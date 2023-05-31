Create

League of Legends patch 13.11 patch official notes: Rell midscope update goes live, Azir buffs, Ivern updates, and more

By Abhishek Mallick
Modified May 31, 2023 17:44 GMT
League of Legends patch 13.11 patch official notes (Images via League of Legends)
League of Legends patch 13.11 notes is now live, and players get a glimpse of some of the thing that they can expect from the upcoming update. One of the biggest highlights of the patch is the mid-scope update which will be making its way to Rell, along with the buffs to Azir and significant changes to Ivern’s kit.

League of Legends fans looking for a detailed description of patch 13.11 can look up Riot’s official website.

However, for a brief overview, here are are all the major highlights.

League of Legends patch 13.11 patch official notes

1) Champions

Rell

Image via Riot Games
Midscope, all abilities (except ultimate) adjusted.

Base Stats

  • Attack Speed: 0.55 ⇒ 0.625
  • Attack Speed Growth: 0.02 ⇒ 0.015
  • Armor Growth: 4.2 ⇒ 3
  • Magic Resist Growth: 2.05 ⇒ 1
  • Movement Speed: 335 ⇒ 330

Passive - Break the Mold

  • Passive Duration: 4 seconds ⇒ 5 seconds
  • Armor and Magic Resist Shred: 10% ⇒ 2.5%
  • newStacks On Stacks: Armor and Magic Resist shred now stacks up to 5 times per target. All of Rell’s abilities will also apply a stack of her Passive
  • Minimum Armor and Magic Resist Steal: 5-12 (based on level) ⇒ 1.25-2.5 (based on level)
  • newDeath Proof Magnets: Rell keeps resists for the full duration of the Passive buff, even if the target dies
  • removedRode Off: Passive no longer deals bonus magic damage on hit
  • removedInto The: Hitting a new target no longer refreshes the Passive duration on all targets
  • removedSunset: Passive no longer applies to minions

Q - Shattering Strike

  • Stunning Strike: Q now stuns all targets hit for 0.75 seconds
  • removedWho Needs Heals Anyway: Q no longer heals Rell or her allies
  • Range: 685 units in front of Rell, 150 behind Rell ⇒ 520 in front of Rell, 220 behind Rell
  • Cooldown: 9/8/7/6/5 seconds ⇒ 11/10.5/10/9.5/9 seconds
  • Magic Damage: 70/115/160/205/250 (+50% AP) ⇒ 60/95/130/165/200 (+50% AP)
  • Cast Time: 0.35 seconds ⇒ 0.5 seconds
  • newJungle Rell?: Deals 250% damage to jungle camps
  • newA Swing and a (Hopefully) Hit: When Rell casts Q, she moves 100 units forward as she takes a step to swing
  • removedAll The Damages: On old Rell, Q did reduced damage to enemies after the first, and only applied passive to the first enemy hit. Now it does full damage and applies passive to all enemies hit

W - Ferromancy: Crash Down

  • newDismounted Bonus Attack Speed: 15/20/25/30/35%
  • newDismounted Bonus Attack Range: Gain 75 Attack Range
  • Dismounted Bonus Armor and Magic Resist: 10% ⇒ 12%
  • Dismounted Movement Speed : Reduced to 280 flat ⇒ Reduced by 15% (Note: this will be a nerf early game and a buff late game.)
  • removedCan’t Stop Me Now: Rell no longer has a movement speed cap while dismounted
  • Magic Damage: 70/105/140/175/210 (+60%AP) ⇒ 70/100/130/160/190 (+60%AP)
  • Shield Value: 35/60/85/110/135 (+12% maximum health) ⇒ 30/55/80/105/130 (+10% maximum health)
  • Maximum Slide Distance: 375 ⇒ 320
  • AoE Radius Form: 200 ⇒ 180
  • Jump Range: 500 ⇒ 400
  • Knock Up Duration: 1 second ⇒ 0.75 seconds
  • Slidespeed: 85% of jump speed ⇒ 100% of jump speed
  • newActually Jungle Rell Though…: Now deals 250% damage to jungle camps

W - Ferromancy: Mount Up

  • removedMounted Bonus Movement Speed: Rell no longer gains bonus passive movement speed while mounted.
  • Initial Movement Speed Bonus: 25/30/45/40/45% for 3.5 seconds ⇒ 30% that rapidly decays over 1 second

E - Attract and Repel

  • newPassive - Mounted Alacrity: Rell gains 5/8/11/14/17/20/24/28/32/36/40/45/50 move speed while mounted at levels 1-13, reduced by 50% in combat.
  • newActive - Full Tilt: Rell and an ally charge, gaining ramping Movement Speed up to 15/17.5/20/22.5/25% over 3 seconds, this is doubled to 30/35/40/45/50% toward enemies or each other. Additionally, Rell’s next Attack or Shattering Strike explodes in an area for 25/35/45/55/65 (+40% AP) (+2/2.5/3/3.5/4% Maximum Health Damage).

