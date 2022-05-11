League of Legends patch 12.9 official notes: Taliyah and Olaf mini-rework, massive Pyke adjustments, and more

League of Legends patch 12.9 will be a rather big one as Riot Games will be looking to introduce many changes to the champion meta this time around.

However, the highlight of the patch will be the mini-rework that Taliyah and Olaf will be receiving, along with the adjustments that will be hitting Pyke.

There will be other champions updates this time around and nerfs to Healbreaker to make it a bit less dominant in the top lane. League of Legends fans looking for a detailed patch description can look up Riot’s official website.

However, for a brief overview, here are all the major highlights.

League of Legends patch 12.9 official notes

1) Champions

Olaf

Image via Riot Games

AD Growth: 3.5 > 4.7

AD at level 18: 127.5 > 148

Health Growth: 100 > 105

Mana Growth: 42 > 50

Passive – Berserker’s Rage

Maximum Attack Speed Granted: 99% > 40-100% (levels 1-18)

[NEW]: Berserker’s Rage now provides 10-30% life steal (levels 1-18), based on Olaf’s missing health

[UPDATE]: Bonuses max out at 0% Health > 30% Health

Q – Undertow

Cooldown: 7 seconds > 9 seconds

Damage: 80/125/170/215/260 > 60/110/160/210/260

Minimum Range: 300 > 425 units

Mana Cost: 60 at all ranks > 40/45/50/55/60

[UPDATE]: Picking up axes now fully refunds Q – Undertow’s cooldown, but axes can only be thrown a maximum of once every 3 seconds. (Note: The 3 second limit scales with Ability Haste.)

[UPDATE]: Included a quality-of-life buff to Olaf’s Q – Undertow so that it now grants ghosting more consistently to jungle monsters who he hits or are near him when Q is cast

W – Tough It Out

[UPDATE]: Vicious Strikes > Tough It Out

Cooldown: 16 seconds at all ranks > 16/14.5/13/11.5/10 seconds

Attack Speed: 50/60/70/80/90% > 40/50/60/70/80%

Ability Duration: 6 seconds > 4 seconds

[NEW]: W now resets Olaf’s basic attack timer

[NEW]: On activation Olaf now gains a 10/45/80/115/150 (+25% missing health, capped at 30% of his current HP) shield for 2.5 seconds

[REMOVED]: No longer grants Life Steal

[REMOVED]: No longer amplifies Olaf’s healing based on missing health

R – Ragnarok

Bonus Attack Damage: 15/20/25 (+30% AD) > 10/20/30 (+25% AD)

Duration: 6 seconds > 3 seconds

Passive Resists: 20/30/40 > 10/25/40

[REMOVED]: R – Ragnarok’s passive bonus resistances are no longer lost for the duration of the ability

[NEW]: Hitting a champion with a basic attack or E – Reckless Swing extends the duration of Ragnarok to 2.5 seconds. Olaf can refresh Ragnarok indefinitely.

Taliyah

Image via Riot Games

Base Health: 531 > 500

Base Health Regen: 7 > 6.5

Health Regen Growth: 0.7 > 0.65

Base Mana: 425 > 470

Base Mana Regen: 9.34 > 8

Mana Regen Growth: 0.85 > 0.8

Base Armor: 20 > 18

Move Speed: 335 > 330

Passive – Rock Surfing

Out of Combat Bonus Move Speed: 20-45% (levels 1-18) > 10/20/35/55% (levels 1/9/12/15)

Passive Fall Off Time when not near Terrain: 1 second > 2.5 seconds

Q – Threaded Volley

Mana Cost: 50/60/70/80/90 > 60/65/70/75/80

Cooldown: 7/6/5/4/3 seconds > 6.5/5.5/4.5/3.5/2.5 seconds

Rock Damage: 70/95/120/145/170 (+45% AP) > 38/61/84/107/130 (+50% AP)

Damage Reduction from Subsequent Stone Shards: 50% > 60%

5-Rock Damage: 210/285/360/435/510 (+135% AP) > 98.8/158.6/218.4/278.2/338 (+130% AP)

Damage Reduction from Subsequent Stone Shards Against Monsters: 25% > 60%

[NEW]: Each Stone Shard now deals an additional 30 (+10% AP) damage against monsters

[NEW]: Stone Shards now deal damage in a 175 radius area of effect (approximately 1.6 Teemos)

