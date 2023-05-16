League of Legends patch 13.10 official notes: Statikk Shiv returns, Neeko buffs, early game adjustments, and more

League of Legends patch 13.10 will be introducing a fair bit of balance changes to items along with adjustments to some of the early game. However, the biggest highlight of the patch will be the return of Statikk Shiv, along with the buffs to Neeko, and Akshan.

Matt Leung-Harrison @RiotPhroxzon We'd like to ship medium+ sized system changes (like Durability Update) more than once a year and will be monitoring how players feel about this rate of change. Similar to the Durability Update, we wanted to solve several player painpoints and to add some exciting content.

League of Legends fans looking for a detailed description of the patch can look up Riot’s official website.

However, for a brief overview, here are all the major highlights.

League of Legends patch 13.10 official notes

1) Champion

Akshan

Passive - Dirty Fighting

Magic Damage on Third Stack: 10-165 (based on level) ⇒ 10-165 (based on level) (+ 60% AP)

Shield Value: 40-280 (+35% bonus AD), scaling linearly with champion level ⇒ 40-280 (+35% bonus AD), scaling non-linearly, mirroring base stat growth. (Note: This is functionally about a 10% shield reduction for the early and mid game.)

Q - AvengerangBonus Movement Speed Upon Hitting An Enemy Champion: 40% ⇒ 40% (+5% per 100 AP)

Kalista

E - Rend

Slow: 10/18/26/34/42% ⇒ 10/18/26/34/42% (+5% per 100 AP)

Physical Damage: 20/30/40/50/60 (+ 70% AD) ⇒ 20/30/40/50/60 (+ 70% AD) (+20% AP)

Additional Stack Damage: 10/16/22/28/34 (+23.2/27.55/31.9/36.25/40.6% AD) ⇒ 10/16/22/28/34 (+23.2/27.55/31.9/36.25/40.6% AD) (+20% AP)

Kindred

W - Wolf's Frenzy

Magic Damage: 25/30/35/40/45 (+20% bonus AD) (+1.5% (+1% per mark) target’s current health) ⇒ 25/30/35/40/45 (+20% bonus AD) (+20% AP) (+1.5% (+1% per mark) target’s current health)

E - Mounting Dread

Slow: 50% ⇒ 50% (+5% per 100 AP)

Neeko

Q - Blooming Burst

Bonus Damage to Monsters: 30/40/50/60/70 ⇒ 35/50/65/80/95

W - Shapesplitter

Bonus Damage to Monsters: 50 ⇒75

R - Pop Blossom

Magic Damage: 150/350/550 (+100% AP) ⇒ 150/350/550 (+120% AP)

Vayne

Q - Tumble

Bonus Physical Damage on Next Attack: 75/85/95/105/115% AD ⇒ 75/85/95/105/115% AD + 50% APCritical Strike

2) Item Changes

Bloodthirster

Total Cost: 3200 (Note: Unchanged)

Item Recipe: B.F. Sword + Cloak of Agility + Vampiric Scepter + 400

Gold (Note: Unchanged)

Attack Damage: 55 (Note: Unchanged)

Critical Strike Chance: 20% (Note: Unchanged)

Life Steal: 15% ⇒ 18%

newUnique Passive - Engorge: While above 50% Health, gain an additional

10-40 Attack Damage (based on level).

Galeforce

Total Cost: 3400 (Note: Unchanged)

Item Recipe: Noonquiver + Cloak of Agility + Pickaxe + 625 gold ⇒ B. F.

Sword + Zeal + Long Sword + 650 Gold

Attack Damage: 60 ⇒ 55

Attack Speed: 20% ⇒ 15%

Critical Strike Chance: 20% (Note: Unchanged)

newBonus Movement Speed: 7%

Active - Cloudburst: Dash and deal 150-350 (plus up to 250, based on Critical Strike Chance) physical damage to the lowest health nearby enemy, prioritizing champions. Damage is increased based on your target's missing health. (Cooldown: 90 seconds) (Note: Maximum execution threshold: 25% current health, Maximum execution strength: 60% bonus damage.)

Mythic Passive: Empowers each of your other Legendary items with 5 Attack Damage.

Typhoon

Ornn upgraded version of Galeforce.

Attack Damage: 80 ⇒ 70

Attack Speed: 35% ⇒ 30%

Critical Strike Chance: 20% (Note: Unchanged)

newBonus Movement Speed: 7% ⇒ 9%

Guinsoo's Rageblade

Tier Change: Legendary Tier ⇒ Mythic Tier

Total Cost: 2600 ⇒ 3200

Item Recipe: Rageknife + Cloak of Agility + Dagger + 900 gold ⇒ Amplifying

Tome + Rageknife + Pickaxe + 690 Gold

newAttack Damage: 30

newAbility Power: 30

Attack Speed: 45% ⇒ 25%

newUnique Passive - Wrath: Attacks apply 30 magic damage On-Hit.