Akali

Image via Riot Games
Q - Five Point Strike

  • Magic Damage: 30/55/80/105/130 (+ 65% AD) (+ 60% AP) ⇒ 40/65/90/115/140 (+ 65% AD) (+ 60% AP)

Amumu

Image via Riot Games
W damage decreased.

  • Base Damage per Tick (0.5 seconds): 10 ⇒ 7

Aphelios

Image via Riot Games
Passive - The Hitman and the Seer

  • Bonus Attack Damage: 5/10/15/20/25/30 ⇒ 4.5/9/13.5/18/22.5/27

Aurelion Sol

Image via Riot Games
E - Singularity

  • Mana Cost: 60/70/80/90/100 ⇒ 80/85/90/95/100
  • Magic Damage per Tick (0.25 seconds): 2.5/3.75/5/6.25/7.5 (6.25% AP) ⇒2.5/3.75/5/6.25/7.5 (5% AP)

Azir

Image via Riot Games
Q - Conquering Sands

  • Cooldown: 14/12/10/8/6 seconds ⇒ 12/10.5/9/7.5/6 seconds
  • Summon Range: 500 ⇒ 525
  • Magic Damage: 0-92 (based on level) (+50/67/84/101/118) (+55% AP) ⇒ 0-92 (based on level) (+50/67/84/101/118)(+60% AP)

Ivern

Image via Riot Games
Q - Rootcaller

  • Jump for Joy!: Ivern can now recast Q to jump directly to the target, while Ivern and allies can issue an attack command to move to their auto attack range’s distance away from the target.
  • Cast Range: 1100 ⇒ 1150
  • Non-Epic Change: Q’s cooldown is now reduced by 50% when used on non-Epic monsters.

W - Brushmaker

  • Redefining Death Bush: Brushmaker’s Passive bonus magic damage on-hit when exiting the brush for 3 seconds now applies to ally champions.
  • Ally On-Hit Damage: 5/7.5/10/12.5/15 (+10% Ivern's AP)
  • Brush Spawn Vision Duration: 3 seconds ⇒ 8 seconds
  • Brush Duration: 30 seconds ⇒ Up to a maximum of 45 seconds or until your team loses vision inside of them
  • Lookie!: Auto attacks empowered with Brushmaker now have a special visual effect to reflect the on-hit damage (note: this change is visual only).

E - Triggerseed

  • Change: If, when the shield detonates, there are no enemies that are hit by the detonation and the shield has not been broken, the duration of the shield is renewed.

R - Daisy

  • Daisy Attack Range: 125 ⇒ 175
  • Daisy HP Regeneration: 0 ⇒ 2.5 health per second
  • Daisy Movement Speed: 420 ⇒ 440
  • Daisy Attack Speed: 0.7 ⇒ 0.75
  • Daisy's Bonus Attack Speed: 30/50/70 ⇒ 30/45/60
  • Daisy, Slam! Damage: 100% of Daisy's AD (+20% AP) ⇒ 40/60/80 (+100% of Daisy's AD) (+20% AP)

Jinx

Image via Riot Games
  • Attack speed growth decreased.
  • Jinx has been getting away with strong laning phases despite her identity being a scaling marksman.
  • We’re reverting her Attack Speed Growth introduced in patch 13.5 to reduce her overall rocket DPS.

Base Stats

  • Attack Speed Growth: 1.36 ⇒ 1

Kalista

Image via Riot Games
Base Stats

  • Base Health: 574 ⇒ 600
  • Health Regeneration: 3.75 ⇒ 4
  • Health Regeneration Growth: 0.55 ⇒ 0.75
  • Attack Damage: 66 ⇒ 61
  • Attack Damage Growth: 3.75 ⇒ 3.25

Passive - Martial Poise

  • You Can Run, But You Can’t Hide: Kalista’s basic attacks no longer miss if a target leaves vision.
  • Damage Dealt On-Hit: 90% of total AD ⇒ 100% of total AD

Q - Pierce

  • Physical Damage: 20/85/150/215/280 (+100% AD) ⇒ 20/85/150/215/280 (+105% AD)

E - Rend

  • Cooldown: 14/12.5/11/9.5/8 seconds ⇒ 8 seconds at all ranks
  • Physical Damage Per Extra Stack: 10/16/22/28/34 (+23.2/27.55/31.9/36.25/40.6% AD) (+20% AP) ⇒ 8/12/16/20/24 (+25/30/35/40/45% AD) (+20% AP)

