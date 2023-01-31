League of Legends patch 13.3 preview: K’Sante nerfs, LeBlanc buffs, Tenacity adjustments, and more

League of Legends patch 13.3 will be looking to introduce a fair number of balance updates to the new season.

As was teased earlier today, Riot Games will center the new patch around jungle dive power and rewards, as well as early gank potential for every champion on the Rift.

Matt Leung-Harrison @RiotPhroxzon We're looking at jungle dive power and rewards for gank vs farm. There's more to do on Jungle, but we want to hit early gank power (esp for bot lane) in the short term. We're also getting 13.2 changes that couldn't make it in due to tech (overheal, multiplicative tenacity).

When talking about the changes that they are looking to introduce, the developer stated:

“We're looking at jungle dive power and rewards for gank vs farm. There's more to do on Jungle, but we want to hit early gank power (esp for bot lane) in the short term. We're also getting 13.2 changes that couldn't make it in due to tech (overheal, multiplicative tenacity).”

Among the biggest highlights of the update are the nerfs that will be making their way to K’Sante. League of Legends’ newest champion has been one of the most difficult picks to deal with in the top lane. This is why he has a very high pick/ban rate in both solo queue and professional games.

Hence, K’Sante nerfs are something that players have been looking forward to ever since he was officially released.

League of Legends patch 13.3 preview

Before diving into the list of proposed names that Riot Games has for League of Legends patch 13.3, it’s important to note that they are tentative. As the developer will first be looking to try the changes out in the PBE test server, the changes mentioned might not reflect entirely in the official update next week.

1) Champion buffs

Kayle

Lee Sin

Kayne (Assassin)

Jarvan IV

Trundle

LeBlanc

Support Tanks

When talking about the champion buffs, Riot Games mentioned:

“While we're waiting for Kayle resourcing, we're giving her a buff until then and a larger swing at Support Tanks to balance out Enchanter meta as well as some buffs to some struggling Jungle champs. Finally, LB has been in a rough spot for a while so we're giving her a bump.”

2) Champion nerfs

Amumu

Zac

K’Sante

When it came to the upcoming nerfs, Riot Games said:

“We're also taking down some outliers (Radiant and K'Sante), as well as some nerfs to Amumu and Zac, since they're still too strong now that Demonic is in a good spot. We're also observing the effects of the GW, Fighter and Marksmen changes. Overall, they look good directionally.”

3) System buffs

Overheal

4) System nerfs

Early Jungle Ganks

5) System Adjustments

Radiant Virtue

Tenacity

League of Legends patch 13.3 is scheduled for next week. It is expected to go live on February 8, 2023.

