League of Legends patch 12.20 official notes: Blitzcrank adjustments, Evelynn buffs, Maokai nerfs, and more

League of Legends patch 12.20 is right around the corner, and the official notes highlight some of the changes that players will be able to look forward to once the update officially goes live.

Changes to Blitzcrank, along with Evelynn buffs, and Maokai nerfs, will be some of the biggest highlights of the update.

However, there will also be other champions as well as item changes to look forward to.

League of Legends players looking for a more detailed description of patch 12.20 can look up Riot’s official website.

However, for a brief overview, here are all the major highlights.

League of Legends patch 12.20 official notes

1) Champions

Aatrox

Image via Riot Games

Passive: Deathbringer Stance

Heal: 100% of post-mitigation damage ⇒ 80% of post-mitigation damage

Akshan

Image via Riot Games

E: Heroic Swing

Swing Duration: 3 seconds ⇒ infinite

Fixed some bugs that would cause Akshan to spin in place when using his E in certain locations. We’re still hammering out all of these locations, but this should be a noticeable improvement.

Blitzcrank

Image via Riot Games

Base stats

Attack damage: 62 ⇒ 60

Attack speed: 0.65 ⇒ 0.625

Passive: Mana Barrier

Shield Amount: 30% of maximum mana ⇒ 15-45% of maximum mana (levels 1-18)

W: Overdrive

Damage to monsters: 60-180 (levels 1-18) ⇒ 60-220 (levels 1-18)

No longer scales linearly, instead as follows: 60/80/100/120/140/160/165/170/175/180/185/190/195/200/205/210/215/220

E: Power Fist

Empowered Auto Attack Damage against Champions: 200% total AD (+ 25% AP) ⇒ 175% total AD (+25% AP)

Blitzcrank now has a chance to uppercut monsters to the moon when overkilling them

Elise

Image via Riot Games

Q: Neurotoxin / Venomous Bite

Human cast range: 625 ⇒ 575

Human hitbox: Edge of Elise to the center of target’s hitbox ⇒ center of Elise to edge of target’s hitbox

Evelynn

Image via Riot Games

Q: Hate Spike

Bonus magic damage to marked targets: 10/20/30/40/50 (+25% AP) ⇒ 15/25/35/45/55 (+25% AP)

W: Allure

Charm duration: 1/1.25/1.5/1.75/2 seconds ⇒ 1.25/1.5/1.75/2/2.25 seconds

Gwen

Image via Riot Games

Q: Snip Snip!

Damage per snip: 10/14/18/22/26 (+5% AP) ⇒ 10/15/20/25/30 (+5% AP)

Final snip damage: 60/80/100/120/140 (+35% AP) ⇒ 60/85/110/135/160 (+35% AP)

Jayce

Image via Riot Games

W: Lightning Field / Hyper Charge

Melee mana restoration: 6/8/10/12/14/16 ⇒ 10/12/14/16/18/20

R: Mercury Cannon / Mercury Hammer

Melee bonus armor and magic resist: 5/15/25/35 ⇒ 5/15/25/35 (+7.5% bonus AD)

Kennen

Image via Riot Games

E: Lightning Rush

After ending his E, Kennen’s bonus attack speed buff will now allow him to surpass the 2.5x attack speed limit.

Maokai

Image via Riot Games

Passive: Sap Magic

Healing: 4.5-12% max health ⇒ 4-10% max health

R: Nature’s Grasp

Cooldown: 120/100/80 seconds ⇒ 120/110/100 seconds

Rammus

Image via Riot Games

W: Defensive Ball Curl

Self slow removed

R: Soaring Slam

Dash speed: 105% of move speed ⇒ 110% of move speed

Sett

Image via Riot Games

Base stats

Magic resist: 32 ⇒ 28

Passive: Pit Grit

Health regeneration per 5% of mission health: 0.25/0.5/1/2 ⇒ 0.15/0.5/1/2

Right punch AD ratio: 50% bonus AD ⇒ 55% bonus AD

Wukong

Image via Riot Games

R: Cyclone

Physical damage per cast: 8/12/16% of target’s maximum health (+ 220% AD) ⇒ 8/12/16% of target’s maximum health (+ 275% AD)

Ziggs

Image via Riot Games

Q: Bouncing Bomb

Damage: 85/135/185/235/285 (+65% AP) ⇒ 95/145/195/245/295 (+65% AP)

2) Items

Demonic Embrace

Health: 450 ⇒ 350

Ability power: 60 ⇒ 75

Ranged burn damage per tick: 1% max health ⇒ 0.8% max health

Frozen Heart

Cost: 2500 gold ⇒ 2700 gold

Combine cost: 600 ⇒ 800

Armor: 80 ⇒ 90

Rock Solid base reduction: 7 (+3.5 per 1000 health) ⇒ 5 (+3.5 per 1000 health)

Mortal Reminder

Cost: 2500 gold ⇒ 2600 gold

Attack damage: 25 ⇒ 35

Attack speed: 25% ⇒ 20%

Sterak’s Gage

Bonus attack damage: 45% base AD ⇒ 50% base AD

Shield amount: 75% bonus health decaying over 3.75 seconds ⇒ 80% bonus health decaying over 4.5 seconds

3) Runes

Lethal Tempo

Bonus auto attack range: 50 for melee champions, 75 for ranged ⇒ 50 for melee and ranged champions

4) Bug fixes

Fixed a bug that was causing HP bar visual issues on champions like Kled or Galio to only show the top half of the bonus/shielded health

Fixed a bug that was causing Gragas’ ultimate airborne effect to last for a shorter duration than intended

Fixed a bugged interaction with Fiora’s W and Darius’ Passive that caused the bleed to deal 1 true damage at the end of the duration of Fiora’s W despite being properly parried

Fixed a bug that caused Syndra’s E to be able to damage Gwen inside of her W

Fixed a bug that caused Syndra to not gain Splinters of Wrath when getting minion credit from an ally’s support item

Fixed a bug that was causing Viego’s empowered auto attacks to be audible from the Fog of War

Fixed a bug that was causing players to not receive the “Wave Goodbye” challenge after killing 20 minions within 3 seconds

Fix a bug that was causing “The Jukes” Challenge to not progress when dodging 5 skillshots quickly

Fixed a bug that was causing “The Disrespect” Challenge to behave incorrectly when players used champions with clone abilities

Fixed a bug that was causing Rekindled Eternals’ personal best appear as locked when it was hovered over

Fixed a bug that was causing Mythic Item borders to appear on other items if the items were moved around within players’ inventories

Fixed a bug where clicking on the “X” button while search is open in the shop would only close the search function and not the entire shop interface

Updated the Challenges token menu to sort correctly by rarity under the Identity Customization menu when using filters

Updated the Challenges title menu to sort correctly by time earned under the Identity Customization menu when using filters