[NEW]: Q – Threaded Volley will now continue to cast while Taliyah is in Stasis

[NEW]: Casting Q – Threaded Volley on Worked Ground now consumes the Worked Ground to fire a single Boulder that deals double damage [76/122/168/214/260 (+100% AP)] and slows all targets hit in a 225 AoE radius by 30/35/40/45/50% for 2 seconds

Mana Cost on Worked Ground: 1 > 20

Minimum Cooldown on Worked Ground: 1 second > 0.75 seconds

Worked Ground Duration: 25 seconds > 30 seconds

Worked Ground Radius: 300 > 400

[UPDATE]: The size of Worked Ground on Howling Abyss now matches Summoner’s Rift

[NEW]: Q – Threaded Volley casts on Worked Ground now have new VFX, SFX, animation, and icon!

W – Seismic Shove

Mana Cost: 70/80/90/100/110 > 40/30/20/10/0

Cooldown: 16/15/14/13/12 seconds > 14/12.5/11/9.5/8 seconds

Knock Up Radius: 200 > 225

Time Delay before Knock Up: 0.8 seconds > 0.75 seconds

[REMOVED]: W – Seismic Shove no longer deals damage

E – Unraveled Earth

Cooldown: 16/14/12/10/8 seconds > 16/15/14/13/12 seconds

Damage on Initial Cast: 50/75/100/125/150 (+40% AP) > 60/105/150/195/240 (+60% AP)

Slow Strength: 20% (+4% AP) > 20/22/24/26/28% (AP ratio removed)

Boulder Detonation Damage: 50/60/70/80/90 (+30% AP) > 25/45/65/85/105 (+30% AP)

Damage Reduction per Subsequent Boulder Hit: 15% > 25%

Maximum Boulder Detonation Damage: 155/186/217/248/279 (+93% AP) > 62.5/112.5/162.5/212.5/262.5 (+75% AP)

Delay Between Casting and Spawning First Row of Boulders: 0.1 seconds > 0 seconds

Delay Between Spawning Rows of Boulders after the First Row: 0.1 seconds > 0.17 seconds

[UPDATE]: E – Unraveled Earth now spawns 6 rows of boulders extending outwards from Taliyah with 4 boulders per row (previously spawned 4 rows of boulders with 6 boulders per row)

[NEW]: Boulders now stun enemies that dash through them for the duration of the dash + 0.6/0.7/0.8/0.9/1 seconds. (Note: the max stun duration is 2 seconds and monsters are always stunned for the max duration).

[REMOVED]: E – Unraveled Earth no longer detonates to deal additional damage after 4 seconds

R – Weaver’s Wall

Range: 3000/4500/6000 > 2500/4500/6500

Dash Range when Jumping off Wall: 400 > 700

Dash Speed when Jumping off Wall: 1000 > 1200

[UPDATE]: Moving Taliyah while she is riding the Weaver’s Wall now causes Taliyah to dash to the location clicked, up to the maximum dash range instead of dropping her perpendicular to the wall.

[UPDATE]: Dashing when jumping off of the wall is now more forgiving when trying to dash through terrain

[NEW]: Damage from enemy champions or structures now prevents Taliyah from casting R – Weaver’s Wall for 3 seconds

[REMOVED]: Taking damage no longer knocks Taliyah off her wall

Bugfixes

Fixed a bug where Taliyah would sometimes lose her passive permanently if she had a spell shield active

Fixed a bug where Taliyah would sometimes not get reduced cooldown on her Q – Threaded Volley when cast on Worked Ground

Ahri

Image via Riot Games

E – Charm

Cooldown: 12 seconds > 14 seconds

R – Spirit Rush

Cooldown: 130/105/80 seconds > 140/115/90 seconds

Passive – Concussive Blows

Per-Target Cooldown: 8/7/6 seconds > 8/6/4 seconds

E – Unbreakable

Hecarim

Image via Riot Games

Q – Rampage

Physical Damage: 60/90/120/150/180 (+85% bonus AD) > 60/90/120/150/180 (+90% bonus AD)

