League of Legends patch 13.4 official notes: Alistar buffs, Jax nerfs, Thresh adjustments, and more

League of Legends patch 13.4 is going to be a big one as Riot has planned a series of balance changes for many champions in the game.

Apart from the champion nerfs and buffs, there will be significant changes to the jungle involving monster health and kill experience.

League of Legends fans looking for a detailed description of the patch can look up Riot’s official website.

However, for a brief overview, here are all the major highlights.

League of Legends patch 13.4 official notes

1) Champions

Ahri

Base Stats

Base Health: 570 to 590

Base Armor: 18 to 21

R - Spirit Rush

Cooldown: 140/115/90 seconds to 130/105/80 seconds

Alistar

Passive - Triumphant Roar

Ally Heal: 6% of Alistar’s maximum health to 7% of Alistar’s maximum health (Note: This is approximately equal to pre-patch teammate heal values.)

Q - Pulverize

Magic Damage: 60/100/140/180/220 (+70% AP) to

60/100/140/180/220 (+80% AP)

W - Headbutt

Magic Damage: 55/110/165/220/275 (+90% AP) to 55/110/165/220/275 (+100% AP)

Amumu

Base Stats

Health Growth: 100 to 94

Armor Growth: 4.2 to 4.0

W - Despair

Magic Damage per Tick: 6/8/10/12/14 (+1/1.25/1.5/1.75/2% (+ 0.25% per 100 AP) of target maximum health to 6/8/10/12/14 (+1/1.15/1.3/1.45/1.6% (+0.25% per 100 AP) of target maximum health

Anivia

Base Stats

Health Growth: 96 to 92

Armor Growth: 5.2 to 4.9

Annie

Base Stats

Base Health: 594 to 560

E - Molten Shield

Shield Retaliation Magic Damage: 30/45/60/75/90 (+ 40% AP) to 25/35/45/55/65 (+ 40% AP)

R - Summon: Tibbers

Cooldown: 120/100/80 seconds to 130/115/100 seconds

Aphelios

Passive - The Hitman and the Seer (Weapon Master)

Bonus Attack Speed: 7.5/15/22.5/30/37.5/45% to 9/18/27/36/45/54%

Azir

Image via Riot Games

Base Stats

Base Mana: 480 to 380

Mana Growth: 21 to 36

W - Arise!

Soldier Recharge Time: 9/8.25/7.5/6.75/6 seconds to 10/9/8/7/6 seconds

E - Shifting Sands

Magic Damage: 60/90/120/150/180 (+ 40% AP) to 60/100/140/180/220 (+ 55% AP)

R - Emperor's Divide

Magic Damage: 175/325/475 (+ 60% AP) to 200/400/600 (+75% AP)

Cho’Gath

Base Stats

Armor Growth: 4.7 to 5

Q - Rupture

Mana Cost: 60 to 50

Magic Damage: 80/135/190/245/300 (+100% AP) to 80/140/200/260/320 (+100% AP)

W - Feral Scream

Mana Cost: 70/80/90/100/110 to 70/75/80/85/90

Elise

Q - Venomous Bite

Magic Damage: 70/105/140/175/210 (+8% (+3% per 100 AP) target's missing hp) to 60/90/120/150/180 (+8% (+3% per 100 AP) target's missing hp)

R - Spider Form

Spiderling Magic Damage: 10/15/20/25 (levels 1/6/11/16) to 8/14/20/26 (levels 1/6/11/16)

Jarvan IV

W - Golden Aegis

Cooldown: 8 seconds to 9 seconds

Shield Strength: 60/80/100/120/140 (+80% bonus AD) to 60/80/100/120/140 (+70% bonus AD)

Jax

Base Stats

Base Health: 685 to 665

Health Growth: 99 to 100

E - Counter Strike

[NEW] ALL THE DAMAGE: Dodging attacks now increases the entire damage of the spell, no longer just the base damage.

