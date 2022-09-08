League of Legends patch 12.17 official notes: Maokai and Hecarim adjustments, Miss Fortune buffs, and more

League of Legends patch 12.17 will be introducing the second set of updates with the 2022 World Championship in focus. This update will introduce a fair number of balance changes, with massive adjustments coming to both Maokai and Hecarim.

League of Legends patch 12.17 highlights (Image via Riot Games)

This time around, Miss Fortune will be receiving a significant set of buffs, with champions like Sivir, Renekton, Azir, and Sylas getting nerfs.

League of Legends fans looking for a more detailed patch description can check it out on Riot’s official website. However, for a brief overview, here are all the major highlights.

League of Legends patch 12.17 official notes

1) Champion Updates

Ahri

Ahri's Charm has been slightly nerfed (Image via Riot Games)

E - Charm

Charm Duration: 1.4/1.55/1.7/1.85/2 seconds >>> 1.2/1.4/1.6/1.8/2 seconds

Azir

Azir's changes in League of Legends (Image via Riot Games)

W - Arise!

Sand Soldier Damage: 50-150 (based on level) (+60% AP)>>> 50-150 (based on level) (+55% AP)

Cooldown: 8/7.5/7/6.5/6 seconds >>> 9/8.25/7.5/6.75/6 seconds

E - Shifting Sands

Cooldown: 19/18/17/16/15 seconds >>> 22/20.5/19/17.5/16 seconds

Camille

Changes to Camille's kit (Image via Riot Games)

Passive - Adaptive Defenses

Percent HP Shielded: 17% >>> 20%

E - Hookshot/Wall Dive

Damage: 60/95/130/165/200 (+75% bonus AD) >>> 80/110/140/170/200 (+90% bonus AD)

Ezreal

Ezreal has received a minor buff (Image via Riot Games)

E - Arcane Shift

Cooldown: 28/25/22/19/16 seconds >>> 26/23/20/17/14 seconds

Graves

Graves' changes in League of Legends (Image via Riot Games)

Q - End of the Line

Cooldown: 12/11/10/9/8 seconds >>> 13/11.5/10/8.5/7 seconds

R - Collateral Damage

Damage: 250/400/550 (+150% bonus AD) >>> 275/425/575 (+150% bonus AD)

Hecarim

Hecarim has received a large number of changes (Image via Riot Games)

Base Stats

Base Armor: 35 >>> 32

HP Growth: 104 >>> 99

Q - Rampage

Damage: 60/90/120/150/180 (+90% bonus AD) >>> 60/85/110/135/160 (+95% bonus AD)

Damage per stack: 2% (+3% per 100 bonus AD) >>> 4% (+6% per 100 bonus AD)

Q Cooldown per stack: 1 second >>> 0.75 seconds

Max number of stacks: 2 >>> 3

Stack Falloff: All at duration end >>> 1 stack per second at duration end

Mana Cost: 28/31/34/37/40 >>> 30

W - Spirit of Dread

Cooldown: 14 seconds >>> 16/15.5/15/14.5/14 seconds

[NEW] ARMORED CAVALRY: Hecarim gains 15/20/25/30/35 Armor and Magic Resist while Spirit of Dread is active

E - Devastating Charge

Min Damage: 30/45/60/75/90 (+55% bonus AD) >>> 30/45/60/75/90 (+50% bonus AD)

Max Damage: 60/90/120/150/180 (+110% bonus AD) >>> 60/90/120/150/180 (+100% bonus AD)

Minimum Knockback: 250 >>> 150

Maximum Knockback: 450 >>> 350

Cooldown: 20/19/18/17/16 >>> 18 at all ranks

R - Onslaught of Shadows

Fear duration: 0.75-2 seconds based on distance traveled >>> 0.75-1.5 seconds based on distance traveled

Kassadin

Minor buffs to Kassadin in League of Legends (Image via Riot Games)

Q - Null Sphere

Cooldown: 11/10.5/10/9.5/9 seconds >>> 10/9.5/9/8.5/8 seconds

Mana Cost: 70/75/80/85/90 >>> 60/65/70/75/80

Maokai

Major changes to Maokai's kit (Image via Riot Games)

Passive - Sap Magic

[NEW] TREES STRIKE BACK: Getting hit by large jungle monsters now reduces Sap Magic’s cooldown by 1.5 seconds per attack received

Heal: 5-45 (+4.5-11% Max Health) (levels 1-15) >>> 4-34 (+4.8-14% Max Health) (levels 1-17)

Q - Bramble Smash

Damage: 70/110/150/190/230 (+40% AP) >>> 65/110/155/200/245 (+40% AP)

