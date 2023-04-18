League of Legends patch 13.8 official notes: Ezreal and Kha’Zix buffs, Jarvan nerfs, and more

League of Legends patch 13.8 official notes are now live, and players finally get a glimpse of some of the balance changes that they will be able to look forward to in the upcoming update.

Some of the biggest highlights of the patch will be the buffs making their way to Ezreal and Kha’Zix, with nerfs hitting Jarvan, Aurelion Sol, and Malphite.

Image via Riot Games

League of Legends fans looking for a detailed description of the patch can look up Riot’s official website.

However, for a brief overview, here are all the major highlights.

League of Legends patch 13.8 official notes

1) Champions

Aurelion Sol

Image via Riot Games

Base Stats

Health Growth: 95 ⇒ 90

Armor Growth: 4.3 ⇒ 4

Ezreal

Image via Riot Games

Base Stats

Base Attack Damage: 60 ⇒ 62

Garen

Image via Riot Games

Base Stats

Base Attack Damage: 66 ⇒ 69

Base Armor: 36 ⇒ 38

Janna

Image via Riot Games

W - Zephyr

Magic Damage: 70/100/130/160/190 (+50% AP) ⇒ 80/110/140/170/200 (+60% AP)

E - Eye Of The Storm

Shield Decay Timer: 1.25 seconds ⇒ 2.5 seconds

Jarvan

Image via Riot Games

Base Stats

Attack Damage Growth: 3.4 ⇒ 3

Q - Dragon Strike

Physical Damage: 90/130/170/210/250 (+140% bonus AD) ⇒ 80/120/160/200/240 (+140% bonus AD)

Kayn

Image via Riot Games

E - Shadow Step

Shadow Assassin - Bonus Move Speed: 80% ⇒ 70%

Shadow Assassin - Cooldown: 8 seconds ⇒ 10 seconds

Kha’Zix

Image via Riot Games

Q - Taste Their Fear

Physical Damage: 60/85/110/135/160 (+115% bonus AD) ⇒ 70/95/120/145/170 (+ 115% bonus AD)

Kog'Maw

Image via Riot Games

Passive - Icathian Surprise

newRun Kog, Run!: Kog’Maw is now Ghosted while in his passive form

True Damage: 125-550 (based on level) ⇒ 140-650 (based on level)

Q - Caustic Spittle

Cooldown: 8 seconds ⇒ 7 seconds

E - Void Ooze

Mana Cost: 60/70/80/90/100 ⇒ 40/55/70/85/100

Slow: 20/28/36/44/52% ⇒ 30/35/40/45/50%

Leona

Image via Riot Games

W - Eclipse

Bonus Armor: 15/20/25/30/35 (+20% Bonus Armor) ⇒ 20/25/30/35/40 (+20% Bonus Armor)

Bonus Magic Resistance: 15/20/25/30/35 (+20% Bonus Magic Resistance) ⇒ 20/25/30/35/40 (+20% Bonus Magic Resistance)

Magic Damage: 45/80/115/150/185 (+ 40% AP) ⇒ 55/90/125/160/195 (+ 40% AP)

Lillia

Image via Riot Games

Passive - Dream-Laden Bough

Monster Damage Cap: 50-150 (based on level) ⇒ 70-150 (based on level) (Note: This is up to 40% more damage at level 1 against monsters with over 1328 HP, tapering to 0% more at less than 949 HP. Raptor has 1100, while Red, Blue, Gromp, Krug, and Wolf all hit the new max HP cap.)

Healing Against Monsters: 24-75 (based on level) (+5.4% AP) ⇒ 39-54 (based on level) (+15% AP)

Healing Against Champions: 6-120 (based on level) (+18% AP) ⇒ 6-90 (based on level) (+30% AP)

Malphite

Image via Riot Games

W - Thunderclap

Empowered Attack Damage: 30/45/60/75/90 (+20% AP)(+15% Armor) ⇒ 30/40/50/60/70 (+20% AP)(+15% Armor)

Cleave Physical Damage: 15/25/35/45/55 (+ 30% AP) (+ 20% armor) ⇒ 15/25/35/45/55 (+ 30% AP) (+ 15% armor)

Nidalee

Base Stats

Base Armor: 28 ⇒ 32

Armor Growth: 4.7 ⇒ 5

Poppy

Image via Riot Games

Q - Hammer Shock

Target Health Damage: 8% ⇒ 9%

W - Steadfast Presence

Bonus Resistances: 10% ⇒12% (Note: this will be doubled to 24% while Poppy is below 40% maximum health.)