Convert your Critical Strike Chance into up to 150 more.

newUnique Passive - Seething Strike: Basic attacks grant a stack of 8% attack speed, up to 4 times. At max stacks, every third attack applies on-hit effects twice.

newMythic Passive: Empowers each of your other Legendary items with 5% Armor Penetration and 6% Magic Penetration.

Seething Sorrow

Ornn upgraded version of Guinsoo’s Rageblade.

Attack Damage: 40

Ability Power: 50

Attack Speed: 35%

Hearthbound Axe

Total Cost: 1000 ⇒ 1100Item Recipe: Long Sword + Dagger + 350 gold ⇒ Long Sword + Dagger +

Long Sword + 100 gold

Attack Damage: 15 ⇒ 20

Immortal Shieldbow

newTier Change: Mythic Tier ⇒ Legendary Tier

Total Cost: 3400 ⇒ 3000

Item Recipe: Noonquiver + Cloak of Agility + Vampiric Scepter + 600 gold ⇒

Pickaxe + Cloak of Agility + Vampiric Scepter + 625 Gold

Attack Damage: 50 (Note: Unchanged)

Critical Strike Chance: 20% (Note: Unchanged)

Life Steal: 7% (Note: Unchanged)

removedAttack Speed: 20% ⇒ 0 (Removed)

Unique Passive - Lifeline Shield Strength: If you would take damage that would reduce you below 30% of your maximum health, you first gain a 250- 630 (based on level) shield for 3 seconds. ⇒ If you would take damage that would reduce you below 30% of your maximum health, you first gain a 215- 500 (based on level) shield for 3 seconds.(Note: Lifeline’s shield is back loaded toward later levels.)

Unique Passive - Lifeline Bonus Stats: When Lifeline is triggered the user gains 15-35 AD for 8 seconds. ⇒ When Lifeline is triggered the user gains 30% Attack Speed for 8 seconds.

Infinity Edge

New Tier Change: Legendary Tier ⇒ Mythic Tier

Total Cost: 3400 (Note: Unchanged)

Item Recipe: B. F. Sword + Pickaxe + Cloak of Agility + 625 Gold (Note:

Unchanged)

Attack Damage: 70 (Note: Unchanged)

Critical Strike Chance: 20% (Note: Unchanged)

Critical Strike Damage: 35% (Note: Identical to the removed Perfection passive)

newMythic Passive: Empowers each of your other Legendary items with 5 Attack Damage

Edge of Finality

Ornn upgraded version of Infinity Edge.

Attack Damage: 100

Kircheis Shard

Total Cost: 700 (Note: Unchanged)

Item Recipe: Dagger + 400 gold ⇒ Long Sword + 350 gold

newAttack Damage: 15

removedAttack Speed: 15% ⇒ 0% (Removed)

Unique Passive - Jolt: Energized attacks apply 80 bonus magic damage ⇒ Energized attacks apply 60 bonus magic damage

Kraken Slayer

newTier Change: Mythic Tier ⇒ Legendary Tier

Total Cost: 3400 ⇒ 3000

Item Recipe: Noonquiver + Cloak of Agility + Pickaxe + 625 gold ⇒

Noonquiver + Cloak of Agility + Recurve Bow + 400 Gold

Attack Damage: 65 ⇒ 40

Attack Speed: 25% ⇒ 30%

Critical Strike Chance: 20% (Note: Unchanged)

newUnique Passive - Bring It Down: Every third Attack applies 20 + 60%

Total AD + 45% AP bonus magic damage. Subsequent triggers on the same target within 6 seconds increases this damage by 50% (Up to a maximum of 100% increased damage).

Mercurial Scimitar

Magic Resistance: 40 ⇒ 50

Mortal Reminder

Attack Damage: 35 ⇒ 40Navori Quickblades

Navori Quickblades

newTier Change: Legendary Tier ⇒ Mythic Tier

Total Cost: 3400 (Note: Unchanged)

Item Recipe: Caulfield's Warhammer + Pickaxe + Cloak of Agility + 825

gold (Note: Unchanged)

Attack Damage: 60 (Note: Unchanged)

Critical Strike Chance: 20% (Note: Unchanged)

Ability Haste: 20 (Note: Unchanged)

Unique Passive - Transcendence: Attacks reduce non-Ultimate Ability cooldowns by 12% of their remaining cooldown

Unique Passive - Impermanence: Your abilities deal up to 20% increased damage based on Critical Strike Chance

Mythic Passive: Empowers each of your other Legendary items with 5 Ability Haste

Flicker

Ornn upgraded version of Navori Quickblades.