Minimum Magic Damage: 55/85/115/145/175 (+100% AP) (+4% of target's maximum health) to 55/85/115/145/175 (+70% AP) (+4% of target's maximum health)

Maximum Magic Damage: 110/170/230/290/350 (+100% AP) (+4% of target's maximum health) to 110/170/230/290/350 (+140% AP) (+8% of target's maximum health)

R - Grandmaster-At-Arms

Passive On-Hit Damage: 80/120/160 (+60% AP) to 60/110/160 (+60% AP)

Bonus Armor for First Champion Hit: 25/45/65 (+40% bonus AD) to 15/40/65 (+40% bonus AD)

Bonus Magic Resist for First Champion Hit: 15/27/39 (+24% bonus AD) to 9/24/39 (+24% bonus AD)

Malphite

W - Thunderclap

Cooldown: 12/11.5/11/10.5/10 seconds to 10/9.5/9/8.5/8 seconds

Empowered Attacks Physical Damage: 30/45/60/75/90 (+20% AP)

(+10% armor) to 30/45/60/75/90 (+ 20% AP) (+ 15% armor)

Cone Physical Damage: 15/25/35/45/55 (+30% AP) (+15% armor) to 15/25/35/45/55 (+30% AP) (+20% armor)

Maokai

Q - Bramble Smash

Magic Damage: 70/120/170/220/270 (+2/2.25/2.5/2.75/3% of target's maximum health) (+40% AP) to 70/120/170/220/270 (+2/2.5/3/3.5/4% of target's maximum health) (+40% AP) (Note: This nets out at about a 7% damage increase.)

E - Sapling Toss

Cooldown: 10 seconds to 14 seconds

Magic Damage: 55/80/105/130/155 (+5% bonus health) (+35% AP) to 50/75/100/125/150 (+5% bonus health) (+25% AP) (Note: damage is still doubled when Saplings are placed in brush.)

Brush Empowered Sapling Slow: 45% (+0.9% per 100 bonus health) (+4% per 100 AP) to 45% (+1% per 100 bonus health) (+1% per 100 AP)

Orianna

Base Stats

Base Armor: 17 to 20

W - Command: Dissonance

Mana Cost: 70/75/80/85/90 to 60/65/70/75/80

Riven

Passive - Runic Blade

Bonus AD: 30/36/42/48/54/60% (levels 1/6/9/12/15/18) total AD to 30-60% (levels 1-18) (Note: Now scales linearly, gaining 1.75% bonus AD per level)

[NEW] TIMBER: Runic Blade bonus damage is now applied to towers, but only deals 50% of the increased damage.

[NEW] Check out these stacks: Riven’s passive stacks are now shown as a resource bar (visible to self only).

Samira

Base

Passive - Daredevil Impulse

Movement Speed: 3.5% per stack to 1/2/3/4% per stack at levels 1/6/11/16

R - Inferno Trigger

Life Steal Effectiveness: 66.7% to 50%

Senna

Base Stats

Attack Ratio (Attack Speed per 100% bonus Attack Speed): 0.30 to 0.40

R - Dawning Shadow

Physical Damage: 250/375/500 (+100% bonus AD) (+70% AP) to 250/400/550 (+115% bonus AD) (+70% AP)

Cooldown: 160/140/120 seconds to 140/120/100 seconds

Thresh

Q - Death Sentence

Magic Damage: 100/145/190/235/280 (+80% AP) to 100/150/200/250/300 (+90% AP)

Cooldown: 19/17/15/13/11 seconds to 19/16.5/14/11.5/9 seconds

(Note: Landing a Death Sentence still reduces its cooldown by 3 seconds.)

W - Dark Passage

Cooldown: 22/20.5/19/17.5/16 seconds to 21/20/19/18/17 seconds Base Shield Strength: 50/75/100/125/150 to 50/70/90/110/130

E - Flay

Magic Damage: 75/110/145/180/215 (+ 60% AP) to 75/115/155/195/235 (+ 70% AP)

Udyr

Base Stats

Health Growth: 98 to 92

Base Armor: 34 to 31

Q - Wildling Claw

Bonus Physical Damage On-Hit: 5/11/17/23/29/35 (+30% bonus AD) to 5/11/17/23/29/35 (+25% bonus AD)

R - Wingborne Storm

Increased Slow: 25/28/31/34/37/40% to 20/23/26/29/32/35%

Veigar

Q - Baleful Strike

Range: 950 to 1050

W - Dark Matter

Range: 900 to 950

Viego

Q - Blade of the Ruined King

[NEW] Shot Through the Heart: The passive damage from Q on basic attacks can now critically strike.

