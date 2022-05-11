League of Legends PBE patch 12.10 cycle: Massive nerfs hit multiple champions, items, runes and Summoner Spells

The League of Legends patch 12.10 cycle is finally making its way to the test server. A significant number of nerfs will be introduced to multiple champions, items, runes and Summoner Spells.

These are durability updates that the League of Legends developers have been planning for some time now. With the upcoming patch, Riot Games will look to nerf all damage sources in the MOBA.

Tim @TheTruexy Oh yah, the Durability Update's first pass in on PBE right now so come try it out! We're changing a lot, so some things might be missing for a few days as we move things to get ready for ship. Oh yah, the Durability Update's first pass in on PBE right now so come try it out! We're changing a lot, so some things might be missing for a few days as we move things to get ready for ship.

League of Legends patch 12.10 will be huge. It is set to be one of the biggest updates to hit the game in a very long time.

Listed below are the changes that have currently made their way to the PBE test servers thus far. These updates are tentative, and over the course of the coming weeks, the developers will be tinkering with them quite a bit.

League of Legends patch 12.10 preview

✨Rafles✨ @SrRafles Following the amazing work started by @Walker on base I got the chance of working on TF VFX Update 🥰 youtu.be/8qZZksgGmRI Following the amazing work started by @Walker on base I got the chance of working on TF VFX Update 🥰 youtu.be/8qZZksgGmRI

1) Champion updates

Ahri

P healing against minions reduced from 40 - 120 + 25% AP to 35 - 95 + 20% AP

P healing against champs reduced from 80 - 200 + 35% AP to 75 - 165 + 30% AP

Aatrox

E omnivamp reduced from 20 - 30% to 18 - 16%

E omnivamp during R reduced from 25 - 50% to 25 - 45%

R bonus healing reduced from 30 - 60% to 25 - 55%

Akshan

P shield reduced from 40-300 + 40% AD to 40-280 + 35% AD

Alistar

P heal reduced from 25-161 to 23-142, applies to ally heal too

Annie

E shield reduced from 40 - 240 + 40% AP to 40 - 220 + 35% AP

Aphelios

Severum heal reduced 3% - 10% to 2.5% - 9% (3x for spells)

Severum R heal reduced from 275 - 525 to 250 - 450

Azir

E shield reduced from 80 - 240 + 70% AP to 70 - 230 + 60% AP

Bard

W base heal reduced from 30 - 150 to 25 - 125

W empowered base heal changed from 60 - 240 to 50 - 250

Camille

P shield reduced from 20% HP to 17%.

Cassiopeia

E heal reduced from 12 - 20% AP to 10 - 16% AP

Cho'Gath

P heal reduced from 20 - 71 to 18 - 52

Darius

Q heal per target reduced from 15% missing HP to 13%

Diana

W shield reduced from 30 - 90 + 30% AP and 10% bonus HP to 25 - 85 + 25% AP and 95 bonus HP

Mundo

R base HP reduced from 15% to 25% missing HP to 10% to 20%.

Ekko

W base shield reduced from 80 - 160 to 70 - 150

Elise

Spider form heal AP ratio reduced from 10% to 8%

Fiddlesticks

W heal against champs reduced from 30% - 70% to 25% - 55%

W heal against monsters reduced from 50% to 45%

Fiora

P heal reduced from 40 - 115 lerp to 35 - 100

R base heal per second reduced from 80 - 140 to 75 - 125

Galio

W shield reduced from 8% - 15% HP to 7.5% - 13.5%

Gangplank

W base heal reduced from 50 - 150 to 45 - 145

W heal HP scaling reduced from 15% missing HP to 13%

Garen

P regen reduced from 1.5% - 10.1% HP to 1.2% - 8.7% (tooltip rounds)

Gragas

P heal reduced from 8% HP to 6.5%

Gwen

P healing reduced from 70% of damage dealt to 60%

P max healing reduced from 12 - 30 + 7% AP to 10 - 25 + 6.5% AP

Illaoi

P tentacle healing reduced from 5% missing HP to 3%

Irelia

Q heal AD ratio reduced from 8% - 16% to 7% - 11%

Ivern

E base shield reduced from 80 - 220 to 70 - 190

E shield AP ratio reduced from 80% to 75%

Janna

E shield reduced from 80 - 200 + 65% AP to 75 - 175 + 60% AP

R heal per second reduced from 100 - 200 + 50% AP to 90 - 200 + 45% AP

Jarvan

W base shield reduced from 60 - 160 to 50 - 150

W % HP shield per enemy reduced from 1.5% to 1.3%

Kai'Sa

R shield reduced from 75 - 125 + 100% - 200% AD and 100% AP to 70 - 110 + 90% - 180% AD and 90% AP

