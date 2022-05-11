League of Legends PBE patch 12.10 cycle: Massive nerfs hit multiple champions, items, runes and Summoner Spells

The League of Legends patch 12.10 cycle is finally making its way to the test server. A significant number of nerfs will be introduced to multiple champions, items, runes and Summoner Spells.
These are durability updates that the League of Legends developers have been planning for some time now. With the upcoming patch, Riot Games will look to nerf all damage sources in the MOBA.
League of Legends patch 12.10 will be huge. It is set to be one of the biggest updates to hit the game in a very long time.
Listed below are the changes that have currently made their way to the PBE test servers thus far. These updates are tentative, and over the course of the coming weeks, the developers will be tinkering with them quite a bit.
League of Legends patch 12.10 preview
1) Champion updates
Ahri
- P healing against minions reduced from 40 - 120 + 25% AP to 35 - 95 + 20% AP
- P healing against champs reduced from 80 - 200 + 35% AP to 75 - 165 + 30% AP
Aatrox
- E omnivamp reduced from 20 - 30% to 18 - 16%
- E omnivamp during R reduced from 25 - 50% to 25 - 45%
- R bonus healing reduced from 30 - 60% to 25 - 55%
Akshan
- P shield reduced from 40-300 + 40% AD to 40-280 + 35% AD
Alistar
- P heal reduced from 25-161 to 23-142, applies to ally heal too
Annie
- E shield reduced from 40 - 240 + 40% AP to 40 - 220 + 35% AP
Aphelios
- Severum heal reduced 3% - 10% to 2.5% - 9% (3x for spells)
- Severum R heal reduced from 275 - 525 to 250 - 450
Azir
- E shield reduced from 80 - 240 + 70% AP to 70 - 230 + 60% AP
Bard
- W base heal reduced from 30 - 150 to 25 - 125
- W empowered base heal changed from 60 - 240 to 50 - 250
Camille
- P shield reduced from 20% HP to 17%.
Cassiopeia
- E heal reduced from 12 - 20% AP to 10 - 16% AP
Cho'Gath
- P heal reduced from 20 - 71 to 18 - 52
Darius
- Q heal per target reduced from 15% missing HP to 13%
Diana
- W shield reduced from 30 - 90 + 30% AP and 10% bonus HP to 25 - 85 + 25% AP and 95 bonus HP
Mundo
- R base HP reduced from 15% to 25% missing HP to 10% to 20%.
Ekko
- W base shield reduced from 80 - 160 to 70 - 150
Elise
- Spider form heal AP ratio reduced from 10% to 8%
Fiddlesticks
- W heal against champs reduced from 30% - 70% to 25% - 55%
- W heal against monsters reduced from 50% to 45%
Fiora
- P heal reduced from 40 - 115 lerp to 35 - 100
- R base heal per second reduced from 80 - 140 to 75 - 125
Galio
- W shield reduced from 8% - 15% HP to 7.5% - 13.5%
Gangplank
- W base heal reduced from 50 - 150 to 45 - 145
- W heal HP scaling reduced from 15% missing HP to 13%
Garen
- P regen reduced from 1.5% - 10.1% HP to 1.2% - 8.7% (tooltip rounds)
Gragas
- P heal reduced from 8% HP to 6.5%
Gwen
- P healing reduced from 70% of damage dealt to 60%
- P max healing reduced from 12 - 30 + 7% AP to 10 - 25 + 6.5% AP
Illaoi
- P tentacle healing reduced from 5% missing HP to 3%
Irelia
- Q heal AD ratio reduced from 8% - 16% to 7% - 11%
Ivern
- E base shield reduced from 80 - 220 to 70 - 190
- E shield AP ratio reduced from 80% to 75%
Janna
- E shield reduced from 80 - 200 + 65% AP to 75 - 175 + 60% AP
