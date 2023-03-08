League of Legends patch 13.5 official notes: Yuumi mini-rework, Azir nerfs, Leblanc buffs, and more

League of Legends patch 13.5 will go live soon and according to the notes, there will be an extensive number of balance changes that players will be able to look forward to in the update.

Some of the biggest highlights will be the mini-reworks that will make their way to Yuumi, along with nerfs for Azir and buffs for LeBlanc.

Matt Leung-Harrison @RiotPhroxzon Larger scope changes to LB, Yuumi, Jungle adjustments (+power into farming/counterjg, nerfing ganking), Azir.



Still mostly following up from Navori changes, Jungle adjustments and getting Mage items into a better spot.



After this, gearing up for MSI focused balance from 13.6 Larger scope changes to LB, Yuumi, Jungle adjustments (+power into farming/counterjg, nerfing ganking), Azir. Still mostly following up from Navori changes, Jungle adjustments and getting Mage items into a better spot. After this, gearing up for MSI focused balance from 13.6 https://t.co/zPsxDjUzz5

League of Legends fans looking for a detailed description of the patch can look up Riot Games' official website.

However, for a brief overview, here are all the major highlights.

League of Legends patch 13.5 official notes

1) Champions

Yuumi

Image via Riot Games

Base Stats

Health Growth: 84 >>> 69

Base Mana: 400 >>> 440

Passive - Feline Friendship

[NEW] Base Armor: When Yuumi's spells or attacks affect champions, she heals herself and charges a heal for her allies. If she attaches within the next 4 seconds, she brings the heal to her ally as well. While attached, this effect automatically occurs.

[NEW] Making Friends: While attached, Yuumi builds Friendship whenever her Ally kills enemy champions and minions. Each ally has their own unique Friendship score. While attached to her Best Friend, Yuumi’s abilities gain bonus effects.

Cooldown: 20-10 seconds (levels 1-11)

Heal Amount: 25-110 (+15% AP) (levels 1-18)

Pouncing Passive: While Yuumi’s passive is ready her auto attack range is increased by 50

Q - Prowling Projectile

Ability Description: Yuumi fires a missile that slows the first enemy hit. If cast while attached, Yuumi can control the missile for a short period before it becomes empowered, greatly accelerating and slowing enemies by an increased amount.

Best Friend Bonus: This ability’s slow will always be empowered and hitting enemy champions also grants 10/12/14/16/18/20 (+10% AP) on-hit damage to her ally for 5 seconds. This damage is increased by up to 75% based on her ally's Critical Strike Chance.

Cooldown: 7.5/7.25/7.0/6.75/6.5/6.25 seconds

Mana Cost: 50/55/60/65/70/75

Damage: 60/90/120/150/180/210 (+20% AP)

Slow: 20% for 1 second

Best Friend Empowered Damage: 80/140/200/260/320/380 (+35% AP)

Best Friend Empowered Slow: 55/60/65/70/75/80% decaying over 2 seconds to 20%

Projectile Missile Width: 65 >>> 60

[NEW] Eyes like a Cat: Hitting an enemy with Yuumi’s Q now reveals them. (Note: this will not reveal stealthed enemies.)

W - You and Me!

[REM] Adaptive Force Bonus: Yuumi and her attached ally will no longer receive adaptive force bonus stats

[REM] Was UnfAery: Yuumi’s W no longer counts as a “Positive Boon” for Summon Aery

Best Friend Bonus: Yuumi gains an additional 10-20% heal and shield power (based on Ally level) and her Best Friend gains 3/5/7/9/11 (+4% AP) on-hit healing. This is affected by Yuumi's heal and shield power.

E - Zoomies!

[NEW] Trading Heals for Shields: Now shields allies instead of healing

Cooldown: 12/11.5/11/10.5/10 seconds

Mana Cost: 80/90/100/110/120

Shield Strength: 90/120/150/180/210 (+30% AP)

Movement Speed Bonus: Allies receive a 20% movement speed bonus while Yuumi’s E shield persists (until shield is broken or decays after 3 seconds)

Attack Speed Bonus: 35% (+8% per 100 AP)

Anchor Mana Restoration: Yuumi restores 20/24/28/32/36 Mana to her Anchor (not herself), increased by up to 100% based on their missing Mana (30% to 80% missing mana).

A Helping Paw: E - Zoomies! does not have a Best Friend bonus because Yuumi should be able to save all her allies

R - Final Chapter

Ability Description: For 3.5 seconds, Yuumi fires 5 magical waves that affect enemies and allies. If cast while attached, Yuumi can steer the waves to follow her mouse. For ally champions, the waves heal. The heal is increased by 130% on her Best Friend. All excess healing is converted to a shield, lasting 3 seconds after the ability ends. For all enemies, the waves deal damage and apply a stacking slow.