Rek’Sai

Image via Riot Games
Passive - Fury of the Xer’Sai

  • Tremor Sense Refresh Rate: 1.5 seconds ⇒ 1 second
  • Heal with Maximum Fury: 20-190 (based on level) ⇒ [15 (+20 for every 3 levels)] + [2% (+2% Maximum HP for every 3 levels)]

Q - Queen’s Wrath (Unburrowed)

  • Cooldown: 4 seconds at all levels ⇒ 4/3.5/3/2.5/2 based on rank
  • Buff Duration: 5 seconds ⇒ 3 seconds
  • newHit and Buff: Basic attacks now refresh the buff duration of Queen's Wrath
  • removedNot So Fast: Q’s buff no longer ends prematurely if Rek'Sai is Burrowed for more than 1.5 seconds.

Q - Queen’s Wrath (Burrowed)

  • Reveal Duration: 2.5 seconds ⇒ 5 seconds

W - Unburrow

  • QoL Update: Targeted range increased to match untargeted range. (Note: This will mean that the optimization where it was better to line Rek’Sai up to the edge of your knock up and press W at the perfect time instead of just clicking on the opponent has been removed.)

Renekton

Image via Riot Games
E - Slice and Dice

  • Cooldown: 18/17/16/15/14 seconds ⇒ 16/15/14/13/12 seconds

R - Dominus

  • Cooldown: 120 seconds at all ranks ⇒ 120/100/80 seconds
  • Magic Damage Per Tick (0.5 seconds): 25/50/75 ⇒ 30/60/90

Twisted Fate

Image via Riot Games
W - Pick A Card

  • Change: 8/7.5/7/6.5/6 seconds ⇒ 6 seconds at all ranks

2) Items

Ardent Censer

  • Bonus Attack Speed: 15-30% (based on target’s level) ⇒ 20%

Duskblade of Drakkthar

  • Maximum Bonus Damage Health Threshold: 20% remaining health ⇒ 30% remaining health

Echoes of Helia

  • Passive Healing Per Shard: 20-100 (levels 1-18) ⇒ 20-80 (levels 6-18)
  • Passive Damage Per Shard: 30-200 (levels 1-18) ⇒ 30-180 (levels 6-18)

Galeforce

  • Active Damage: 150-350 (based on level) (+250% critical strike chance) ⇒ 150-350 (based on level) (+200% critical strike chance)
  • Maximum Execution Damage: 160% ⇒ 150%

Kraken Slayer

  • Damage Type: Magic ⇒ Physical
  • Change: 20 (+60% AD) (+45% AP) ⇒ 35-85 (levels 8-18) (+65% AD) (+60% AP)

Moonstone Renewer

  • Chain Heal: 20-35% (based on ally’s level) ⇒ 20-40% (based on ally’s level)
  • Single Heal: 15-25% (based on ally’s level) ⇒ 15-30% (based on ally’s level)

Navori Quickblades

  • Item Recipe: Caulfield’s Warhammer + Pickaxe + Cloak of Agility + 825 gold ⇒ Caulfield’s Warhammer + B.F. Sword + Cloak of Agility + 400 gold
  • Attack Damage: 60 ⇒ 65
  • Ability Haste: 20 ⇒ 15
  • Transcendence Cooldown Reduction: 12% ⇒ 15%
  • Mythic Passive: 5 Ability Haste ⇒ 5 Attack Damage

Runaan’s Hurricane

  • On-Hit Damage: 30 ⇒ 15

Statikk Shiv

  • Energize Damage: 60-170 (levels 7-18) (+50% AP) ⇒ 80-190 (levels 7-18) (+50% AP)
  • Damage to Minions Modifier: 220% ⇒ 250%

Stormrazor

  • Attack Damage: 55 ⇒ 50
  • Change: 25 (+65% Total AD) (+50% AP) ⇒ 15 (+60% Total AD) (+50% AP)

Youmuu’s Ghostblade

  • Ability Haste: 20 ⇒ 15
  • Bonus Lethality at Maximum Stacks: 8-20 (based on level) ⇒ 3-12 (based on level)
  • Distance Per Stack: 45 ⇒ 55 (Note: this equates to roughly 20% slower stack generation.)

Youmuu’s Wake

  • Ornn item upgrade for Youmuu’s Ghostblade.
  • Ability Haste: 25 ⇒ 20
3) Buff Sharing

  • newBuff Wisps: When a Jungler kills Red Brambleback or the Blue Sentinel while their Smite is fully upgraded, they will still receive the camp’s buff, but in addition a Buff Wisp will be dropped at the camp’s spawn point.
  • An ally can pick it up by walking within the Wisp’s radius within 1 minute of the camp dying before it disappears. Note: You do not need to Smite the camp at any time in order for the Buff Wisp to drop, but Smite MUST be fully upgraded.

4) ARAM Adjustments

Buffs

  • Bel’Veth: 100% Damage Dealt ⇒ 105% Damage Dealt
  • Quinn: 0% Attack Speed Scaling ⇒ 2.5% Attack Speed Scaling
  • Tristana: 100% Damage Taken ⇒ 95% Damage Taken
  • Olaf: 95% Damage Dealt ⇒ 100% Damage Dealt
  • Mordekaiser: 105% Damage Taken ⇒ 100% Damage Taken
  • Samira: 105% Damage Taken ⇒ 100% Damage Taken
  • Vayne: 100% Damage Dealt ⇒ 105% Damage Dealt
  • Irelia: 0 Ability Haste ⇒ 20 Ability Haste

Nerfs

  • Aurelion Sol: 0 Ability Haste ⇒ -20 Ability Haste
  • Vladmir: 100% Damage Dealt ⇒ 95% Damage Dealt
  • Pyke: 85% Damage Taken ⇒ 90% Damage Taken
  • Kayn: 105% Damage Dealt ⇒ 100% Damage Dealt
  • Bard: 80% Damage Taken ⇒ 85% Damage Taken
  • Galio: 105% Damage Taken ⇒ 110% Damage Taken
  • LeBlanc: 110% Damage Dealt ⇒ 105% Damage Dealt

Adjustments

  • Ashe: -20 Ability Haste ⇒ -30 Ability Haste, 115% Damage Taken ⇒ 100% Damage Taken
  • Clash - Bandle City Cup
  • The Bandle City Cup Clash kicks off this weekend! Yordle-only comps are not required, but they are highly recommended.
  • Weekend 1 Registration Begins: May 29 @ 11:00 AM (Local Time)
  • Weekend 1 Tournament Dates: June 3 and 4 (~4-7 PM Local Time, varies by region)

5) Bugfixes & QoL Changes

  • Fixed an issue that resulted in Wit’s End’s total cost being 100 gold more than intended.
  • Fixed a bug that would cause Watchful Wardstone to not appear in your inventory if purchased with 5 items and a control ward.
  • Fixed a bug that would cause Aurlelion Sol’s R shockwave to not appear if he was devoured by a Tahm Kench.
  • Fixed a bug where Draven’s Q - Spinning Axes critical strikes would do less damage if the attack was launched immediately after catching an axe.
  • Fixed a bug that would cause the Blue team’s summoner spells to be inverted.
  • Fixed a bug where Rell’s walk animation would freeze when continuously transitioning from walk to idle.
  • Fixed a bug where Sylas’ R would sometimes become disabled if he died during the cast time of a stolen Taliyah R.
  • Fixed a bug where Ivern’s Passive would sometimes drop two buff wisps instead of one.
  • Fixed a bug where Frozen Heart would sometimes generate monster aggro.
  • Fixed a bug where Zoe could still use Prowler’s Claw’s active with her W.
  • Fixed a bug causing the announcer to not announce that turret players would be falling soon.
  • Fixed a bug that was causing feared jungle monsters to not behave as intended.
  • Fixed a very rare bug that would cause select champions to stop rendering under very specific conditions.
  • Fixed a bug that was causing Aurelion Sol’s E cooldown to be reduced by Ultimate Hunter’s effect.
  • Fixed a bug that caused Vigilant Wardstone to be able to drop infinite wards. It was being a lil too vigilant…
  • Fixed a bug where some abilities were consuming Energize despite not being intended to.
  • Fixed a bug where Shiv could damage allies after Renata R.
  • Fixed a bug where Duskblade users could be hit with abilities while untargetable if the ability was cast before the user became untargetable.
  • Fixed a bug where Abyssal Mask could cause the opponent to not be able to trigger Rod of Age’s passive.

6) Skin Bugfixes

  • Fixed a bug where Mecha and Lunar Eclipse Aatrox would return to and freeze in idle pose when their Recall (B) animation was paused.
  • Fixed a bug where a giant wall appeared in front of Project: Sylas after using some of the stolen ultimates.
  • Fixed a bug where some of Headhunter Caitlyn’s Ace in the Hole VFX was misaligned from her weapon.
  • Fixed a bug where Arcade and Arcade Prestige Edition’s health bar was obstructing their Recall (B) VFX.
  • Fixed a bug where The Darkin Blade (Q3) VFX of multiple Aatrox skins would render above impassable terrain.

