug that caused Ornn’s item upgrades to be lost if the teammate he was upgrading died during the channel.
- Fixed a bug that caused Sejuani’s E to proc Tear of the Goddess stacks when a melee champion walks near her.
- Fixed a bug that removed Fizz’s E range indicator to not show after his VFX update.
- Fixed a bug that caused Zeri’s Q animation to leave vision for longer than intended when last hitting minions.
- Fixed a bug that caused Pyke’s R to go on cooldown if the enemy was killed by another ally.
- Fixed a bug where champions could cast Flash while Charmed if they casted Heal or Ghost.
- Fixed a bug where the Treasure Hunter rune would play Draven’s passive sound effects if there was a Draven present in the game.
- Fixed a bug where executing to the Fountain or minions would progress the “Free Ticket to Base” challenge.
- Fixed a bug where Sion’s Zombie form would count as an additional kill or assist for certain challenges.
- Fixed a bug where Sett’s ultimate would disable opponent’s Hexflash and Flash for the remainder of the game.
- Fixed a bug that would cause Unleashed Teleport’s cooldown to display incorrectly on the scoreboard once it has transformed.
- Fixed a bug where using certain abilities after casting Flash would disable Hexflash and Flash.
- Fixed a bug that gave Elder Dragon the normal Drake roar as opposed to his own, special, Elder roar.
5) Upcoming Skins & Chromas
The following skins will be released in this League of Legends patch:
- King Viego
- Zenith Games Blitzcrank
- Zenith Games Jayce
- Zenith Games Lee Sin
The following chromas will be released in this patch:
- King Viego
- Zenith Games Blitzcrank
- Zenith Games Jayce
- Zenith Games Lee Sin