Cooldown: 110/100/90 seconds >>> 120/110/100 seconds

Magic Damage per Wave: 60/80/100 (+20% AP) >>> 75/100/125 (+20% AP)

Heal per Wave: 35/50/65 (+15% AP)

Slow Duration: 1.25 seconds

Slow Amount: 10% + 10% additive per wave hit (maximum of 50% slow)

Best Friend Bonus: Waves also grant Yuumi's Best Friend 20/40/60 (+10% AP) Armor and Magic Resistance for the duration of the spell.

Aatrox

Image via Riot Games

W - Infernal Chains

Cooldown: 20/18.5/17/15.5/14 seconds >>> 20/18/16/14/12 seconds

Slow: 25% at all ranks >>> 25/27.5/30/32.5/35%

R - World Ender

Bonus AD: 20/30/40% AD >>> 20/32.5/45% AD

Ashe

Image via Riot Games

Q - Ranger’s Focus

Mana Cost: 50 >>> 30

Empowered Duration: 4 seconds >>> 6 seconds

W - Volley

Physical Damage: 20/35/50/65/80 (+ 100% AD) >>> 10/25/40/55/70 (+ 100% AD)

R - Enchanted Crystal Arrow

Cooldown: 80/70/60 >>> 100/80/60

Aurelion Sol

Image via Riot Games

Base Stats

Health Growth: 100 >>> 95

Armor Growth: 4.6 >>> 4.3

Q - Breath of Light

Burst Proc Damage: 20 − 40 (based on level) (+ 40 / 50 / 60 / 70 / 80) (+ 40% AP) (+ (0.031% Stardust stacks) of target maximum health >>> 20 − 40 (based on level) (+ 40 / 50 / 60 / 70 / 80) (+ 35% AP) (+ (0.031% Stardust stacks) of target maximum health

Azir

Image via Riot Games

Base Stats

Base Health: 622 >>> 550

Armor Growth: 4.2 >>> 5

Base Mana: 380 >>> 320

Mana Growth: 36 >>> 40

Attack Damage Growth: 2.8 >>> 3.5

Base Attack Speed: 0.625 (Note: Unchanged)

Attack Speed Ratio: 0.625 >>> 0.694

Attack Speed Growth: 3% >>> 5%

Passive - Shurima’s Legacy

Duration: 60 seconds >>> 30 seconds

Damage: 150 (+4 per minute) (+15% AP) physical damage >>> 230-410 (based on level) (+40% AP) magic damage

[REM] Bonus Damage to Champions: 37.5% bonus damage >>> 0% bonus damage

[NEW] Spell-cial Effects: Azir’s Sun Disc will now apply Azir’s spell effects as a single-target spell

Sun Disc Health: 2550 >>> 3000

Sun Disc Armor: 60 (+1 per minute) >>> 30-90 (based on level)

Sun Disc Magic Resist: 100 (+1 per minute) >>> 30-90 (based on level)

Sun Disc Debuff: Loses 100 armor while Azir is far away or dead >>> Loses 100 armor and magic resist while Azir is far away or dead

Cooldown: 180 seconds >>> 90 seconds (Note: Cooldown begins after the Sun Disc falls.)

Bugfix: Azir’s Sun Disc will no longer lose Armor and Magic Resist while Azir is untargetable

Q - Conquering Sands

Magic Damage: 70/90/110/130/150 (+30% AP) >>> 60/80/100/120/140 (+35% AP) (Note: this will be a buff at 200 AP and above.)

Mana Cost : 55 >>> 65/70/75/80/85

W - Arise!

Slower Soldiers: 15/25/35/45/55% passive attack speed >>> 50/60/70/80/90 additional magic damage

Total Magic Damage: 50-150 (based on level) (+55% AP) >>> 50-200 (based on level and W rank) (+55% AP)

[REM] Three’s NOT a Party: Bonus attack speed granted while Azir has 3 soldiers spawned has been removed

E - Shifting Sands

Magic Damage: 60/100/140/180/220 (+ 55% AP) >>> 60/100/140/180/220 (+ 40% AP)

Caitlyn

Image via Riot Games

Base Stats

Base Armor: 28 >>> 27

Base Attack Damage: 62 >>> 60

Fizz

Image via Riot Games

W - Seastone Trident

Mana Restored: 20/28/36/44/52 >>> 30/40/50/60/70 (note: this is 100% of mana cost)

E - Playful/Trickster

Magic Damage: 70/120/170/220/270 (+90% AP) >>> 80/130/180/230/280 (+90% AP)

Mana Cost: 90/95/100/105/110 >>> 75/80/85/90/95

Gangplank

Image via Riot Games

Passive - Trial by Fire

Bonus True Damage: 55-310 (+ 100% bonus AD) (+ 0-200 based on critical chance) >>> 50-250 (+ 100% bonus AD) (+ 0-200 based on critical chance)

E - Powder Keg

[NEW]Kegs Ahoy!: All players will now be able to see the number of kegs Gangplank has available beneath his mana bar.

