League of Legends patch 13.12 official notes: Ashe buffs, Milio nerfs, Lucian adjustments, and more

The League of Legends patch 13.12 official notes are now live, and players can get a glimpse of some of the things that they can expect from the new update. There are a fair bit of balance updates coming to the title this time around, with one of the biggest highlights being the buffs that Ashe will be receiving for her kit. Milio nerfs will also be making their way along with adjustments to Lucian. There will be significant item changes in 13.12 as well.

League of Legends @LeagueOfLegends Riot Brightmoon, Meddler, and 100 pc nuggets discuss changes to Ranked and Clash, ASU progress, and an upcoming Ultimate skin. Riot Brightmoon, Meddler, and 100 pc nuggets discuss changes to Ranked and Clash, ASU progress, and an upcoming Ultimate skin. https://t.co/NPHOiEpeQl

League of Legends fans looking for a detailed description of patch 13.12 can look up Riot’s official website. However, for a brief overview, here are all the major highlights.

League of Legends patch 13.12 official notes

1) Champions

Ashe

Bonus Damage: 115% (+(75%+35%) of critical strike chance) ⇒ 120% (+(75%+35%) of critical strike chance)

Physical Damage: 10/25/40/55/70 (+100% AD) ⇒ 20/35/50/65/80 (+100% AD)

Damage: 200/400/600 (+100% AP) ⇒ 200/400/600 (+120% AP)

Gangplank

E recharge rate decreased

Recharge Timer: 18 seconds at all ranks ⇒ 18/17/16/15/14 seconds

Gragas

Passive cooldown increased.

Q mana cost decreased.

K'Sante

E cooldown increased.

Cooldown: 9/8.5/8/7.5/7 seconds ⇒ 10.5/10/9.5/9/8.5 seconds

Kai'Sa

AD growth increased

Base Stats

Attack Damage Growth: 2 ⇒ 2.6

Kha'Zix

Base AD increased.

Base Stats

Base Attack Damage: 63 ⇒ 60

Kog'Maw

W base damage decreased

Bonus Magic Damage: 3.5/4.25/5/5.75/6.5% (+ 1% per 100 AP) of target maximum health ⇒ 3/3.75/4.5/5.25/6% (+ 1% per 100 AP) of target maximum health

Lucian

Passive damage decreased, and activation conditions adjusted.

Vigilance Damage: 14 (+20% AD) ⇒ 10(+15% AD)

Activation Conditions: When Lucian is empowered by another ally, his next two basic attacks will deal bonus magic damage ⇒ When Lucian is healed or shielded by an ally, or when a nearby enemy champion is immobilized, his next two basic attacks will deal bonus magic damage.

Lulu

Base armor decreased. Passive magic damage decreased. E shield value increased.

Base Stats

Armor: 29 ⇒ 26

Magic Damage: 15-117 (based on level) ⇒ 9-111 (based on level)

Shield Value: 75/110/145/180/215 (+55% AP) ⇒ 75/115/155/195/235 (+55% AP)

Milio

Base Stats

Armor: 28 ⇒ 26

Armor Growth: 4.9 ⇒ 4.6

Empowered Attack Damage: 15%-35% AD (based on ally's level) ⇒ 15% AD (based on ally's level)

Nasus

Passive lifesteal increased. R cooldown now decreases with rank.

R - Fury of the Sands

Cooldown: 120 seconds ⇒ 120/100/80 seconds

Orianna

R damage increased

Magic Damage: 250/350/450 (+90% AP) ⇒ 250/400/550 (+95% AP)

Rell

Base Stats

Default Adaptive Force Stat: Attack Damage ⇒ Ability Power

Cast Time: 0.5 seconds ⇒ 0.4 seconds

Magic Damage: 70/110/150/190/230 (+60%AP) ⇒ 60/100/140/180/220 (+60% AP)

Jungle Monster Damage: 300% of base damage ⇒ 150/220/290/360/430 bonus damage to monsters

