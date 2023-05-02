League of Legends patch 13.9 official notes: Neeko rework goes live, Jinx nerfs, Swain buffs, and more

League of Legends patch 13.9 notes are now live, and Riot Games have finally revealed all the changes that players can look forward to in the new update. While it’s not a bit patch, there are a fair bit of balance updates that will be hitting the RIft this time around.

League of Legends patch 13.9 highlights (Image via Riot Games)

One of the biggest highlights of the patch will be the Neeko rework which was in the works for quite some time now, along with the nerfs making their way to Jinx as well as the buffs to Swain.

League of Legends fans looking for a detailed description of the patch, can look up Riot’s official website.

However, for a brief overview, here are all the major highlights.

League of Legends patch 13.9 official notes

1) Champions

Neeko

Image via League of Legends

Passive - Inherent Glamour

Neeko Get Sho'Ma!: When Neeko is near a non-epic monster, minion, trap, ward, or plant for two seconds she stores their Sho'Ma. Neeko can click on her bar to become that unit. Click on Neeko's face to return to Neeko. Click on the little “X” to clear out Neeko's current Sho'Ma. Only one unit can be stored at a time.

Neeko Disguise is Durable!: Disguise no longer breaks on taking damage, only when the disguised self would have died or when you are crowd controlled.

removed Neeko for Speedo: Neeko no longer inherits base attack speed/move speed from disguised target if that stat is higher than hers.

Cooldown: 25-10 seconds (based on level) ⇒ 2 seconds

Q - Blooming Burst

Secondary/Tertiary Pop Damage: 40/65/90/115/140 (+20% AP) ⇒

35/60/85/110/135 (+25% AP)

Area of Effect Size: 225 ⇒ 250 (Note: Max range E snares should always be hittable with Q now)

newJungle Tomato: Q now deals 30/40/50/60/70 bonus damage to monsters

newBetter Blooms: Casting Q beyond its maximum range will now cast the ability at maximum range instead of having Neeko walk into position to throw it.

W - Shapesplitter

newNeeko Move Neeko: After casting Neeko can reactivate to send the clone to a new location

newNeeko Funny!: Clone now plays animations and sounds of Q/E/Dance/Joke/Taunt/Recall/Laugh and survives for their duration

Neeko Jungle!: Empowered Attacks deal 50 bonus damage to monsters

Neeko is Become One: Neeko's clone spawns 100 units in front of her ⇒ Neeko's clone spawns directly on top of her

E - Tangle-Barbs

Magic Damage: 80/115/150/185/220 (+60% AP) ⇒ 70/105/140/175/210 (+65% AP)

R - Pop Blossom

Adjusted Ultimate: After channelling for 1.25 seconds, Neeko jumps into the air, knocking up all nearby enemies for 0.6 seconds. Neeko then crashes to the ground with all knocked up enemies, dealing magic damage to them and stunning them for 0.75 seconds.

Cooldown: 90 seconds ⇒ 120/105/90 seconds

Magic Damage: 200/425/650 (+130% AP) ⇒ 150/350/550 (+100% AP)

removedNeeko Need No Shield!: Neeko no longer gains a shield when channeling her R

Aatrox

Image via League of Legends

Passive - Deathbringer Stance

Bonus Physical Damage: 4-10% (based on level) of target's maximum health ⇒ 4-12% (based on level) of target's maximum health

R - World Ender

Bonus Movement Speed: 50/65/80% ⇒ 60/80/100%

Amumu

Image via League of Legends

W - Despair

Flat Magic Damage per Seconds: 12/16/20/24/28 ⇒ 20 at all rank

Percent Health Magic Damage per Second: 1/1.15/1.3/1.45/1.6% ⇒ 1/1.25/1.5/1.75/2%

Bel'Veth

Image via League of Legends

Base Stats

Attack Damage Growth: 1.7 ⇒ 1.5

Q - Void Surge

Monster Damage Modification: 120% ⇒ 140%

Jinx

Image via League of Legends

Attack damage growth decreased.

Jinx is one of the stronger ADCs in League and as a result needs a light nerf to put her more on par with other marksmen.