W – Spirit of Dread

Cooldown: 18 seconds > 14 seconds

Master Yi

Image via Riot Games

R – Highlander

Bonus Attack Speed: 25/45/65% > 25/35/45%

Nidalee

Image via Riot Games

Base Health: 570 > 540

Pyke

Image via Riot Games

Passive – Gift of the Drowned Ones

Damage Converted to Grey Health when near Two or more Enemies: 40% (+0.5% per Lethality) > 45% (+0.5% per Lethality)

Q – Bone Skewer

[NEW]: Bone Skewer now refunds mana upon hitting an enemy champion

Mana Cost: 50/55/60/65/70 > 74/78/82/86/90

Mana Refund: 50% > 75%

R – Death From Below

Cooldown: 120/100/80 seconds > 100/85/70 seconds

[REMOVED]: Pyke no longer receives “Your Cut” gold upon successfully executing enemy champions with his R (last assisting ally will still receive “Your Cut”)

[REMOVED]: Pyke no longer receives additional “Your Cut” gold when allies kill enemies within Death From Below’s execution area

Renata Glasc

Image via Riot Games

Base Armor: 29 > 27

Passive – Leverage

Additional Magic Damage Against Marked Targets: 1-3.5% (levels 1-13) (+1% per 100 AP) > 1-2% (levels 1-9) (+2% per 100 AP) (damage against unmarked targets unchanged)

Renekton

Image via Riot Games

Health Growth: 92 > 97

AD Growth: 3.75 > 4.15

AD at Level 18: 132.75 > 139.55

W – Ruthless Predator

Cooldown: 13/12/11/10/9 seconds > 16/14/12/10/8 seconds

Total Physical Damage: 10/30/50/70/90 (+75% AD) > 10/40/70/100/130 (+75% AD)

Total Physical Damage when Empowered: 15/45/75/105/135 (+75% AD) > 15/60/105/150/195 (+75% AD)

R – Dominus

Magic Damage per Second: 40/80/120 (+10% AP) > 50/100/150 (+10% AP)

Rengar

Image via Riot Games

W – Battle RoarDamage to Monsters: 85-150 (levels 1-18) > 65-130 (levels 1-18)

Bugfixes

Fixed a bug where Rengar’s empowered abilities and W – Battle Roar’s heal would sometimes play through the Fog of War

Shyvana

Image via Riot Games

Damage Tick Rate: 1 second > 0.5 seconds

E – Flame Breath

[NEW] The area of effect zone from Shyvana’s E – Flame Breath now applies marks to enemies that enter the zone.

Bugfixes

Fixed a bug where Shyvana’s Q – Twin Bite would not attack player-created targets (like Teemo’s Mushrooms or Illaoi’s Tentacles) twice

Fixed a bug where Shyvana’s Q – Twin Bite’s second attack would not deal damage if the enemy was running away from her

Fixed a bug where Shyvana’s W – Burnout VFX were not correctly displaying when inside of Mordekaiser’s R – Death Realm

Sion

Image via Riot Games

Passive – Glory in Death

[NEW]: Sion now does 40% reduced damage to structures while in his reanimated frenzy form (includes runes and items)

Thresh

Image via Riot Games

Ability Power and Bonus Armor per Soul: 0.75 > 1

W – Dark Passage

Shield Strength: 60/90/120/150/180 (+1 per Soul) > 60/90/120/150/180 (+2 per Soul)

Varus

Image via Riot Games

Passive – Living Vengeance

Bonus Attack Speed on Non-Champion Kills: 10/15/20% (+15% bonus Attack Speed) > 10/15/20% (+20% bonus Attack Speed)

Bonus Attack Speed on Champion Kills: 40% (+30% bonus Attack Speed) > 40% (+40% bonus Attack Speed)

W – Blighted Quiver

Bonus Magic Damage On-Hit: 7/10.5/14/17.5/21 (+30% AP) > 7/12/17/22/27 (+30% AP)

2) Items

Hullbreaker

Champion Bonus Resists While Hunting Alone (Melee): 20-60 (levels 1-18) > 10 (levels 1-11), then 20/35/43/51/59/67/75 (levels 12-18)

Champion Bonus Resists While Hunting Alone (Ranged): 10-30 (levels 1-18) > 5 (levels 1-11), then 10/17.5/21.5/25.5/29.5/33.5/37.5 (levels 12-18)

[UPDATE]: Deal 20% bonus damage from all sources against structures > ONLY attacks deal 20% bonus damage against structures

Edited by Yasho Amonkar