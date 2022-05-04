League of Legends patch 12.9 prenotes: Massive Ahri and Renata nerfs, Varus buffs, and more

League of Legends patch 12.9 will be looking to shake things up quite a bit in the champion meta. Riot Games is set to introduce a good deal of nerfs, buffs, and mid-scope updates for many champions in the coming week.
The next update will introduce a lot of nerfs for picks like Sion, Ahri, and Renata. They have been quite dominant in the current meta and have been hard to deal with in both solo-queue and standard matchmaking.
Additionally, champions who have been struggling in Season 12, like Hecarim and Varus, will be seeing some quality-of-life updates. Meanwhile, Olaf, Taliyah, and Pyke will get massive adjustments to each of their abilities.
League of Legends Patch 12.9 prenotes
It’s important to note that the changes listed below are tentative. Riot Games will first test them out on the PBE server before shipping them with the official update next week.
With League of Legends patch 12.9 set to drop on May 11, 2022, there might be a good deal of disparity between what is shown in the prenotes here and the final update.
Champion Buffs
Hecarim
- Q BAD Ratio: 85% >>> 90%
- W Cooldown: 18 >>> 14
Varus
- P Minion AS: 10/15/20 (+15% bonus AS) >>> 10/15/20 (+20% bonus AS)
- P Champ AS: 40% (+30% bonus AS) >>> 40 (+40% bonus AS)
- W On-Hit: 7-21 (+30% AP) >>>7-27 (+30% AP)
Braum
- P Target CD: 8-6 >>> 8-4 (level 1, 7, 13)
- E Damage Reduction: 30-40% >>> 35-55%
Thresh
- PAP and AR per Soul: 0.75 >>> 1
- W Shield: 60-180 (+1 per Soul) >>> 60-180 (+2 per Soul)
Champion Nerfs
Rengar
- W Bonus Monster Damage: 85-150 >>>65-130 Master Yi
- R bonus AS: 25-65% >>> 25-45%
Nidalee
- Health: 570 >>> 540 Ahri
- E CD: 12 >>> 14
- R CD: 130-80 >>> 140-90
- Renata Glasc
- Armor: 29 >>> 27
- P Damage: 1-3.5% [lvl 1-13] (+1% per 100 AP) >>> 1-2% [lvl 1-9) (+2% per 100 AP)
Sion
- Zombie Structure Damage: 100% >>> 40%
Champion Adjustments
Olaf (Update gist)
- W grants a shield
- R extended indefinitely with E/by attacking
- Jungle clear nerfed
Taliyah (Update gist)
- Q is AOE
- Q consumes worked ground to fire a big rock for 2x damage
- E range up, stuns unit that dashes through it
- Burst damage down
Pyke (Mid nerf) (Update gist)
- No longer gives Pyke "Your Cut" in addition to kill gold from successful executes (last assisting ally still gets "Your Cut")
- No longer gives Pyke an extra "Your Cut" from when allies kill enemy champions within X (Pyke still gets 1x "Your Cut")
- Buffed in support focused ways
Renekton
- HP, AD Growth buffed
- W rank 1 nerfed,
- W Max buffed,
- R damage buffed
System Nerfs
Hullbreaker
- (Rush) Resists: 20-60 Linear >>> 10-75 Backloaded
- Bonus Tower damage now only applied to attacks