[NEW] WOOD YOU BELIEVE IT: Q now deals percent maximum health damage (2/2.25/2.5/2.75/3%)

[NEW] BRANCHING OUT: Q now deals 40/60/80/100/120 bonus damage to monsters

E - Sapling Toss

[REM] NOT SO HEALTH-Y: Saplings no longer deal maximum percent health damage

Base Damage: 20/45/70/95/120 (+7/7.25/7.5/7.75/8% (+70% per 100 AP) target maximum Health) >>> 55/80/105/130/155 (+42.5% AP +6% bonus HP)

Empowered Brush Damage: 40/90/140/190/240 (+14/14.5/15/15.5/16% (+1.4% per 100 AP) target maximum Health) >>> 110/160/210/260/310 (+85% AP +12% bonus HP)

[NEW] MINIONS ACTIVIST: Minions no longer take empowered brush damage from Saplings

Mana Cost: 60/70/80/90/100 >>> 45/55/65/75/85

Slow Amount: 35% >>> 45%

[NEW] A LIL SAPPY: Brush empowered Saplings now slow for 35% >>> 45% (+2% per 100 AP) (6% per 1000 bonus HP)

R - Nature’s Grasp

Missile Initial Speed: 50 >>> 100

Missile Maximum Speed: 650 >>> 750

Missile Acceleration: 250 >>> 300

[NEW] MAKE LIKE A TREE AND LEAF: Maokai now gains 40/50/60% Bonus Move Speed that decays over 2 seconds upon hitting enemy champions

Miss Fortune

Miss Fortune's buffs (Image via Riot Games)

Q - Double Up

Physical Damage: 20/40/60/80/100 (+100% AD) (+35% AP) >>> 20/45/70/95/120 (+100% AD) (+35% AP)

Cast Time: 0.25s >>> Matches Basic Attack Time

W - Strut

Mana Cost: 45 >>> 35

Attack Speed: 40/55/70/85/100% >>> 50/65/80/95/110%

E - Make it Rain

Cooldown: 18/16/14/12/10 seconds >>> 18/17/16/15/14 seconds

Full Damage (8-ticks): 80/115/150/185/220 (+80% AP) >>> 70/100/130/160/190 (+100% AP)

Slow: 40/45/50/55/60% >>> 50% (+4% per 100 AP)

Nami

A minor change to Nami (Image via Riot Games)

E - Tidecaller's Blessing

[REM] Removed an interaction where each application of Nami’s E would count towards procing Electrocute. E (and its applications) will now only count as a single spell cast for effects such as Electrocute.

Nocturne

Nocturne's changes (Image via Riot Games)

Base Stats

Attack Speed Ratio: 0.668 >>> 0.721

Passive - Umbra Blades

Cooldown: 14 seconds >>> 13 seconds

Rell

Changes to Rell's kit (Image via Riot Games)

W - Ferromancy: Crash Down

Move Speed while Dismounted: 250 >>> 280

E - Attract and Repel

Cooldown: 18/16.25/14.5/12.75/11 seconds >>> 13 seconds

Renekton

Renekton has been nerfed (Image via Riot Games)

Q - Cull the Meek

Damage: 65/100/135/170/205 (+80% bonus AD) >>> 60/90/120/150/180 (+100% bonus AD)

Furious Damage: 100 / 150 / 200 / 250 / 300 (+120% bonus AD) >>> 90 / 135 / 180 / 225 / 270 (+140% bonus AD)

Sett

Looking at Sett's changes (Image via Riot Games)

W - Haymaker

AD ratio: 20% per 100 bonus AD >>> 25% per 100 bonus AD

E - Facebreaker

Slow: 50% >>> 70%

Sivir

Sivir's changes (Image via Riot Games)

Base Stats

AD Growth: 3 >>> 2.8

W - Ricochet

Bounce Damage AD Ratio: 30/35/40/45/50% total AD >>> 25/30/35/40/45% total AD

Sylas

A minor change to Sylas' kit (Image via Riot Games)

Base Stats

Base Health: 595 >>> 575

Q - Chain Lash

Cooldown: 10/9/8/7/6 seconds >>> 11/10/9/8/7 seconds

Taric

Taric has received a slight nerf (Image via Riot Games)

Base Stats

Base Magic Resist: 32 >>> 28

E - Dazzle

Cooldown: 15/14/13/12/11 seconds >>> 16/15/14/13/12 seconds

Trundle

A nerf to Trundle's W (Image via Riot Games)