Attack Damage: 80

Ability Haste: 30

Noonquiver

Total Cost: 2600 ⇒ 2800

Item Recipe: Long Sword + Zeal + Long Sword + 850 gold ⇒ Hearthbound

Axe + Zeal + 600 gold

Attack Speed: 25% ⇒ 30%

Rageknife

Total Cost: 800 gold ⇒ 1200 gold

Item Recipe: Dagger + Dagger + 200 gold ⇒ Dagger + Dagger + 600 Gold

Attack Speed: 25% (Note: Unchanged)

newUnique Passive - Wrath: This item grants 20 magic damage On-Hit

newUnique Passive - Seething Strike: Attacks grant 5% Attack Speed, stacking up to 3 times for a maximum of 15% Attack Speed

Rapid Firecannon

Total Cost: 2500 ⇒ 3000

Item Recipe: Zeal + Kircheis Shard + 750 gold ⇒ Long Sword + Zeal +

Kircheis Shard + 850 gold

newAttack Damage: 30Attack Speed: 35% ⇒ 15%

Critical Strike Chance: 20% (Note: Unchanged)

Bonus Movement Speed: 7% (Note: Unchanged)

Unique Passive - Sharpshooter: Your Energized attack applies 120 bonus magic damage. In addition, Energized attacks gain up to 35% bonus Attack Range ⇒ Your Energized Attack applies 60-140 (based on level) bonus magic damage. In addition, Energized attacks gain up to 35% bonus Attack Range

Recurve Bow

Total Cost: 1000 ⇒ 700

Item Recipe: Dagger + Dagger + 400 gold ⇒ Dagger + 400 gold

Attack Speed: 25% ⇒ 15%

Unique Passive - Steel Tipped: 15 bonus physical damage on-hit ⇒ 15 bonus magic damage on-hit

Runaan's Hurricane

Total Cost: 2600 ⇒ 2800

Item Recipe: Dagger + Zeal + Dagger + 950 gold ⇒ Zeal + Recurve Bow + 1000 gold

Attack Speed: 45% ⇒ 40%

newUnique Passive - Peck: Attack apply 30 magic damage On-Hit

Unique Passive - Wind’s Fury Bolt Damage: 40% total AD ⇒ 50% total AD

newUnique Passive - Wind’s Fury: Wind's Fury now additionally searches for any minions in range if no champions can be found

Statikk Shiv

Bounces only apply Shiv’s damage to additional targets.

Total Cost: 3000

Item Recipe: Noonquiver + Cloak of Agility + Kircheis Shard + 400 Gold

Attack Damage: 45

Attack Speed: 25%

Critical Strike Chance: 20%

Unique Passive - Electroshock: Your Energized attack fires chain lightning that applies 60-170 + 50% AP bonus magic damage. These Energized attacks will hit 6-12 targets, they chain to the next target within 600 range every time it deals damage, and they deal 120% bonus damage to minions.

Stormrazor

Total Gold: 2700 ⇒ 3000

Item Recipe: B. F. Sword + Cloak of Agility + Kircheis Shard ⇒ Noonquiver +

Cloak of Agility + Kircheis Shard + 400 Gold

Attack Damage: 45 ⇒ 55

Attack Speed: 15% (Note: Unchanged)

Critical Strike Chance: 20% (Note: Unchanged)

Unique Passive - Bolt: Your Energized attack applies 25 + 65% Total AD + 50% AP bonus Magic Damage and grants 45% Move Speed for 1 secondThe Collector

The Collector is another item getting some simple buffs to make it more attractive. Its strong early stat profile should make it enticing for anyone trying to push an early lane lead into a game-winning snowball.

Lethality: 12 ⇒ 18

Zeal

Total Cost: 1050 ⇒ 1100

Attack Speed: 18% ⇒ 15%

Movement Speed: 7% ⇒ 5% removedPassive - Zealous: Bonus Movement Speed is no longer a unique passive.

3) Assassin Item Changes

Duskblade of Draktharr

Unique Passive - Nightstalker: Nightstalker Passive will no longer empower your next basic attack against an enemy champion every 15 seconds.

newUnique Passive - Nightstalker: Your spells deal up to an additional 15% bonus damage based on the target's missing health (maximized at 20% remaining health).

Unique Passive - Nightstalker: When a champion you have damaged within the past 3 seconds dies, you become invisible for 1.5 seconds ⇒ When a champion you have damaged within the past 3 seconds dies, you become untargetable by non-structures. This effect does not destroy incoming missiles and breaks upon taking any action that would normally exit stealth. (10 second cooldown)

Prowler's Claw

newTier Change: Mythic Tier ⇒ Legendary Tier

Total Cost: 3100 ⇒ 3000

Attack Damage: 60 ⇒ 55

Ability Haste: 20 ⇒ 15

Lethality: 18 ⇒ 15 removedActive - Sandswipe: Sandswipe active removed.

newPassive - Sandstrike: After dashing, blinking, or exiting Stealth, your next attack on an enemy champion deals 85+45% AD (65+30% AD for ranged) (10s CD). If the owner is melee, the attack also slows by 99% for 0.5 seconds.

Youmuu's GhostbladeYoumuu's has always been a staple of the Assassin item system. With Prowler's being moved to a Legendary item, we're polishing Youmuu's into a shiny new Mythic.

