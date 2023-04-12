League of Legends patch 13.08 early notes: Janna and Kog’Maw buffs, Rakan nerfs, and more

The pre-notes for League of Legends patch 13.08 is now live, and Riot Games has revealed some of the changes that players can expect when the update officially drops next week.

There will be a fair number of balance changes this time around, with buffs hitting picks like Alistar, Ezreal, Garen, Janna, and Kog’Maw.

Matt Leung-Harrison @RiotPhroxzon Full 13.8 changes.



We landed on pretty known changes to nudge a few champions in and out of meta. We weren't looking to take large swings and get surprise 100% champs



Nerfs are targeted at SoloQ (barring Rakan & Malph). Pulled Zoe for larger work, no ETA on timeline though Full 13.8 changes. We landed on pretty known changes to nudge a few champions in and out of meta. We weren't looking to take large swings and get surprise 100% champsNerfs are targeted at SoloQ (barring Rakan & Malph). Pulled Zoe for larger work, no ETA on timeline though https://t.co/TGb7ANm28J

Meanwhile, nerfs will be making their way to Aurelion Sol once again, with Kayne, Malphite, and Rakan also having their kit toned down considerably.

When talking about League of Legends patch 13.08, Riot Games said:

“We landed on pretty known changes to nudge a few champions in and out of meta. We weren't looking to take large swings and get surprise 100% champs. Nerfs are targeted at SoloQ (barring Rakan & Malph). Pulled Zoe for larger work, no ETA on timeline though.”

League of Legends patch 13.08 early notes

1) Champion Buffs

Alistar

R Duration: 7s >>> 8.55s

Ezreal

Base AD: 60 >>> 62

Garen

Base AD: 66 >>> 69

Base Armor: 36 >>> 38

Janna

W Damage: 70/100 /130/160 /190 >>> 80 / 110/140 / 170 / 200

AP Ratio: 0.5 >>> 06

E Decay Delay: 1.255 >>> 2.55

Kha'zix

Q Base Damage: 60 / 85 / 110/135 /160 >>> 70 / 95 / 120 / 145 / 170

KogMaw

P Damage: 125-550 >>> 140-650

Q CD: 85 >>> 7s

E Mana: 60-100 >>> 40-100

E Slow: 20-52% >>> 30-50%

Leona

W Bonus Armor and Magic Resist: 45 / 80 / 115/150 / 185 >>> 55/90 / 125 / 160 /195

Magic Damage: 45 / 80 / 115/150 / 185 >>> 55 / 90/125 / 160/195

Lillia

Monster Damage Cap : 50-150 >>> 70-150

Monster Healing : 24-75 + 5.4% AP >>> 39-54 + 15% AP

Champion Healing : 6-120 + 18% AP >>> 6-90 + 30% AP

Nidalee

Base Armor : 28>>>32

Armor Growth : 47 >>> 5

Poppy

Q Target HP Damage: 8% >>> 9%

W Bonus Resistances: 10% >>> 12% (24% under 40% HP)

2) Champion Nerfs

Aurelion Sol

HP Growth: 95 >>> 90

AR Growth: 4.3 >>> 4

Jarvan

AD Growth: 3.4 >>>3

Q Damage: 90/130 /170/ 210 / 250 >>> 80 / 120/160 / 200 / 240

Kayn (Shadow)

Shadow E CD: 85 >>> 9s

Shadow E Bonus MS: 80% >>> 70%

Malphite

W First AA Base Dmg: 30-90 >>> 30-70

W Cleave Armor Ratio: 20% >>> 15%

Rakan

Base Armor: 32 >>>30

Armor Growth: 51>>> 4.9

3) System Adjustments

Cosmic Drive

Amp Tome replaces Ruby Crystal in build path, combine cost reduced from 850 to 815 (total unchanged)

AP increased from 65 to 90

No longer has 200 health

League of Legends patch 13.08 is expected to officially drop next week on April 19, 2023. It is one of the patches set to be introduced with MSI in mind.

Poll : 0 votes