W - Frozen Domain

Cooldown: 15/14/13/12/11 seconds >>> 18/17/16/15/14 seconds

Twisted Fate

Twisted Fate's W has been buffed (Image via Riot Games)

Q - Wild Card

AP Ratio: 70% >>> 80%

W - Pick a Card

Mana Cost: 40/55/70/85/100 >>> 30/40/50/60/70

Wukong

Wukong's base stats have been reduced in League of Legends (Image via Riot Games)

Base Stats

Base Attack Speed: 0.711 >>> 0.680

Base Movespeed: 345 >>> 340

2) Items

Stopwatch

Cost: 650 >>> 750 (Note: Perfect Timing will still only contribute 250 gold towards a Stopwatch item)

Guardian Angel

Combine Cost: 50 gold >>> 150 gold

Total Cost: 2800 >>> 3000 gold

Attack Damage: 40 >>> 45 gold

Seeker’s Armguard

Ability Power: 20 >>> 30

Zhonya’s Hourglass

Total Cost: 2600 >>> 3000

Ability Power: 65 >>> 80

Ability Haste: 10 >>> 15

3) ARAM Balance Adjustments

Champion Buffs

Gragas: -3% Damage Taken >>> -5% Damage Taken

Gwen: +5% Damage Taken >>> +5% Damage Dealt, 0% Damage Taken

Lee Sin: +5% Damage Dealt, -5% Damage Taken, +20% Healing >>> +5% Damage Dealt, -5% Damage Taken, +20% Healing, +20% Shielding

Qiyana: +15% Damage Dealt, -15% Damage Taken >>> +15% Damage Dealt, -20% Damage Taken

Sylas: -5% Damage Taken >>> +5% Damage Dealt, -5% Damage Taken

Zac: -4% Damage Taken, +20% Healing

Champion Nerfs

Bel'Veth: +5% Damage Dealt, -10% Damage Taken >>> +5% Damage Dealt, -5% Damage Taken

LeBlanc: +20% Damage Dealt, -20% Damage Taken >>> +17% Damage Dealt, -17% Damage Taken

Nasus: +5% Damage Taken >>> -5% Damage Dealt, +5% Damage Taken

Sona: -5% Damage Dealt, +10% Damage Taken >>> -5% Damage Dealt, +10% Damage Taken, -20% Healing, -20% Shielding

Zed: +15% Damage Dealt, -15% Damage Taken >>> +10% Damage Dealt, -10% Damage Taken

4) Ultimate Spellbook

ONE FOR ALL-TIMATE SPELLBOOK

BUGFIXES

Fixed a bug that would cause the cursor to move erratically when using smart pings.

Fixed a bug that caused the Ancient Grudge Buff (which reduces damage done to subsequent drakes) to not grant damage reduction for every Drake slain if the Drakes were Hextech ones.

Fixed a bug that caused Draven’s R execute passive to still execute enemies through spellshields.

Fixed a bug where Rift Herald’s spawn animation would interrupt the knockback from Poppy’s R.

Fixed a bug that caused Ornn’s item upgrades to be lost if the teammate he was upgrading died during the channel.

Fixed a bug that caused Sejuani’s E to proc Tear of the Goddess stacks when a melee champion walks near her.

Fixed a bug that removed Fizz’s E range indicator to not show after his VFX update.

Fixed a bug that caused Zeri’s Q animation to leave vision for longer than intended when last hitting minions.

Fixed a bug that caused Pyke’s R to go on cooldown if the enemy was killed by another ally.

Fixed a bug where champions could cast Flash while Charmed if they casted Heal or Ghost.

Fixed a bug where the Treasure Hunter rune would play Draven’s passive sound effects if there was a Draven present in the game.

Fixed a bug where executing to the Fountain or minions would progress the “Free Ticket to Base” challenge.

Fixed a bug where Sion’s Zombie form would count as an additional kill or assist for certain challenges.

Fixed a bug where Sett’s ultimate would disable opponent’s Hexflash and Flash for the remainder of the game.

Fixed a bug that would cause Unleashed Teleport’s cooldown to display incorrectly on the scoreboard once it has transformed.

Fixed a bug where using certain abilities after casting Flash would disable Hexflash and Flash.

Fixed a bug that gave Elder Dragon the normal Drake roar as opposed to his own, special, Elder roar.

5) Upcoming Skins & Chromas

The following skins will be released in this League of Legends patch:

King Viego

Zenith Games Blitzcrank

Zenith Games Jayce

Zenith Games Lee Sin

The following chromas will be released in this patch:

King Viego

Zenith Games Blitzcrank

Zenith Games Jayce

Zenith Games Lee Sin

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Atul S