- R heal per second reduced from 100 - 200 + 50% AP to 90 - 200 + 45% AP
Jarvan
- W base shield reduced from 60 - 160 to 50 - 150
- W % HP shield per enemy reduced from 1.5% to 1.3%
Kai'Sa
- R shield reduced from 75 - 125 + 100% - 200% AD and 100% AP to 70 - 110 + 90% - 180% AD and 90% AP
Karma
- E shield reduced from 90 - 270 + 50% AP to 80 - 240 + 45% AP
- RW base missing HP heal per hit reduced from 20% to 17%
- RE bonus shield reduced from 25 - 190 + 50% AP to 25 - 175 + 45% AP
Kayle
- W heal reduced from 60 - 180 + 30% AP to 50 - 155 + 25% AP
Kayn
- E heal reduced from 100 - 160 + 40% bonus AD to 90 - 130 + 35%
- Darkin healing reduced from 30% - 40% to 25% - 35%
- Darkin R healing reduced from 70% to 65%
Kha'Zix
- W base heal reduced from 60 - 160 to 50 - 130
Kindred
- W heal reduced from 49 - 100 to 45 - 79
- R heal reduced from 250 - 400 to 225 - 375
Kled
- P remount HP reduced from 50% - 80% to 45% - 75%
Lee Sin
- W shield reduced from 55 - 275 to 50 - 250
- W vamp/lifesteal reduced from 5% - 25% to 5% - 23%
Lillia
- P champ heal reduced from 12 - 140 + 20% AP to 11 - 125 + 18% AP
- P monster heal reduced from 27 − 104 + 6% AP to 24 - 75 + 5.4% AP
Lissandra
- R heal reduced from 100 - 200 + 30% AP to 90 - 190 + 25% AP, still increased with missing HP
Lulu
- E base shield reduced from 80-240 to 75-215
- For some E damage AP ratio was nerfed from 40% to 35%, I imagine this was for shield
- R base health reduced from 300 - 600 to 275 - 575
Lux
- W base shield per hit reduced from 45 - 125 to 40 - 100
Malphite
- P shield reduced from 10% HP to 9%
Maokai
- P base heal reduced from 5 - 65 to 5 - 45
- P heal HP ratio reduced from 5% - 15% to 4.5% - 11%
Mordekaiser
- W heal reduced from 40% - 50% to 35% - 45%
Morgana
- P healing reduced from 20% to 18%
Nami
- W healing reduced from 60 - 160 + 30% AP to 55 - 135 + 25% AP
Nasus
- P lifesteal reduced from 10% - 22% to 9% - 19%
Nidalee
- E heal reduced from 35 - 115 + 32.5% AP to 35 - 95 + 27.5% AP
Nocturne
- P heal reduced from 15 - 40 + 15% AP to 13 - 30 + 30% AP, minions are still 50%
Nunu
- Q heal reduced from 75 - 215 + 10% bonus HP and 90% AP to 65 - 185 + 6% bonus HP and 70% AP, champ healing is still 60%
Nautilus
- W shield reduced from 45 - 85 + 9% - 13% HP to 40 - 80 + 8% - 12% HP
Orianna
- E shield reduced to 60 - 220 + 50% AP to 55 - 195 + 45% AP
Poppy
- P shield reduced from 15% - 20% HP to 13% - 18% HP
Pyke
- P solo grey health stored reduced from 10% + .25% lethality to 9% + .20% lethality
- P grey health stored near multiple enemies reduced from 45% + .5% lethality to 40% + .4% lethality
Rakan
- P shield reduced from 33 - 254 + 90% AP to 30-225 + 85% AP
- Q heal reduced from 18 - 120 + 70% AP to 18-90 + 55% AP
- E shield reduced from 40 - 140 + 80% AP to 35 - 135 + 70% AP
Rell
- Q heal reduced from 5% missing HP to 4%
- W dismount shield reduced from 40 - 160 + 13% HP to 35 - 135 + 12% HP
Renata Glasc
- E base shield reduced from 50 - 130 to 50 - 110
Renekton
- 9 HP growth instead of 14
- Q minion heal AD ratio reduced from 3% to 2%
- Empowered Q minion heal AD ratio reduced from 9% to 6%
- Q champ heal reduced from 12 - 36 + 16% AD to 10 - 26 + 15% AD
- Empowered Q champ reduced from 6 - 108 + 48% AD to 30 - 78 + 45% AD
Riven
- E shield reduced from 85 - 205 + 120% bAD to 80 - 180 + 110% bAD
