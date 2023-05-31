League of Legends patch 13.11 patch official notes: Rell midscope update goes live, Azir buffs, Ivern updates, and more

League of Legends patch 13.11 notes is now live, and players get a glimpse of some of the thing that they can expect from the upcoming update. One of the biggest highlights of the patch is the mid-scope update which will be making its way to Rell, along with the buffs to Azir and significant changes to Ivern’s kit.
League of Legends fans looking for a detailed description of patch 13.11 can look up Riot’s official website.
However, for a brief overview, here are are all the major highlights.
League of Legends patch 13.11 patch official notes
1) Champions
Rell
Midscope, all abilities (except ultimate) adjusted.
Base Stats
- Attack Speed: 0.55 ⇒ 0.625
- Attack Speed Growth: 0.02 ⇒ 0.015
- Armor Growth: 4.2 ⇒ 3
- Magic Resist Growth: 2.05 ⇒ 1
- Movement Speed: 335 ⇒ 330
Passive - Break the Mold
- Passive Duration: 4 seconds ⇒ 5 seconds
- Armor and Magic Resist Shred: 10% ⇒ 2.5%
- newStacks On Stacks: Armor and Magic Resist shred now stacks up to 5 times per target. All of Rell’s abilities will also apply a stack of her Passive
- Minimum Armor and Magic Resist Steal: 5-12 (based on level) ⇒ 1.25-2.5 (based on level)
- newDeath Proof Magnets: Rell keeps resists for the full duration of the Passive buff, even if the target dies
- removedRode Off: Passive no longer deals bonus magic damage on hit
- removedInto The: Hitting a new target no longer refreshes the Passive duration on all targets
- removedSunset: Passive no longer applies to minions
Q - Shattering Strike
- Stunning Strike: Q now stuns all targets hit for 0.75 seconds
- removedWho Needs Heals Anyway: Q no longer heals Rell or her allies
- Range: 685 units in front of Rell, 150 behind Rell ⇒ 520 in front of Rell, 220 behind Rell
- Cooldown: 9/8/7/6/5 seconds ⇒ 11/10.5/10/9.5/9 seconds
- Magic Damage: 70/115/160/205/250 (+50% AP) ⇒ 60/95/130/165/200 (+50% AP)
- Cast Time: 0.35 seconds ⇒ 0.5 seconds
- newJungle Rell?: Deals 250% damage to jungle camps
- newA Swing and a (Hopefully) Hit: When Rell casts Q, she moves 100 units forward as she takes a step to swing
- removedAll The Damages: On old Rell, Q did reduced damage to enemies after the first, and only applied passive to the first enemy hit. Now it does full damage and applies passive to all enemies hit
W - Ferromancy: Crash Down
- newDismounted Bonus Attack Speed: 15/20/25/30/35%
- newDismounted Bonus Attack Range: Gain 75 Attack Range
- Dismounted Bonus Armor and Magic Resist: 10% ⇒ 12%
- Dismounted Movement Speed : Reduced to 280 flat ⇒ Reduced by 15% (Note: this will be a nerf early game and a buff late game.)
- removedCan’t Stop Me Now: Rell no longer has a movement speed cap while dismounted
- Magic Damage: 70/105/140/175/210 (+60%AP) ⇒ 70/100/130/160/190 (+60%AP)
- Shield Value: 35/60/85/110/135 (+12% maximum health) ⇒ 30/55/80/105/130 (+10% maximum health)
- Maximum Slide Distance: 375 ⇒ 320
- AoE Radius Form: 200 ⇒ 180
- Jump Range: 500 ⇒ 400
- Knock Up Duration: 1 second ⇒ 0.75 seconds
- Slidespeed: 85% of jump speed ⇒ 100% of jump speed
- newActually Jungle Rell Though…: Now deals 250% damage to jungle camps
W - Ferromancy: Mount Up
- removedMounted Bonus Movement Speed: Rell no longer gains bonus passive movement speed while mounted.
- Initial Movement Speed Bonus: 25/30/45/40/45% for 3.5 seconds ⇒ 30% that rapidly decays over 1 second
E - Attract and Repel
- newPassive - Mounted Alacrity: Rell gains 5/8/11/14/17/20/24/28/32/36/40/45/50 move speed while mounted at levels 1-13, reduced by 50% in combat.
