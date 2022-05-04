League of Legends patch 12.9 prenotes: Massive Ahri and Renata nerfs, Varus buffs, and more

League of Legends patch 12.9 will be looking to shake things up quite a bit in the champion meta. Riot Games is set to introduce a good deal of nerfs, buffs, and mid-scope updates for many champions in the coming week.

The next update will introduce a lot of nerfs for picks like Sion, Ahri, and Renata. They have been quite dominant in the current meta and have been hard to deal with in both solo-queue and standard matchmaking.

Matt Leung-Harrison @RiotPhroxzon Changelists are still subject to change. All of the champion adjustment lists are pretty lengthy, but some of the notable changes are listed here.



We're holding off on doing significant item or burst champion changes until after the durability update patch (12.10) Changelists are still subject to change. All of the champion adjustment lists are pretty lengthy, but some of the notable changes are listed here. We're holding off on doing significant item or burst champion changes until after the durability update patch (12.10) https://t.co/RfRXhvlTps

Additionally, champions who have been struggling in Season 12, like Hecarim and Varus, will be seeing some quality-of-life updates. Meanwhile, Olaf, Taliyah, and Pyke will get massive adjustments to each of their abilities.

League of Legends Patch 12.9 prenotes

Kampsycho @Kampsycho

But the Bonus Tower DMG only applying auto?

I guess this is one way to Nerf Sion's R.



But it also affects Demolish, Rift + Hull and Yorick's Pets

Just sucks cause its the only Split item now but I hope it's finally balanced

#BugFixYorickPlz @RiotPhroxzon Damn I know the Hull nerf is deservedBut the Bonus Tower DMG only applying auto?I guess this is one way to Nerf Sion's R.But it also affects Demolish, Rift + Hull and Yorick's PetsJust sucks cause its the only Split item now but I hope it's finally balanced @RiotPhroxzon Damn I know the Hull nerf is deservedBut the Bonus Tower DMG only applying auto?I guess this is one way to Nerf Sion's R.But it also affects Demolish, Rift + Hull and Yorick's PetsJust sucks cause its the only Split item now but I hope it's finally balanced#BugFixYorickPlz https://t.co/zZJldnx075

It’s important to note that the changes listed below are tentative. Riot Games will first test them out on the PBE server before shipping them with the official update next week.

With League of Legends patch 12.9 set to drop on May 11, 2022, there might be a good deal of disparity between what is shown in the prenotes here and the final update.

Champion Buffs

Hecarim

Q BAD Ratio: 85% >>> 90%

W Cooldown: 18 >>> 14

Varus

P Minion AS: 10/15/20 (+15% bonus AS) >>> 10/15/20 (+20% bonus AS)

P Champ AS: 40% (+30% bonus AS) >>> 40 (+40% bonus AS)

W On-Hit: 7-21 (+30% AP) >>>7-27 (+30% AP)

Braum

P Target CD: 8-6 >>> 8-4 (level 1, 7, 13)

E Damage Reduction: 30-40% >>> 35-55%

Thresh

PAP and AR per Soul: 0.75 >>> 1

W Shield: 60-180 (+1 per Soul) >>> 60-180 (+2 per Soul)

Champion Nerfs

Rengar

W Bonus Monster Damage: 85-150 >>>65-130 Master Yi

R bonus AS: 25-65% >>> 25-45%

Nidalee

Health: 570 >>> 540 Ahri

E CD: 12 >>> 14

R CD: 130-80 >>> 140-90

Renata Glasc

Armor: 29 >>> 27

P Damage: 1-3.5% [lvl 1-13] (+1% per 100 AP) >>> 1-2% [lvl 1-9) (+2% per 100 AP)

Sion

Zombie Structure Damage: 100% >>> 40%

Champion Adjustments

Olaf (Update gist)

W grants a shield

R extended indefinitely with E/by attacking

Jungle clear nerfed

Taliyah (Update gist)

Q is AOE

Q consumes worked ground to fire a big rock for 2x damage

E range up, stuns unit that dashes through it

Burst damage down

Pyke (Mid nerf) (Update gist)

No longer gives Pyke "Your Cut" in addition to kill gold from successful executes (last assisting ally still gets "Your Cut")

No longer gives Pyke an extra "Your Cut" from when allies kill enemy champions within X (Pyke still gets 1x "Your Cut")

Buffed in support focused ways

Renekton

HP, AD Growth buffed

W rank 1 nerfed,

W Max buffed,

R damage buffed

System Nerfs

Hullbreaker

(Rush) Resists: 20-60 Linear >>> 10-75 Backloaded

Bonus Tower damage now only applied to attacks

