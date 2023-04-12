League of Legends patch 13.08 early notes: Janna and Kog’Maw buffs, Rakan nerfs, and more

The pre-notes for League of Legends patch 13.08 is now live, and Riot Games has revealed some of the changes that players can expect when the update officially drops next week.
There will be a fair number of balance changes this time around, with buffs hitting picks like Alistar, Ezreal, Garen, Janna, and Kog’Maw.
Meanwhile, nerfs will be making their way to Aurelion Sol once again, with Kayne, Malphite, and Rakan also having their kit toned down considerably.
When talking about League of Legends patch 13.08, Riot Games said:
“We landed on pretty known changes to nudge a few champions in and out of meta. We weren't looking to take large swings and get surprise 100% champs. Nerfs are targeted at SoloQ (barring Rakan & Malph). Pulled Zoe for larger work, no ETA on timeline though.”
League of Legends patch 13.08 early notes
1) Champion Buffs
Alistar
- R Duration: 7s >>> 8.55s
Ezreal
- Base AD: 60 >>> 62
Garen
- Base AD: 66 >>> 69
- Base Armor: 36 >>> 38
Janna
- W Damage: 70/100 /130/160 /190 >>> 80 / 110/140 / 170 / 200
- AP Ratio: 0.5 >>> 06
- E Decay Delay: 1.255 >>> 2.55
Kha'zix
- Q Base Damage: 60 / 85 / 110/135 /160 >>> 70 / 95 / 120 / 145 / 170
KogMaw
- P Damage: 125-550 >>> 140-650
- Q CD: 85 >>> 7s
- E Mana: 60-100 >>> 40-100
- E Slow: 20-52% >>> 30-50%
Leona
- W Bonus Armor and Magic Resist: 45 / 80 / 115/150 / 185 >>> 55/90 / 125 / 160 /195
- Magic Damage: 45 / 80 / 115/150 / 185 >>> 55 / 90/125 / 160/195
Lillia
- Monster Damage Cap : 50-150 >>> 70-150
- Monster Healing : 24-75 + 5.4% AP >>> 39-54 + 15% AP
- Champion Healing : 6-120 + 18% AP >>> 6-90 + 30% AP
Nidalee
- Base Armor : 28>>>32
- Armor Growth : 47 >>> 5
Poppy
- Q Target HP Damage: 8% >>> 9%
- W Bonus Resistances: 10% >>> 12% (24% under 40% HP)
2) Champion Nerfs
Aurelion Sol
- HP Growth: 95 >>> 90
- AR Growth: 4.3 >>> 4
Jarvan
- AD Growth: 3.4 >>>3
- Q Damage: 90/130 /170/ 210 / 250 >>> 80 / 120/160 / 200 / 240
Kayn (Shadow)
- Shadow E CD: 85 >>> 9s
- Shadow E Bonus MS: 80% >>> 70%
Malphite
- W First AA Base Dmg: 30-90 >>> 30-70
- W Cleave Armor Ratio: 20% >>> 15%
Rakan
- Base Armor: 32 >>>30
- Armor Growth: 51>>> 4.9
3) System Adjustments
Cosmic Drive
- Amp Tome replaces Ruby Crystal in build path, combine cost reduced from 850 to 815 (total unchanged)
- AP increased from 65 to 90
- No longer has 200 health
League of Legends patch 13.08 is expected to officially drop next week on April 19, 2023. It is one of the patches set to be introduced with MSI in mind.