- newActive - Full Tilt: Rell and an ally charge, gaining ramping Movement Speed up to 15/17.5/20/22.5/25% over 3 seconds, this is doubled to 30/35/40/45/50% toward enemies or each other. Additionally, Rell’s next Attack or Shattering Strike explodes in an area for 25/35/45/55/65 (+40% AP) (+2/2.5/3/3.5/4% Maximum Health Damage).
Akali
Q - Five Point Strike
- Magic Damage: 30/55/80/105/130 (+ 65% AD) (+ 60% AP) ⇒ 40/65/90/115/140 (+ 65% AD) (+ 60% AP)
Amumu
W damage decreased.
- Base Damage per Tick (0.5 seconds): 10 ⇒ 7
Aphelios
Passive - The Hitman and the Seer
- Bonus Attack Damage: 5/10/15/20/25/30 ⇒ 4.5/9/13.5/18/22.5/27
Aurelion Sol
E - Singularity
- Mana Cost: 60/70/80/90/100 ⇒ 80/85/90/95/100
- Magic Damage per Tick (0.25 seconds): 2.5/3.75/5/6.25/7.5 (6.25% AP) ⇒2.5/3.75/5/6.25/7.5 (5% AP)
Azir
Q - Conquering Sands
- Cooldown: 14/12/10/8/6 seconds ⇒ 12/10.5/9/7.5/6 seconds
- Summon Range: 500 ⇒ 525
- Magic Damage: 0-92 (based on level) (+50/67/84/101/118) (+55% AP) ⇒ 0-92 (based on level) (+50/67/84/101/118)(+60% AP)
Ivern
Q - Rootcaller
- Jump for Joy!: Ivern can now recast Q to jump directly to the target, while Ivern and allies can issue an attack command to move to their auto attack range’s distance away from the target.
- Cast Range: 1100 ⇒ 1150
- Non-Epic Change: Q’s cooldown is now reduced by 50% when used on non-Epic monsters.
W - Brushmaker
- Redefining Death Bush: Brushmaker’s Passive bonus magic damage on-hit when exiting the brush for 3 seconds now applies to ally champions.
- Ally On-Hit Damage: 5/7.5/10/12.5/15 (+10% Ivern's AP)
- Brush Spawn Vision Duration: 3 seconds ⇒ 8 seconds
- Brush Duration: 30 seconds ⇒ Up to a maximum of 45 seconds or until your team loses vision inside of them
- Lookie!: Auto attacks empowered with Brushmaker now have a special visual effect to reflect the on-hit damage (note: this change is visual only).
E - Triggerseed
- Change: If, when the shield detonates, there are no enemies that are hit by the detonation and the shield has not been broken, the duration of the shield is renewed.
R - Daisy
- Daisy Attack Range: 125 ⇒ 175
- Daisy HP Regeneration: 0 ⇒ 2.5 health per second
- Daisy Movement Speed: 420 ⇒ 440
- Daisy Attack Speed: 0.7 ⇒ 0.75
- Daisy's Bonus Attack Speed: 30/50/70 ⇒ 30/45/60
- Daisy, Slam! Damage: 100% of Daisy's AD (+20% AP) ⇒ 40/60/80 (+100% of Daisy's AD) (+20% AP)
Jinx
- Attack speed growth decreased.
- Jinx has been getting away with strong laning phases despite her identity being a scaling marksman.
- We’re reverting her Attack Speed Growth introduced in patch 13.5 to reduce her overall rocket DPS.
Base Stats
- Attack Speed Growth: 1.36 ⇒ 1
Kalista
Base Stats
- Base Health: 574 ⇒ 600
- Health Regeneration: 3.75 ⇒ 4
- Health Regeneration Growth: 0.55 ⇒ 0.75
- Attack Damage: 66 ⇒ 61
- Attack Damage Growth: 3.75 ⇒ 3.25
Passive - Martial Poise
- You Can Run, But You Can’t Hide: Kalista’s basic attacks no longer miss if a target leaves vision.