Base Stats

Attack Damage Growth: 3.4 ⇒ 3.15

Kayle

Image via League of Legends

E - Starfire Spellblade

On-Hit AP Ratio: 25% AP ⇒ 20% AP

Passive (Divine Ascent) Wave Damage: 15/20/25/30/35 (based on E rank) ⇒ 2041 (based on champion level, levels 11-18)

R- Divine Judgement

Cast Time: 1.5 seconds ⇒ 0.5 seconds

Area of Effect Radius: 525 ⇒ 675/675/775

removedAscending: Kayle no longer lowers her range when casting ult on herself

Invulnerability Duration: 2/2.5/3 ⇒ 2.5 Time Delay until Sword Falls: 1.5 ⇒ 2.5

Magic Damage: 200/350/500 (+100% bonus AD)(+80% AP) ⇒ 200/300/400 (+100% bonus AD)(+70% AP)

Sion

Image via League of Legends

Passive - Glory in Death

Health Decay: 2-19 (1 health per level) ⇒ 2.3-24.4 (1.3 per level)

Swain

Image via League of Legends

Q - Death's Hand

Magic Damage: 60/80/100/120/140 (+38% AP) ⇒ 65/85/105/125/145 (+40% AP)

Bonus Damage per Bolt: 12/22/32/42/52 (+8% AP) ⇒ 15/25/35/45/55 (+10 % AP)

Maximum Magic Damage: 108/168/228/288/348 (+70% AP) ⇒ 125/185/245/305/365 (+80% AP)

Taliyah

Image via League of Legends

R - Weaver's Wall

Cast Lockout: whenever Taliyah takes or deals damage ⇒ whenever Taliyah takes damage

Trundle

Image via League of Legends

Base Stats

Base Attack Speed: 0.6 ⇒ 0.67 • Base Mana: 281 ⇒ 340

Volibear

Image via League of Legends

W - Frenzied Maul

Physical Damage: 5/30/55/80/105 (+100% AD) (+ 5% bonus health) ⇒

5/30/55/80/105 (+100% AD) (+ 6% bonus health)

Heal Ratio Based on Missing Health: 7/8.5/10/11.5/13% ⇒ 8/10/12/14/16% Items

Lich Bane

Ability Power: 75 ⇒ 85

2) ARAM Adjustments

Buffs

Corki: 95% Damage Taken ⇒ 90% Damage Taken

Ezreal: 95% Damage Dealt ⇒ 100% Damage Dealt

Karma: 100% Damage Dealt ⇒ 105% Damage Dealt

Tristana: 100% Damage Dealt ⇒ 105% Damage Dealt

Zilean: 95% Damage Taken ⇒ 90% Damage Taken

Nerfs

Veigar’s Warmog builds make him much too tanky, meaning he needs to be taking a bit more damage to reduce the frustration he brings to the bridge.

Akali: 110% Damage Dealt ⇒ 105% Damage Dealt

Ornn: 105% Damage Taken ⇒ 110% Damage Taken

Qiyana: 115% Damage Dealt ⇒ 110% Damage Dealt

Veigar: 105% Damage Taken ⇒ 110% Damage Taken, 95% Damage Dealt ⇒ 90% Damage Dealt

Bugfixes & QoL Changes

3) Bugfixes

Fixed a bug where Neeko’s jungle companion would not become hidden when she transformed into an allied champion.

Fixed a bug where Rift Herald’s fighting sound effects could be heard through the Fog of War.

Fixed a bug causing several of Kayle’s sound effects and animations to not play.

Fixed a bug that caused some of Kai’Sa’s voice lines to not play correctly.

Fixed a bug that sometimes caused Aether Wisp to no longer give 5% move speed upon death.

Fixed a bug that allowed Samira’s passive to knock up Epic monsters.

Fixed a bug that caused Zac’s E to distort the character model of an enemy Zac on the opponent’s team is used nearby.

Fixed a bug where Neeko’s W would not copy certain debuff effects.

Fixed a bug where Malzahar’s E would sometimes not spread even if it had killed a minion.

Fixed a rare bug where jungle monsters would sometimes regain a small amount of patience.

Fixed a bug where small jungle monsters would instantly reset if their parent monster had died.

Fixed a bug where Vladmir’s Q would sometimes be able to damage targets through untargetability.

Fixed a bug where swapping from Yellow to Red trinket would allow you to stack up to 3 Yellow trinkets.

Fixed a bug where the stealth sound effects would not play when becoming invisible or stealthed.

Fixed a bug where Lee Sin’s W would sometimes not be able to be cast on himself while quick cast was turned on.

Fixed a bug where Rift Herald would cancel its reset if it was preparing a charge attack.

Fixed a bug where jungle monsters would become stuck if they were affected by crowd control after losing their patience.

Fixed a bug that caused Warwick’s Q to heal more than intended when paired with a Recurve Bow.

Fixed a bug where Blitzcrank’s E would apply Glacial Augment for longer than intended.

Fixed a bug that allowed Samira’s R animation to be canceled unintentionally.

Fixed a bug where Jarvan IV’s ability activation voice line would play during the recast which is a bit too dramatic for lowering his walls.

Fixed a bug that was causing the on-screen keyboard to function incorrectly by not including all inputs into game chat.

Poll : 0 votes