This item should excel for Assassins who want to invest into upfront burst and high map mobility. If you're looking for more extended fights or to finish off low health targets, Eclipse and Duskblade will be the better options.

newTier Change: Legendary Tier ⇒ Mythic Tier

Total Cost: 3000 ⇒ 3100

Attack Damage: 55 ⇒ 60

Ability Haste: 15 ⇒ 20

Active - Wraith Step: 20% bonus Movement Speed ⇒ 25% bonus Movement Speed removedPassive - Haunt: Haunt passive that grants 40 bonus out-of-combat movement speed has been removed.

newPassive - Haunt: Moving generates Spectral Shards (up to 100). For each stack gain 0.4 Movement Speed (maximum of 40 Movement Speed) out of combat. At maximum stacks, gain 8-20 (based on level) Lethality. These stacks reset 3 seconds after dealing damage to an enemy champion while at maximum stacks.

Mythic Passive: Empowers each of your other Legendary items with 7 Attack Damage.

Youmuu's Wake

Ornn upgraded version of Youmuu’s Ghostblade.

Attack Damage: 75

Ability Haste: 25

Lethality: 26

4) Support Item Changes

Abyssal Mask

Abyssal Mask’s cost has been reduced and recipe has been changed in order to be a more effective Magic Resist option for Support Tanks.

Total Cost: 3000 ⇒ 2400

Item Recipe: Catalyst of Aeons + Spectre’s Cowl + 450 gold ⇒ Kindlegem +

Negatron Cloak + 700 gold

Health: 550 ⇒ 300

Ability Haste: 10 (Note: Unchanged)

Magic Resistance: 40 ⇒ 60

Unique Passive - Unmake: Enemy champions within 550 units of you become cursed, reducing their magic resistance by 5 (+ 1.2% bonus health), capped at a reduction of 25. Gain 9 bonus magic resistance per cursed enemy. (Note: Unchanged) removedUnique Passive - Eternity: Unique Passive - Eternity has been removed from Abyssal Mask.

Ardent Censer

Total Cost: 2300 ⇒ 2100

Item Recipe: Amplifying Tome + Forbidden Idol + Amplifying Tome + 630 gold ⇒ Aether Wisp + Forbidden Idol + 450 gold

Ability Power: 60 ⇒ 35

Base Mana Regeneration: 100% ⇒ 75%

Bonus Heal and Shield Power: 8% (Note: Unchanged)

newMovement Speed: 5%

Unique Passive - Sanctify: Healing or shielding another ally enhances you both for 6 seconds, granting your attacks 10-30% (based on ally's level) bonus Attack Speed and 5-20 (based on ally's level) magic damage on-hit ⇒ Healing or Shielding another ally enhances you both for 6 seconds, granting your attacks 15-30% (based on ally's level) Attack Speed and 15-30 (based on ally's level) magic damage on-hitChalice of Blessing Chalice is being introduced as a new component meant to build into other enchanter items and provide some additional value by allowing supports to access mana regeneration early.

Total Cost: 900 gold

Item Recipe: Ruby Crystal + Faerie Charm + 250 gold

Health: 200

Base Mana Regeneration: 50%

Unique Passive - Harmony: Gain 25% base health regeneration for every additional 25% base mana regeneration

Chemtech Putrifier

Total Cost: 2300 ⇒ 2100

Item Recipe: Oblivion Orb + Forbidden Idol + 700 gold ⇒ Oblivion Orb +

Forbidden Idol + 500 gold

Ability Power: 40 ⇒ 35

Ability Haste: 15 (Note: Unchanged)

Base Mana Regeneration: 100% ⇒ 75%

Heal and Shield Power: 8% ⇒ 10%

Unique Passive - Puffcap Toxin: Dealing damage to an enemy champion inflicts Grievous Wounds for 3 seconds. (Note: Unchanged) Echoes of HeliaRaise those grails because we’re bringing back the spiritual successor for a much beloved item of olden times!

Echoes of Helia

Total Cost: 2300

Item Recipe: Chalice of Harmony + Bandleglass Mirror + 400 gold

Ability Power: 30

Health: 200

Ability Haste: 15

Base Mana Regeneration: 125%

Unique Passive - Soul Siphon: Dealing damage to an enemy champion grants a Soul Shard (up to 2 max). Healing or shielding an ally consumes all Soul Shards and restores 20 - 100 (based on ally's level) Health and deals 30 - 200 (based on ally's level) magic damage per Shard to the nearest enemy champion.

Unique Passive - Dissonance: Gain 3 Ability Power per 25% Base Mana

Cry of the Shrieking City

Ornn upgraded version of Echoes of Helia.