Magic Damage: 70/100/130/160/190 (+60%AP) ⇒ 60/90/120/150/180 (+60% AP)

Jungle Monster Damage: 300% of base damage ⇒ 125/150/175/200/225 bonus damage to monsters

W

Ferromancy: Mount Up

Jungle Monster Damage: 300% of base damage ⇒ 55/110/165/220/275 bonus damage to monsters

Magic Damage: 35/50/65/80/95 (+50% AP) (+4% of target maximum health) ⇒

25/35/45/55/65 (+50% AP) (+3% of target maximum health)

Jungle Monster Damage: 250% of base damage ⇒ 100/145/190/235/280 bonus damage to monsters

New percent Damage Cap Against Monsters: 150

Rumble

Base Stats

Base Health: 659 ⇒ 625

Health Growth: 99 ⇒ 105

Base Health Regeneration: 8 ⇒ 7

Danger Zone: 50+ (Note: Unchanged)

Overheat Monster Damage Cap: 80 ⇒ 65-150 (based on level)

Overheat Attack Speed: 20-80% (based on level) ⇒ 50-130% (based on level)

Overheat Duration: 5.25 seconds ⇒ 4 seconds

Q - Flamespitter

Magic Damage: 180/220/260/300/340 (+110% AP) ⇒ 135/150/165/180/195 (+6/7/8/9/10% of target maximum health) (+110% AP)

Minion Damage Modifier: 60/65/70/75/80% ⇒ 55/60/65/70/75%

New Monster Cap on Percent Health Damage: 65-300 (based on level)

Shield Value: 60/90/120/150/180 (+45% AP) ⇒ 25/55/85/115/145 (+4% of maximum health) (+25% AP)

Heat Generated: 10 ⇒ 20

Cooldown: 100/85/70 seconds ⇒ 130/105/80 seconds

Ryze

Passive bonus mana increased. E magic damage increased, missile speed increased.

Maximum Mana Increase: 6% per 100 AP ⇒ 10% per 100 AP

Magic Damage: 60/90/120/150/180 (+ 45% AP) (+ 2% bonus mana) ⇒ 60/90/120/150/180 (+ 50% AP) (+ 2% bonus mana)

Missile Speed: 3500 ⇒ 4000

Sivir

Attack damage growth decreased. W bounce damage increased.

Base Stats

Attack Damage Growth: 2.8 ⇒ 2.5

W - Ricochet

Bounce Damage: 25/30/35/40/45% AD ⇒ 30/35/40/45/50% AD

Yuumi

E bonus attack speed decreased. R heal per hit decreased.

Best Friend Bonus: 10-20% Heal and Shield Power (based on ally level) ⇒ 5/7.5/10/12.5/15% (based on spell rank)

Shield Value: 90/120/150/180/210 (+30% AP) ⇒ 80/105/130/155/180 (+ 30% AP)

Attack Speed Buff: 35% (+8% per 100 AP) ⇒ 25/27.5/30/32.5/35% (+ 8% per 100 AP)

R - Final Chapter

Heal per Hit: 35/50/65 (+15% AP) ⇒ 25/40/55 (+ 15% AP)

Zeri

Base Stats

Movement Speed: 330 ⇒ 335

Passive - Living Battery

removedNot So Fast: The passive where Zeri steals 45% of the shields she damages and gains 10% movement speed for 2 seconds whenever she receives a shield has been removed.

Q Passive Goes Here: Q - Burst Fire's passive has been moved to be Zeri's primary passive.

removedQ Passive to Passive: Q's passive has been moved to be Zeri's primary passive.

Trinity No More: Q - Burst Fire no longer activates Sheen.