Rumble
- W shield reduced from 60 - 200 + 50% AP to 60 - 180 + 45% AP
Senna
- Q heal reduced from 40 - 120 + 40% bAD to 40 - 100 + 30% bAD, lethality and AP ratios untouched
- R base shield reduced from 120 - 200 to 100 - 200
Seraphine
- W shield reduced from 60 - 140 + 40% AP to 50 - 130 + 35% AP
- W heal AP ratio reduced from .75% per 100 AP to .60% per 100 AP
Shen
- P shield HP ratio scaling reduced from 14% to 12%
- R shield reduced from 140 - 500 + 17.5% bonus HP to 130 - 450 + 16% bonus HP, AP ratio untouched
Skarner
- W shield reduced from 10% - 14% HP to 9% - 13%
Sona
- W heal reduced from 30 - 110 + 20% AP to 30 - 90 + 15% AP
- W shield reduced from 25 - 125 + 30% AP to 25 - 105 + 25% AP
Soraka
- W heal reduced from 100 - 220 + 65% AP to 90 - 170 + 45% AP
- R heal reduced from 130 - 300 + 55% AP to 125 - 275 + 50% AP
Swain
- P heal reduced from 4% - 9% HP to 3.5% - 7% HP
- R heal per second reduced from 15 - 65 + 25% AP to 15 - 45 + 20% AP
Sylas
- W min heal reduced from 25 - 125 + 40% AP to 20 - 100 + 35% AP, scaling with missing HP
Tahm Kench
- Q heal reduced from 10 - 30 + 4% - 6% missing HP to 10 - 20 + 3% - 5% missing HP
- E damage to grey health solo reduced to 15% - 55% to 12% - 40%
- E damage to grey health duo reduced to 45% - 65% to 40% - 50%
Taliyah
- Gains 102 base HP instead of 70 and + 2 base armor
Talon
- Q heal reduced from 10 - 70 lerp to 9 - 55
Taric
- Q base heal reduced from 30 to 25. (Some ratio changes too but those are bugged so idk)
- W shield HP ratio reduced from 8% - 12% to 7% - 11%.
Thresh
- Actually has armor growth now at 1.25 from 0
- W base shield reduced from 60 - 180 to 50 - 150
Trundle
- P heal per target reduced from 2% - 7% HP to 1.8% - 5.5% HP
Tryndamere
- Q base heal reduced from 30 - 70 to 25 - 57
- Q heal per fury reduced from 0.5 - 2.3 to 0.45 - 1.65
Urgot
- E shield reduced from 60 - 140 + 150% bAD and 15% bHP to 55 - 135 + 135% bAD and 13.5% bHP
Vex
- W shield reduced from 50 - 170 + 80% AP to 50 - 150 + 75% AP
Vi
- P shield reduc
Viego
- P heal reduced from 3% + 3 per 100 bAD to 2.5% + 2.5% per 100 bAD, AP and AS ratios unchanged
- Q heal vs champs reduced from 150% to 135%
- Q heal vs monsters reduced from 155% to 144%
- Q heal vs minions unchanged at 10%
Viktor
- Q shield reduced from 30 - 115 + 20% AP to 27 - 85 + 18% AP
Vladimir
- Q heal AP ratio reduced from 35% to 30%
- Q empowered base heal reduced from 30 - 200 to 25 - 175
- Q missing health heal reduced from 5% + 4% per 100 AP to 5% + 3.5% per 100 AP
- R heal from subsequent targets reduced from 50% to 40%
Volibear
- W heal missing HP ratio reduced from 8% - 16% to 8% - 13%
- E shield reduced from 15% HP + 80% AP to 14% HP + 75% AP
- R bonus health reduced from 200 - 600 to 175 - 525
Warwick
- Q heal reduced from 30% - 90% of damage dealt to 25% - 75%
Xin Zhao
- P healing reduced from 7 - 92 + 10% AD to 6 - 74 + 7% AD, AP ratios untouched
Yasuo
- P shield reduced from 115 - 525 to 100 - 475
Yone
- W shield reduced from 40 - 60 + 60% bAD to 35 - 55 + 55% bAD
Yorick
- Q heal reduced from 12 - 82 to 10 - 68
Yuumi
- P shield reduced from 60 - 400 + 30% AP to 56 - 360 + 25% AP
Zac
- P heal per blob reduced from 5% - 8% per R rank to 3% - 4.5% per R rank
Miss Fortune
- E CD increased from 18 - 10 seconds to 22 - 14.