Karma

E shield reduced from 90 - 270 + 50% AP to 80 - 240 + 45% AP

RW base missing HP heal per hit reduced from 20% to 17%

RE bonus shield reduced from 25 - 190 + 50% AP to 25 - 175 + 45% AP

Kayle

W heal reduced from 60 - 180 + 30% AP to 50 - 155 + 25% AP

Kayn

E heal reduced from 100 - 160 + 40% bonus AD to 90 - 130 + 35%

Darkin healing reduced from 30% - 40% to 25% - 35%

Darkin R healing reduced from 70% to 65%

Kha'Zix

W base heal reduced from 60 - 160 to 50 - 130

Kindred

W heal reduced from 49 - 100 to 45 - 79

R heal reduced from 250 - 400 to 225 - 375

Kled

P remount HP reduced from 50% - 80% to 45% - 75%

Lee Sin

W shield reduced from 55 - 275 to 50 - 250

W vamp/lifesteal reduced from 5% - 25% to 5% - 23%

Lillia

P champ heal reduced from 12 - 140 + 20% AP to 11 - 125 + 18% AP

P monster heal reduced from 27 − 104 + 6% AP to 24 - 75 + 5.4% AP

Lissandra

R heal reduced from 100 - 200 + 30% AP to 90 - 190 + 25% AP, still increased with missing HP

Lulu

E base shield reduced from 80-240 to 75-215

For some E damage AP ratio was nerfed from 40% to 35%, I imagine this was for shield

R base health reduced from 300 - 600 to 275 - 575

Lux

W base shield per hit reduced from 45 - 125 to 40 - 100

Malphite

P shield reduced from 10% HP to 9%

Maokai

P base heal reduced from 5 - 65 to 5 - 45

P heal HP ratio reduced from 5% - 15% to 4.5% - 11%

Mordekaiser

W heal reduced from 40% - 50% to 35% - 45%

Morgana

P healing reduced from 20% to 18%

Nami

W healing reduced from 60 - 160 + 30% AP to 55 - 135 + 25% AP

Nasus

P lifesteal reduced from 10% - 22% to 9% - 19%

Nidalee

E heal reduced from 35 - 115 + 32.5% AP to 35 - 95 + 27.5% AP

Nocturne

P heal reduced from 15 - 40 + 15% AP to 13 - 30 + 30% AP, minions are still 50%

Nunu

Q heal reduced from 75 - 215 + 10% bonus HP and 90% AP to 65 - 185 + 6% bonus HP and 70% AP, champ healing is still 60%

Nautilus

W shield reduced from 45 - 85 + 9% - 13% HP to 40 - 80 + 8% - 12% HP

Orianna

E shield reduced to 60 - 220 + 50% AP to 55 - 195 + 45% AP

Poppy

P shield reduced from 15% - 20% HP to 13% - 18% HP

Pyke

P solo grey health stored reduced from 10% + .25% lethality to 9% + .20% lethality

P grey health stored near multiple enemies reduced from 45% + .5% lethality to 40% + .4% lethality

Rakan

P shield reduced from 33 - 254 + 90% AP to 30-225 + 85% AP

Q heal reduced from 18 - 120 + 70% AP to 18-90 + 55% AP

E shield reduced from 40 - 140 + 80% AP to 35 - 135 + 70% AP

Rell

Q heal reduced from 5% missing HP to 4%

W dismount shield reduced from 40 - 160 + 13% HP to 35 - 135 + 12% HP

Renata Glasc

E base shield reduced from 50 - 130 to 50 - 110

Renekton

9 HP growth instead of 14

Q minion heal AD ratio reduced from 3% to 2%

Empowered Q minion heal AD ratio reduced from 9% to 6%

Q champ heal reduced from 12 - 36 + 16% AD to 10 - 26 + 15% AD

Empowered Q champ reduced from 6 - 108 + 48% AD to 30 - 78 + 45% AD

Riven

E shield reduced from 85 - 205 + 120% bAD to 80 - 180 + 110% bAD

Rumble

W shield reduced from 60 - 200 + 50% AP to 60 - 180 + 45% AP

Senna

Q heal reduced from 40 - 120 + 40% bAD to 40 - 100 + 30% bAD, lethality and AP ratios untouched

R base shield reduced from 120 - 200 to 100 - 200

Seraphine

W shield reduced from 60 - 140 + 40% AP to 50 - 130 + 35% AP

W heal AP ratio reduced from .75% per 100 AP to .60% per 100 AP

Shen

P shield HP ratio scaling reduced from 14% to 12%

R shield reduced from 140 - 500 + 17.5% bonus HP to 130 - 450 + 16% bonus HP, AP ratio untouched