Ability Power: 60

Health: 300

Ability Haste: 20

Mana Regeneration: 225%

Evenshroud

Total Cost: 2500 ⇒ 2300

Item Recipe: Kindlegem + Aegis of the Legion + 500 gold ⇒ Lifewell Pendant + Null Magic Mantle + 800 gold

Health: 200 (Note: Unchanged)

Armor: 30 (Note: Unchanged)

Magic Resistance: 30 (Note: Unchanged)

Ability Haste: 20 ⇒ 20

Unique Passive - Coriscation: Becoming affected by or applying an immobilizing or grounding effect to or from an enemy champion affects them and all enemy champions within 600 units of you with Repent, increasing the damage they take by 10% for 5 seconds. (Note: Unchanged)

Mythic Passive: Empowers your other Legendary items with 5 armor and 5 magic resistance

Imperial Mandate

Total Cost: 2500 ⇒ 2300

Item Recipe: Bandleglass Mirror + Kindlegem + 750 gold ⇒ Bandleglass

Mirror + Fiendish Codex + 450 gold

Ability Power: 40 ⇒ 55

Ability Haste: 20 (Note: Unchanged)

Base Mana Regeneration: 100% (Note: Unchanged)

Unique Passive - Coordinated Fire: Abilities that Slow or Immobilize a champion deal 45-75 (based on ally's level) bonus magic damage and marks them for 4 seconds (6 second cooldown per enemy champion mark application). Allied champion damage detonates the mark, dealing an additional 90-150 (based on ally's level) magic damage and granting you both 20% Move Speed for 2 seconds. ⇒ Abilities that Slow or Immobilize a champion deal 35-75 (based on ally's level) bonus magic damage and marks them for 4 seconds (6 second cooldown per enemy champion mark application). Ally champion damage detonates the mark, dealing an additional 70-150 (based on ally's level) magic damage and granting you both 20% Move Speed for 2 seconds.Knight's Vow We’re reducing the cost and changing the item recipe and stats to a more accessible build that integrates Lifewell Pendant. We’re also introducing a slight nerf to the passive redirection from post-mitigation (after resists are applied) to pre-mitigation (before resists). The end result is that Knight's Vow users will take a bit more true damage when redirecting damage for allies while still protecting them the same amount.

Total Cost: 2300 ⇒ 2200

Item Recipe: Crystalline Bracer + Rejuvenation Bead + Kindlegem + 400 gold ⇒ Lifewell Pendant + Crystalline Bracer + 350 gold

Health: 400 ⇒ 350

newArmor: 25

Ability Haste: 20 ⇒ 15

Base Health Regeneration: 200% ⇒ 125%

Unique Active - Pledge: Designate the target ally as being Worthy (60 second cooldown) (Note: Unchanged)

Unique Passive - Sacrifice: While your Worthy ally is nearby, redirect 10% of pre-mitigation damage they take to you and heal for 10% of the damage dealt by your Worthy ally to Champions. If they have less than 30% Health the damage reduction is increased to 20%. (Note: this was changed from post mitigation damage to pre-mitigation damage.)

Lifewell Pendant

Total Cost: 1050

Attack Damage Growth: Cloth Armor + Ruby Crystal + 350 gold

Health: 150

Armor: 25

Ability Haste: 5Locket of the Iron Solari Locket is currently performing well on live, filling a unique spot as a support damage mitigation tool. Therefore, we’re opting to just give it a small cost and stat adjustment while maintaining the current state of the item.

Total Cost: 2500 ⇒ 2300

Item Recipe: Kindlegem + Aegis of the Legion + 500 gold ⇒ Lifewell Pendant

+ Null Magic Mantle + 800 gold

Health: 200 (Note: Unchanged)

Armor: 30 (Note: Unchanged)

Magic Resistance: 30 (Note: Unchanged)

Ability Haste: 20 (Note: Unchanged)

Active - Devotion: Grant you and allied champions within 850 units a shield for 180-330 (based on target’s level) for 2.5 seconds. ⇒ Grant you and allied champions within 850 units a shield for 200-360 (based on target’s level) for 2.5 seconds.

Passive: Consecrate: Grant nearby allied champions 3 Armor and Magic Resist. (Note: Unchanged)

Grant nearby allied champions 3 Armor and Magic Resist. (Note: Unchanged) Mythic Passive: Grant all other Legendary items 2 Armor and 2 Magic Resist increase to Consecrate. (Note: Unchanged)

Mikael's Blessing

Total Cost: 2300 (Note: Unchanged)

Item Recipe: Forbidden Idol + Negatron Cloak + 600 gold ⇒ Chalice of

Harmony + Forbidden Idol + 550 gold

newHealth: 250

removedMagic Resistance: 50 ⇒ 0 (Removed)

Base Mana Regeneration: 100% (Note: Unchanged)

Heal and Shield Power: 16% ⇒ 15%

Active - Purify: Remove all crowd control debuffs (except Knockups and Suppression) from an ally champion and restore 100-180 (based on ally's level) health. (120 second cooldown) ⇒ Remove all crowd control debuffs (except Knockups and Suppression) from an ally champion and restore 100- 250 (based on ally's level) health. (120 second cooldown)

newUnique Passive - Harmony: Gain 25% base health regeneration for every additional 25% base mana regeneration

Moonstone Renewer

Total Cost: 2500 ⇒ 2300

Item Recipe: Bandleglass Mirror + Kindlegem + 750 gold ⇒ Bandleglass

Mirror + Kindlegem + 550 gold

Ability Power: 40 ⇒ 35

Health: 200 (Note: Unchanged)

Ability Haste: 20 (Note: Unchanged)

Base Mana Regeneration: 100% (Note: Unchanged)

newUnique Passive - Starlit Grace: Healing or shielding an ally chains to the nearest ally champion (excluding yourself), healing for 20-35% (based on ally target's level) or shielding 30-40% (based on ally target's level) of the original amount.

newMythic Passive: Empowers each of your other Legendary items with 5 ability haste.