- Damage Dealt On-Hit: 90% of total AD ⇒ 100% of total AD
Q - Pierce
- Physical Damage: 20/85/150/215/280 (+100% AD) ⇒ 20/85/150/215/280 (+105% AD)
E - Rend
- Cooldown: 14/12.5/11/9.5/8 seconds ⇒ 8 seconds at all ranks
- Physical Damage Per Extra Stack: 10/16/22/28/34 (+23.2/27.55/31.9/36.25/40.6% AD) (+20% AP) ⇒ 8/12/16/20/24 (+25/30/35/40/45% AD) (+20% AP)
Rek’Sai
Passive - Fury of the Xer’Sai
- Tremor Sense Refresh Rate: 1.5 seconds ⇒ 1 second
- Heal with Maximum Fury: 20-190 (based on level) ⇒ [15 (+20 for every 3 levels)] + [2% (+2% Maximum HP for every 3 levels)]
Q - Queen’s Wrath (Unburrowed)
- Cooldown: 4 seconds at all levels ⇒ 4/3.5/3/2.5/2 based on rank
- Buff Duration: 5 seconds ⇒ 3 seconds
- newHit and Buff: Basic attacks now refresh the buff duration of Queen's Wrath
- removedNot So Fast: Q’s buff no longer ends prematurely if Rek'Sai is Burrowed for more than 1.5 seconds.
Q - Queen’s Wrath (Burrowed)
- Reveal Duration: 2.5 seconds ⇒ 5 seconds
W - Unburrow
- QoL Update: Targeted range increased to match untargeted range. (Note: This will mean that the optimization where it was better to line Rek’Sai up to the edge of your knock up and press W at the perfect time instead of just clicking on the opponent has been removed.)
Renekton
E - Slice and Dice
- Cooldown: 18/17/16/15/14 seconds ⇒ 16/15/14/13/12 seconds
R - Dominus
- Cooldown: 120 seconds at all ranks ⇒ 120/100/80 seconds
- Magic Damage Per Tick (0.5 seconds): 25/50/75 ⇒ 30/60/90
Twisted Fate
W - Pick A Card
- Change: 8/7.5/7/6.5/6 seconds ⇒ 6 seconds at all ranks
2) Items
Ardent Censer
- Bonus Attack Speed: 15-30% (based on target’s level) ⇒ 20%
Duskblade of Drakkthar
- Maximum Bonus Damage Health Threshold: 20% remaining health ⇒ 30% remaining health
Echoes of Helia
- Passive Healing Per Shard: 20-100 (levels 1-18) ⇒ 20-80 (levels 6-18)
- Passive Damage Per Shard: 30-200 (levels 1-18) ⇒ 30-180 (levels 6-18)
Galeforce
- Active Damage: 150-350 (based on level) (+250% critical strike chance) ⇒ 150-350 (based on level) (+200% critical strike chance)
- Maximum Execution Damage: 160% ⇒ 150%
Kraken Slayer
- Damage Type: Magic ⇒ Physical
- Change: 20 (+60% AD) (+45% AP) ⇒ 35-85 (levels 8-18) (+65% AD) (+60% AP)
Moonstone Renewer
- Chain Heal: 20-35% (based on ally’s level) ⇒ 20-40% (based on ally’s level)
- Single Heal: 15-25% (based on ally’s level) ⇒ 15-30% (based on ally’s level)
Navori Quickblades
- Item Recipe: Caulfield’s Warhammer + Pickaxe + Cloak of Agility + 825 gold ⇒ Caulfield’s Warhammer + B.F. Sword + Cloak of Agility + 400 gold
- Attack Damage: 60 ⇒ 65
- Ability Haste: 20 ⇒ 15
- Transcendence Cooldown Reduction: 12% ⇒ 15%
- Mythic Passive: 5 Ability Haste ⇒ 5 Attack Damage
Runaan’s Hurricane
- On-Hit Damage: 30 ⇒ 15
Statikk Shiv
- Energize Damage: 60-170 (levels 7-18) (+50% AP) ⇒ 80-190 (levels 7-18) (+50% AP)
- Damage to Minions Modifier: 220% ⇒ 250%
Stormrazor
- Attack Damage: 55 ⇒ 50
- Change: 25 (+65% Total AD) (+50% AP) ⇒ 15 (+60% Total AD) (+50% AP)
Youmuu’s Ghostblade
- Ability Haste: 20 ⇒ 15
- Bonus Lethality at Maximum Stacks: 8-20 (based on level) ⇒ 3-12 (based on level)
- Distance Per Stack: 45 ⇒ 55 (Note: this equates to roughly 20% slower stack generation.)
Youmuu’s Wake
- Ornn item upgrade for Youmuu’s Ghostblade.
- Ability Haste: 25 ⇒ 20
3) Buff Sharing
- newBuff Wisps: When a Jungler kills Red Brambleback or the Blue Sentinel while their Smite is fully upgraded, they will still receive the camp’s buff, but in addition a Buff Wisp will be dropped at the camp’s spawn point.
