League of Legends RPG: Ruined King to arrive in 2021

Initially announced during The Game Awards in 2019, Riot Forge's latest party-based role-playing game Ruined King brings together a group of champions from League of Legends to battle against a common enemy.

Ruined King is set across two specific corners in the map of Runeterra, the port of Bilgewater and the Shadow of Isles. Starting from the Black Mist on the island to sea monsters and smugglers, Ruined King promises players a much deeper insight into the world of League of Legends.

Riot Games announce Ruined King release "early in 2021"

Leanne Loombe, the head of Riot Forge (the label used for League of Legends spin-off games), said in a press conference,

"Ruined King will be the first single-player game to bring the LoL universe to both consoles and PC”

This confirms that this will be the first time that League of Legends ventures into the multi-platform territory, as Ruined King is supposed to be released on,

PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4

Nintendo Switch

Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S

PC (Steam and Epic Games Store)

The head of Riot Forge goes on to add,

"We are excited to take this plunge into exploring stories and champions that players have enjoyed over the years, and can’t wait for our players to embark on this new adventure with us.”

Ruined King will feature six champions from the League of Legends lore, namely,

Ahri

Braum

Illaoi

Miss Fortune

Pyke

Yasuo

The official trailer for Ruined King features all of the six above-mentioned champions. The CEO of Airship Syndicate, Joe Madureira said,

"We couldn’t resist the chance to work with Riot Forge to expand the epic world of Runeterra,”

“These are some of our own favourite champions, and we can’t wait for players to see how we brought the characters, creatures, and environments of Runeterra to life.”

With this said, the exact date of Ruined King's release remains a mystery, as the official statement from Riot Forge states that game will supposedly be "Coming Early 2021"