Skarner

W shield reduced from 10% - 14% HP to 9% - 13%

Sona

W heal reduced from 30 - 110 + 20% AP to 30 - 90 + 15% AP

W shield reduced from 25 - 125 + 30% AP to 25 - 105 + 25% AP

Soraka

W heal reduced from 100 - 220 + 65% AP to 90 - 170 + 45% AP

R heal reduced from 130 - 300 + 55% AP to 125 - 275 + 50% AP

Swain

P heal reduced from 4% - 9% HP to 3.5% - 7% HP

R heal per second reduced from 15 - 65 + 25% AP to 15 - 45 + 20% AP

Sylas

W min heal reduced from 25 - 125 + 40% AP to 20 - 100 + 35% AP, scaling with missing HP

Tahm Kench

Q heal reduced from 10 - 30 + 4% - 6% missing HP to 10 - 20 + 3% - 5% missing HP

E damage to grey health solo reduced to 15% - 55% to 12% - 40%

E damage to grey health duo reduced to 45% - 65% to 40% - 50%

Taliyah

Gains 102 base HP instead of 70 and + 2 base armor

Talon

Q heal reduced from 10 - 70 lerp to 9 - 55

Taric

Q base heal reduced from 30 to 25. (Some ratio changes too but those are bugged so idk)

W shield HP ratio reduced from 8% - 12% to 7% - 11%.

Thresh

Actually has armor growth now at 1.25 from 0

W base shield reduced from 60 - 180 to 50 - 150

Trundle

P heal per target reduced from 2% - 7% HP to 1.8% - 5.5% HP

Tryndamere

Q base heal reduced from 30 - 70 to 25 - 57

Q heal per fury reduced from 0.5 - 2.3 to 0.45 - 1.65

Urgot

E shield reduced from 60 - 140 + 150% bAD and 15% bHP to 55 - 135 + 135% bAD and 13.5% bHP

Vex

W shield reduced from 50 - 170 + 80% AP to 50 - 150 + 75% AP

Vi

P shield reduc

Viego

P heal reduced from 3% + 3 per 100 bAD to 2.5% + 2.5% per 100 bAD, AP and AS ratios unchanged

Q heal vs champs reduced from 150% to 135%

Q heal vs monsters reduced from 155% to 144%

Q heal vs minions unchanged at 10%

Viktor

Q shield reduced from 30 - 115 + 20% AP to 27 - 85 + 18% AP

Vladimir

Q heal AP ratio reduced from 35% to 30%

Q empowered base heal reduced from 30 - 200 to 25 - 175

Q missing health heal reduced from 5% + 4% per 100 AP to 5% + 3.5% per 100 AP

R heal from subsequent targets reduced from 50% to 40%

Volibear

W heal missing HP ratio reduced from 8% - 16% to 8% - 13%

E shield reduced from 15% HP + 80% AP to 14% HP + 75% AP

R bonus health reduced from 200 - 600 to 175 - 525

Warwick

Q heal reduced from 30% - 90% of damage dealt to 25% - 75%

Xin Zhao

P healing reduced from 7 - 92 + 10% AD to 6 - 74 + 7% AD, AP ratios untouched

Yasuo

P shield reduced from 115 - 525 to 100 - 475

Yone

W shield reduced from 40 - 60 + 60% bAD to 35 - 55 + 55% bAD

Yorick

Q heal reduced from 12 - 82 to 10 - 68

Yuumi

P shield reduced from 60 - 400 + 30% AP to 56 - 360 + 25% AP

Zac

P heal per blob reduced from 5% - 8% per R rank to 3% - 4.5% per R rank

Miss Fortune

Spideraxe @Spideraxe30 Surprise, one last set of changes that don't seem related to Champion Durability Update, changes to MF for some reason:

* E CD increased from 18 - 10 seconds to 22 - 14.

* R no longer has an AP ratio

* R crit damage reduced 120% + 20% to 90% + 15%

Again no clue why these are here Surprise, one last set of changes that don't seem related to Champion Durability Update, changes to MF for some reason:* E CD increased from 18 - 10 seconds to 22 - 14.* R no longer has an AP ratio* R crit damage reduced 120% + 20% to 90% + 15%Again no clue why these are here https://t.co/U4BjQeLZQV

E CD increased from 18 - 10 seconds to 22 - 14.

R no longer has an AP ratio

R crit damage reduced 120% + 20% to 90% + 15%

2) Runes and Summoner Spells updates

Taste of Blood

Base heal reduced from 18 - 35 to 16 - 30

Bonus AD ratio reduced from 20% to 15%

AP ratio reduced from 10% to 8%

Guardian

Base shield reduced from 50 - 130 to 45 - 120

AP ratio reduced from 15% to 12.5%

Bonus health ratio reduced from 9% to 8%

Font of Life:

Health ratio reduced from 1% to .9%.