Rakan

Image via Riot Games

Base Stats

Base Armor: 32 ⇒ 30

Armor Growth: 5.1 ⇒ 4.9

2) Items

Cosmic Drive

Ability Power: 90 ⇒ 100

newUnique Passive - Spelldance: Damaging a champion (excluding damage over time) generates a stack of 2.5% Movement Speed every 1.5 seconds for the next 5 seconds up to 4 stacks (10% Movement Speed). At 4 stacks, gain an additional 10% Movement Speed (20% Movement Speed total). Dealing damage refreshes this effect. (Note: You only need to deal 1 instance of damage for it to start adding stacks on its own periodically. You then only need to hit them once again after a delay to fully stack it. Youdon't need to hit them 4 times 1.5 seconds apart. The intent here is that one spell does not fully stack the passive.)

3) Clash - Mt. Targon Cup

Image via Riot Games

As a reminder, the Mt. Targon Cup Clash continues this weekend!

Weekend 2 Registration Begins: April 17 @ 11:00 AM (Local Time)

Weekend 2 Tournament Dates: April 22 and 23 (~4-7 PM Local Time, varies by region)

In observance of Ramadan and the Iftar meal, Clash lock-in times will be made earlier for these servers:

TR1 – 1:00 pm - 3:00 pm Local Time

SG2 – 1:00 pm - 3:00 pm Local Time

Behavioral Systems

Reporting is now available in Match History! You can report another player by right clicking on their row when viewing past game summaries in your Match History.

Challenges

This patch includes a visual update for the Challenges Page! Previously everything was sorted by individual challenges which could be a bit confusing, but now Challenges will be organized by Capstone and Groups which should make them easier to navigate.Mythic Shop Rotation

Now Available

Prestige True Damage Senna

Prestige Nightbringer Kayn

Mythic Chroma Dawnbringer Riven (Nightbringer)

4) Leaving the Mythic Shop

Prestige Fuzz Fizz

Prestige Ascended Pantheon

5) Bugfixes & QoL Changes

Fixed a bug where Milio would sometimes cause games to crash if he was matchedagainst an Ahri, Viego, or Sylas.

Fixed a bug where Diana’s Q distance would be slightly shorter or longer if it was cast during Flash.

Fixed bugs where using undo in the shop when Biscuit is owned reduced or increasedyour total mana by an amount more than what was granted by the item.

Fixed a bug where Twitch’s R AoE would not inflict damage on himself and enemies while under the influence of Renata’s Berserk.

Fixed a bug where the end-of-game scoreboard would show neutral minion kills in both jungles but would not be calculated as income.

Fixed a bug where Vel’Koz’s R could be recast to interrupt the ability if it was recast too early.

Fixed a bug where a minion would receive Drake kill credit if Drake was killed by Shaco’s clone.

Fixed a bug where Yuumi’s ally would get no friendship stacks when killing champions if Yuumi was attached.

Fixed a bug where Yuumi’s Q expiration sound effects were audible in the Fog of War.

Fixed a bug where getting snared would not stop recalls.

Fixed a rare bug where Sona’s passive would be duplicated if specific inputs were made at the same time.

Fixed a bug where Aurelion Sol’s enhanced R shockwave would not deal damage.

Fixed a bug where Draven’s R could execute through spell shields like Sivir’s E. And I thought bounty hunters were good at avoiding axes… or were those pendulum axes only?

Fixed a bug where Draven’s R would not execute enemies if they were near Draven when he initially cast the ability.

Fixed a bug where Ornn’s E and R knockups were cleansable.

Fixed a bug where some of Aurelion Sol’s glorious VO lines were missing.

Fixed a bug where Xayah’s Q would no longer recalculate cast time if she sold an item while dead and the ability’s attack speed would be increased.

Fixed a bug where Kai’Sa could sometimes use her R to escape Mordekaiser’s Realm of Death.

Fixed a bug where Gargoyle’s Stoneplate’s Unbreakable effect would be shortened by heal and shield power.

Fixed an exploit where Watchful Wardstone could be copied and repeatedly sold. Skin Bugfixes

Lunar Beast / Worlds 2021 Jarvan IV - Jarvan's hand now properly holds the spear during Dragon Strike (Q) animation

Worlds 2021 Jarvan IV: Left pauldron no longer rotates in unnatural way, after using Dragon Strike (Q) ability

Fnatic Jarvan IV - Animation of flag raising and falling down has been restored during cast of Demacian Standard (E)