Maximum On-Hit Critical Strike Multiplier: 65% ⇒ 85%

2) Items

Ardent Censer

Sanctify On-Hit Damage: 15-30 (based on level) ⇒ 15

Bloodthirster

Total Cost: 3200 ⇒ 3400

Galeforce

Attack Damage: 55 ⇒ 50

Cloudburst Active Damage: 150-350 (Levels 8-18) (+200% Critical Strike Chance) ⇒ 150-350 (Level 8-18) (+45% bonus AD)

Immortal Shieldbow

Life Steal: 7% ⇒ 10%

Imperial Mandate

Coordinated Fire Application: 35-75 (Level 1-18) ⇒ 40-60 (Level 8-18)

Coordinated Fire Proc: 70-150 (Level 1-18) ⇒ 80-120 (Level 8-18)

Coordinated Fire Movement Speed Bonus: 20% ⇒ 25%

Moonstone Renewer

~5% per cast, and giving shields more leniency due to them feeling less disruptive.

Heal: 20-40% (based on ally's level 1-18) ⇒ 35%

Shield: 30-40% (based on ally's level 1-18) ⇒ 40%

Same Target Heal Bonus: 15-30% (based on ally's level 1-18) ⇒ 25%

Same Target Shield bonus: 20-30% (based on ally's level 1-18) ⇒ 30%

Mythic Passive: 5 Ability Haste ⇒ 5 Heal and Shield Power

Phantom Dancer

Attack Speed: 30% ⇒ 35%

Rapid Firecannon

Energize Damage: 60-140 (based on level) ⇒ 60

Statikk Shiv

Energize Damage: 80-190 (Level 7-18) ⇒ 100-180 (Level 6-18)

3) Runes

Overheal

Shield Value: 20-300 (based on level) ⇒ 11% of Maximum Health

4) Bugfixes & QoL Changes

Fixed a bug where Neeko's Passive would allow her to attack champions if she was disguised as a Zombie Ward.

Fixed a bug where Rell's critical strike on-hit VFX would not line up with her weapon when dismounted.

Fixed a bug where Rell's W and E would sometimes not function correctly when Rell was affected by CC.

Fixed a bug where Rell's Q ability would switch directions after using Flash.

Fixed a bug where multiple visual issues would occur during Rell's spawn animation if she spawned as dismounted.

Fixed a bug where Rell could skip her W animation if E was casted during her W activation.

Fixed a bug where Rell could extend her passive stacks by hitting the same target.

Fixed a bug where Rell would have animation issues during the cast of her E.

Fixed a bug where Yone's W indicator would not follow the mouse cursor if the ability was manually selected by clicking on it.

Fixed a bug where Gragas' R knockback would be shorter than intended if the enemy champion was knocked back against a wall.

Fixed a bug where Aegis of the Legion would show up in the build path and item sets for Locket of the Iron Solari.

Fixed a bug where if you reconnected to a game while Kog'Maw was dead, Kog'Maw's health bar would appear as though he was a minion.

Fixed a bug where small monsters would sometimes not reset aggro while being dragged outside of their camp area.

Fixed a bug where Monsters' attack animations occasionally reset themselves during combat.

Fixed a bug where Janna's passive movement is preserved after recalling while facing an ally.

Fixed a bug where Heimerdinger's Q icon would always indicate that three turrets were available.

Fixed a bug where Ivern's passive ability would leave sharable buffs after slaying Red Brambleback or Blue Sentinel that can only be picked up by Ivern.

Fixed a bug where players could see that Herald was being started without seeing the Herald due to the patience ring showing.

Fixed a bug where Ivern's E second Shield may not be activated even though no enemy was hit by the first one.

Fixed a bug where players could not trigger the passive of Guinsoo's Rageblade and Kraken Slayer at the same time after the player had full stacks of the Guinsoo's Rageblade.

Fixed a bug where Kled could extend the range of his R and reroute using Primal Smite.

Fixed a bug where Mordekaiser would have all player locations revealed to him during his ultimate. What is this–a Cypher ult?

Fixed a bug where Ivern's W brush would allow Viego to reapply his Q passive while inside of the brush.

We've added a slider to repeatedly purchasable items (e.g., Key Fragments, Blue Essence) in the Event Token Shop.