Starcaster

Ability Power: 65

Health: 300

Ability Haste: 25

Mana Regeneration: 200%

Radiant Virtue

Total Cost: 3200 ⇒ 2700

Item Recipe: Aegis of the Legion + Kindlegem + Ruby Crystal + 800 gold ⇒

Aegis of the Legion + Giant’s Belt + 600 gold

Health: 400 ⇒ 350

Armor: 30 (Note: Unchanged)

Magic Resistance: 30 (Note: Unchanged)

Ability Haste: 20 ⇒ 10

Unique Passive - Guiding Light: Upon casting your ultimate, you Transcend for 9 seconds. While Transcended, increase your maximum health by 15% and cause you and all allies within 1200 units to heal for 3% of your maximum health upon you Transcending and every 3 seconds thereafter (90 second cooldown). ⇒ Upon casting your ultimate, you Transcend for 9 seconds. While Transcended, increase your maximum health by 12.5% and cause you and all allies within 1200 units to heal for 2.5% of your maximum health upon you Transcending and every 3 seconds thereafter (90 second cooldown). Mythic Passive: Grants all other Legendary items 100 bonus Health ⇒ Grants all other Legendary items 75 bonus Health

Primordial Dawn

Ornn upgraded version of Radiant Virtue.

Health: 500

Armor: 40

Magic Resistance: 40

Ability Haste: 15

Redemption

Total Cost: 2300 (Note: Unchanged)

Item Recipe: Kindlegem + Forbidden Idol + 700 gold ⇒ Chalice of Harmony +

Forbidden Idol + 550 gold

Health: 200 ⇒ 250

Base Mana Regeneration: 100% (Note: Unchanged)

Heal and Shield Power: 16% ⇒ 15%

Active - Intervention: Target an area within 5500 range. After 2.5 seconds, call down a beam of light to restore 180-340 (based on target’s level) Health to allied champions and burn enemy champions for 10% max Health true damage (90 second cooldown). ⇒ Target an area within 5500 range. After 2.5 seconds, call down a beam of light to restore 200-400 (based on target’s level) Health to allied champions and burn enemy champions for 10% max Health true damage (90 second cooldown). newUnique Passive - Harmony: Gain 25% base health regeneration for every additional 25% base mana regeneration

Shurelya's Battlesong

Total Cost: 2500 ⇒ 2300

Item Recipe: Kindlegem + Bandleglass Mirror + 750 gold ⇒ Kindlegem +

Bandleglass Mirror + 550 gold

Ability Power: 40 ⇒ 35

Health: 200 (Note: Unchanged)

Ability Haste: 20 (Note: Unchanged)

Base Mana Regeneration: 100% (Note: Unchanged)

Active - Inspire: Grants you and all allies within 1000 units +30% bonus movement speed for 4 seconds (75 second cooldown) (Note: Unchanged) Unique Passive - Motivate: Healing, shielding, or buffing allies grants you and them +25% bonus movement speed for 1.5 seconds ⇒ Healing, shielding, or buffing allies grants you and them +20% bonus movement speed for 1.5 seconds

Mythic Passive: Empowers each of your other Legendary items with 5 ability haste (Note: Unchanged)

Shurelya's Requiem

Ornn upgraded version of Shurelya’s Battlesong.

Ability Power: 65

Health: 300

Ability Haste: 25

Mana Regeneration: 200%

Staff of Flowing Water

Like Ardent Censer, we’re putting more power into the passive and adding movement speed so that it’s easier to keep up with the teammates you’ll be supporting.

Total Cost: 2300 ⇒ 2100

Item Recipe: Amplifying Tome + Forbidden Idol + Amplifying Tome + 630 gold ⇒ Aether Wisp + Forbidden Idol + 450 gold

Ability Power: 50 ⇒ 35

Base Mana Regeneration: 100% ⇒ 75%

Heal and Shield Power: 8% (Note: Unchanged)

newMovement Speed: 5%

Unique Passive - Rapids: Healing or shielding another ally grants you both 25-45 (based on ally's level) Ability Power and 20 Ability Haste for 4 seconds ⇒ Healing or shielding another ally grants you both 30-45 (based on ally's level) Ability Power and 20 Ability Haste for 4 seconds

Watchful Wardstone

Total Cost: 1100 (Note: Unchanged)

Item Recipe: None (Note: Unchanged)

Health: 150 (Note: Unchanged)

Ability Haste: 10 (Note: Unchanged)

newBase Mana Regeneration: 50%

Unique Passive - Arcane Cache: This item can store up to three purchased

Control Wards (Note: Unchanged)

newUnique Passive - Blessing of Ixtal: Grants an 8% increase to bonus

Health, bonus Attack Damage, Ability Haste, and Ability Power.