- An ally can pick it up by walking within the Wisp’s radius within 1 minute of the camp dying before it disappears. Note: You do not need to Smite the camp at any time in order for the Buff Wisp to drop, but Smite MUST be fully upgraded.
4) ARAM Adjustments
Buffs
- Bel’Veth: 100% Damage Dealt ⇒ 105% Damage Dealt
- Quinn: 0% Attack Speed Scaling ⇒ 2.5% Attack Speed Scaling
- Tristana: 100% Damage Taken ⇒ 95% Damage Taken
- Olaf: 95% Damage Dealt ⇒ 100% Damage Dealt
- Mordekaiser: 105% Damage Taken ⇒ 100% Damage Taken
- Samira: 105% Damage Taken ⇒ 100% Damage Taken
- Vayne: 100% Damage Dealt ⇒ 105% Damage Dealt
- Irelia: 0 Ability Haste ⇒ 20 Ability Haste
Nerfs
- Aurelion Sol: 0 Ability Haste ⇒ -20 Ability Haste
- Vladmir: 100% Damage Dealt ⇒ 95% Damage Dealt
- Pyke: 85% Damage Taken ⇒ 90% Damage Taken
- Kayn: 105% Damage Dealt ⇒ 100% Damage Dealt
- Bard: 80% Damage Taken ⇒ 85% Damage Taken
- Galio: 105% Damage Taken ⇒ 110% Damage Taken
- LeBlanc: 110% Damage Dealt ⇒ 105% Damage Dealt
Adjustments
- Ashe: -20 Ability Haste ⇒ -30 Ability Haste, 115% Damage Taken ⇒ 100% Damage Taken
- Clash - Bandle City Cup
- The Bandle City Cup Clash kicks off this weekend! Yordle-only comps are not required, but they are highly recommended.
- Weekend 1 Registration Begins: May 29 @ 11:00 AM (Local Time)
- Weekend 1 Tournament Dates: June 3 and 4 (~4-7 PM Local Time, varies by region)
5) Bugfixes & QoL Changes
- Fixed an issue that resulted in Wit’s End’s total cost being 100 gold more than intended.
- Fixed a bug that would cause Watchful Wardstone to not appear in your inventory if purchased with 5 items and a control ward.
- Fixed a bug that would cause Aurlelion Sol’s R shockwave to not appear if he was devoured by a Tahm Kench.
- Fixed a bug where Draven’s Q - Spinning Axes critical strikes would do less damage if the attack was launched immediately after catching an axe.
- Fixed a bug that would cause the Blue team’s summoner spells to be inverted.
- Fixed a bug where Rell’s walk animation would freeze when continuously transitioning from walk to idle.
- Fixed a bug where Sylas’ R would sometimes become disabled if he died during the cast time of a stolen Taliyah R.
- Fixed a bug where Ivern’s Passive would sometimes drop two buff wisps instead of one.
- Fixed a bug where Frozen Heart would sometimes generate monster aggro.
- Fixed a bug where Zoe could still use Prowler’s Claw’s active with her W.
- Fixed a bug causing the announcer to not announce that turret players would be falling soon.
- Fixed a bug that was causing feared jungle monsters to not behave as intended.
- Fixed a very rare bug that would cause select champions to stop rendering under very specific conditions.
- Fixed a bug that was causing Aurelion Sol’s E cooldown to be reduced by Ultimate Hunter’s effect.
- Fixed a bug that caused Vigilant Wardstone to be able to drop infinite wards. It was being a lil too vigilant…
- Fixed a bug where some abilities were consuming Energize despite not being intended to.
- Fixed a bug where Shiv could damage allies after Renata R.
- Fixed a bug where Duskblade users could be hit with abilities while untargetable if the ability was cast before the user became untargetable.
- Fixed a bug where Abyssal Mask could cause the opponent to not be able to trigger Rod of Age’s passive.
6) Skin Bugfixes
- Fixed a bug where Mecha and Lunar Eclipse Aatrox would return to and freeze in idle pose when their Recall (B) animation was paused.
- Fixed a bug where a giant wall appeared in front of Project: Sylas after using some of the stolen ultimates.
- Fixed a bug where some of Headhunter Caitlyn’s Ace in the Hole VFX was misaligned from her weapon.
- Fixed a bug where Arcade and Arcade Prestige Edition’s health bar was obstructing their Recall (B) VFX.
- Fixed a bug where The Darkin Blade (Q3) VFX of multiple Aatrox skins would render above impassable terrain.