- R no longer has an AP ratio
- R crit damage reduced 120% + 20% to 90% + 15%
2) Runes and Summoner Spells updates
Taste of Blood
- Base heal reduced from 18 - 35 to 16 - 30
- Bonus AD ratio reduced from 20% to 15%
- AP ratio reduced from 10% to 8%
Guardian
- Base shield reduced from 50 - 130 to 45 - 120
- AP ratio reduced from 15% to 12.5%
- Bonus health ratio reduced from 9% to 8%
Font of Life:
- Health ratio reduced from 1% to .9%.
Triumph
- Heal reduced from 12% missing HP to 10%
Grasp of the Undying
- Damage ratio should be reduced from 4% HP to 3.5%
- Heal should be reduced from 2% HP to 1.7%
Smite
- Base heal reduced from 90 to 80
- Health ratio reduced from 10% to 7.5%
Heal
- Heal reduced from 90 - 345 to 80 - 318
Conditioning
- Percent resists reduced from 5% to 4%.
Overheal
- Health ratio reduced from 10% to 9%
Aery
- Base shield reduced from 35 - 80 to 30 - 75
- Shield AP ratio reduced from 25% to 22.5%
- Shield AD ratio reduced from 40% to 35%
Barrier
- Shield reduced from 115 - 455 to 105 - 411
Ignite
- Grievous Wounds reduced from 60% to 50%.
Nullifying Orb
- Base shield reduced from 40 - 120 to 35 - 110
- AP ratio reduced from 10% to 9%
- AD ratio reduced from 15% to 14%
Conqueror
- Healing reduced from 9/6% to 8/5%
3) Item updates
Jungle items
- Monster omnivamp reduced from 8% to 7%.
Death's Dance
- AD ratio reduced from 175% to 140%
Fimbulwinter
- Base shield reduced from 100 - 200 to 100 - 180
- Shield mana ratio reduced from 5% to 4.5%
Riftmaker
- Omnivamp reduced from 8% to 7%
- Ornn version 10% to 8%
Moonstone
- Base heal reduced from 70 to 60
- Heal and shield power per stack reduced from 6% to 5%
- Mythic passive heal reduced from 10 to 8
Goredrinker
- Omnivamp reduced from 10% to 8%
- Ornn version from 15% to 12%
- Heal AD ratio reduced from 25% to 20%
- HP ratio reduced from 10% to 8%
Demonic Embrace
- Damage reduced from 2%/1.2% HP to 1.8%/1%
Doran's Ring (buffs)
- Mana regen increased from 0.75 to 1
- In combat regen increased 1.25 to 1.5
- Mana to heal conversion ratio reduced from 50% to 40%
Vampiric Scepter
- Life steal reduced from 8% to 7%
Blighting Jewel
- Magic pen reduced from 15% to 13%
Sunfire Aegis
- Bonus damage per stack reduced from 12% to 10%
Locket of the Iron Solari
- Shield reduced from 200 - 365 to 180 - 330
Immortal Shieldbow
- Life steal reduced from 8% to 7%
- Shield reduced from 275 - 700 to 250 - 630
Divine Sunderer
- Healing reduced from 7.8%/3.6% of targets max HP to 6%/3%
Eclipse
- Base shield reduced from 180/90 to 160/80
- Shield AD ratio reduced from 40/20% to 35/17.5%
Redemption
- Heal reduced from 200 - 400 to 180 - 340
Gargoyle Stoneplate
- Shield bonus HP ratio reduced from 100% to 90%
Blade of the Ruined King
- Life steal reduced from 8% to 7%
Bloodthirster
- Life steal reduced from 20% to 18%
- Max shield reduced from 50 - 350 from 50 - 320
Sterak's Gage nerf
- Shield reduced from 75% bonus HP to 70%
Last Whisper
- Armor pen reduced from 20% to 16%
Lord Dominik's Regards
- Armor pen reduced from 35% to 30%
Phage (nerf)
- Heal reduced from 2/1% HP to 1.6/.8%
Knight's Vow
- Damage to heal conversion reduced from 8% to 7%
Seraph's Embrace
- Heal reduced from 35% of mana spent to 25%, capped healing unchanged
Mikael's Blessing
- Heal reduced from 100 - 200 to 100 - 180
Shard of True Ice (buff)
- Mana regen increased from 100% to 115%
Void Staff
- Magic pen reduced from 45% to 40%
Elixir of Wrath
- Physical vamp reduced from 15% to 12%
Youmuu's Ghostblade (buff)
- Lethality increased from 18 to 20