Vigilant Wardstone

Total Cost: 2300

Item Recipe: Watchful Wardstone + 1200 gold

Health: 250

Ability Haste: 10

Base Mana Regeneration: 50%

Unique - Arcane Cache: This item can store up to 3 purchased Control

Wards

Unique - Behold: Increase your Stealth Ward and Control Ward placement caps by 1

Unique - Chosen of Ixtal: Grants a 20% increase to bonus Health, bonus

Attack Damage, Ability Haste, and Ability Power.

Zeke's Convergence

Total Cost: 2400 ⇒ 2200

Item Recipe: Kindlegem + Glacial Buckler + 700 gold ⇒ Lifewell Pendant +

Glacial Buckler + 250 gold

Health: 250 ⇒ 200

Mana: 250 (Note: Unchanged)

Armor: 35 ⇒ 45

Ability Haste: 20 ⇒ 15

Active - Conduit: Designate an Accomplice (60 second cooldown) (Note: Unchanged)

Unique Passive - Convergence: For 8 seconds after you immobilize an enemy, your Accomplice's attacks (On-Hit) and ability hits apply an additional 30 - 70 (based on level) (+7.5%AP) (+1.5% Maximum Health) magic damage on-hit to that enemy. (Note: Unchanged)

5) Other Items

Divine Sunderer

Spellblade Damage: 125% of base AD plus 6% (3% if ranged) of target's maximum health ⇒ 160% of base AD plus 4% (2% if ranged) of target's maximum health

Fimbulwinter

Gold Cost: 2900 gold ⇒ 2800 gold

Health: 350 ⇒ 400

Magic Resist: 70 ⇒ 60

Passive - Absorb Maximum Stacks: 6 ⇒ 10 removedPassive - Dissipate: Dissipate no longer gives multiplicative Magic

Damage reduction new Passive - Dissipate: Dissipate now grants 30 bonus Magic Resistance

Goredrinker

Gold Cost: 3300 ⇒ 3200

Mythic Passive Bonus Health for Legendary Items: 50 ⇒ 75

Ceaseless Hunger

Ornn upgraded version of Goredrinker.

Mythic Passive Bonus Health for Legendary Items: 50 ⇒ 75

Hullbreaker

Item Recipe: Pickaxe + Phage + 825 gold (2800 total gold) ⇒ Pickaxe +

Phage + Winged Moonplate + 225 gold (3000 total gold)

Attack Damage: 50 ⇒ 60

newBonus Movement Speed: Now grants +5% Movement Speed

Lord Dominik's Regards

Giant Slayer: Deal increased physical ⇒ physical and magic damage based on maximum health difference

Lost Chapter

Item Recipe: Amplifying Tome + Sapphire Crystal + Amplifying Tome + 80 gold (1300 total) ⇒ Amplifying Tome + Sapphire Crystal + 265 gold (1100 total) (Note: Luden’s final cost is unchanged and this 200 gold will be added to the combiner cost.)Maw of Malmortius

Gold Cost: 2900 ⇒ 2800

Passive - Lifeline Cooldown: 75 seconds ⇒ 90 seconds

Passive - Lifeline Shield Duration: 5 seconds ⇒ 2.5 seconds

Rabadon's Deathcap

Passive - Magical Opus Ability Power Increase: 35% ⇒ 40%

Sterak's Gage

newGigantification: When Lifeline triggers, the user will also gain 25% increased size and 30% Tenacity for 8 secondsStridebreaker

Buffing Stridebreaker up to Sunderer's power level (which wasn’t at 9000 btw).

Attack Damage: 50 ⇒ 60

Dreamshatter

Ornn upgraded version of Stridebreaker.

Attack Damage: 60 ⇒ 70

Trinity Force

Threefold Strike Duration: 3 seconds ⇒ 5 seconds

Attack Damage: 35 ⇒ 40

Attack Speed: 30% ⇒ 35%

Infinity Force

Ornn upgraded version of Trinity Force.

Threefold Strike Duration: 3 seconds ⇒ 5 seconds

Attack Damage: 45 ⇒ 50

Attack Speed: 40% ⇒ 45%

6) Early Game Adjustments

Fountain Mana Regeneration

Mana Regeneration per Tick (every 0.25 seconds): 2.1% Maximum Mana ⇒ 3.1% Maximum Mana

Homeguard Timer

Homeguard Start Time: 20 minutes ⇒ 14 minutes

Blast Cone Spawn Time

Blast Cone (over the river walls) Initial Spawn: 5:00-5:30 ⇒ 9:00-9:30Minions T

newTunnel Vision: Minions that are currently attacking an enemy tower will ignore "call for help" signals to target enemy champions. Let them focus.

Turret

Given we're re-adding some hybrid builds to the game, we’re also removing one of the major and unintended downsides to hybrid builds.