Triumph

Heal reduced from 12% missing HP to 10%

Grasp of the Undying

Damage ratio should be reduced from 4% HP to 3.5%

Heal should be reduced from 2% HP to 1.7%

Smite

Base heal reduced from 90 to 80

Health ratio reduced from 10% to 7.5%

Heal

Heal reduced from 90 - 345 to 80 - 318

Conditioning

Percent resists reduced from 5% to 4%.

Overheal

Health ratio reduced from 10% to 9%

Aery

Base shield reduced from 35 - 80 to 30 - 75

Shield AP ratio reduced from 25% to 22.5%

Shield AD ratio reduced from 40% to 35%

Barrier

Shield reduced from 115 - 455 to 105 - 411

Spideraxe @Spideraxe30 High Noon Twitch: It starts like this: An ill wind blows across the desert, desiccated rats turn up in the streets, rotting under the hot sun. Then the traveling undertaker arrives. No one knows who (or what) he is, nor where he hails from... But it seems even Death 1/2 High Noon Twitch: It starts like this: An ill wind blows across the desert, desiccated rats turn up in the streets, rotting under the hot sun. Then the traveling undertaker arrives. No one knows who (or what) he is, nor where he hails from... But it seems even Death 1/2 https://t.co/vLk3wKoXKy

Ignite

Grievous Wounds reduced from 60% to 50%.

Nullifying Orb

Base shield reduced from 40 - 120 to 35 - 110

AP ratio reduced from 10% to 9%

AD ratio reduced from 15% to 14%

Conqueror

Healing reduced from 9/6% to 8/5%

3) Item updates

Jungle items

Monster omnivamp reduced from 8% to 7%.

Death's Dance

AD ratio reduced from 175% to 140%

Fimbulwinter

Base shield reduced from 100 - 200 to 100 - 180

Shield mana ratio reduced from 5% to 4.5%

Riftmaker

Omnivamp reduced from 8% to 7%

Ornn version 10% to 8%

Moonstone

Base heal reduced from 70 to 60

Heal and shield power per stack reduced from 6% to 5%

Mythic passive heal reduced from 10 to 8

Goredrinker

Omnivamp reduced from 10% to 8%

Ornn version from 15% to 12%

Heal AD ratio reduced from 25% to 20%

HP ratio reduced from 10% to 8%

Demonic Embrace

Damage reduced from 2%/1.2% HP to 1.8%/1%

Doran's Ring (buffs)

Mana regen increased from 0.75 to 1

In combat regen increased 1.25 to 1.5

Mana to heal conversion ratio reduced from 50% to 40%

Vampiric Scepter

Life steal reduced from 8% to 7%

Blighting Jewel

Magic pen reduced from 15% to 13%

Sunfire Aegis

Bonus damage per stack reduced from 12% to 10%

Locket of the Iron Solari

Shield reduced from 200 - 365 to 180 - 330

Immortal Shieldbow

Life steal reduced from 8% to 7%

Shield reduced from 275 - 700 to 250 - 630

Divine Sunderer

Healing reduced from 7.8%/3.6% of targets max HP to 6%/3%

Spideraxe @Spideraxe30 High Noon Viktor: Many a road to Hell was paved with good intent. Dr. Viktor may be the Mechanical Devil's kept engineer now, but his work began as charity: trying to "rehome" the souls of the dead in clockwork bodies, in order to circumvent mortality itself. Shame that 1/2 High Noon Viktor: Many a road to Hell was paved with good intent. Dr. Viktor may be the Mechanical Devil's kept engineer now, but his work began as charity: trying to "rehome" the souls of the dead in clockwork bodies, in order to circumvent mortality itself. Shame that 1/2 https://t.co/ITZrh09KtY

Eclipse

Base shield reduced from 180/90 to 160/80

Shield AD ratio reduced from 40/20% to 35/17.5%

Redemption

Heal reduced from 200 - 400 to 180 - 340

Gargoyle Stoneplate

Shield bonus HP ratio reduced from 100% to 90%

Blade of the Ruined King

Life steal reduced from 8% to 7%

Bloodthirster

Life steal reduced from 20% to 18%

Max shield reduced from 50 - 350 from 50 - 320

Sterak's Gage nerf

Shield reduced from 75% bonus HP to 70%

Last Whisper

Armor pen reduced from 20% to 16%

Lord Dominik's Regards

Armor pen reduced from 35% to 30%

Phage (nerf)

Heal reduced from 2/1% HP to 1.6/.8%

Knight's Vow

Damage to heal conversion reduced from 8% to 7%

Seraph's Embrace

Heal reduced from 35% of mana spent to 25%, capped healing unchanged

Mikael's Blessing

Heal reduced from 100 - 200 to 100 - 180

Shard of True Ice (buff)

Mana regen increased from 100% to 115%

Void Staff

Magic pen reduced from 45% to 40%

Elixir of Wrath

Physical vamp reduced from 15% to 12%

Youmuu's Ghostblade (buff)

Lethality increased from 18 to 20

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh