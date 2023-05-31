League of Legends patch 13.11 patch official notes: Rell midscope update goes live, Azir buffs, Ivern updates, and more

League of Legends patch 13.11 notes is now live, and players get a glimpse of some of the thing that they can expect from the upcoming update. One of the biggest highlights of the patch is the mid-scope update which will be making its way to Rell, along with the buffs to Azir and significant changes to Ivern’s kit.

League of Legends fans looking for a detailed description of patch 13.11 can look up Riot’s official website.

However, for a brief overview, here are are all the major highlights.

League of Legends patch 13.11 patch official notes

1) Champions

Rell

Midscope, all abilities (except ultimate) adjusted.

Base Stats

Attack Speed: 0.55 ⇒ 0.625

Attack Speed Growth: 0.02 ⇒ 0.015

Armor Growth: 4.2 ⇒ 3

Magic Resist Growth: 2.05 ⇒ 1

Movement Speed: 335 ⇒ 330

Passive - Break the Mold

Passive Duration: 4 seconds ⇒ 5 seconds

Armor and Magic Resist Shred: 10% ⇒ 2.5%

newStacks On Stacks: Armor and Magic Resist shred now stacks up to 5 times per target. All of Rell’s abilities will also apply a stack of her Passive

Minimum Armor and Magic Resist Steal: 5-12 (based on level) ⇒ 1.25-2.5 (based on level)

newDeath Proof Magnets: Rell keeps resists for the full duration of the Passive buff, even if the target dies

removedRode Off: Passive no longer deals bonus magic damage on hit

removedInto The: Hitting a new target no longer refreshes the Passive duration on all targets

removedSunset: Passive no longer applies to minions

Q - Shattering Strike

Stunning Strike: Q now stuns all targets hit for 0.75 seconds

removedWho Needs Heals Anyway: Q no longer heals Rell or her allies

Range: 685 units in front of Rell, 150 behind Rell ⇒ 520 in front of Rell, 220 behind Rell

Cooldown: 9/8/7/6/5 seconds ⇒ 11/10.5/10/9.5/9 seconds

Magic Damage: 70/115/160/205/250 (+50% AP) ⇒ 60/95/130/165/200 (+50% AP)

Cast Time: 0.35 seconds ⇒ 0.5 seconds

newJungle Rell?: Deals 250% damage to jungle camps

newA Swing and a (Hopefully) Hit: When Rell casts Q, she moves 100 units forward as she takes a step to swing

removedAll The Damages: On old Rell, Q did reduced damage to enemies after the first, and only applied passive to the first enemy hit. Now it does full damage and applies passive to all enemies hit

W - Ferromancy: Crash Down

newDismounted Bonus Attack Speed: 15/20/25/30/35%

newDismounted Bonus Attack Range: Gain 75 Attack Range

Dismounted Bonus Armor and Magic Resist: 10% ⇒ 12%

Dismounted Movement Speed : Reduced to 280 flat ⇒ Reduced by 15% (Note: this will be a nerf early game and a buff late game.)

removedCan’t Stop Me Now: Rell no longer has a movement speed cap while dismounted

Magic Damage: 70/105/140/175/210 (+60%AP) ⇒ 70/100/130/160/190 (+60%AP)

Shield Value: 35/60/85/110/135 (+12% maximum health) ⇒ 30/55/80/105/130 (+10% maximum health)

Maximum Slide Distance: 375 ⇒ 320

AoE Radius Form: 200 ⇒ 180

Jump Range: 500 ⇒ 400

Knock Up Duration: 1 second ⇒ 0.75 seconds

Slidespeed: 85% of jump speed ⇒ 100% of jump speed

newActually Jungle Rell Though…: Now deals 250% damage to jungle camps

W - Ferromancy: Mount Up

removedMounted Bonus Movement Speed: Rell no longer gains bonus passive movement speed while mounted.

Initial Movement Speed Bonus: 25/30/45/40/45% for 3.5 seconds ⇒ 30% that rapidly decays over 1 second

E - Attract and Repel

newPassive - Mounted Alacrity: Rell gains 5/8/11/14/17/20/24/28/32/36/40/45/50 move speed while mounted at levels 1-13, reduced by 50% in combat.

newActive - Full Tilt: Rell and an ally charge, gaining ramping Movement Speed up to 15/17.5/20/22.5/25% over 3 seconds, this is doubled to 30/35/40/45/50% toward enemies or each other. Additionally, Rell’s next Attack or Shattering Strike explodes in an area for 25/35/45/55/65 (+40% AP) (+2/2.5/3/3.5/4% Maximum Health Damage).

Akali

Q - Five Point Strike

Magic Damage: 30/55/80/105/130 (+ 65% AD) (+ 60% AP) ⇒ 40/65/90/115/140 (+ 65% AD) (+ 60% AP)

Amumu

W damage decreased.

Base Damage per Tick (0.5 seconds): 10 ⇒ 7

Aphelios

Passive - The Hitman and the Seer

Bonus Attack Damage: 5/10/15/20/25/30 ⇒ 4.5/9/13.5/18/22.5/27

Aurelion Sol

E - Singularity

Mana Cost: 60/70/80/90/100 ⇒ 80/85/90/95/100

Magic Damage per Tick (0.25 seconds): 2.5/3.75/5/6.25/7.5 (6.25% AP) ⇒2.5/3.75/5/6.25/7.5 (5% AP)

Azir

Q - Conquering Sands

Cooldown: 14/12/10/8/6 seconds ⇒ 12/10.5/9/7.5/6 seconds

Summon Range: 500 ⇒ 525

Magic Damage: 0-92 (based on level) (+50/67/84/101/118) (+55% AP) ⇒ 0-92 (based on level) (+50/67/84/101/118)(+60% AP)

Ivern

Q - Rootcaller

Jump for Joy!: Ivern can now recast Q to jump directly to the target, while Ivern and allies can issue an attack command to move to their auto attack range’s distance away from the target.

Cast Range: 1100 ⇒ 1150

Non-Epic Change: Q’s cooldown is now reduced by 50% when used on non-Epic monsters.

W - Brushmaker

Redefining Death Bush: Brushmaker’s Passive bonus magic damage on-hit when exiting the brush for 3 seconds now applies to ally champions.

Ally On-Hit Damage: 5/7.5/10/12.5/15 (+10% Ivern's AP)

Brush Spawn Vision Duration: 3 seconds ⇒ 8 seconds

Brush Duration: 30 seconds ⇒ Up to a maximum of 45 seconds or until your team loses vision inside of them

Lookie!: Auto attacks empowered with Brushmaker now have a special visual effect to reflect the on-hit damage (note: this change is visual only).

E - Triggerseed

Change: If, when the shield detonates, there are no enemies that are hit by the detonation and the shield has not been broken, the duration of the shield is renewed.

R - Daisy

Daisy Attack Range: 125 ⇒ 175

Daisy HP Regeneration: 0 ⇒ 2.5 health per second

Daisy Movement Speed: 420 ⇒ 440

Daisy Attack Speed: 0.7 ⇒ 0.75

Daisy's Bonus Attack Speed: 30/50/70 ⇒ 30/45/60

Daisy, Slam! Damage: 100% of Daisy's AD (+20% AP) ⇒ 40/60/80 (+100% of Daisy's AD) (+20% AP)

Jinx

Attack speed growth decreased.

Jinx has been getting away with strong laning phases despite her identity being a scaling marksman.

We’re reverting her Attack Speed Growth introduced in patch 13.5 to reduce her overall rocket DPS.

Base Stats

Attack Speed Growth: 1.36 ⇒ 1

Kalista

Base Stats

Base Health: 574 ⇒ 600

Health Regeneration: 3.75 ⇒ 4

Health Regeneration Growth: 0.55 ⇒ 0.75

Attack Damage: 66 ⇒ 61

Attack Damage Growth: 3.75 ⇒ 3.25

Passive - Martial Poise

You Can Run, But You Can’t Hide: Kalista’s basic attacks no longer miss if a target leaves vision.

Damage Dealt On-Hit: 90% of total AD ⇒ 100% of total AD

Q - Pierce

Physical Damage: 20/85/150/215/280 (+100% AD) ⇒ 20/85/150/215/280 (+105% AD)

E - Rend

Cooldown: 14/12.5/11/9.5/8 seconds ⇒ 8 seconds at all ranks

Physical Damage Per Extra Stack: 10/16/22/28/34 (+23.2/27.55/31.9/36.25/40.6% AD) (+20% AP) ⇒ 8/12/16/20/24 (+25/30/35/40/45% AD) (+20% AP)

Rek’Sai

Passive - Fury of the Xer’Sai

Tremor Sense Refresh Rate: 1.5 seconds ⇒ 1 second

Heal with Maximum Fury: 20-190 (based on level) ⇒ [15 (+20 for every 3 levels)] + [2% (+2% Maximum HP for every 3 levels)]

Q - Queen’s Wrath (Unburrowed)

Cooldown: 4 seconds at all levels ⇒ 4/3.5/3/2.5/2 based on rank

Buff Duration: 5 seconds ⇒ 3 seconds

newHit and Buff: Basic attacks now refresh the buff duration of Queen's Wrath

removedNot So Fast: Q’s buff no longer ends prematurely if Rek'Sai is Burrowed for more than 1.5 seconds.

Q - Queen’s Wrath (Burrowed)

Reveal Duration: 2.5 seconds ⇒ 5 seconds

W - Unburrow

QoL Update: Targeted range increased to match untargeted range. (Note: This will mean that the optimization where it was better to line Rek’Sai up to the edge of your knock up and press W at the perfect time instead of just clicking on the opponent has been removed.)

Renekton

E - Slice and Dice

Cooldown: 18/17/16/15/14 seconds ⇒ 16/15/14/13/12 seconds

R - Dominus

Cooldown: 120 seconds at all ranks ⇒ 120/100/80 seconds

Magic Damage Per Tick (0.5 seconds): 25/50/75 ⇒ 30/60/90

Twisted Fate

W - Pick A Card

Change: 8/7.5/7/6.5/6 seconds ⇒ 6 seconds at all ranks

2) Items

Ardent Censer

Bonus Attack Speed: 15-30% (based on target’s level) ⇒ 20%

Duskblade of Drakkthar

Maximum Bonus Damage Health Threshold: 20% remaining health ⇒ 30% remaining health

Echoes of Helia

Passive Healing Per Shard: 20-100 (levels 1-18) ⇒ 20-80 (levels 6-18)

Passive Damage Per Shard: 30-200 (levels 1-18) ⇒ 30-180 (levels 6-18)

Galeforce

Active Damage: 150-350 (based on level) (+250% critical strike chance) ⇒ 150-350 (based on level) (+200% critical strike chance)

Maximum Execution Damage: 160% ⇒ 150%

Kraken Slayer

Damage Type: Magic ⇒ Physical

Change: 20 (+60% AD) (+45% AP) ⇒ 35-85 (levels 8-18) (+65% AD) (+60% AP)

Moonstone Renewer

Chain Heal: 20-35% (based on ally’s level) ⇒ 20-40% (based on ally’s level)

Single Heal: 15-25% (based on ally’s level) ⇒ 15-30% (based on ally’s level)

Navori Quickblades

Item Recipe: Caulfield’s Warhammer + Pickaxe + Cloak of Agility + 825 gold ⇒ Caulfield’s Warhammer + B.F. Sword + Cloak of Agility + 400 gold

Attack Damage: 60 ⇒ 65

Ability Haste: 20 ⇒ 15

Transcendence Cooldown Reduction: 12% ⇒ 15%

Mythic Passive: 5 Ability Haste ⇒ 5 Attack Damage

Runaan’s Hurricane

On-Hit Damage: 30 ⇒ 15

Statikk Shiv

Energize Damage: 60-170 (levels 7-18) (+50% AP) ⇒ 80-190 (levels 7-18) (+50% AP)

Damage to Minions Modifier: 220% ⇒ 250%

Stormrazor

Attack Damage: 55 ⇒ 50

Change: 25 (+65% Total AD) (+50% AP) ⇒ 15 (+60% Total AD) (+50% AP)

Youmuu’s Ghostblade

Ability Haste: 20 ⇒ 15

Bonus Lethality at Maximum Stacks: 8-20 (based on level) ⇒ 3-12 (based on level)

Distance Per Stack: 45 ⇒ 55 (Note: this equates to roughly 20% slower stack generation.)

Youmuu’s Wake

Ornn item upgrade for Youmuu’s Ghostblade.

Ability Haste: 25 ⇒ 20

3) Buff Sharing

newBuff Wisps: When a Jungler kills Red Brambleback or the Blue Sentinel while their Smite is fully upgraded, they will still receive the camp’s buff, but in addition a Buff Wisp will be dropped at the camp’s spawn point.