Champion Damage to Turrets: Champion base AD plus whichever was higher: bonus AD or 60% of AP ⇒ Champions now deal their total AD plus 60% of their Ability Power. (Note: Damage type still converts to magic damage if 60% of AP is greater than the attacker's bonus AD.)

Turret Plating

Plate Rushdown Resistances (20 seconds after taking a plate): 0-180 (based on number of champions) ⇒ 45-225 (based on number of champions)

Unleashed Teleport

Time Teleport is Unleashed: 14 minutes ⇒ 10 minutes

Unleashed Teleport Cooldown: 240 seconds ⇒ 330 seconds-240 seconds

(levels 1-10)

Trinket Changes

Farsight Alteration

newX-Ray Vision: Farsight will now provide vision over walls within 500 units.

newHEY LISTEN: Farsight will now ping enemy champions revealed on the mini map.

newINTRUDER ALERT: Upon detecting an enemy champion for the first time, Farsight will ping the enemy champion on the minimap, expand its vision radius to 800 units, and then self-destruct. (Note: There will still be enough time for the enemy to destroy the ward for 15 gold.)

Oracle Lens

newThe Day You Almost Caught…: If the owner of Oracle Lens is actively hitting a ward, their team will now gain vision of the ward so they can completely clear it out. (Note: 2 seconds of vision will be granted since the last hit before Oracle ran out.)

newDouble Vision: Oracle Lens will now have 2 charges.

Charge Recharge Time: 120-60 seconds ⇒ 160-100 seconds

Duration: 10 seconds ⇒ 6 seconds

7) ARAM Adjustments

Buffs

Gnar: 100% Damage Dealt ⇒ 105% Damage Dealt

Gragas: 100% Damage Dealt ⇒ 105% Damage Dealt

Kled: 100% Damage Dealt ⇒ 105% Damage Dealt

Nerfs

Evelynn: 115% Damage Dealt ⇒ 110% Damage Dealt

Milio: 100% Shielding ⇒ 95% Shielding, 100% Healing ⇒ 95% Healing

Shen: 100% Damage Taken ⇒ 105% Damage Taken

Bugfixes

Off Target: Fixed a bug that had changed Ashe’s Damage Taken modifier to

105% in patch 13.9. It has been corrected back to 115% Damage Taken as it was in patch 13.8.

8) Bugfixes & QoL Changes

Fixed a bug where the chat command “/deafen” would mute player’s own pings .

Fixed several bugs involving Mordekaiser’s R - Death Realm causing Aurelion Sol’s abilities to not function as intended.

Fixed a bug where Neeko’s Passive disguise would break upon attacking if the monster that she was disguised as died.

Fixed a bug where Kayle’s sword VFX were missing on her body when casting R - Divine Judgement on an ally champion.

Fixed a bug where Sylas would not be able to cast the stolen version of Samira’s R - Inferno Trigger.

Fixed a bug where Neeko’s W - Shapesplitter would sometimes inconsistently apply its damage when using Runaan’s Hurricane.

Fixed a bug where Akshan’s Q - Avengerang and W - Going Rouge icons would not be greyed out during his E - Heroic Swing.

Fixed a bug where Milio would not be displayed in the Support position in the champion select screen.

Fixed a bug where using Stasis as Sivir during the first half of her Q - Boomerang Blade would cause it to not return.

Fixed a bug where Ornn’s E and R crowd control effects would last slightly longer than intended.

Fixed a bug where using Jarvan IV’s R - Cataclysm on Neeko’s clone as she recalls to leave invisible minions behind.

Fixed a bug where Neeko’s items could be pinged by the enemy team while she is disguised as a unit with items.

Fixed a bug where Ardent Censer’s enhancement effects were being applied to the user based on their level and the ally based on the ally’s level, despite both buffs being based on the ally’s level.

Fixed a bug where Akshan could infinitely swing inside Baron and Dragon Pit if the local resident wasn’t present. Weeeee!!!!

Fixed a bug where in-game reporting would reveal Neeko’s disguise on the scoreboard. Playing Neeko is not a reportable offense folks.

Fixed a bug where Akali would sometimes not be able to cross walls with her E - Shuriken Flip recast

Fixed a rare bug where Akshan’s R - Comeuppance would sometimes indicate it is going the wrong direction.

Fixed a bug where Unleashed Teleport’s icon would not visually upgrade until exiting the Fog of War.

Fixed a bug where Target Champion Only would still work on Neeko even when she was disguised.

Fixed a bug where Prestige Star Guardian Neeko’s Homeguard VFX would persist even if she was disguised.

Fixed a rare bug where traveling the maximum distance with Azir’s W+E+Q combo would sometimes cause the game to crash.Fixed a bug where Neeko would keep 2.5x Attack Speed when Neeko stands next to the ward and exits the store and then transforms into a monster.

Fixed a bug where Nashor’s Tooth’s on-hit damage would not be applied to the final attack if a champion died mid auto attack.