Keg Recharge Rate: 18/17/16/15/14 seconds >>> 18 seconds at all ranks

Jinx

Image via Riot Games

Base Stats

Attack Speed Growth: 1% >>> 1.36%

W - Zap!!

Mana Cost: 50/55/60/65/70 >>> 40/45/50/55/60

Slow: 30/40/50/60/70% >>> 40/50/60/70/80%

R - Super Mega Death Rocket

Damage Cap Against Monsters: 800 >>> 1200

Kennen

Image via Riot Games

Q - Thundering Shuriken

Cooldown: 8/7/6/5/4 seconds >>> 7/6.25/5.5/4.75/4 seconds

Magic Damage: 75/120/165/210/255 (+ 75% AP) >>> 75/125/175/225/275 (+ 85% AP)

W - Electrical Surge

[NEW] Shock Zone: A range indicator will be visible to Kennen when an enemy champion becomes marked.

E - Lightning Rush

Damage to Minions Modifier: 50% >>> 65%

LeBlanc

Image via Riot Games

Q - Sigil of Malice

[NEW] Mana for Magic Tricks: Killing a unit with either part of Sigil of Malice restores 100% of the Mana Cost and 30% of the spell's remaining cooldown.

[NEW] Minions, Disappear!: Sigil of Malice now deals an additional 10-146 (levels 1-18) damage to minions.

R - Mimic

[NEW] Mimic - Sigil of Malice: R > Q will now mimic the bonus damage to minions of the original ability.

Pantheon

Image via Riot Games

Base Stats

Base Health Regeneration per 5 Seconds: 7.5 >>> 6

Attack Speed: 0.644 >>> 0.658

Q - Comet Spear

Cooldown: 13/11.75/10.5/9.25/8 seconds >>> 11/10.25/9.5/8.75/8 seconds

Mana Cost: 30 >>> 25

Q Tap Windup Time: 0.25 seconds >>> 0.2 seconds

E - Aegis Assault

Cooldown: 22/20.5/19/17.5/16 seconds >>> 22/21/20/19/18 seconds

Qiyana

Image via Riot Games

Q - Edge of Ixtal/Elemental Wrath

Physical Damage: 50/80/110/140/170 (+75% bonus AD)>>> 50/85/120/155/190 (+75% bonus AD)

E - Audacity

Cooldown: 12/11/10/9/8 seconds >>> 11/10/9/8/7 seconds

Rammus

Image via Riot Games

Base Stats

Attack Damage Growth: 3.5 >>> 2.75

Q - Powerball

Magic Damage: 100/130/160/190/220 (+100% AP) >>> 100/125/150/175/200 (+100% AP)

Rumble

Image via Riot Games

E - Electro Harpoon

Magic Resist Shred on One Harpoon Hit: 10% >>> 12/14/16/18/20%

Magic Resist Shred on Two Harpoons Hit: 20% >>> 24/28/32/36/40%

Samira

Image via Riot Games

Passive - Daredevil Impulse

Movement Speed per Stack: 1/2/3/4% per stack (maxed out at 6-24%) >>> 2/2.5/3/3.5% per stack (maxed out at 12-21%)

Tryndamere

Image via Riot Games

Base Stats

Health Growth: 112 >>> 115

Attack Damage Growth: 3.7 >>> 4

Twitch

Image via Riot Games

E - Contaminate

Magic Damage per Stack: 35% AP >>> 30% AP

Xayah

Image via Riot Games

E - Bladecaller

Physical Damage: 55/65/75/85/95 (+60% bonus AD) >>> 50/60/70/80/90 (+60% bonus AD)

Cooldown: 10/9.5/9/8.5/8 seconds >>> 11/10.5/10/9.5/9 seconds

Yorick

Image via Riot Games

E - Mourning Mist

Ghoul Bonus Damage: 40% >>> 30% (Note: this is applied up to 8 times per Ghoul).

Zed

Image via Riot Games

Base Stats

Magic Resist: 32 >>> 29

E - Shadow Slash

Cooldown: 5/4.75/4.5/4.25/4 seconds >>> 5/4.5/4/3.5/3 seconds

2) Jungle Adjustments

Counter Jungling

Counter Jungling Damage: Junglers deal 20% increased damage to their own camps and scuttle >>> ALL CAMPS

Jungle Camp Gold

Blue Sentinel: 80 >>> 90 gold

Gromp: 70 >>> 80 gold

Krugs (Medium): 5 >>> 10 gold

Krugs (Small): 13 >>> 14 gold

Greater Murk Wolf: 50 >>> 55 gold

Crimson Raptor (Large): 30 >>> 35 gold

Raptors (Small): 7 >>> 8 gold

Red Brambleback: 80 >>> 90 gold

Jungler Lane Experience

Jungler Lane Experience: 75% of total experience >>> 40-75% (scaling from 0-14 minutes)

Poll : 0 votes