R - Heartbreaker

Physical Damage: 12/16/20% (+3% per 100 bonus AD) of target's missing health to 12/16/20% (+5% per 100 bonus AD) of target's missing health

2) Items

Demonic Embrace

[NEW] Don’t Gaze into the Jungle: Azakana’s Gaze is now capped at 40 damage per second against monsters.

Doran’s Shield

Base Health Regeneration: 6 health per 5 seconds to 4 health per 5 seconds

Support Item Adjustments

Relic Shield

Base Health Regeneration: 25% to 50%

Targon’s Buckler

Base Health Regeneration: 50% to 75%

Spectral Sickle

Charge Generation Time: 10 seconds to 12 seconds

Harrowing Crescent

Charge Generation Time: 10 seconds to 12 seconds

Spellthief’s Edge

Bonus Mana Regeneration: 50% to 25%

Charge Generation Time: 10 seconds to 12 seconds

Frostfang

Bonus Mana Regeneration: 75% to 50%

Charge Generation Time: 10 seconds to 12 seconds

Shard of True Ice

Bonus Mana Regeneration: 115% to 100%

Steel Shoulderguards

Base Health Regeneration: 25% to 50%

Runesteel Spaulders

Base Health Regeneration: 50% to 75%

3) Runes

Magical Footwear

[NEW] Used Magic Discount: Magical Footwear will now only sell for

30% of the value of boots, 90 gold. Normal boots and tier 2 boots sell value is unchanged.

Treasure Hunter

Gold per Stack: 70+20 per Bounty Hunter Stack (550 gold total) to 50+20 per Bounty Hunter Stack (450 gold total)

4) Jungle Adjustments

Rift Herald

Leash Range: 1100 to 1200

[NEW] Shelly Ain’t Soft: Rift Herald no longer has a soft reset state and will hard reset when its patience runs out, immediately running back to its original position.

Gromp

Base Health: 2200 to 2050

Sustain

Base Heal from Monster Kills: 25 to 30

Clear Speed

Jungle Companion Damage: 16 (+ 10% bonus AD) (+ 15% AP) (+ 10% bonus armor) (+ 10% bonus magic resistance) (+ 3% bonus health) true damage to 16 (+ 10% bonus AD) (+ 12% AP) (+ 10% bonus armor) (+ 10% bonus magic resistance) (+ 3% bonus health) true damage

Kill Experience

Level 1: 42 experience (15% of level) to 42 experience (15% of level)

Level 2: 114 experience (30% of level) to 114 experience (30% of level)

Level 3: 186 experience (39% of level) to 144 experience (30% of level)

Level 4: 258 experience (44% of level) to 174 experience (30% of level)

Level 5: 330 experience (49% of level) to 204 experience (30% of level) Level 6: 402 experience (52% of level) to 234 experience (30% of level)

Level 7: 434 experience (49% of level) to 308 experience (35% of level) Level 8: 500 experience (51% of level) to 392 experience (40% of level)

Level 9: 515 experience (48% of level) to 486 experience (45% of level)

Level 10: 590 experience (50% of level) to 590 experience (50% of level)

Comeback Kill Experience

Catchup Kill Experience Gained: 16% per level difference between you and the champion killed to 20% per level difference (beyond the first) between you and the champion killed

5) ARAM Balance Adjustments

Champions

Aurelion Sol: Damage Dealt: 105% to 100%, Damage Received: 95% to 100%

Summoner Spells

Mark/Dash (aka Snowball): You can now cast Mark while rooted. The Dash spell is still unusable while rooted however.

Death Timers

Level 3: 12 seconds to 10 seconds Level 4: 16 seconds to 12 seconds Level 5: 19 seconds to 14 seconds

Level 6: 21 seconds to 16 seconds

Level 7: 23 seconds to 18 seconds

Level 8: 25 seconds to 20 seconds Level 9: 26 seconds to 22 seconds

Level 10: 27 seconds to 24 seconds

Level 11: 28 seconds to 26 seconds

Level 12: 30 seconds to 28 seconds

Level 13:32 seconds to 30 seconds

Level 14: 34 seconds to 32 seconds

Level 15: 36 seconds to 34 seconds Level 16: 38 seconds to 36 seconds Level 17: 40 seconds to 38 seconds

Level 18: 42 seconds to 40 seconds

6) Bugfixes

Fixed a bug that caused All Chat to show up as [[All]] instead of [All].