An ally can pick it up by walking within the Wisp’s radius within 1 minute of the camp dying before it disappears. Note: You do not need to Smite the camp at any time in order for the Buff Wisp to drop, but Smite MUST be fully upgraded.

4) ARAM Adjustments

Buffs

Bel’Veth: 100% Damage Dealt ⇒ 105% Damage Dealt

Quinn: 0% Attack Speed Scaling ⇒ 2.5% Attack Speed Scaling

Tristana: 100% Damage Taken ⇒ 95% Damage Taken

Olaf: 95% Damage Dealt ⇒ 100% Damage Dealt

Mordekaiser: 105% Damage Taken ⇒ 100% Damage Taken

Samira: 105% Damage Taken ⇒ 100% Damage Taken

Vayne: 100% Damage Dealt ⇒ 105% Damage Dealt

Irelia: 0 Ability Haste ⇒ 20 Ability Haste

Nerfs

Aurelion Sol: 0 Ability Haste ⇒ -20 Ability Haste

Vladmir: 100% Damage Dealt ⇒ 95% Damage Dealt

Pyke: 85% Damage Taken ⇒ 90% Damage Taken

Kayn: 105% Damage Dealt ⇒ 100% Damage Dealt

Bard: 80% Damage Taken ⇒ 85% Damage Taken

Galio: 105% Damage Taken ⇒ 110% Damage Taken

LeBlanc: 110% Damage Dealt ⇒ 105% Damage Dealt

Adjustments

Ashe: -20 Ability Haste ⇒ -30 Ability Haste, 115% Damage Taken ⇒ 100% Damage Taken

Clash - Bandle City Cup

The Bandle City Cup Clash kicks off this weekend! Yordle-only comps are not required, but they are highly recommended.

Weekend 1 Registration Begins: May 29 @ 11:00 AM (Local Time)

Weekend 1 Tournament Dates: June 3 and 4 (~4-7 PM Local Time, varies by region)

5) Bugfixes & QoL Changes

Fixed an issue that resulted in Wit’s End’s total cost being 100 gold more than intended.

Fixed a bug that would cause Watchful Wardstone to not appear in your inventory if purchased with 5 items and a control ward.

Fixed a bug that would cause Aurlelion Sol’s R shockwave to not appear if he was devoured by a Tahm Kench.

Fixed a bug where Draven’s Q - Spinning Axes critical strikes would do less damage if the attack was launched immediately after catching an axe.

Fixed a bug that would cause the Blue team’s summoner spells to be inverted.

Fixed a bug where Rell’s walk animation would freeze when continuously transitioning from walk to idle.

Fixed a bug where Sylas’ R would sometimes become disabled if he died during the cast time of a stolen Taliyah R.

Fixed a bug where Ivern’s Passive would sometimes drop two buff wisps instead of one.

Fixed a bug where Frozen Heart would sometimes generate monster aggro.

Fixed a bug where Zoe could still use Prowler’s Claw’s active with her W.

Fixed a bug causing the announcer to not announce that turret players would be falling soon.

Fixed a bug that was causing feared jungle monsters to not behave as intended.

Fixed a very rare bug that would cause select champions to stop rendering under very specific conditions.

Fixed a bug that was causing Aurelion Sol’s E cooldown to be reduced by Ultimate Hunter’s effect.

Fixed a bug that caused Vigilant Wardstone to be able to drop infinite wards. It was being a lil too vigilant…

Fixed a bug where some abilities were consuming Energize despite not being intended to.

Fixed a bug where Shiv could damage allies after Renata R.

Fixed a bug where Duskblade users could be hit with abilities while untargetable if the ability was cast before the user became untargetable.

Fixed a bug where Abyssal Mask could cause the opponent to not be able to trigger Rod of Age’s passive.

6) Skin Bugfixes

Fixed a bug where Mecha and Lunar Eclipse Aatrox would return to and freeze in idle pose when their Recall (B) animation was paused.

Fixed a bug where a giant wall appeared in front of Project: Sylas after using some of the stolen ultimates.

Fixed a bug where some of Headhunter Caitlyn’s Ace in the Hole VFX was misaligned from her weapon.

Fixed a bug where Arcade and Arcade Prestige Edition’s health bar was obstructing their Recall (B) VFX.

Fixed a bug where The Darkin Blade (Q3) VFX of multiple Aatrox skins would render above impassable terrain.

