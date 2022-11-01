League of Legends patch 12.21 official notes: K’Sante goes live, Miss Fortune nerfs, Ahri buffs, and more

League of Legends patch 12.21 will is right around the corner, and with the upcoming update, the new champion K’Sante will finally be going live.

However, along with the new addition to the roster, there will be a fair number of champion updates as well.

League of Legends fans looking for a detailed description of the patch can look up Riot’s official website.

However, for a brief overview, here are all the major highlights.

League of Legends patch 12.21 official notes

1) Champions

K’Sante

K'Sante Goes live

Ahri

Image via Riot Games

Q - Orb of Deception

Mana Cost: 60/70/80/90/100 ⇒ 55/65/75/85/95

Damage per Pass Through: 40/65/90/115/140 (+40% AP) ⇒ 40/65/90/115/140 (+45% AP)

Bel’Veth

Image via Riot Games

E - Royal Maelstrom

Cooldown: 22/20.5/19/17.5/16 ⇒ 24/22.5/21/19.5/18

R - Endless Banquet

Void Remora Health: 50/60/70% ⇒ 40/50/60% of minion’s maximum health

Blitzcrank

Image via Riot Games

Base Stats

Base Health: 653 ⇒ 633

Base Magic Resist: 32 ⇒ 28

W - Overdrive

Bonus Attack Speed: 40/53/66/79/92% ⇒ 30/43/56/69/82%

Corki

Image via Riot Games

Base Stats

Health Growth: 101 ⇒ 105

Attack Damage Growth: 2.5 ⇒ 2.8

Malzahar

Image via Riot Games

E - Malefic Visions

[NEW]Kill Confirmed: Malefic Visions will now execute minions below 15 - 45 health (levels 1-11)

Miss Fortune

Image via Riot Games

E - Make it Rain

Magic Damage: 70/100/130/160/190 (+100% AP) ⇒ 70/100/130/160/190 (+120% AP)

Slow: 50% (+4% per 100 AP) ⇒ 40% (+6% per 100 AP)

R - Bullet Time

Damage per Wave: 75% AD + 20% AP ⇒ 75% AD + 25% AP

Ornn

Image via Riot Games

R - Call of the Forge God

Maximum Slow: 40/50/60% ⇒ 60% at all ranks

Xin Zhao

Image via Riot Games

Passive - Determination

Third Hit Bonus Damage: 15/25/35/45% AD ⇒ 15/30/45/60% AD

Heal: 6-74 (based on level) (+10% AD) (+55% AP) ⇒ 6-74 (based on level) (+10% AD) (+65% AP)

E - Audacious Charge

Cooldown: 12 seconds ⇒ 11 seconds

2) Competitive

Game Remake Updates

Remake is available at 3:00 minutes ⇒ Remake will be available between 1:30 and 3:00 minutes

Remake is now available in ARAM & Rotating Game Modes with the same updated rules

3) Bugfixes & QoL Changes

Fixed a bug where champion clones would not receive increased damage from consecutive turret shots

Fixed a bug where Syndra’s E would not do damage to Epic Monsters other than Rift Herald

Fixed a bug where Syndra’s E could damage Gwen inside of her own W

Fixed a bug where Viego, in Syndra form, would not release units picked up with her W after stopping possession of Syndra

Fixed a bug where Nilah’s Q passive shield duration did not match the ability tooltip

Fixed a bug where Mordekaiser’s E VFX would sometimes play twice per cast

Fixed a bug where Yuumi’s W adaptive force buff would disappear on allies affected by specific debuffs

Fixed a bug where enemies hit by Rakan’s R + W combo would be able to use items and abilities while airborne

Fixed a bug where Darius’ R would sometimes not reset its cooldown if a target died a moment before taking damage

Removed the “Show Enemy Information Tooltips” option from the game <em>(note: we removed this functionality years ago, but are finally turning off the option, which, did nothing)

4) Upcoming Skins & Chromas

The following skins will be released in this patch:

Empyrean K'Sante

Prestige Empyrean K'Sante

Empyrean Pyke

Empyrean Jax

Empyrean Jhin

Empyrean Lux

Empyrean Vex

Empyrean Zac

Empyrean Zed

The following chromas will be released this patch:

Empyrean K'Sante

Empyrean Pyke

Empyrean Jax

Empyrean Jhin

Empyrean Lux

Empyrean Vex

Empyrean Zac

Empyrean Zed