Fixed a bug that caused Kayle to permanently lose attack speed from certain AP sources after hitting level 16.

Fixed a bug that caused the end-of-game screen to not display total wards placed. Fixed a bug that caused Varus’ W - Blighted Quiver to not display stack VFX on enemies that temporarily disappeared from vision.

Fixed a bug that caused summoner spell recommendations to occasionally be incorrect.

Fixed a bug that caused the number of Control Wards in your inventory to not be displayed correctly.

Fixed a bug that caused Poppy’s R - Keeper’s Verdict to have a shorter knock up duration than intended #JusticeforHammers

Fixed a bug that caused K’Sante the travel the full charge distance for his W - Path Maker if he channeled a recall during the ability.

Fixed a bug that caused Rell’s E - Attract and Repel to sometimes give multiple stacks of armor to allies.

Fixed a bug that sometimes caused Kai’Sa’s next basic attack to not consume plasma stacks after using her E - Supercharge.

Fixed a bug that caused Orianna’s R - Command: Shockwave to move enemies further away from the ball if her ultimate was cast on the enemy’s exact location. Fixed a bug that caused Tahm Kench’s R - Devour to break ally Dr. Mundo and Malzahar passive spell shields.

Fixed a bug that caused jungle camps to share XP if an ally is 0 units away from the monster when slain.

Fixed a bug that caused shop purchase sound effects to not play in specific situations, especially when spam clicking.

Fixed a bug that caused Mythic item VFX to play even when a mythic item was not being purchased.

Fixed a bug that caused Kassadin’s E - Force Pulse sound effect to not play when it was ready to be cast.

Fixed a bug that caused Qiyana’s passive cooldown to not apply to her target when casting Q > W > Q rapidly.

Fixed a bug that caused Aurelion Sol’s R - The Skies Descend shockwave to be delayed or canceled if using Zhonya’s while casting.

Fixed a bug that caused Ivern’s base skin to not play multiple voice lines.

Fixed a bug that caused the red ring indicator for Nami’s Q - Aqua Prison to be difficult to see for enemies.

Fixed a bug that caused K’Sante to be able to use his W - Path Make while in Stasis due to Zhonya’s or Stopwatch.

Fixed a bug that caused Bel’Veth’s E - Maelstrom sound effect to repeatedly only play the initial sound effect throughout the duration.

Fixed a bug that caused some Ezreal skins to not display the critical strike on-hit visual effects.

Fixed a bug that caused swapping one item in your inventory with another item that had a cooldown would reflect the items cooldown over the moved item. Fixed a bug that caused Jak’Sho’s in-game descriptions to display the value of damage from it’s passive instead of its scaling.

Fixed a bug that caused Seraph’s Embrace’s Lifeshield to not play sound effects when proc’d.

Fixed a bug that caused Eclipse/Syzgy visual effects for the item’s passive to play, even if the item had already been sold.

Fixed a bug that caused Fizz’s Q - Urchin Strike to not apply any spell effects unless W had already been learned.

Fixed a bug that caused Tibbers to sometimes not attack the target closest to its cast location.

Fixed a bug that caused Lee Sin’s W - Safeguard to not grant allies shields after he cast his 2nd Q into Baron’s hitbox.

Fixed a bug that caused Pyke’s “Your Cut” to display a sell price despite not being sellable.

Fixed a bug that caused Teemo’s Mushrooms to visually multiply if her threw a shroom while standing on top of another shroom.

Fixed a bug that caused Aether Wisp’s movement speed effect to remain a few seconds after the item had been sold.

Fixed a bug that caused Radiant Virtue’s percent heal number in the item tooltip to be inaccurate.

Fixed a bug that caused champions to be able to escape Mordekaiser’s R - Death Realm under certain conditions.

Fixed a bug that caused Malzahar’s E - Malefic Visions to not proc Manaflow Band if it spreads multiple times.

Fixed a bug that caused Gangplank’s R - Cannon Barrage upgrades to not display tooltips when hovered over.

