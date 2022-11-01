League of Legends patch 12.21 official notes: K’Sante goes live, Miss Fortune nerfs, Ahri buffs, and more

League of Legends patch 12.21 will is right around the corner, and with the upcoming update, the new champion K’Sante will finally be going live.
However, along with the new addition to the roster, there will be a fair number of champion updates as well.
League of Legends fans looking for a detailed description of the patch can look up Riot’s official website.
However, for a brief overview, here are all the major highlights.
League of Legends patch 12.21 official notes
1) Champions
K’Sante
- K'Sante Goes live
Ahri
Q - Orb of Deception
- Mana Cost: 60/70/80/90/100 ⇒ 55/65/75/85/95
- Damage per Pass Through: 40/65/90/115/140 (+40% AP) ⇒ 40/65/90/115/140 (+45% AP)
Bel’Veth
E - Royal Maelstrom
- Cooldown: 22/20.5/19/17.5/16 ⇒ 24/22.5/21/19.5/18
R - Endless Banquet
- Void Remora Health: 50/60/70% ⇒ 40/50/60% of minion’s maximum health
Blitzcrank
Base Stats
- Base Health: 653 ⇒ 633
- Base Magic Resist: 32 ⇒ 28
W - Overdrive
- Bonus Attack Speed: 40/53/66/79/92% ⇒ 30/43/56/69/82%
Corki
Base Stats
- Health Growth: 101 ⇒ 105
- Attack Damage Growth: 2.5 ⇒ 2.8
Malzahar
E - Malefic Visions
- [NEW]Kill Confirmed: Malefic Visions will now execute minions below 15 - 45 health (levels 1-11)
Miss Fortune
E - Make it Rain
- Magic Damage: 70/100/130/160/190 (+100% AP) ⇒ 70/100/130/160/190 (+120% AP)
- Slow: 50% (+4% per 100 AP) ⇒ 40% (+6% per 100 AP)
R - Bullet Time
- Damage per Wave: 75% AD + 20% AP ⇒ 75% AD + 25% AP
Ornn
R - Call of the Forge God
- Maximum Slow: 40/50/60% ⇒ 60% at all ranks
Xin Zhao
Passive - Determination
- Third Hit Bonus Damage: 15/25/35/45% AD ⇒ 15/30/45/60% AD
- Heal: 6-74 (based on level) (+10% AD) (+55% AP) ⇒ 6-74 (based on level) (+10% AD) (+65% AP)
E - Audacious Charge
- Cooldown: 12 seconds ⇒ 11 seconds
2) Competitive
Game Remake Updates
- Remake is available at 3:00 minutes ⇒ Remake will be available between 1:30 and 3:00 minutes
- Remake is now available in ARAM & Rotating Game Modes with the same updated rules
3) Bugfixes & QoL Changes
- Fixed a bug where champion clones would not receive increased damage from consecutive turret shots
- Fixed a bug where Syndra’s E would not do damage to Epic Monsters other than Rift Herald
- Fixed a bug where Syndra’s E could damage Gwen inside of her own W
- Fixed a bug where Viego, in Syndra form, would not release units picked up with her W after stopping possession of Syndra
- Fixed a bug where Nilah’s Q passive shield duration did not match the ability tooltip
- Fixed a bug where Mordekaiser’s E VFX would sometimes play twice per cast
- Fixed a bug where Yuumi’s W adaptive force buff would disappear on allies affected by specific debuffs
- Fixed a bug where enemies hit by Rakan’s R + W combo would be able to use items and abilities while airborne
- Fixed a bug where Darius’ R would sometimes not reset its cooldown if a target died a moment before taking damage
- Removed the “Show Enemy Information Tooltips” option from the game <em>(note: we removed this functionality years ago, but are finally turning off the option, which, did nothing)
4) Upcoming Skins & Chromas
The following skins will be released in this patch:
- Empyrean K'Sante
- Prestige Empyrean K'Sante
- Empyrean Pyke
- Empyrean Jax
- Empyrean Jhin
- Empyrean Lux
- Empyrean Vex
- Empyrean Zac
- Empyrean Zed
The following chromas will be released this patch:
- Empyrean K'Sante
- Empyrean Pyke
- Empyrean Jax
- Empyrean Jhin
- Empyrean Lux
- Empyrean Vex
- Empyrean Zac
- Empyrean Zed