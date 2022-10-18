League of Legends patch 12.20 official notes: Blitzcrank adjustments, Evelynn buffs, Maokai nerfs, and more

League of Legends patch 12.20 is right around the corner, and the official notes highlight some of the changes that players will be able to look forward to once the update officially goes live.
Changes to Blitzcrank, along with Evelynn buffs, and Maokai nerfs, will be some of the biggest highlights of the update.
However, there will also be other champions as well as item changes to look forward to.
League of Legends players looking for a more detailed description of patch 12.20 can look up Riot’s official website.
However, for a brief overview, here are all the major highlights.
League of Legends patch 12.20 official notes
1) Champions
Aatrox
Passive: Deathbringer Stance
- Heal: 100% of post-mitigation damage ⇒ 80% of post-mitigation damage
Akshan
E: Heroic Swing
- Swing Duration: 3 seconds ⇒ infinite
- Fixed some bugs that would cause Akshan to spin in place when using his E in certain locations. We’re still hammering out all of these locations, but this should be a noticeable improvement.
Blitzcrank
Base stats
- Attack damage: 62 ⇒ 60
- Attack speed: 0.65 ⇒ 0.625
Passive: Mana Barrier
- Shield Amount: 30% of maximum mana ⇒ 15-45% of maximum mana (levels 1-18)
W: Overdrive
- Damage to monsters: 60-180 (levels 1-18) ⇒ 60-220 (levels 1-18)
- No longer scales linearly, instead as follows: 60/80/100/120/140/160/165/170/175/180/185/190/195/200/205/210/215/220
E: Power Fist
- Empowered Auto Attack Damage against Champions: 200% total AD (+ 25% AP) ⇒ 175% total AD (+25% AP)
- Blitzcrank now has a chance to uppercut monsters to the moon when overkilling them
Elise
Q: Neurotoxin / Venomous Bite
- Human cast range: 625 ⇒ 575
- Human hitbox: Edge of Elise to the center of target’s hitbox ⇒ center of Elise to edge of target’s hitbox
Evelynn
Q: Hate Spike
- Bonus magic damage to marked targets: 10/20/30/40/50 (+25% AP) ⇒ 15/25/35/45/55 (+25% AP)
W: Allure
- Charm duration: 1/1.25/1.5/1.75/2 seconds ⇒ 1.25/1.5/1.75/2/2.25 seconds
Gwen
Q: Snip Snip!
- Damage per snip: 10/14/18/22/26 (+5% AP) ⇒ 10/15/20/25/30 (+5% AP)
- Final snip damage: 60/80/100/120/140 (+35% AP) ⇒ 60/85/110/135/160 (+35% AP)
Jayce
W: Lightning Field / Hyper Charge
- Melee mana restoration: 6/8/10/12/14/16 ⇒ 10/12/14/16/18/20
R: Mercury Cannon / Mercury Hammer
- Melee bonus armor and magic resist: 5/15/25/35 ⇒ 5/15/25/35 (+7.5% bonus AD)
Kennen
E: Lightning Rush
- After ending his E, Kennen’s bonus attack speed buff will now allow him to surpass the 2.5x attack speed limit.
Maokai
- Passive: Sap Magic
- Healing: 4.5-12% max health ⇒ 4-10% max health
R: Nature’s Grasp
- Cooldown: 120/100/80 seconds ⇒ 120/110/100 seconds
Rammus
W: Defensive Ball Curl
- Self slow removed
R: Soaring Slam
- Dash speed: 105% of move speed ⇒ 110% of move speed
Sett
Base stats
- Magic resist: 32 ⇒ 28
Passive: Pit Grit
- Health regeneration per 5% of mission health: 0.25/0.5/1/2 ⇒ 0.15/0.5/1/2
- Right punch AD ratio: 50% bonus AD ⇒ 55% bonus AD
Wukong
R: Cyclone
- Physical damage per cast: 8/12/16% of target’s maximum health (+ 220% AD) ⇒ 8/12/16% of target’s maximum health (+ 275% AD)
Ziggs
Q: Bouncing Bomb
- Damage: 85/135/185/235/285 (+65% AP) ⇒ 95/145/195/245/295 (+65% AP)
2) Items
Demonic Embrace
- Health: 450 ⇒ 350
- Ability power: 60 ⇒ 75
- Ranged burn damage per tick: 1% max health ⇒ 0.8% max health
Frozen Heart
- Cost: 2500 gold ⇒ 2700 gold
- Combine cost: 600 ⇒ 800
- Armor: 80 ⇒ 90
- Rock Solid base reduction: 7 (+3.5 per 1000 health) ⇒ 5 (+3.5 per 1000 health)
Mortal Reminder
- Cost: 2500 gold ⇒ 2600 gold
- Attack damage: 25 ⇒ 35
- Attack speed: 25% ⇒ 20%
Sterak’s Gage
- Bonus attack damage: 45% base AD ⇒ 50% base AD
- Shield amount: 75% bonus health decaying over 3.75 seconds ⇒ 80% bonus health decaying over 4.5 seconds
3) Runes
Lethal Tempo
- Bonus auto attack range: 50 for melee champions, 75 for ranged ⇒ 50 for melee and ranged champions
4) Bug fixes
- Fixed a bug that was causing HP bar visual issues on champions like Kled or Galio to only show the top half of the bonus/shielded health
- Fixed a bug that was causing Gragas’ ultimate airborne effect to last for a shorter duration than intended
- Fixed a bugged interaction with Fiora’s W and Darius’ Passive that caused the bleed to deal 1 true damage at the end of the duration of Fiora’s W despite being properly parried
- Fixed a bug that caused Syndra’s E to be able to damage Gwen inside of her W
- Fixed a bug that caused Syndra to not gain Splinters of Wrath when getting minion credit from an ally’s support item
- Fixed a bug that was causing Viego’s empowered auto attacks to be audible from the Fog of War
- Fixed a bug that was causing players to not receive the “Wave Goodbye” challenge after killing 20 minions within 3 seconds
- Fix a bug that was causing “The Jukes” Challenge to not progress when dodging 5 skillshots quickly
- Fixed a bug that was causing “The Disrespect” Challenge to behave incorrectly when players used champions with clone abilities
- Fixed a bug that was causing Rekindled Eternals’ personal best appear as locked when it was hovered over
- Fixed a bug that was causing Mythic Item borders to appear on other items if the items were moved around within players’ inventories
- Fixed a bug where clicking on the “X” button while search is open in the shop would only close the search function and not the entire shop interface
- Updated the Challenges token menu to sort correctly by rarity under the Identity Customization menu when using filters
- Updated the Challenges title menu to sort correctly by time earned under the Identity Customization menu when using filters