Fixed a bug that caused Xerath’s emote sound effects to keep playing if he has interrupted the animation part way through.

Fixed a bug that caused Ezreal’s capes on a few skins to not act like capes.

Fixed a bug that caused Ornn’s passive to make a lower-grade item disappear if it was in the slot right in front of Ornn’s mythic item.

Fixed a bug that caused AoE abilities like Gragas Q or Lux E to reveal the caster from Fog of War, even if the ability did not deal damage.

Fixed a bug that caused Bel’Veth’s E and R animations to stutter if she queued her E while casting R.

Added a sound effect which will now play when Seraph’s Embrace’s Lifeshield is proc’d.

7) Aurelion Sol Bugfixes and QoL Updates

Fixed a bug that caused Astral Flight takeoff to stop The Skies Descend's shockwave from happening.

Canceling Breath of Light + Astral Flight with a move command now properly sets Breath of Light cooldown to 0.

Only Aurelion Sol's Breath of Light (Astral Flight) has 0 cooldown during flight (sorry Viego).

Aurelion Sol's execution health bar indicator should now show on champion clones. Singularity's damage over time will now be properly removed regardless of which dimension (Mordekaiser's Death Realm) the target is in.

Casting Astral Flight into an outer wall when right next to it will no longer permanently prevent the ability from being cast.

Aurelion Sol's Breath of Light will no longer get stuck in states where it is being cast while the button is no longer being held down when using Quick Cast.

When casting Astral Flight with a large amount of Stardust towards the edge of the map, Aurelion Sol's flight path will no longer be at an incorrect angle.

Breath of Light is no longer able to be spam tapped.

Canceling Breath of Light within 0.25 seconds of casting the ability now locks the ability for 1 second.

Updated Breath of Light below the line text to reflect Breath of Light lockout on cancellation.

Casting Singularity, Falling Star, or The Skies Descend outside of cast range during Astral Flight now will instead cast them at max range.

Casting Singularity, Falling Star, or The Skies Descend within 200 units of cast range when not in Astral Flight will cast the ability at max range rather than making Aurelion Sol move to a closer location.

When Aurelion Sol is able to cast The Skies Descend there is a global chat message sent to both teams.

SFX updates for champ select, and the storm dragon and ashen lord skins. Fixed a bug that caused Mecha Aurelion Sol’s Pink Chroma to use base ultimate impact visual effects.

Fixed a bug that caused Aurelion Sol’s E -Singularity to repeat damage in the area, even after the ability had faded away.

Fixed a bug that caused Aurelion Sol’s Q - Breath of Light to continue channeling even after the button had been released.

Fixed a bug that caused mecha Aurelion Sol’s sound effects to play too loudly. Fixed a bug that caused Aurelion Sol’s ability descriptions to not show up in death recap.

8) Skin Specific Fixes

PROJECT: Senna: Her gun no longer disappears during R- Dawning Shadow cast Prestige Porcelain Lissandra: Visibility of the fog around her body is no longer affected by the camera zoom

Battlecast Alpha Skarner: Restored red glow on chainsaw teeth after hitting an enemy with Q - Crystal Slash

Academy Ahri Ahriversary Chroma: Fixed missing eyes texture

Kha'Zix (Classic, Mecha, Death Blossom Skins): Champion's model no longer disappears while evolving R - Void Assault

Star Guardian Janna: Restored VFX overlay on enemy hit with W - Zephyr

Infernal Nasus: Restored VFX overlay appearing for the moment while casting R - Fury of the Sands

Crime City Twitch: Restored basic attack & Spray and Pray projectiles' visibility

Battle Wolf Sylas: several particle types (e.g Sheen, Teemo's Poison) are once again properly aligned with his body parts

Bewitching Poppy: restored proper animation speeds for Fast Run and Homeguard

Mythmaker Galio: R - Heroes Entrance VFX Decal's visibility in the river has been improved

9) Upcoming Skins & Chromas

The following skins will be released in this patch:

Astronaut Fizz

Astronaut Ivern

Astronaut Kennen

Astronaut Singed Astronaut Xerath

The following chromas will be released this patch:

Astronaut Fizz

Astronaut Ivern

Astronaut Kennen

Astronaut Singed

Astronaut Xerath

